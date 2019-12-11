U.S. Bancorp (USB) Presents at Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference (Transcript)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference Call December 11, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Andy Cecere - Chairman and CEO

Terry Dolan - CFO

Richard Ramsden - Goldman Sachs

Richard Ramsden

Okay. So, if everybody can take their seats, we’re going to get started. I'd like to welcome our next panelists, which are our Chairman and CEO of USB, Andy Cecere, CFO, Terry Dolan. I think USB needs little introduction. It’s obviously had very, very good and very consistent performance over the years. Between Andy and Terry, they have almost six decades of experience at USB. And since Andy is being the CEO, the return on equity has averaged 500 to 600 basis points above the industry average. I think, Andy and Terry are going to give a brief presentation, and then they're going to join me for a fireside chat.

Andy Cecere

Thank you, Richard. Good morning, everyone. I'm going to just give a brief overview of the Company and then Terry's going to give an update on the fourth quarter, and then we'd be happy to take your questions.

So, let me start by mentioning that Terry and I may be referring to some forward-looking statements. So, if you could refer to page two for some of the risks and uncertainty, I appreciate it.

So, let me start with an overview of the Company. I know a lot of you know the Company, but just a brief overview. We're fifth largest bank in the country, just about $93.5 billion in terms of market cap, just under $500 billion in terms of assets. And if we think about where we compete, we have our branch system, our ATMs are branding so to speak from a retail customer base, in the red, you can see in 26 states across the United States.

However, we are a national business and corporate commercial banking, wealth management and our trust businesses as well as payments. And then, finally to the right, we have three very important international businesses including Elavon Merchant Processing, Global Corporate Trust and Global Fund Services.

I mentioned we're the fifth largest bank in the country. And one of the things you'll notice in this chart is that we are more valuable than we are big. If you look on the left hand side, you'll see that we're about one fourth of the size of the bank above us. But if you go to the right, we're more than half in terms of market cap. And that's for a number of reasons. We have a single operating platform, which drives our lowest efficiency ratio, but certainly another reason is our business mix, which you see on this page.

On the left hand side, you have what many banks have, which is a large consumer and business banking group as well as corporate and commercial which make up 40% and 17% of our pie. But, on the right side, you'll see a number of unique businesses to banking. So, 29% of our revenue stream comes from the payments business. And then, within wealth management and institutional services, we have a number unique businesses including corporate trust and fund services.

And why is that important? Because those are very capital efficient, scale-driven, fee-oriented businesses that we have a dominant market share in many cases, and the platforms and scale to be very effective from a competition standpoint. So, that drives a lot of things including our returns, which is another reason that we have that -- those high returns is the business mix as well as a single operating platform. So, you see on this page, from an ROE, ROA and efficiency ratio standpoint, we lead our peer group. And this is true for the last quarter, but it would be true for the last 10 years. It's a function of a lot of those things I talked about and a continuation of the financial discipline or risk management characteristics that have served us well over the past.

I'll also note on this page that that ROE, if you look at it from a tangible ROE standpoint would range, as Richard mentioned, somewhere between 18% and 20%.

So, about three months ago in New York, we did our once every three-year Investor Day, and at that Investor Day we talked about the Company from where we are today across three dynamics. Number one, we are starting from a position of strength. I talked about the returns; I talked about the business mix. We also have the highest debt credit rating in the banking industry in United States which offers us a lot of advantage as single operating platform I talked about. So, that has served us well. And one of the reasons we're in that position of the strength, number two is those core disciplines, specifically, our risk management, which really shines through the financial crisis as well as our financial discipline will continue to be strong points for us in the areas of emphasis as we look forward.

However, we recognize that the world is changing and is changing rapidly. It’s changing not only for the influences of other banks, but other industries. And the way customers behave and interact with banks is causing a lot of that change. So, we are recognizing that and recognize that we need to pivot and adjust the way we think about things going forward and make investments to continue to retain that position of strength that we have today.

As we think about our priorities, our areas of focus, our areas of investment, I'm going to simplify this into three things, digital, leveraging our payments ecosystem, and optimization. Let we talk about each of those just very briefly.

So, first of all, about 70% of our customers already use the digital channels, about 70% of transactions from the consumer bank occur in a digital channel. So, the migration is already occurring. And why is that important? So, if you think about the average customer, they visit a branch about 10 times a year. They visit the mobile app about 300 times a year, but they visit the digital platform about 3,000 times a year. So, that gives us a great opportunity to interact with those customers, provide insights, provide value, become closer relationships, as well as monetize, and that's what our area of focus is.

