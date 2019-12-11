Alibaba: HK IPO, More Political Gains Than Economic Benefits

Investment Thesis

China's E-commerce giant Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) listed on HKSE on Nov. 26. It is more of a political move however, with little economic justification, since we find the funds BABA raised from this IPO will add pressure to BABA's future profit margins.

BABA's Hong Kong IPO: Why Now?

BABA's HK listing marks the completion of its "dual-listing" structure, that the company is now traded both in New York and Hong Kong with a 1:8 shares conversion ratio. Despite BABA downsized the deal from up to $20 Bn in the original plan of this deal, it still raised more than $13 Bn from this offering. However, when we looked carefully into the deal, we realized that it was more of a political move instead of being driven by economic rationale:

First of all, BABA is never short for liquidity. As released in its Q3 earnings results, BABA has over $33 Bn in cash & short-term investments. In fact, their cash position has been growing steadily over the past quarters:

Second, it's probably the worst time to list in Hong Kong. The year-long democracy protest in Hong Kong has essentially "worn out" the city that used to be the most energetic economy in Asia. Hong Kong is said to have entered "recession" and the investment willingness in the city has been hammered due to the poor outlook. This is partly the reason why BABA had to shrink the deal from $20 Bn to less than $15 Bn.

So why did they do it then? The reasonable explanation is that Beijing wants to show (people in China and the rest of the world) that it is still "business as usual" in Hong Kong. So, as the most iconic economic representative of China, BABA has no choice but to do it now.

More Cash, More Pressure

Although having additional $13 Bn sounds like something hard to resist for most companies, we think it will actually add more pressure to BABA's financial performance. Typically, we would expect two major uses of the new funds: to expand on existing business operations, or to invest in new projects. Unfortunately, neither approach seems to be promising at this point:

First of all, BABA has been suffering from declining margin on its core e-commerce business. Despite the record-breaking sales events like 11.11 (the Single Day shopping festival), BABA's margin has been declining since its IPO. Its overall gross margin is around 46%, compared to over 70% when it first IPOed:

In fact, among all the four major business areas for BABA, only the core commerce business was able to generate profit, while the margin has also been declining. For new businesses such as Cloud, although shouldered high expectations, only reported 64% growth (worst ever) and enlarged operating losses (from 4% to 6%):

Source: BABA's Q3 Results

If the high growth rate was achieved by sacrificing profitability and operating efficiency, it won't be long before the market realizes it and refuses to give BABA the valuation it is enjoying today:

Second, BABA has been struggling to find good investment targets. If the core business is reaching the ceiling, will BABA be able to maintain growth through active investments? Our answer is maybe, but it will be really difficult. According to the offering, BABA is looking to use the net proceedings from this HK IPO in further improving the digitization and innovation of the business, as well as enhancing the customer penetration through improved local services. We should expect to see more investment on the following areas:

Local consumer services : just as BABA increase its stakes in Cainiao Network before 2019 Singles Day, local consumer services will be part of BABA's key development in the future. The problem is that BABA has been operating on a "light asset" business model, as contrary to the "heavy asset" model of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), who builds and owns all the warehouses and logistic networks. The "heavy asset" model will further push down BABA's profit margin, just as what's been happening over the past few years.

: just as BABA increase its stakes in Cainiao Network before 2019 Singles Day, local consumer services will be part of BABA's key development in the future. The problem is that BABA has been operating on a "light asset" business model, as contrary to the "heavy asset" model of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), who builds and owns all the warehouses and logistic networks. The "heavy asset" model will further push down BABA's profit margin, just as what's been happening over the past few years. Digital and other innovation businesses: there isn't much to say about the digital and innovative businesses of BABA, other than that they are still far from profitable. The two segments, as listed in the overall business landscape of BABA, have been not only growing slower than core business, but suffering from big losses:

What we may have missed

One thing we may have missed, is the political gain from this listing. The HK listing not only shows that BABA is a "trust-worthy" company that Beijing can rely on during difficult times. More importantly, it shows that BABA is willing to sacrifice for "bigger picture", which is the key to establish itself as "the company" in China. The political gain from this listing is intangible, but certainly shouldn't be missed here.

Conclusion

We find the HK listing more of a political move for BABA instead of an economic one. The additional funds it raised will more likely add pressure to its already declining profit margins.

