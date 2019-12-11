Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) Presents at Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Broker Conference Call - (Transcript)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference December 11, 2019 1:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Liam Griffin - CEO, President & Director

Conference Call Participants

Blayne Curtis - Barclays Bank

Blayne Curtis

All right. We'll go ahead and get started. I'm Blayne Curtis, a semiconductor analyst. Next up, we have Skyworks. Very happy to have Liam Griffin, President and CEO. Liam is going to walk through a few slides, and then we'll jump into conversion. I'll turn it over to you, Liam.

Liam Griffin

Great. Excellent. Thanks, Blayne, and thanks, Barclays, for hosting us today. So we'll start with just a quick overview of Skyworks, how we're working through 5G, talk a little bit about the end markets and a preview of some of the financials.

So if you think about our company, and, hopefully, most of you know what we do here at Skyworks, we're at a point right now in time where we're really in great position to capitalize on this immense opportunity in 5G. And this is a great inflection for the industry at large, but it's certainly going to be concentrated around the mobile players, the wireless players and companies like Skyworks that have put the time, energy and focus on readying ourselves for this major inflection.

We also are unique in the trusted technology leadership that we have. We're working with the best and the brightest in the industry, collaborating shoulder to shoulder with engineering teams, recognizing the daunting task that our customers have to launch these incredible projects and having our people work shoulder to shoulder to make that happen.

We're also broadening our reach outside of classic mobile. We're continuing to grow our IoT business. Our broad market business is well over $1 billion in revenue now, quite diversified. And in those markets, we often can use WiFi, Bluetooth, Zigbee and still some cellular connectivity, so it provides a great deal of diversification by protocol.

And we're also uniquely positioned from a capital perspective. We've made some great investments over the last 5 or 6 years advancing our technology in temperature compensated SAW with capacity over 8 billion units a year, advancing technologies in bulk acoustic wave and, today, we're in full production. And these are sites that we are in control, custom configurable technologies under our roof with our people. And over time, we're going to start to really see the drive towards profitability.

And you -- if you look at our financials, for example, even in 2019, which was a difficult year for semis, difficult top line year for Skyworks, a lot of trade issues, demand of one of our larger customers, we were still able to deliver industry-leading cash flow -- free cash flow margins of around 30%. EBITDA margin is close to 40 and remaining with that discipline as we drive for growth into the future.

So I'm going to show you a quick slide up front here, topical slide, just based on our supply chain, so you have a little bit of a feel of how we go to market and how our technologies weave together to provide compelling solutions. So our supply chain is quite unique. We have a lion's share of our assets and technology are U.S.-driven. We have our own gallium arsenide fabs, one in Boston and one on the West Coast, Thousands Oaks, California. And these are highly customized fabs that do exactly what we need them to do in our semiconductor. The technologies that we develop and build in these factories are not available in the merchant market. They're unique.

Then we move over to Japan where we have an incredible asset that now delivers up to 8 billion units a year of TC SAW and bulk acoustic wave technology. We made significant investments in this. We did an acquisition with Panasonic, and we upgraded and scaled up this site to be incredibly compelling, high volume, high capacity with great technology. We're capitalizing on that now. We also added sites in Singapore for complex back-end assembly and test. And then we have our advanced packaging site in Mexicali, Mexico. So just -- I showed this slide because there's been a lot of misinformation about where products are made, where they're sold, and our supply chain is largely under our roof. We have less than 1% of our cost of goods derived in China. And these technologies are not only high performing. They're all controllable and customized and configurable, so each customer gets exactly what they want.

And then speaking of customers, although we're known for the larger players in mobile, and those customers continue to be extremely important and vital and present a great opportunity to Skyworks, we have done a great job here of diversifying the account base, the customer base. Within our sales and marketing team, there's been a great focus on customer acquisition, finding new companies to work with Skyworks. And this last year, you could see some real expansive opportunities that we've landed, names like Ericsson, names like Rockwell, Raytheon, Bosch, companies that we really haven't been working with in the past. And we're continuing to advance in those areas and oftentimes with very unique custom solutions as well. So representing that, again, our broad market portfolio should be growing double digits over time. It's a $1 billion-plus in revenue, lever some of the unique technologies that we have, but still has that customization feel that we mentioned at the beginning.

