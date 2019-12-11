Muliang Agritech Aims For U.S. IPO

Muliang has grown off of a small revenue base but that growth has stopped; most of the IPO proceeds will go to selling shareholders.

The firm provides organic fertilizers to agricultural producers in China.

Muliang Agritech has filed to raise $12 million in an IPO.

Quick Take

Muliang Agritech (OTCQB:MHDGD) has filed to raise $12 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm produces agricultural fertilizer products that have a high organic component.

MHDGD has grown revenue but that growth has stopped and the proposed IPO will mostly benefit existing shareholders who are selling shares into it.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more details from management.

Company

Shanghai, China-based Muliang (OTCQB:MULG) was founded to produce fertilizers through processing crop straw into organic fertilizers for sale in the PRC.

Management is headed by Chairman, CEO, CFO and Director Mr. Lirong Wang who has experience in the chemical products industry prior to Muliang and is a majority shareholder of the company.

The firm currently has no subcommittees of the Board of Directors and Mr. Wang is the only listed executive of the firm.

The firm has two production facilities and also sells other agriculture food products such as apples as a sales agent for other agriculture companies.Management expects its apple sales business to grow as the apple orchards mature in the coming years.The company also has plans to begin processing black goat meat products in 2020.

Muliang has received at least approximately $19.4 million from investors including the company founder Mr. Wang and other small shareholders

Customer Acquisition

Muliang acquires customers primarily through its direct sales efforts.

In 2018, the firm had two large customers which accounted for 31% of its revenue and two suppliers which accounted for 53% of its purchases, so Muliang is still fairly concentrated in terms of its business relationships.

Selling expenses as a percentage of revenue have dropped as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 4.9% 2018 4.0% 2017 22.1%

Source: Company registration statement

The selling efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was a negative (0.3) in the most recent nine-month period, as shown in the table below:

Selling Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 -0.3 2018 23.4

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 report by Grand View Research, the market for nitrogenous fertilizers will reach $85.4 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are increased demand from Asian buyers as a result of high crop rotation activities and further efforts to increase crop yields.

Major competitive vendors include:

Sinofert

Sinochem

Hubei Xinyangfeng Fertilizer

Wengfu Group

Lenan Xinlianxin (China XLX)

Luxi Chemical Group

China BlueChemical Ltd.

Anhui Liuguo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Management says its products are superior due to a higher 'organic' materials content in its fertilizers, resulting in a broader group of nutrients delivered to crops.

Financial Performance

Muliang’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increased topline revenue, but contraction in the most recent period

Increased gross profit, also contracting

Fluctuating gross margin

Variable operating profit and margin

Positive but uneven cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 9,677,359 -1.4% 2018 $ 13,205,024 1690.4% 2017 $ 737,563 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 3,967,664 4.1% 2018 $ 5,544,998 3689.5% 2017 $ 146,327 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 41.00% 2018 41.99% 2017 19.84% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 2,634,365 27.2% 2018 $ 3,912,956 29.6% 2017 $ (1,527,734) -207.1% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 2,266,282 2018 $ 4,473,819 2017 $ (2,034,858) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 1,503,482 2018 $ 1,823,544 2017 $ (1,715,588)

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2019, Muliang had $6.3 million in cash and $15.8 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2019, was $1.5 million.

IPO Details

Muliang intends to raise $12 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may differ.

The firm’s selling shareholders intend to sell up to 8.46 million shares of stock for expected gross proceeds of $42 million, more than three times the amount the firm is seeking to raise.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Construction of an organic fertilizer plant Construction of a black goat meat processing plant Technology research and development General working capital

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Network 1 Financial Securities.

Commentary

Muliang is seeking U.S. public investment capital mostly to pay off selling shareholders, with only a smaller amount left for the firm’s growth plans, so the structure of this IPO is unusual.

The firm’s financials show a company that is struggling to grow revenue after a burst of growth in the prior year.

Also, management appears to be diversifying into unrelated businesses, a signal that it isn’t so confident that its primary business is worth investing in.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have dropped; however, its sales & marketing efficiency rate has turned negative as revenue has contracted in the current year’s partial period.

The market opportunity for fertilizers is expected to produce consistent growth but also has many large players.

Network 1 Financial Securities is the sole underwriter and there is no data on IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period.

With contracting topline revenue, diversifying into unrelated businesses, and most of the IPO proceeds going to existing shareholders, this IPO appears problematic.

I’ll provide an update when we learn further details about it from management.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.