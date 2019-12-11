Changing My Position On Community Health Systems' Bonds

Last month, Community Health Systems (CYH) successfully paid off the remaining 2019 notes it had maturing. Simultaneously, the company called in and paid off its 2020 maturing bonds. The moves left $1 billion in bonds due in August of 2021 as the next bond maturity to be dealt with. Before I could analyze whether to invest in the next issue, the company commenced an exchange offer.

On October 29th, Community Health took steps to further address its maturity wall by offering to replace $2.63 billion of notes maturing in 2022 with a combination of up to $700 million in 8% Senior Secured notes due in 2027 and $1.932 billion in 6.875% unsecured notes due in 2028. Upon further review of the offer and the company’s subsequent financials, I am cautious about renewing an investment in Community Health Systems.

Two weeks after making its exchange offer, Community Health issued a press release announcing that 91.2% of the participating notes had been tendered and it anticipated just under $700 million in senior secured and just over $1.7 billion in unsecured notes would be issued and exchanged for the 2022 notes. Between the exchange offer and the paying off 2019 and 2020 maturing notes, I estimate Community Health will save $5 million in annual interest expense. This amount is negligible in the face of the company’s $12+ billion debt load.

Source: Q3 2019 SEC 10-Q and Exchange Offer Press Release Data in Author Spreadsheet

Making things more complicated is the fact that Community Health’s free cash flow has fallen steadily over the last few years, and over the last twelve months, free cash flow has been negative $412 million compared to flat in the trailing twelve-month period ending in the second quarter. While free cash flow has declined, so has the company’s ability to reduce debt, which has little changed in the last twelve months. The rapid degradation of free cash flow and overleverage makes asset sales Community Health’s only hope of raising cash.

Source: SEC 10-Q/K Data Uploaded into Author Spreadsheet

It is fair to point out that some of Community Health’s free cash flow woes stem from a timing issue where the company had to make more than the standard interest payments in the third quarter. At the same time, however, management lowered its 2019 free cash flow guidance from $125 million at the beginning of the year to $75 million in its third-quarter earnings release.

The company had $157 million in cash at the end of the third quarter. It burned $276 million in November to pay off its 2019 and 2020 maturing bonds. While Community Health likely generated cash throughout the quarter (or pulled from a line of credit), it is fair to assume the company’s cash balance is currently near zero. With zero cash and $75 million in projected annual free cash flow, it does not take a mathematician to determine that the company will have approximately $110 million in cash when its $1 billion note comes due in 2021.

As a high yield investor, I enjoy the risk, but depending on an asset sale to be made whole is too risky for my money. I’m expecting Community Health’s 2021 senior secured notes to give enough consternation for management to consider restructuring.

