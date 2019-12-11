Cree: Great Opportunities But Their Realization Remains Unclear

At the moment investors have to take several reasons against investing into account.

The start of the year 2019 was really great for Cree (CREE) shareholders. Unfortunately, the company has meanwhile lost all the price gains achieved in 2019:

Accordingly, I would like to analyze in the following whether an investment in the current phase could be worthwhile or not. According to my three-grade-rating, Cree seems to be well positioned in important future markets. Hence, it may be worth investing but there is definitely no hurry.

The company

According to the company's webpage,

Cree is a leading manufacturer of lighting-class LEDs, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio frequency ("RF") applications. The areas of business include LED lighting systems and bulbs, LED chips, high-brightness LEDs, lighting-class power LEDs, and power-switching and RF devices from Wolfspeed (the semiconductor division of Cree).

Given that, the company operates in two reportable segments:

Wolfspeed, which consists of silicon carbide and gallium nitride materials, power devices and RF devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's materials products and power devices are used in electric vehicles, motor drives, power supplies, solar and transportation applications. Cree's materials products and RF devices are used in military communications, radar, satellite and telecommunication applications.



The company's LED Products segment includes LED chips and LED components.

However, recent developments in sales and earnings per share have been disappointing. Accordingly, the share price also fell.

Looking at the two business segments, both have performed not that great in the last nine months. This affects both sales and profitability but is especially true for the LED-products segment:

(Source: Latest SEC-Filing)

Operating loss was $38.9 million for the first three months of 2019 compared to operating income of$10.8 million last year. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was $0.35 for the same time compared to $0.01 for the year before.

However, investors should not be deceived by this. Cree suffered particularly from Huawei being blacklisted because Huawei was an important customer of Cree. However, this does not apply to the weakly performing LED business. Similarly, Cree does not seem to have managed to offset the Huawei losses elsewhere yet.

Growth catalysts vs. risks

The development of semiconductors from silicon carbide is very expensive due to the material. However, such semiconductors are correspondingly important for electromobility. With chips made of silicon carbide, electric vehicles are expected to achieve longer ranges, faster charging and all this at lower costs with less space and weight. According to Cree, it has a global market share of 60 percent. Because of this material Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNF; OTCQX:IFNNY) intended to buy Cree three years ago. Infineon wanted to pay $850 million for Wolfspeed. However, the US authorities prohibited the acquisition. Among other things, Cree supplies the US military. Nevertheless, both companies work closely together. Cree will continue to supply the coveted silicon carbide to Infineon for years to come.

German car manufacturer Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY; OTCPK:VLKAF; OTC:VLKPF) also selected Cree as its exclusive silicon carbide partner. According to a press release from May 14, 2019,

Volkswagen and Cree will work with Tier One suppliers and power module manufacturers to develop silicon carbide-based solutions for future Volkswagen vehicles. By 2025, Volkswagen plans to build and sell up to 3 million all-electric cars per year – depending on market developments. By then, there are to be over 80 new electric models, including 50 purely electric-powered vehicles.

For this ambitious goal, Volkswagen has been budgeted more than EUR 34 billion up to the end of 2022 for e-mobility, autonomous driving, digital connectivity and new mobility services (for further information, see the press release)

However, the areas of application go far beyond automotive. The shift to silicon carbide has led to a growing and diversified pipeline of device opportunities such as Industrial & Energy Infrastructure, Lighting, Aerospace & Defense and Communication Infrastructure:

(Source: Presentation)

Accordingly, Cree announces regularly new partnerships with other companies.

(Source: Presentation)

In this respect, Cree continues to expect high growth in the division. Due to the enormous increase in demand, Cree is planning to build the world's largest silicon carbide chip factory in the state of New York for around $1 billion and is expanding its capacities for raw material production in North Carolina.

Therefore, expenses in Research and Development are rising as well:

But of course there are also a number of risks associated with these opportunities. It seems that Cree has not yet quite managed to compensate for the loss of Huawei. The LED segment itself is also characterized by high competitive pressure. Although Cree is pursuing a new strategy here with heading towards high-margin end markets, it remains to be seen whether this will pay off or not. In the course of 2019, the market also seems to have realized that the targets set for 2024 could be somewhat too ambitious:

(Source: Presentation)

Conclusion

After every analysis of a company, I will use a three-grade rating for this series. Its purpose is to ensure that readers recognize at first glance whether a company might or might not be worth investing. The three steps rating at a glance.

Buy the jewel now rather than tomorrow if:

There are no downsides and the company has growth potential.*

The upsides outweigh the downsides and the company has enormous growth potential.

Worth an investment (maybe later after a second look) if:

The upsides outweigh the downsides.

The upsides are equal to downsides but the company has growth potential.

No thanks if:

No growth potential in the long term.

The downsides outweigh the upsides.

*Of course, the growth potential is a part of the upsides, but it is also crucial in my final considerations.

Conclusion: The grade for Cree

The company is well positioned in important future markets. However, it remains to be seen to what extent the growth initiatives undertaken by the company will pay off in the future. At the moment there are several reasons against investing.

High capital expenditure in the future.

Weak LED business.

Blacklisted Huawei seems to weigh more heavily than expected.

No dividends and share buybacks in the foreseeable future.