And so if you take a long look at what's happening in this industry overall is we're really at the forefront of a major inflection in 5G, a major upgrade cycle. And it's going to go well beyond the handset. It's going to go well beyond the mobile phone, which we're so used to talking about. And so if you think about units, mobile phone units are really paced by human population, the number of subscribers, right? It's a finite number. But if you think about the convergence to things, IoT in broader markets, you could measure that pan in 10 billion to 20 billion potential customers and units per year over time. So there's an amazing inflection in mobile, and we'll talk about that in 5G. But there's a secondary effect with the 5G connection can be ported in multiple end markets, some that we're in today, but any markets that we're not involved at all, but 5G will open the door for us. So it's a unique opportunity for us, and it's a great demonstration of the technologies that we provided and how we can take those technologies into many, many more markets and customers.

And this is just an example of a 5G phone using our unifying Sky5 platform. And one of the points I want to make on this slide is that, number one, there's a great deal of complexity in the mobile phone today and an incredible burden in 5G technology, put it all together. Our suite of technologies is incredibly broad. You can look at all the different topologies that we have, antenna tuning, low band pad, mid-band pad. We introduced BAW, our DRx solutions, ultra-high and just a really rich suite of technologies that all -- each one of those are developed customer by customer, okay?

So it's an important -- it's important point because we speak with our largest OEM. Everybody wants a different approach to delivering the 5G solution, current project different, the geographies and the spectrum that they want to roam in can be different, and the fact that we can control and manage those factories that I mentioned at the outset allow us to customize uniquely, driving these elements and putting them together in a cohesive solution, and that's what we do. So we create these system-level solutions, configure, test customer by customer and then deliver in a modularized solution for our customer. It takes a lot of that technical burden out of the OEM's hands over to Skyworks, but the collaboration and trust that we have had made it a win-win over time. And I think in 5G, that value is even higher.

And so this slide is just kind of a quick look at where the spectrum has been over time. And if you look at wireless spectrum, a lot of the traffic that we see today is still 4G. And it's in a very, very crowded area between roughly 700 MB and 3 GB, and that's really what we've been operating in here in the last 5 or 6 years. The networks in 4G are, obviously, crowded now. The data dynamic, the burden that we see in transmission is tougher and tougher. It's very crowded. And the advent of 5G is just now upon us. And so what 5G does is it opens up new lanes of state. It gets us out of that crowded, crowded territory between 700 MB and 3 GB. Those technologies will still be in your phone, but the 5G spectrum, 3 GB and above, it's all new. So all that technology from 3 GB and above is all new. It's new hardware content. There's software algorithms to be solved, but it presents a really unique opportunity for customers, or companies like Skyworks, to put those pieces together. And we're really only at the cusp right now of delivering the 5G solutions to market. We've worked with our customers, of course, for years, but the launch of the technology is really just getting started now. And it's a great, great inflection for us.

So beyond that, if you look at 5G and you study the latency, the data rate, the capacity, all of the benefits that 5G can provide, and they're compelling and they're hard to implement. There's an opportunity, over time, if you look at this slide, to see not only growth in 5G across cellular connectivity and cannibalizing 2G, 3G and 4G, but also encroaching on Wireline, encroaching on Ethernet, Octa, other types of connections that we would never put in the purview of our TAM. Though there's a promise of 5G and the performance benefits, we believe, over time, not only will 5G grow within the mobile cellular space, it will start to encroach on these other areas of connectivity, which could be an incredible opportunity for our space, and we think that will happen. It will take some time, but we think that's where the world is going to progress towards.

