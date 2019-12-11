Liberty Oilfield Services - High Quality Pressure Pumper Set To Rebound

We have previously written on Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) several times, most recently here in the wake of the 2Q19 results, but wanted to give a post 3Q, pre-4Q update as the stock should bottom prior to fundamentals turning and that fundamental turn should show itself with higher oil field activity levels in the new year.

Sentiment in the pressure pumping space is poor

There has been oversupply in frac spreads all year and pricing remains challenged. Big and small pressure pumpers have removed equipment from the field with some older equipment coming out of service permanently. According to one frac spread tracker, the spread count has fallen from 475 spreads working in April to 335 working as of last week. Some of the older fleets may return, but there is cannibalization underway that would slow that return, and regardless, we don't expect to see much coming back to in 2020 as capex budgets are set to dip.

And 4Q19 is going to be a mess for the NAM focused service segment

4Q19 is set to be a new low in terms of activity and pricing levels for this cycle for the industry and to a lessor extent for LBRT. Liberty is not immune to lower activity levels and 4Q consensus has them pricing in a 21% sequential decline in revenues. More important to the way we look at things, the Street is expecting Liberty to touch what is normally thought of as the cycle low for annualized per frac fleet EBITDA in 4Q19 and this is entirely possible given management's admission that there are some "windows" in the 4Q completion schedule and that pricing will be weak. This is all well known.

But Liberty is a top tier pressure pumper

LBRT has 23 spreads which are among the newest, most capable, environmentally conscious horsepower in the space. Still, they are not immune to the downturn, and in light of the weak environment, they have paid for but not activated a 24th spread and as there is no date set for its deployment (won't be this year, may not be next year either).

Our sense is that top tier equipment, a good reputation, and a strong customer base helps them maintain higher than average fleet utilization and pricing over the long term

According to one of our completion engineer subscribers who has employed Liberty spreads on multiple occasions, Liberty is one of the better names to work with in terms of reliability... if a touch on the pricey side at times. A rough quote is - When they arrive on site everything just works the way it is supposed to. He noted that use of the more expensive completions is always debatable posing the question, "Do I spend another $100k per well with the hopes of flawless execution? With LBRT, chances were higher of success... problem arises when you have multi wells on a pad. Now the question becomes, how much inefficiencies am I willing to tolerate to save $1mm with a lower bidder? It does not matter what price environment we are in, capital reduction is always forefront to operational engineers." In the end, he said that while the decision to pay more or go a cheaper route depends on a number of factors (gaps in the calendar or large campaigns and potential for multi well/pad creating discounts for instance), Liberty has a reputation for being fair because they know that what comes around, goes around and they see the value of working in partnership with and not in opposition to their clients. Author's note: I've known this source since we met at a Haynesville Expo in 2009 and doesn't offer praise lightly.

More important than the 4Q19 trough is that 2020 will see an upstream capex reload and spreads in more demand

While we expect many of our upstream names to propose 2020 budgets that are flat to slightly down, we don't see plummeting budgets. Meanwhile, the Street is taking a big guess on the bottom and top line for 2020 and 2021 (their estimates have fallen sharply in the last two months) while we are attempting to put some brackets on a potential 2020 recovery/flattening. While we don't see a move back to mid-cycle per fleet EBITDA generation next year, it appears feasible at this time that LBRT recovers to 3Q19's sub mid-cycle levels. Our sense is that their newish, high end fleet will be one of the first to be utilized and one of the first to see better (flattening) pricing. This implies that LBRT at current levels is cheaper than it appears and that free cash could be higher than we show it while TEV/EBITDA is a half turn lower than consensus. Please see the 2020 EBITDA sensitivities at the bottom of the cheat sheet.

Free cash should be put in context of the following:

They have no net debt and as such it won't be channeled there. The revolver has a $0 balance. They pay a 5 cent quarterly dividend as part of their commitment to return capital to shareholders. We could see this tweaked higher late next year as the environment stabilizes. They have a buyback authorization in place, their second since the IPO, which speaks volumes when viewed in light of other, much longer to market, small cap Service names.

We own a near 5% position in LBRT and think the name will trade higher, and has room to do so from a valuation standpoint, prior to the 1Q20 activity bounce.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LBRT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.