So, if you think about what we've accomplished, we have over 30 agile journey studios across the Company, which has completely changed the way we do business. For a small business loan platform, for example, we went from approval and funding, which would take days and weeks to minutes and hours. And we did that through our Agile Studio in a matter of a few months. And we're offering over 400 million insights today to our customers from the data that we have about them to offer value to them back. It’s just a different way of doing business. As we look at it going forward, we're going to continue to focus on this. I would expect us to double our Agile Studios, continue to really development things in a much faster, rapid way with more success with the customer in the center of everything we do.

The second area of focus and this is one that I think is hugely important is this combination of banking and payments. So, we're fortunate, as I mentioned about 29% of our revenue comes from the payments business, which is great and it's been a terrific business for us, high ROEs, big fee business. At the same time, we have a big business banking and commercial banking business, which has also been performing very well.

I believe that real key to success on a go forward basis is integrating those capabilities into one comprehensive product set for the benefit of the customer. Because the fact is, every one of those payments customers needs a bank. Many need lending relationships, depository relationships, and other things that bank can offer. And many of those thinking customers need payments and money moving capabilities. And we have it all within the four walls of U.S. Bank. So, we're very focused on integrating that into a comprehensive product set and solution, using the data and the technology for the benefit of the customer. It’s probably one of our number one priorities in this whole concept of B2B and offering this solution. It’s something I think will be critical on a go forward basis.

So, what have we done there? So first, we built our payments capabilities and we've done a number of acquisitions over the last 12 months, CenPOS, talech and a number of others that really built our integrated software vendor capabilities, as well as our omni-channel capabilities. So, we have a great product set. And now, we're focused on that integration with the business side of the equation to add to the product set lending, deposit taking and other traditional banking products. And that is a real area of focus for us which one I think will pay back handsomely because, as I said, we have the customers on both sides, the integration I think is where the magic happens.

And then, finally on optimization. So, if we think about digital, digital offers a lot of opportunities to touch the clients in different ways, but it offers a lot of opportunity for efficiency and cost takeout also. When we talk about above the glass which is facing the customer and below the glass, we're talking about doing things in a more digital, automated, technology-driven fashion across the Bank. And we have a number of initiatives on the way.

So, as we think about running the Company, Terry and myself and the managing company, we think about this balance. On the right hand side, we want to make and we are making the investments to continue to be successful in all the areas I talked about with a particular focus on digital and capabilities and money movement. But at the same time, we recognize that we need to perform in the here and now. And in order to do that we need to optimize the way we do business each and every day. And we're very focused now across the board. We've been looking at our business portfolio, we've exited a couple of businesses that I think have a less of a future in this new environment, like ATM processing for other banks, retail lockbox, while at the same time we're making investments.

We've gone through and we're going through our physical asset optimization, which we've announced that we are going to reduce 10% to 15% of our physical structures, our branches, and also optimize those that are still there to a smaller footprint. We’ve reduced staffing in the branch and across the Company reduced layers and looking really across every opportunity at how we can digitize and make more efficient the processes we have.

At the same time we're doing that, we're expanding to new markets in what we're calling the digital first branch-light strategy, which we did just about a month and a half ago in Charlotte, North Carolina. And I would expect more of that and we can talk more about that Richard in our one-on-one.

We also announced an additional buyback, you probably read about that, $2.5 billion, and at Investor Day mentioned that our intent on the dividend is to target a 35% to 45% dividend payout, consistent with our 70% to 80% total capital return. So, we're optimizing the balance sheet, the capital structure, the cost structure, offer the opportunity to continue to invest and retain that position of strength that we've had thus far.

So, in summary, we're in a good spot. I wouldn't trade places with anybody. But, we recognize that things that got us there are not necessarily sufficient to keep us there. We're recognizing that by investing in those things I talked about. And our objective is to continue that balance, performing in the short term while investing for the long term.

And with that, I'm going to ask Terry to give an update on the fourth quarter.

Terry Dolan

Thanks, Andy.