And then back to the handset, I think you may have seen these slides in the past from Skyworks, but now we've added 5G to the topology. And what's interesting about this is if you go back to the early days of this industry, go back to the Motorola era, the Nokia era, the Sony Ericsson era, we've been able to navigate through that at every inflection. And we've also seen incremental opportunity at every inflection, but 5G has been the biggest. 5G, if you look at the requirements, the technology, the semiconductor opportunity and the systems level performance that needs to be delivered, it is significantly harder than any of those other protocols.

And if you look at the current period, from 4G to 5G, you can see a pretty strong inflection in content that we're able to now address. And again, what I'll say is this stuff right now is ready to go. Customers are working, but it hasn't really hit the top line yet. It's coming. It's on its way. Phones are being shipped in 2020, but it's going to be, I think, a multiyear thematic move into 5G, driving the mobile phone, but also those other opportunities in IoT and beyond. So we're really excited about it.

You can just see by the filter count, the band count, the form factor has to be pretty close to what it is today and still carry that backward compatibility between 3 and 4. So there's a lot of really great stuff happening. It's difficult. Our customers want partners, and we've been at the hood with them for years and years to try to make this happen. So we're really excited. Now again, just getting started on that end.

Other markets that will start to evolve for us, we're already shipping now into automotive. We've got design wins in automotive customers. They are continuing to reach out to Skyworks to help them develop the first and second and third stages of autonomous driving. That's going to be a big market for us in semi. It's going to be a big market in connectivity and something that we're really happy to get. We weren't in automotive 2 or 3 years ago. We had zero business there. And now we have substantial business, and it continues to grow. And our customers want to talk about how do we get it faster, how do we engage 5G, what's the path to autonomy. So that's really exciting new markets that are opening up.

Infrastructure markets, vitally important as we roll out the 5G handset. Of course, we have to have that network system in place. We have strategic customers, Ericsson, Nokia, for example, small cell, MIMO, real complex architectures on the infrastructure side. We have some very customized solutions there, not only with gallium arsenide, but also with ceramic filtering. And this opportunity is growing in parallel with the rollout of 5G. And that infrastructure had been soft, to be fair, in the last couple of years. There really wasn't a catalyst. But the 5G, the 5G upgrade cycle and the inflection here and the rollout is really putting some energy around this technology.

So if you look at where we're headed and the way we think about our business at a high level, we've got a core mobile-centric company here, we had a great talent, a lot of great focus with customers. We believe we're the best in the business in solving a complex problem. It's the cornerstone. It's the cornerstone of who we are as a company. If you move in the IoT space, there's a lot of growth. We're winning in broad markets. We're leveraging cellular. We're leveraging Bluetooth. We're leveraging WiFi, a broader set of opportunities. We continue to grow. And then all the way over to my left, you see the emerging technologies where you got 5G stepping up. You got technologies in new segments like audio with the Avnera deal, AI opportunities and just leveraging the technologies that we grew into at mobile and IoT and taking those into a net -- the next set of new markets. And all that comes together with great performance with our customers, leveraging the technology base that we have, being able to customize and configure account by account, application by application. The IoT burden is very different than a mobile phone. An AI solution could be very, very different than what we see in IoT. So there's a lot of work there that we have to do. And we're investing in sales and marketing as well as the technologies to drive these solutions.

And then just kind of a quick look at that periods of time with Skyworks. 2013, we're about $1.8 billion. $3.3 billion in '16. And '19, which was a tough year, about $3.4 billion. But if you look at the cash generation, I mean, we are very focused on execution on a cash level. And if you look at operating cash flow, $500 million, $1.1 billion to $1.4 billion, we've been aggressive with share buybacks, continue to do that. And then the free cash flow margin, again, one of the most important metrics for us as a company, we're still not to our goal, but our goal is to be 30% there sustainably, but we're getting closer.

