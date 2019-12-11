Natural Gas: Year-Over-Year Weather Comparisons Turning Favorable

Last year, the second-half of December and the entire month of January were much warmer than normal. Lapping those comparisons should provide a favorable backdrop for a move higher.

For natural gas, its long-term price direction is not about the weather anymore, in my opinion.

"A 60:40 allocation to passive long-only equities and bonds has been a great proposition for the last 35 years… We are profoundly worried that this could be a risky allocation over the next 10." - Sanford C. Bernstein & Company Analysts (January 2017)

"Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria" - Sir John Templeton

"Life and investing are long ballgames." - Julian Robertson

Introduction

Yes, I know what you are thinking. Roughly two weeks ago, I authored an article titled, "Natural Gas: It Is Not About The Weather Anymore", and I firmly stand by that piece of research.

How then, could I focus this article on impending weather, and its ramifications?

Let me explain.

Investment Thesis

Energy is the most loathed sector of the entire stock market, and within the energy sector, natural gas is even more scorned, despite robust structural demand gains, and this is setting the stage for a powerful secular bull market in natural gas prices, and in unloved, out-of-favor natural gas equities.

December 2018 & January 2019 Was Historically Warm

Entering winter of last year, weather turned colder than normal in November of 2018, spiking natural gas prices higher, as indicated below.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

This price spike was short lived for many reasons, including dry natural gas production that exceeded estimates, drilling productivity gains that surprised to the upside, and last, but not least, at least in the short term, a historically warm last two weeks of December of 2018, and entire month of January of 2019.

Looking back, even if favorable weather would have persisted, natural gas prices would have returned to earth in 2019, as supply/demand dynamics still remained too loose.

However, weather certainly did not help, and as I wrote in my previous article, weather has not helped natural gas prices on a cumulative basis the past 4 years.

A portion of the surplus in total supply can be attributed to the historically warm winters of 2015/2016, and 2016/2017, which left roughly 2,000 Bcf of dry natural gas unused in storage, negating what was a structural supply deficit during a majority of this time frame. The winters of 2017/2018, and 2018/2019 offered no weather relief, as they were both slightly warmer than normal, with last year's winter being a cruel tease to bullish investors, starting out historically cold in November of 2018, before transitioning to historically warm in the heart of winter, specifically the last two weeks of December of 2018, and the entire month of January of 2019. Thus, weather has played a role in total natural gas supplies exceeding total natural gas demand, suppressing natural gas prices. However, production has also played a role too, notable with associated gas production, which almost all of those who are bearish on natural gas cite as the primary reason for the continued bear market in natural gas prices. Against this backdrop, something interesting has started to happen. Specifically, growth capital expenditure spending has dried up, and this has manifested itself in a free fall in rig counts and completion crews.

Source: Author from "Natural Gas: It Is Not About The Weather Anymore"

Ultimately, weather has done no favors to bullish natural gas investors, and those with long positions in natural gas futures, or investment vehicles that provide exposure to natural gas, like the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) have continually been disappointed.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Looking at the long-term chart of UNG above, it is amazing, as fortunes have been made with a largely one-way price trend, helped along by the negative roll yield from the typical contango structure in natural gas prices.

The triple-levered ETFs, specifically the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ), and the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) have both been worse performers, reinforcing the notion that natural gas investing is for short-term traders.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Bottom-line, staying long natural gas futures has been a disaster. Trading natural gas futures, and trading the triple-levered ETF's, specifically with DGAZ, has offered opportunity, however, the smart money has been structurally short these products, particularly with UNG, and UGAZ, helped along by benign winter weather patterns.

Year-Over-Year Weather Comparisons Turn Favorable

Natural gas prices have been under pressure in 2019, as supply has remained above demand, and weather ran into some tough year-over-year comparisons.