So with respect to the fourth quarter, let me just kind of give you a couple of updates. In terms of net interest income, our guidance was that it would be down year-over-year in the low-single-digits. One of the things that we're seeing in terms of loan growth, loan growth is pretty similar to what we've experienced in the last couple of quarters. It’s probably going to be a little bit softer in the corporate side of the equation because of loan pay-downs, given the lower interest rates.

Net interest margin, we had guided to about 7 basis points that’s probably going to be more like 9 basis points or in that ballpark, 2 to 3 basis points lower on a linked quarter basis. And that's principally because we are seeing higher premium amortization than what we had expected. Now, that premium amortization, we did expect to go up a little bit in the fourth quarter, it'll moderate when we get into the first and the second quarter. So, that's really more of a fourth quarter event.

When you think about noninterest income or fee income, our guide was to mid-single-digits. One of the things to keep in mind when we look at credit card revenue for the fourth quarter, fourth quarter year-over-year is going to be essentially flat, and that's because there are two fewer processing days in the fourth this year relative to last year.

In terms of operating leverage, we expect to achieve positive operating leverage on a full year basis and on a core basis. One of the -- we had been guiding to roughly 1%, then last quarter we had talked about the fact that it’s going to be lower than that, principally because of the pressure from a revenue standpoint. So, just kind of keep that in mind. From a tax rate perspective, maybe one other thing on the expense side of the equation, fourth quarter, seasonally we see an uptick in expenses because of our tax credit business. The tax credit amortization is usually about $40 million to $45 million higher in the fourth quarter than what we saw in the third quarter. So, that always puts a little bit of pressure on expenses in the fourth quarter. The tax rate we expect to be on a full year basis at about 20%, and then credit quality has been very stable and really no change with respect to our expectations on credit quality. So, that's my update for the fourth quarter.

Andy Cecere

That’s pretty much, Terry, as we talked about on the third quarter call with this premier amortization component. And the other item I mentioned in my comments that we have been optimizing the branch structure, we likely have an accrual for the recognition of that in the fourth quarter also. And those are outside of the numbers that Terry talked about.

Terry Dolan

Yes. So, we’re still dimensioning that based upon the numbers of employees affected.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Richard Ramsden

Okay. Thank you very much. So, perhaps we can just start off with your view of the operating environment, as we head into 2020. What's your base case for economic growth? What are you expecting for the interest rate environment? And perhaps you can touch a little bit on what you’ve seen across your payment network, which obviously does give you a unique insight into -- I think of both, consumers and corporate?

Andy Cecere

Right. I’ll start and Terry will add on. And you're right. We have this unique payments business that offers both acquiring and issuing on both corporate as well as consumers. So, we have a good window. And it’s been a good Christmas season thus far. That period between Black Friday and Cyber Monday was good, was similar to what we saw last year with a more compressed timeframe. So, I think that's positive. We are continuing to see strength on the consumer side. So, spend is good. Confidence is pretty good. And overall, as we think about next year, Richard, we're planning on a scenario very similar to what we see right now. So, that moderate GDP, low unemployment. And we have projected one rate cut in July of 2020. So, that's the economic environment that we're planning under. And Terry, what would add?

Terry Dolan

Yes. And I would just say that when you end up thinking about consumer confidence, consumer confidence has generally been strong. So, our expectation in terms of consumer spend continues to be strong as we think of 2020, and from a rate environment, fairly stable. I think, from a net interest margin perspective, we’ll continue to see benefits with respect to our corporate trust, in terms of our ability to bring those down a bit. But there will be pressure on margin going into 2020 just because of how rates have moved down throughout most of 2019.

Andy Cecere

But stable from here generally.

Richard Ramsden

Right. So, what are you seeing on the corporate side relative to consumer side? Are you seeing a bifurcation, and how does it change across the size of corporate?

Andy Cecere

Yes. I would say small business is doing terrific. Commercial is doing pretty well. Corporate can be impacted by whether or not the business that they are in is impacted by tariffs in trade. So, there are certain situations that people are perhaps holding back spend a little bit, perhaps holding back an investment; in other cases, they are less impacted, they are less likely to hold back. So, it's a little bifurcated depending upon their impacts.

Richard Ramsden

Okay. So, before get into some of the strategy, what do you think is most compelling tenants of the investment case for USB today? And perhaps you can touch on the aspects that you think are underappreciated by the market.

Andy Cecere

Right. And I’ve said this before. I think when the screen is green, we’re little less green, and when screen is red, we’re a little less red. And I think that's a reflection of our financial discipline, our risk management discipline that served us well through the crisis, so, things I talked about in my presentation. And those things are going to continue.

