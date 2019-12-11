Rexel Transitioning From "Repair" To Growth

Rexel has seen its organic growth slow some on weaker industrial end-markets in the U.S. and Germany, but industrial markets should return to growth in 2020.

Although Rexel (OTCPK:RXEEY) (RXL.PA) has a decent enough trailing 12-month return (about 20%), the shares have ended up basically flat since my last update on this large electrical distributor, as internal progress with a variety of turnaround efforts have been offset by end-market deterioration. While management believes they’ve exited the “repair phase” of the turnaround, and I see meaningful growth opportunities in markets like the U.S., the reality is that macro indicators are still mixed and the company is still investing in expanding its digital capabilities.

I still believe that Rexel shares are undervalued and that this stock can benefit from some company-specific drivers in a 2020 that is looking pretty “meh” for most industrials. I believe the shares are more than 20% undervalued if Rexel can deliver low single-digit revenue growth and high single-digit FCF growth, but I must also note that the ADRs are illiquid and not all readers may wish to go to the trouble of buying the local shares.

Industrial Should Be Bottoming, But Non-Resi Is A Risk

Rexel gets about one-third of its revenue from industrial markets, and most predominantly the short-cycle “general industrial” category that has been weakening of late. Management cited weaker industrial trends in the U.S. and Germany as contributors to a weaker third quarter organic growth rate, and end-markets like autos and oil/gas remain challenging.

On the more positive side, various industrial benchmarks are no longer deteriorating in Europe or China and the global PMI has gone back above 50 after about six months. Given how markets have moved in the past relative to these benchmarks, all of this supports my basic view (expressed elsewhere) that short-cycle markets will return to growth around mid-2020 (or at least in the second half).

While I feel better about industrial, I can’t say the same about non-residential construction. Construction activity is still robust in France, but U.S. non-residential permitting activity is starting to slow, which usually precedes a slowdown in spending by about six months, and Assa Abloy (OTCPK:ASAZY) recently said at a sell-side conference that they see moderating activity (though more on the residential side). I’ve been wrong before about anticipating/predicting the end of this very strong run in U.S. non-residential construction activity, but I think a slowdown is still likely in 2020 – though Rexel can still do alright in a slowing market.The following graph from a Morgan Stanley reports highlights that decline in permits: source: Morgan Stanley

Digital Remains The Key Focus

Rexel has made no secret of how it is prioritizing digital investments as a way to transform the business and evolve with customer needs. Over 17% of the company’s first half revenue was garnered through digital channels, with 25% in Europe and just 10% in North America, and the company will be continuing to invest in digital capabilities in 2020 (and likely beyond).

Why do this? Management sees it as a vital step in moving from just another value-added distributor to something more like a real partner to its clients. With the increasing complexity of jobs and a shortage of electricians, customers are increasingly valuing suppliers that can save them time and lend their expertise to project planning and logistics. Rexel’s Esabora software, for instance, not only reduces paperwork for projects, but it also streamlines the process of determining what supplies are needed and can provide detailed profit-per-job data to clients. Rexel has also been investing in systems that reduce response time (customer inquiries are answered faster and by the right people the first time), provide more pricing insight, and automate logistics queries (so clients can quickly determine when deliveries will arrive).

Digitalization isn’t just a customer-facing opportunity for Rexel. I’ve written a lot about warehouse automation (facilitated by companies like Honeywell (HON), Cognex (CGNX), Daifuku, and others), and Rexel’s Autostore concept uses robots for tasks like order picking, leading to a 25% productivity improvement. Maybe that doesn’t sound like a big deal, but in low-margin businesses like distribution, that’s a huge improvement (and essential for competing with a logistics innovator like Amazon (AMZN) ).

The Outlook

I expect Rexel to see improving operating conditions in Europe in 2020, with stronger industrial growth in Germany and generally healthy non-residential markets across its footprint. I’m not all that bullish on the U.K., but sooner or later the Brexit-related turbulence will end. I’m a little concerned that the industrial recovery will be a little slower in the U.S. (since the downturn started later than in Europe), and I’m likewise concerned about a slowdown in non-residential spending. On the other hand, Rexel has been gaining share in the U.S. and I expect this to continue, if not accelerate, particularly with the ongoing investments in digital offerings. I would also expect the company to see some benefits in 2020 from the ongoing turnaround at ABB (ABB) of the former GEIS assets, a key supplier to Rexel’s U.S. operations.

Longer term, I like Rexel’s opportunity to not only leverage investments in digital channels and automation, but also to leverage a new investment cycle among industrial customers seeking to add more automation and a renovation cycle in non-residential (improved HVAC systems, more automated building controls, et al). Also longer term, Rexel management has left open the possibility of using M&A to consolidate the U.S. market further (the top four players have about 35% share), reaping more scale advantages.

Rexel’s performance has more or less tracked my expectations for 2019, particularly with the slowdown in third quarter results (that somehow seemed to surprise some sell-siders). I’m still looking for long-term revenue growth in the 2% to 3% range, and that could prove low if Rexel can continue gaining share in the U.S. and benefit from renovation/retrofit in industrial and non-residential markets, though I also factor in some offset from increasing competition from online rivals like Amazon. I do expect Rexel’s restructuring and digitalization efforts to drive better margins and FCF margins over time – from around 2.5% to closer to 3% to 3.5%, supporting high single-digit annualized FCF growth.

The Bottom Line

Valuing the company with both discounted cash flow and margin-driven EV/EBITDA, I believe the shares are about 15% to 25% undervalued today. While I do see macro risk in 2020 in both industrial and non-residential markets, I think there are enough positive company-specific drivers to offset that pressure, and I think Rexel shares could start performing again over the next few months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.