Business model at a high level, outgrow the market, outgrow our peer group on the top line, gross margins. Today, we're roughly around 50%. We have aspirations to get to around 53%. We can do that. We came off a tough year with low levels of utilization, but we put the right level of technology and assets in place. With volumes returning, we start to see a better growth profile. We believe that. The gross margin should look better. The technologies that we deliver are very, very complex and unique. We're conveying a lot of value to our customers in unique ways that helps us drive margins as well. So just a quick look at where we stand on that end.

And then just to sum it up, as we said at the beginning, we're uniquely positioned to address 5G. We spent a great deal of time with the customers that matter. We've made the investments in the technologies that drive it. We're broadening the customer set as well. We're positioned with our world-class scale with the assets that we talked about, highly profitable financial model that we continue to remain disciplined on and looking forward to turning growth around again, okay? With that, jumping now with all of you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Blayne Curtis

All right. Maybe to start off with just thinking about the 5G cycle. You've seen China units have been picking up the last months. There's a lot of optimism about what that number could be next year in terms of 5G handsets. On the flip side, I feel like the infrastructure spend, if anything, has ticked down. So you have this kind of 4G, the way I remember it, base stations came first, then you have handset. It seems like almost like they're putting handsets in the market before the base station. So do you agree with that? And kind of how does that affect the slope of this handset?

Liam Griffin

Yes. No, that's a good point. And obviously, you do need to have great technology at the infrastructure side and also handset. And the handset has been moving along. So we've been able to drive some growth here in small cell infrastructure. We've got very, very good technologies in MIMO. We're also looking at our ceramic technology where we have unique solutions -- filtering solutions that are different than what we do in TC SAW and BAW, ceramic level solutions and filtering. Customers like Nokia and Ericsson are at the top of the list right now. There's a great opportunity for those accounts to outperform given the dynamics in China. We did have a solid business with Huawei. And I think if the trade issue is resolved, that will come back to us. So -- and they've also been a driver of high technology in the infrastructure side. But I do agree that, that has lagged, but we're starting to see more energy around it, more engagement. European players are stepping up again. The complexity is there, and I think it's another growth vector for us.

Blayne Curtis

If you think about the slide that you showed with content per handset, I think it's $7 jump up from 4G to 5G. I'm assuming that 3 to 6 gigahertz new frequency is a big part of that. Is that something that you think will get added to the 5G phones next year across the board? I mean I know at least one large customer probably does that, but not all the carriers are going to have that spectrum available. Is that something that becomes a checkbox feature, so you can roam in 5G? How do you think about that $7 across the 5G TAM?

Liam Griffin

Yes, exactly. So it will be a customer-by-customer engagement. So the highest-level players, I think, will want to demonstrate the top level performance and have full global roaming, global frequency, address all the spectrum. So the nice thing is we're -- we've got a full 4G place right here. That's not going to change. We're not seeing that getting eroded. And the incremental spectrum in 5G, which is really important, the incremental spectrum is just -- it's completely new. So we're all walking around with a 4G phone. The 5G spectrum 3 to 6 GB, and even beyond, is all new. So there's necessary requisite hardware that needs to be delivered there. It's also really difficult to do given that the technology burden, the size, the form factor, the competition for current within the phone, it comes back to Skyworks to be extremely efficient, highly integrated and configurable customer by customer. So what we see in a 5G roll is that $7 is kind of like a mid-level. Some customers may need more. Some may need less. But the technology burden for the customer has never been higher. That creates a great opportunity for our team to get in and resolve that complexity with them, create a better engagement and help our customers win.

Blayne Curtis

So if you have -- actually, you're seeing a push to the midrange. Maybe all next year, you may get 5G all the way down to the mid-range in terms of the content, that $7, you said, is an average.

Liam Griffin

Yes.