I think, what perhaps is a little underappreciated is the revenue opportunities we have given the businesses we have and the investments we've made. And the fact that some of those businesses have some tailwinds which are now going to become headwinds, and that opportunities still be really strong on defense but really be good going on offense too, I think it's the part that perhaps isn't as well understood or known.

Terry Dolan

Yes. And the thing I would also add to that and Andy talked about it in his presentation is, we have a great payments ecosystem, which gives us -- I think that there would be a lot of people in the banking industry that would love to have our payments business and the ecosystem that kind of comes along with it. We do think that that enables us in the future over a period of time to be able to link some of the banking products and services, think about in terms of when you’re in the merchant business here providing services to a lot of small businesses across America, so, being able to leverage that ecosystem more in the future. When you think about customer interactions and data analytics and all sorts of things that are going to drive revenue growth, you think about that three to five years sort of time horizon, we have a lot of those tools already in our toolkit, and that's going to be something we're going to be able to leverage in the future.

Richard Ramsden

So, you've talked in your presentation and that the investments and the strategic initiatives you have, and I guess summarizing and you’ve got improving customer experience, you’ve got simplicity, optimization, digital future. Do you think there is one of these initiatives that you feel that requires more work than the others? And where would you kind of put yourself in terms of this? And I appreciate that these things are never complete. This is a journey. But, where do you think you are relative to where you want to be?

Andy Cecere

Well, we always want to be better, and they're all very interrelated. I think, one of the most critical ones that are the ones you've described is this concept of digital because digital actually drives many of the others. Digital offers excess opportunity and optimization, it offers more customer touch points, it offers opportunity for monetization. So, that drives some of the others. And that's why we created a Chief Digital Officer position. Derek joined us, Derek White, about six months ago, and he is working across the Company at all the initiatives, B2B, C2C, B2C and really trying to optimize what we're doing, optimize the product offering, optimize the way we're delivering it. I think, that is really critical to the Company because it's critical to banking, because the way customers interact is changing. That's already true on the consumer side. And the new real time payment routes that are being developed is going to change the way businesses interact with each other, and we want to be at the forefront of that.

Richard Ramsden

So, how do you think you building that role has changed the way that you think about the digitization of USB and the role that you play the industry?

Andy Cecere

Right. So, we have a real heavy focus, Richard, and an emphasis on -- I gave you that scale and that balance. We have a number of people running the new -- the old businesses, the current businesses that are great businesses, high returns, making a lot of money. But, at the same time, we have a whole other group looking at the future and making sure that we're investing in the right places so we maintain that lead in the future. And really looking at it from those two lenses, almost a little separately, I think it's very helpful.

Terry Dolan

And certainly, one of the things that we have to do, both Andy and I is we have to be able to make sure that our lines of business as well as future of banking have the resources necessary in order to be successful. That's why we're very focused on the physical asset optimization, looking at our backroom operations and how we continue to authorize and optimize and get cost efficiencies out of those. And the more we're able to do it yourself digital sort of capabilities, the more we're able to achieve that. And this is really kind of tied to how customer behavior changes over time.

Richard Ramsden

So, perhaps we can get into the retail growth strategy. And you expanded your footprint into Charlotte I think very recently.

Andy Cecere

Yes.

Richard Ramsden

I think, I'm right in saying that it is your first new market expansions in a decade.

Andy Cecere

That's right.

Richard Ramsden

I know, it's very early days, but how are you measuring success of the strategy? What have you seen so far? And perhaps you can touch on what you've learned in terms of how you are going to apply it to new markets that you roll out.

Andy Cecere

So first of all, let's take a step back. If I wanted to enter a new market 10 years ago, the only way I could that was to either open a bunch of branches or by a branch network. And I talked about that 70% of transactions now happen in a digital fashion. So, in this new environment, we believe we don't need 100 branches in a place like Charlotte that we can be very effective with a dozen branches. And we're going in with what we're calling a digital first branch-light strategy that focuses on areas that number one have a large employee base, we have about 900 employees there. We also have about 40,000 already current customers of U.S. Bank in Charlotte that either have one of our national credit cards, home loans and mortgages in their wallet. So, we already have established relationships. So, our objective is to use that current relationship, digital capabilities with a branch-light strategy and data to expand and make that relationship more robust in terms of banking. So, that's our strategy.

