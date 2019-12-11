Five Below: Look Beyond The Short Term

Five Below (FIVE) has done it in the third quarter. The retailer delivered a modest top- and bottom-line beat coupled with a slightly improved outlook for the remainder of 2019, following a second quarter that did not look very encouraging as margin pressures continued to mount.

In the most recent quarter, revenues of $377.4 million topped consensus by about $4 million, while EPS of $0.18 landed a penny above analyst expectations. The bottom-line beat may have looked unimpressive at first glance. But it happened despite increased tariffs, higher distribution costs, unfavorable expense timing and an effective tax rate of over 24% that was substantially richer YOY.

Comps solid, margins narrow as expected

In my earnings preview, I singled out two key topics of conversation that would likely take center stage on earnings day: comps and margins. On the former, 2.9% topped guidance by 40 bps and marked the first sequential improvement in the growth rate since 3Q18. See graph below.

The better-than-expected metric did not catch me by surprise. First, the back-to-school season had already been reported by Five Below itself to have kicked off strongly. Second, Frozen 2-related merchandise served as a boost to sales that benefited financial results in 2019. Lastly, the retailer continues to push forward with revenue-friendly initiatives like store remodeling and the roll out of the "Five Plus" concept (i.e. merchandise priced at more than $5 apiece), which seems to be doing well.

The second item on the table was profitability. On this front, it is hard to imagine how the 160-bp contraction in op margin to a meager 3.4% would have pleased shareholders. However, much of the pressure had already been anticipated, as (1) higher tariffs begin to take effect in the second half of the year and (2) costs associated with the new distribution centers in Atlanta and Houston hit the income statement.

See P&L below. Notice that the benefit from increased sales to the EPS was more than fully offset by lower margins and a higher effective tax rate.

Look beyond the immediate term

I certainly understand why some might be skeptical about investing in FIVE at its current price. First, comps in the low single-digits are far from exhilarating. Second, margins have been nose-diving lately. Lastly, a current-year P/E of nearly 40x can be hardly thought of as a bargain, especially in the world of retail.

However, one must look further into the future to better appreciate the bullish case. While Five Below comps are unlikely to climb into double-digit territory and stay there for long, footprint expansion opportunities suggest that top-line growth will continue to be healthy, at least for the next couple of years. Also, margins should improve with gains of scale and after pressure from richer distribution costs (needed to ensure long-term revenue growth) subside.

Once multi-year EPS growth expectation of more than 20% and a pristine, debt-free balance sheet are considered, FIVE starts to look quite a bit less richly valued, in my view. Add to the mix a counter-cyclical business model that I expect to be resilient to eventual macroeconomic softness, and I remain comfortable holding shares at current levels.