Blayne Curtis

When you also look at the market, millimeter wave is this one where I can't fully figure out. But I mean, that content, I know you may not -- you're not concluding that, I assume, because millimeter wave, people talk about is a multiple of that $7. How does that fit into this? And when carriers are looking to split or bands, they can't put them all, how does millimeter wave fit into the equation? Even on a mid-range phone, are you still thinking you're going to get that $7?

Liam Griffin

Yes. So what we showed here today does not have millimeter wave on it. So we think the $7 inflection, again, you have to compete for that TAM. We have to compete with that TAM, and I think we'll do well. And we think that's a fairly solid benchmark. Millimeter wave is a unique technology. It's a different type of technology. It can provide theoretically extremely high data rates. It also has some limitations, line-of-sight limitations. It's very expensive as a technology today, so it's possible that there's a subsegment in the market where that technology could work. For example, going into a large stadium, there's 50,000 people trying to go through and download StubHub, they just can't get enough capacity. Maybe there's an opportunity to have a millimeter wave application in that location, that site campus environments or something. But we -- we're not seeing it roll out as a mass market technology within 5G. Over time, it potentially could change. We are investing in millimeter wave, so we do have some table stakes there. We understand the technology. If it starts to inflect and grow, we'll be well positioned. But we're seeing it as kind of a low-level option right now, at least with the leading customers that we've been talking with.

Blayne Curtis

I want to ask about just the competitive landscape and then how Huawei fits in here. I think if you had told me a year ago that Huawei is going to be doing non-U.S. component phones and gaining share, I would have said no way. Clearly, they have at least to date. So one, do you think that as they roll it out to the greater volumes, that is -- that platform is sustainable? And how does that impact the RF TAM?

Liam Griffin

Yes. Well, we've had a great relationship with Huawei for years. And they have been a great adopter of our technology, very high-end technology. They favor the complex customized solutions, like SkyOne or Sky5. They haven't been driving at a commodity level. So we've been limited given the trade ban. Now the other side of the table, you've got Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi that are -- that have no limits and have been leveraging and designing in our highest level solutions, taking advantage of that customization, the configurability of SkyOne platform that can be unique to each one of those brands. We're seeing some great upside there. And we think -- I'm hopeful that the trade issues will resolve, and our relationship with Huawei is never -- it's actually never been impeded. It's more of a trade issue than a customer issue. And I would also say that if you look back a couple of models before when there was no trade problems, you would see a very strong position with Skyworks in that account. What really endorses that we're the brand, we're the company they want to work with. So we feel that, that could be recovered. But along the way, we're doing a great job with other players in China. We have a great baseband partnership with the media tech team. We're advancing the technologies at Samsung, and we're making it work with everybody else. Huawei situation hopefully gets resolved, and we'll be back in the saddle there.

Blayne Curtis

Do you mind if I just ask you about your Android revenue? In general, you've done a great job. With your largest customer, there's been some issues. Huawei, kind of cloud whole thing because that's a huge impact. Can you quantify it? But I think even outside of Huawei, your Android story hasn't been, my words, maybe not as good as it could have been. As you see 5G rolling in, how much do you expect to participate in this first wave of 5G?

Liam Griffin

Yes. No, I think you're right. And the good news is that 5G is a reset in some ways. The technology broaden and just jumped up. If it isn't incremental, it's actually a step function higher in complexity. So some of the Android players, again, the media tech ecosystem, the Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Samsung, those players right now are having to jump up and hit the ball that's come blazing fast in 5G and has a tremendous amount of technical complexity. And we're being brought in and engaged. We've always been there, but the help that we provide our customers right now has never been more beneficial given this burden. So we're working hard with every one of those names, advancing the technology. And again, if you think about the Android ecosystem, in units, it's much bigger, much bigger than the larger U.S. player. So there's a great opportunity to do that. And then still back in the U.S., there's some really good stuff coming as well that hasn't yet hit the stores.

Blayne Curtis

Well, perfect. With that, we're out of time. Appreciate it. Thank you, Liam.

Liam Griffin

All right. Thanks, Blayne.