We try to go into new markets with online only and we actually got negative selection, customers who perhaps couldn't be customers of other banks. And we think this strategy is more likely. So, our likelihood of expansion would be in other areas that have those characteristics, so, places like Boston or Florida or Texas or Dallas, or so forth. And that would be area of emphasis. We're just very early in it. So, we just opened up the first branch about a month and a half ago, two months ago, and we have plans for the others. We're looking at market share growth, deposit growth, customer growth and customer activity. Those are the areas of focus.

Richard Ramsden

So, how you can get the cadence of the rollout? I mean, is Charlotte going to be the blueprint for the other markets…

Andy Cecere

Charlotte is a test and learn market. And I will tell you that I certainly don't have all the answers, but I think we have a number of processes, and we've established ways to make sure we're learning as we're going and adjusting very quickly.

Richard Ramsden

How would you define success in the sleeve of the strategies for U.S.? And I appreciate this is a 3, 5, 10-year strategy, but how would you define it?

Andy Cecere

Success is our ability to enter these new markets in this new fashion and grow relationships that we already had into more robust full banking relationships, so where we have a credit card, we have a mortgage or we have an auto loan, making a deposit account and investment account and judging how we're doing into those customers and how we also gain customers in those markets will be a key area of the success.

Terry Dolan

One other thing that I might add to that Richard is, because it is a digital first branch-light sort of strategy, one of the things that we will be definitely looking at is the adoption of our digital tools by customers within that space, what sort of interactions we end up getting, and our ability to use the information with respect to the existing customers in order to be able to effectively market to them through the digital channel. And that'll be an important thing that we’ll end up watching during that timeframe.

Richard Ramsden

So, it definitely feels, at least to us from the outside of the industry looking at in that, a lot of banks are pursuing similar strategy. I think, everyone's got a slightly different flavor to it and they’re focusing on different products and different markets. But, what would you say differentiates your strategy from some of the other banks? And look, how would you characterize the competitive environment today relative to say 3 or 5 years ago? I mean, are you actually seeing it become more competitive in some of your core markets as some of these other banks move in, or you haven't really seen much of a change thus far?

Andy Cecere

Yes. So first on the differentiation. I think, what is a little different perhaps than the way we're thinking about is we're not going cold in a new market and just starting from ground zero. We're going into markets where we have a presence, we have an employee base, we have a customer base, we're trying to build off that customer base using these digital, more efficient transactions and processes. So, that's a little bit of a difference. Other banks are doing the same, as you mentioned, and entering in different ways, and in sometimes, in some cases, in some of our markets. So, while we're entering new markets, we’re also very focused on defending the markets we're in, and we've not seen a loss of market share in the markets we’re in.

Richard Ramsden

So, there’s been a pickup in consolidation in the industry. We've seen a number of deals I think a lot of people were not anticipating. Some of it is adjacent to your footprint or in parts of your footprint. When you look at those transactions, what’s your view? Does it any way impacts your view of what defines scale in the industry? And when you think about consolidation, do you think that that drives more competition for you over time or less?

Andy Cecere

So, let me start by saying, I think we are in a terrific spot. The progress we've made in the last couple of years in terms of our digital capabilities, our product set, our expansion are all fantastic. And, we spend about $2.5 billion a year on this technology. We spend it wisely and we think we have sufficient scale in the businesses to be successful. However, we also recognize that this is an area of opportunity because I think consolidation will occur. I think, it will occur principally because of this investment need and scale is becoming more important, not just technology scale but marketing scale. So, we will look at opportunities. But, we'll look at it under the lens of long term.

The question that we look at that we ask ourselves is, if we were to do a transaction, would we better off as a company three to five years from now than we are today, given the progress we're making over those three to five years? And that's the judge, because on acquisition would be a big distraction, we need to put all efforts and focus on that. So by that nature, you'd have to slow down other things. So, what is that trade off? So, given that, it has to be something that would be meaningful, that would put us in a better position, either from a geography or capabilities, and that's how we would think about it.

Terry Dolan

And one of the things, Richard, we operate -- in our business, we end up operating on single processing platforms. So, when you think about our investments, then we feel like we have the scale in order for us to be able to be successful, given the level of spend that we have, to be able to compete across any of our peer group. And that single processing platforms in the various areas enables us to be able to be more effective and more efficient in terms of how we end up utilizing our resources from a technology standpoint. So, while there may be opportunities, and we'll look at a lot of different things, scale will be important, and we feel like we have the scale in order to be successful.