Year-to-date, dry natural gas prices are down -23.0%, the United States Natural Gas Fund is down -29.7%, the United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund (UNL), which takes the emphasis off the front month contracts, is down -18.5%, UGAZ is down 79.3% YTD (reinforcing why the triple leveraged ETFs are only trading vehicles and should be avoided by most), and DGAZ is higher by 44.7% YTD.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Looking at the chart above, being short natural gas has been the only correct investment stance, aside from periodic trading opportunities, which has basically been the case for almost 14 years running now.

Simply put, it is the longest running bear market, outside of sovereign bond yields, which is the inverse of the bull market for sovereign bond prices, and as you might expect, sentiment is extremely negative even though supply/demand fundamentals appear to be at an inflection point, as I showed in my last article linked previously.

Adding to the potential inflection point, year-over-year weather comparisons are going to substantially reduce the year-over-year supply surplus in the next two months.

Right now, working gas in storage is sitting at a 600 Bcf surplus year-over-year, even though the working storage stock is right near its five-year inventory level average.

(Source: EIA)

By my estimates, we are going to reduce the year-over-year storage surplus by roughly 130 Bcf in December, with the further potential to shrink the year-over-year storage surplus materially with even normal weather in January, let alone a cold winter month.

Downtrodden Natural Gas Equities Offer The Most Opportunity

As bad as the carnage has been in natural gas prices, the leading natural gas producers have fared even worse, opening up the door to historical opportunity, as I have been chronicling privately on a regular basis for members of my research services, and publicly on Seeking Alpha.

For a refresher, here is a table of the leading natural gas producers, with a brief description of the top-ten producers below this table.

(Source: Natural Gas Supply Association)

Appalachia-focused natural gas producers are now 8 of the 10 largest U.S. producers, shown in the table above, with a couple of comments as follows:

1. EQT Corp. (EQT) - 4.0 Bcf/day - Appalachia-based producer, which produces roughly the same amount of gas as the leading producer in 2010, Exxon Mobil.

2. Exxon Mobil (XOM) - 2.7 Bcf/day - Major integrated E&P sits in the number two spot, bolstered by its acquisition of XTO in 2009, though U.S. production is down since that time frame.

3. BP (BP) - 2.3 Bcf/day - In the number three spot after acquiring BHP Billiton's (BHP) onshore assets.

4. Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) - 2.3 Bcf/day - Appalachia-based Cabot is neck-and-neck with Antero and takes the number four spot in this ranking, as of the date of the list/data.

5. Antero Resources (AR) - 2.2 Bcf/day - Appalachia-based producer is poised to ascend to #2 spot in dry natural gas production, as they continue to execute on their growth plan. Additionally, Antero is the second-largest domestic producer of natural gas liquids, after the Occidental Petroleum (OXY)-Anadarko merger, holding roughly 40% of Appalachia's liquids rich acreage.

6. Chesapeake Energy (CHK) - 2.0 Bcf/day - Appalachia leading Northeast producer, whose Appalachia dry gas assets are comparable to COG's, in my opinion. Total natural gas production is down for CHK year-over-year after selling their Utica assets. Chesapeake also gets substantial natural gas production from their Haynesville acreage (in addition to associated gas production from their oil related plays) which Tellurian (TELL) has made overtures to buy previously, and which Comstock Resources (CRK) is rumored to be interested in now, but this is higher cost production compared to their Appalachia acreage position.

7. Ascent Resources Utica Holdings (Private Company) - 1.6 Bcf/day - Appalachia-based producer who was founded by Aubrey McClendon, the late former founder of Chesapeake Energy, in his next act after leaving CHK.

8. Southwestern Energy (SWN) - 1.6 Bcf/day - Appalachia-focused producer who left behind their legacy Fayetteville founding assets to focus on the better economics of Appalachia. Owns assets in Northeast Appalachia, near COG and CHK, and is developing Southwestern Appalachia liquid assets.

