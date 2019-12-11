FedEx Earnings Preview: Assessing If The Stock Can Break Its Downward Trend

Analysts have become more pessimistic toward the stock in the last three months.

The stock has been trending lower for almost two years now with a trend line connecting the highs from the last eight months.

Earnings are expected to decline for the quarter and that would mark four straight quarters of earnings declines if it holds true.

FedEx (FDX) is set to release its latest earnings results after the closing bell on Tuesday. These results are for the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Analysts expect the company to earn $2.81 per share for the quarter. FedEx earned $4.03 in the second quarter of 2019. The consensus estimate for revenue is at $17.61 billion.

The expected decline in earnings isn't new as FedEx has seen earnings decline in three straight quarters. The first quarter results were down 12% from the previous year and analysts expect earnings for 2020 to decline by 22% overall. Revenue was flat in the second quarter and it is expected to be flat for the year.

The drop in earnings and the lack of growth for the company have really come in to play in the last year. In the previous three years earnings had grown at a rate of 16% per year while revenue had increased at a rate of 10% per year.

I wrote about FedEx in September ahead of its first quarter earnings report and I noted some different figures for the management efficiency measurements.

"Looking at some other fundamental indicators for FedEx, I get some differing figures from the Wall Street Journal and Investor's Business Daily. The Journal has the return on equity at 2.9% while IBD has it at 22.2%. The Journal's figure would be considered lower than the average stock while IBD's would be slightly above average.

The Journal has the profit margin at 0.77% as does Yahoo Finance. IBD has the profit margin at 7.6%. Both figures are below average compared to all other stocks."

IBD still shows a return on equity of 22.2% and a profit margin of 7.6% and the Journal still has those figures at 2.9% and 0.77%.

In addition to declining earnings, FedEx has cited the trade war as an issue that is hurting its business and many investors continue to look at a decline in business from Amazon (AMZN) as an issue. FedEx ended its ground-delivery contract with Amazon back at the end of August. At the time of the announcement, FedEx said less than 1.3% of revenue could be attributed to Amazon.

Regardless of the reasons, FedEx investors are looking for some positive news that can move the stock higher.

The Stock has been Trending Lower for Almost Two Years Now

If we look at the weekly chart for FedEx we see that the stock peak coincided with what I view as the start of the trade war. At the end of January 2018, President Trump announced "safeguard tariffs" on solar panels and washing machines and that was the first official move in the trade war. China retaliated shortly thereafter and now it has stretched to almost two years.

While the peak came in January 2018, I am more concerned about the trend line that connects the highs since April. The high in September came just ahead of the first quarter earnings reports and my cautious stance turned out to be warranted. The stock fell from the $175 area to below $140 in a three-week span.

We see the 52-week moving average looming as potential resistance just above the trend line and that is yet another concern.

The weekly oscillators are in the middle of their ranges, but that's where they were in September as well. The stock hasn't spiked ahead of this earnings report, so there is a different pattern in the RSI and the stochastic readings.

The one potential positive on the chart is how there seems to be so much downside momentum that if the stock could break above the trend line, we could see a big rally. That's a big if though.

Sentiment Turning More Pessimistic

Looking back at my September article, there were 27 analysts covering the stock at that time with 19 "buy" ratings, seven "hold" ratings, and one "sell" rating. Flash forward to today and we see 14 "buy" ratings, 13 "hold" ratings, and one "sell" rating. In terms of the overall buy percentage, analysts have shifted considerably. The percentage was at 70.4% in September and is at 50% now. The average buy percentage is in the 65% to 75% range.

The short interest ratio is at 1.8 currently. The number of shares sold short fell from 5.95 million to 4.88 million from the mid-November report to the end of November report. The ratio was at 2.4 back in September and it is surprising to see the ratio drop given the trend in the stock. The ratio is below average and is reflective of optimism.

The put/call ratio is at 1.05 currently and that is slightly below where the indicator was in September (1.16). I noted in the September article that the put/call ratio had been below 1.0 before the two previous earnings reports. One thing that jumped out about the current option open interest was that both puts and calls have higher totals. There are 96,360 puts open and 91,729 calls open.

Obviously the biggest shift in sentiment came from the analysts' ratings and unfortunately this is the sentiment indicator that doesn't usually change on a dime. If there is a high short interest ratio on a stock and the stock breaks through a resistance level, short sellers can add buying pressure to the rally when they try to cover.

My Overall Take on FedEx

I remain neutral on FedEx for now. There are just too many negatives to overlook at this time. The declining earnings and stagnant revenues are one issue and the downward trend in the stock is another one. It is encouraging to see somewhat of a shift in the sentiment, but I don't think it is enough to change the tide at this point.

If you are a value investor, the P/E ratio being in the 10 range has to be somewhat appealing, but I don't know if it is worth the risk at this time. If you own the stock, I think you will have to exercise patience and have a long investment horizon. I don't see the stock moving sharply higher anytime soon. There are too many layers of technical resistance for the stock to fight through.

If your investment horizon is shorter, I can see the stock jumping another 10% to 15% if it is able to break through the trend line and the 52-week moving average. Back in early 2016 the stock was trading below the 52-week moving average and it was an earnings report that moved the stock above the trend line, unfortunately the stock moved back down a little after the spike. Eventually the stock would rally almost 40% in the second half of 2016.

I don't see the stock climbing 40% in the next six to nine months. I think the stock could remain in the $140 to $175 range for the next few quarters. If you can get in down at the bottom of the range and sell at the top of the range, that isn't a bad return-25% is nothing to sneeze at. However, a break below the $140 level would likely take the stock back down to its 2016 low, down in the $115 range.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.