Andy Cecere

And I'd add one more thing. So, what I was talking about, Richard, was a traditional bank deal brand and larger bank deal. We've made a number of acquisitions. We've made five in the last 12 months in our payments business, expanding our capabilities. And those will continue. I think, if we're building capabilities, technologies, digital processes, those will continue.

Richard Ramsden

So, just on the bank side, I mean, is there a sort of predefined financial criteria that an acquisition would have to meet for you to consider?

Andy Cecere

Absolutely. We have a very-disciplined process for all the deals that we talked about, not just bank deals, but for sure, it has to make sense from financial standpoint, from a return standpoint, from an accretion standpoint, but also from a strategic standpoint. So, I think a lot of things will flow through the financial hurdles that may not flow through the strategic hurdles, or the other things that we talked about.

Richard Ramsden

So, perhaps we can talk a little bit about the revenue picture. Look, if we go back to the Investor Day, I know you're still targeting 5% to 7% longer term revenue growth. Obviously, you've been coming in below that level in the last few years, what type of environment do you think it takes for you to pull within the 5% to 7% band?

Andy Cecere

Yes. When we think about it, I think part of it is just an environment in which consumer spend continues to be strong. We'd like to see the business investment pick up a little bit. I think, that's important just in terms of the overall economic growth et cetera. But, one of the things is when we think about that we understand based upon kind of our mix of business, we have a lot of businesses that have good growth opportunities. If you think about our payments business, that's an area that we have been making investment in, both in terms of acquisitions as well as organically focused on some of those integrated software solutions but being much more technology led. We think there's significant opportunity with respect to treasury management in our corporate payments business. The corporate payments business is a little bit unique relative to our peer group. And also that creates opportunity if you think about this, so, trillions of dollars of paper based sort of activity that’s out there. So that's an area where we are continuing to make investments in our particular businesses. Our mortgage business, which has been a little bit of a headwind over the last two or three years, we think is a little bit more of a tailwind. So, we end up looking at our mix of businesses and where we have been making investments. We think that that leads us to that 5% to 7% revenue growth over that three-year sort of time horizon.

Richard Ramsden

So, you talked about the operating leverage for this year, it’s going to come in just under a 100 basis points, and you talked about 100 to 150 basis points of operating leverage I think for 2020. Given your outlook is at still the right band, and perhaps you can take us through some of the moving pieces that kind of get you to higher operating leverage. And then I have follow on to you.

Andy Cecere

Yes. So, one of the things that ends up driving operating leverage in the future is just how quickly we end up making that digital transformation. Because if you think about it, digital -- a big part of digital is just customer interactions and then being able to couple that with data to be able to make those interactions smart interactions and then be able to drive revenue growth as a result of that. At the same time, you're getting that revenue growth in terms of your digital channel and you are also getting the optimization in your back office and your branch channel and your physical assets, et cetera. So, that is an important part of the reason why we continue to be very focused on investing in that particular space. In terms of positive operating leverage, when we think about -- and we talked about it this in the Investor Day, I think 2020 is a more challenging environment, and we have to weigh the short-term and long-term objectives. Our goal is still obviously to achieve that positive operating leverage. But, when we think about the three-year sort of time horizon, we believe that that is very achievable because of the investments that we are making.

Richard Ramsden

And Andy, how do you think about getting the right balance? You touched on this between delivering operating leverage for shareholders versus making some of these investments. Because my guess is that time to market is becoming increasingly important to the digital world. So, how are you kind of balancing the two?

Andy Cecere

Time to market is important. That's why we have these Agile Studios, that's why we are doubling number [ph] of them, we’re shortening the horizon that it takes to deliver new products. But, it is this balance, Richard, it’s something we talked about every day. I mean, we want to position ourselves for success in the future and recognize we need to perform here and now. And you know, they are not necessarily mutually exclusive because a lot of times the investment we're making, particularly some of those digital, allow for cost savings. And that time, we think about it, and we're looking at both sides very, very hard. So, if we think about what we’re doing at the branch system, then we are recognizing we need to make digital investments, because that's the way customers are interacting with banks now. At the same time, there is less requirement for the number of branches, the size of the branches and the people at branches. So, we need to look at both sides of the equation.

