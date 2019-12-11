Sage Therapeutics: Insider Buying After Recent Debacle

We take a look at recent events and determine if insiders are now making a wise decision by buying the dip in Sage in the paragraphs below.

However, the stock still has 'shots on goal', some remaining analyst support and most importantly; major new insider buying.

Today, we take a deeper look at biopharma Sage Therapeutics, whose stock has plunged recently after a major trial disappointment.

The small and midcap biotech sectors have enjoyed a nice surge so far during the fourth quarter. A noticeable pick up in M&A activity has buoyed sentiment and stock prices in the sector.

One stock that has not participated in this rally is Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE). On December 5th, the company announced that a Phase 3 study around its drug candidate SAGE-217 in adults with major depressive disorder, or MDD, did not meet its primary endpoint.

The candidate was on par with the placebo which caused a massive sell-off in the stock. We take a look at recent events, new insider buying and whether the market may have thrown out 'the baby with the bathwater' on this name.

Company Overview

Sage Therapeutics is a Cambridge, MA based clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics to treat patients with life-altering disorders of the central nervous system. The company focuses its efforts on modulating two critical neurotransmitter systems, the GABA and NMDA receptors. The GABA system is the major inhibitory signaling pathway of the brain and central nervous system; NMDA is the major excitatory pathway. Dysfunction in these systems is at the core of numerous psychiatric and neurological disorders. After the recent sell-off, the shares have an approximately $3.3 billion market capitalization.

Insider Buying

Encouragingly, a couple of insiders have stepped up to the plate to buy the big dip in the stock this week. The company's Chief Science Officer purchased just over $1.6 million worth of shares on December 9th. The CEO bought a tad over $480,000 worth of shares the same day. Insiders have been frequent and large sellers in SAGE over the years. These are the first new insider buys in the stock I can find since December of 2015.

Remaining Pipeline

Source: Company Presentation

ZULRESSO for postpartum depression or PDD was approved last year. Despite being the first treatment specifically approved for PDD, rollout has been slow, and the compound did only $1.5 million worth of sales in the third quarter of this year. The company has a diverse pipeline (above) and recently announced plans to advance its candidate for Huntington's Disease into Phase 2 development. The company has several readouts scheduled in 2020 which can be seen here. SAGE-217 is being investigated across multiple indications.

Source: Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet

The company ended the third quarter with $1.1 billion in cash on hand (about one-third of current market capitalization). The company posted an approximate $180 million loss during the quarter.

As one might imagine, SAGE has become a 'battleground' stock among analysts since the latest trial news came out. Five analyst firms, including Raymond James and Leerink Partners, have reiterated or downgraded SAGE to Hold ratings over the past week. Price targets proffered have ranged from $60 to $87 a share. 10 analyst firms, including Cowen & Co and BMO Capital, have reissued Buy ratings, albeit almost all with downwardly revised price targets now ranging from $90 to $173 a share.

I think Morgan Stanley ($125 price target, down from $217) had one of the better takes post study results.

Morgan's analyst stated,

'Various factors, such as compliance, severity of patients being enrolled, etc. influenced the results. Management continues to communicate with the FDA and plans to compile all data to determine potential changes to studies or potentially additional studies to ensure success. We are encouraged by the manageable tolerability profile and mgt.'s commentary around a higher dose option being attractive in the commercial setting. He is confident of the company delivering positive results in the upcoming studies due in 2020. As such, the analyst sees Sage shares significantly higher by next year's end.'

Verdict

The company has multiple 'shots on goal', upcoming readouts and adequate cash on hand to fund all operating activities. Based on experience, I would say the stock has probably gotten somewhat oversold due to a bad trial outcome. Insider buying would seem to signal that longer term view as well.

I took a small position in SAGE via some buy-write orders this morning. This is how I have played this name successfully on previous declines using this strategy. I offer this analysis up for other who might want to do the same or just accumulate a few shares via a straight equity position.

