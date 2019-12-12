Owens & Minor: Over-Leveraged Balance Sheet And Secularly Declining Earnings Power

The company is over-leveraged with 6-7x turns of debt and may have trouble refinancing its 2021 maturities.

We believe that Owens & Minor (OMI) is a secular short with 70-100% downside over the next 12-18 months.

Elevator Pitch

We believe that Owens & Minor (OMI) is a secular short with 70-100% downside over the next 12-18 months driven by an extremely leveraged balance sheet and continued earnings and FCF declines.

We have conducted dozens of primary research calls with customers, competitors and ex-employees which revealed the following:

Continued pressure on reimbursement (falling rates) and a wave of customer consolidation at both the GPOs (group purchasing organizations) and hospitals will continue to drive distribution pricing down.

OMI has an inferior product offering (without pharmaceuticals or a strong manufacturing segment) driving customers losses (including a 2019 customer loss that we believe represents 5-10% of total revenue and the company’s largest customer, based on primary research).

The 6-7x leveraged balance sheet has the potential to drive a death spiral where customers question the viability of the company and in turn pull additional business as the supply chain executives fear losing their jobs (if OMI goes bankrupt and hospitals do not get their products on time it could be life-threatening).

Business Description

Owens & Minor is a distributor of medical consumables to hospitals, physician clinics and to a lesser extent the home healthcare segment. Over the past two years, OMI acquired Byram Healthcare to establish a direct-to-consumer segment and Halyard Health to vertically integrate into manufacturing gloves, drapes and gowns (highly commoditized products)

Thesis/Variant Perception

Thesis Point 1:

OMI is a structural short that has and will continue to experience margin erosion in its core distribution business as its customers (hospitals and GPOs) continue to consolidate. OMI faces continued reimbursement pressure and its vertically integrated competition gives away distribution for free (or at negative margin) to subsidize manufacturing margins.

Manufacturing margins have also declined as OMI’s core products are highly commoditized (gloves, gowns, etc), have deflationary pricing and have experienced commodity inflation.

OMI's two largest competitors (Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) and Medline) have superior product offerings that allow them to reduce distribution margins and pick up margin elsewhere.

Cardinal Health is significantly larger ($150bn revenue[1]) and can package pharmaceuticals with medical consumables. Pharmaceuticals are frequently sold at cost minus 50-100 bps as the pharmaceutical companies offer rebates.

Over time we believe medical distribution margins will converge to cost +0. Medline is private (allowing the company to take lower margins) and extremely aggressive in its distribution pricing as it makes the majority of profits in manufactured products. Primary research suggests some Medline customers have paid product cost minus 50 bps, implying that it is willing to take a loss to subsidize manufacturing which will continue to pressure OMI's margins.

OMI has experienced a ~70% decline in earnings over the past 4 years despite $1bn in acquisitions as both distribution margin and manufacturing margin erosion accelerated[2]

Thesis Point 2:

OMI threw a “hail mary” pass by acquiring Byram and Halyard to diversify away from the core distribution business, increasing debt by over $1bn driving net leverage to ~7x EBITDA.

Covenants are going to start to step down in Q1 2020 to 6.25x, 6x in Q2 2020, 5.75x in Q3 2020, 5.5x in Q4 and ultimately fall to 4x by Dec. 2022.

The company's 2024 debt is now trading at 77 cents, implying an interest rate of >10% while its bank debt is trading at ~90 implying a 7-8% interest rate. Maturities are coming due in 2021 and 2023 and if the company is forced to refinance its BS at the current interest rates (8%), interest expense would grow from ~$100m to $130-140m wiping out all free cash flow to the equity[3]

Thesis Point 3:

The death spiral is happening as we believe OMI lost its largest customer representing 5-10% of total company revenue earlier this year, but the impact will only start to be felt in Q4 2019. This was after the company lost Kaiser in 2015/2016 (another top 5 customer at $500m+ of revenue).

The company claims that the revenue is lower than company-wide margin and that it can manage the revenue loss on an operating profit neutral basis but primary research suggests this will be extremely challenging as its largest customer was nationwide using nearly all of its distribution centers, implying it will need to cut costs outside of fixed overhead by $40-50m in an already lean business.

Primary research also suggests that other customer losses are not far behind as the customers fear OMI going bankrupt due to its high debt load.

For the remainder of the year and into 2020, we will continue to focus on profit improvements to offset revenue headwinds related to the previously discussed customer non-renewals. In fact this quarter we began to feel the revenue impact of the large customer exit mentioned in the first quarter and we expect to see additional impact from this customer exit in the fourth quarter and in next year's comparisons.”

– Ed Pesicka, CEO OMI Q3 2019 Earnings Call

Thesis Point 4:

Consensus expectations are nonsensical with the street modeling revenue down less than 1% year over year in 2020 and margins growing despite losing its largest customer.

While primary research suggests the company has signed up a few smaller customers in ~$100-200m range, it is also losing other undisclosed customers in a similar range.

The company has cut guidance 3x this year but the stock is up ~20% and >200% off the bottom in July on hopes of a turnaround from a new CEO. We believe the market has gotten excited about 3 new pieces of info: (1) a new CEO and a potential turnaround (2) signing a contract through 2021 with Vizient (3) modest debt pay-down.

We believe each of these bull thesis points is easily refuted:

1) The new CEO (Ed Pesicka) was brought out of retirement from Thermo Fisher (TMO) - while he has dealt with medical products in previous roles he has limited experience in hospital distribution/GPO negotiations – the core distribution business is much more challenging and competitive than TMO's as evidenced by the margin structure and returns on capital.

2) Vizient is a GPO and buys on behalf of hospitals but it is not the real customer – hospitals contract directly with OMI and use Vizient’s price as the “worst case” with the aim of taking prices down from the list prices.

3) The recent debt paydown was largely driven by one-time working capital items as the company has been able to reduce inventory due to customer losses.

Pre-Mortem/Risks

Asset sales allow the company to kick the can.

While the core distribution business has limited value (predominantly distribution centers and short duration customer contracts), OMI has some potentially salable assets (Byram, Fusion5) that could allow the company to pay down early maturities. Fusion5 is a majority owned subsidiary in the value-based payments space that OMI has been funding for the past few years. Some bulls point to CAH’s sale of Navihealth to private equity for ~$1bn and suggest that Fusion5 is a comp but our work suggests that Navihealth had >100 hospital customers and millions of patient lives with real earnings power while Fusion5 is loss-making with very few customers.

Acquisition by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

We believe this is extremely unlikely as primary research suggests AMZN has decided to limit its entry into the hospital supply chain due to the margin structure and potential reimbursement-related headwinds. OMI’s balance sheet is another deterrent and if AMZN really wanted to buy the company, it could do so in bankruptcy.

Competitive environment becomes less intense as the two main competitors stop cutting prices on distribution.

Primary research suggests that customers continue to pressure prices across the industry.

Key Investment Factors

1) Distribution unit economics

2) Market share – customer losses drive large swing in incremental/decremental margins

3) Halyard competitive landscape

Disclosure: I am/we are short OMI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