Terry Dolan

We also think with respect to those investments, our opportunity to be able capture market share, there is a number of different use cases that we've implemented that have really shortened the time-to-market from a customer perspective, which enhances the customer experience. Our mortgage business would a very good example of that where like 85% of our applications are now done online and the customer experience is a very good customer experience. So, we’ve also made significant investment in our small business area, taken decisions that may have taken days in order to be able to make and being able to do that almost instantaneously now. So, that type of experience for our customer is going to be able to enable us to be able to capture market share.

Richard Ramsden

And perhaps you can touch on credit quality. I mean, it looks pristine, it feels on the consumer side that it’s going to remain very benign as we head into 2020. Are there any pockets of the book that you are monitoring more closely today than say 6 or 12 months ago?

Andy Cecere

Pristine and benign are two good words in credit and I would agree with you. And then, our credit quality is stable, Terry talked about it, fourth quarter is stable as we look out in the horizon, 2020 is stable. There are pockets of stress. But, we are not as focused on some of the commercial real estate, which our focus shrinking a little bit because we're being diligent about what we're in. We don't have any subprime auto or mortgage. So, we're -- in the books that we’re in, there might be one or two one-offs that occurs specific to a company. But generally speaking, credit is very stable.

Richard Ramsden

Would you consider taking more risk, just given, frankly, banks do seem to be over earning on certain pieces of credit spectrum today, or do you feel that that’s not...

Andy Cecere

I think, what has served us well is our discipline around the credit box that we know that we perform well in and that survives through cycles. I think, it might be easy to say today given it is pristine and benign to take on more risk, but the outcome of that may be different three to five years.

Terry Dolan

Richard, one of the things we talk about internally in the Company is that we have the best rating in the globe with respect to our credit raise, and it gives us a cost of funds advantage. So, we're always willing to compete on price. We have purchasing power from that sort of perspective. But in terms of credit structure, we're not going to change that because it's something that has been tried and true, and we feel very comfortable about.

Richard Ramsden

Yes. So, before I see if there is any questions, let me just talk about capital returns because you’ve increased the capital returns quite significantly. Can you talk through the thought process, why you decided to do that now, what you think your target capital ratios are, how quickly you think you can utilize some of this? And also, has your thought process changed in any way between buybacks versus dividends?

Andy Cecere

Right. So, we target an 8.5% to 9% common equity tier 1 ratio. We were migrating up towards 9.6%. We had two big events that created a big positive and a negative we got clarity on. One is CECL, which will eat in the capital; second in Taylor and which gives us opportunity. Once we had clarity on both of those, we announced an additional buyback and got approval from the Fed for $2.5 billion. That will get us closer to the 9%, plus or minus of tier 1, common equity tier 1, and that would be our operating ratio.

In terms of the buyback and dividend question, we are going to continue with the 70% to 80% return, which works in our model, given our tangible return and our growth characteristics. And we moved up the dividend component 35% to 45%. So, closer to more than half or half of the total return.

Richard Ramsden

And in terms of the speed at which you think you can utilize this authorization?

Andy Cecere

Yes. I mean, the authorization really takes us through the end of the second quarter. So, our game plan is really to execute on that during the next three quarters, fourth through the second quarter next year.

Richard Ramsden

Let me see if we have any questions from the audience. We have one here.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Andy Cecere

Yes. I'll repeat the question because he didn't have the mic. The question is positioning of our

payments business against competition, what's happening in the industry in the future. So, our payments business is actually three businesses, corporate payments, card issuing, traditional retail card issuing and merchant acquiring. And probably the area that has most change is the merchant acquiring. That's the most consolidation occurred. Our area of focus on that is what I talked a little bit about when I introduced, in the introduction presentation, which is we have this great payments business that we've enhanced with the ability to have more integrated software vendors as well as omni-channel capabilities. I think, the key to this success is integrating payments together with banking because the fact is all of those merchant customers have a banking need. And some of those competitors that you talked about and some of the consolidation was somewhat about scale but it was also about capabilities. It was about having more banking services and more capabilities in this traditional merchant acquiring. And the fact is we have those already. And that's why we have this tremendous focus on integrating both banking and payments together under one umbrella of our comprehensive product set.

Richard Ramsden

Okay. Actually, with that, I think we’re out of time. So, Andy and Terry, thank you very much.

Andy Cecere

Our pleasure. Thank you.