9. Range Resources (RRC) - 1.6 Bcf/day - Appalachia-based producer which is the founding modern Appalachia producer, drilling the first well in 2004, and which continues to own some of the best acreage in Appalachia today, from my perspective. Additionally, they have reduced debt over the last year, with overriding royalty interest sales, the latest to a group that included Franco-Nevada (FNV), pioneering a way, albeit an expensive way, for E&Ps to reduce debt. The silver lining is that FNV's implied valuation of RRC is much higher than the current share price today.

10. CNX Resources (CNX) - 1.4 Bcf/day - Appalachia-based former coal-focused company, has pivoted to become a top-ten U.S. natural gas producer.

Interestingly, the total cumulative production of the top-ten producers in the first quarter of 2019 was 21.7 Bcf/day, and the total natural gas production of the top-ten U.S. producers at the end of 2010 was 20.1 Bcf/day, as referenced earlier in this article, so the cumulative production increase of the top-ten producers from 2010 to the first quarter of 2019, was 1.6 Bcf/day, or a total increase of just 8% in natural gas production for the top-ten producers.

While natural gas production appears to be plateauing at the top natural gas producers collectively, their respective stock prices have been hammered since the downturn in energy prices in 2014, since the bottom of crude oil prices and natural gas prices in 2016, and they have been in free fall the past two years, with year-to-date 2019 price performance shown below in order of size of production.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Performance outside the integrated majors, with XOM and BP up 6.1%, and 3.8%, respectively, has been abysmal.

EQT, the largest producer, has seen its shares decline -51.5% YTD; COG, the blue-chip of Appalachia with the lowest all-in costs, has seen its shares decline -26.3% YTD; AR has been pummeled, with its shares down -71.5% YTD, not too dissimilar to the performance of UGAZ shown earlier (think about that for a minute); CHK shares have lost -63.1% YTD; SWN shares have lost -40.5% YTD; RRC shares have lost -56.3% YTD; and CNX shares have declined -37.7% YTD.

Put simply, after a nearly 14-year bear market in dry natural gas prices, and a brutal stretch the past year, almost everybody believes in the lower for longer narrative, causing the producers with the best reserves and best production profiles to be cast aside, with the assumption that dry natural gas prices will remain below $2.50 for the foreseeable future.

Mathematically, this is impossible, as I have written privately, if you know the break-evens in the industry, and sources of production; however, those are pesky little details for the current juncture.

Closing Thoughts - Weather Provided A False Start In 2019, Perhaps It Provides A Running Start in 2019

Rough a year ago, there was palatable excitement that the epic natural gas bear market might be over. Producers were excited about the potential ramp in demand, which surged 12% year-over-year in 2018 and appeared set to continue in 2019 with surging LNG export growth, and they looked forward to profitable supply growth in 2019. Investors, and speculators, embraced a turning point. Collectively, everyone was disappointed again, with unseasonably warm weather providing a cruel twist of fate.

The ensuing year has seen a washout in natural gas prices, and in natural gas equities, amplified by the ongoing carnage in the energy sector, which ironically, all serves to stem future supply growth.

With weather comparisons set to turn favorable in the next two months, last year's false start could turn into this year's generational investing opportunity.

If favorable weather shines its fortune on natural gas prices in an environment of continued demand growth, which is likely, given that too many have become too pessimistic on domestic and global economic growth, then the likelihood is that we will have significantly higher energy prices, led by the red headed stepchild of even the downtrodden, scorned energy sector, which is natural gas, and more specifically natural gas equities.

In closing, investors who can embrace shunned economically-sensitive assets, when almost all market participants are buying quality, growth, and defensive assets, front running the passive and ETF flows, and preparing for a downturn, is perhaps the perfect storm of a contrarian opportunity. Adding to the narrative, almost all investors outside of the hallowed dividend growth favorites have become traders, and this short attention span volatility is leading to significant long-term opportunity for those who have uncommon patience.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM, BHP, BP, OXY, FNV, EQT, COG, AR, CHK, SWN, RRC, CNX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Every investor's situation is different. Positions can change at any time without warning. Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.