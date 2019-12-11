NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Management Presents at Barclays Global Technology, Media & Telecommunications Conference (Transcript)

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Barclays Global Technology, Media & Telecommunications Conference December 11, 2019 12:00 PM ET

Executives

Colette Kress - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Blayne Curtis - Barclays

Blayne Curtis

All right. We will go ahead and get started I am Blayne Curtis, your semiconductor analyst. Welcome. Very happy to be starting up the conference with NVIDIA, Colette Kress, CFO. I am sure you know. Welcome.

So obviously this year for video is a little bit of a transition. We were sitting here a year ago and I think that talk was about inventory versus now the company is coming out of that October growth. Maybe if we can start on the datacenter side and just walk us through, obviously datacenter spending was down big, so out of your control. But you did have some good ramps within that. Inference has been a good story. Maybe if you can just walk us through that and then I will dive into some more questions.

Colette Kress

Sure. We finished our Q3 results, from a company' perspective we are back to sequential growth from both Q1 to Q2, Q2 to Q3 and additional growth as we have seen in our overall data center business over this period of time. Our Q2 results were quite solid for overall datacenter, growing 11% sequentially. And we also highlighted that we are back to growth in terms of our hyperscale customers, both sequentially and year-over-year. We had seen earlier in the fiscal year a slowdown in terms of the overall hyperscales. A lot of period of focus probably on digestion, probably on optimizing their overall infrastructure and we knew this was going to be an opportunity for them to return back to the purchasing that they have done and that's what we are seeing right now in the datacenter. Our Q3 results influenced not only by the hyperscales but it's looking at it in a different lens and looking at our actual product sets, the V100 being often used for overall training reached record levels. Again, a product that we have had for probably more than two-and-a-half years but also our T4 has reached in terms of record levels. Our T4 is what we refer to often as our inference in overall product. So record levels in both V100 and T4. And even in the case of the T4, more volume, more units, greater than what we are seeing in terms of V100. So making great strides of our overall inferencing. Inferencing is now solidly in the double digits as a percentage of our datacenter revenue.

Blayne Curtis

So when I see that obviously, AI is still a new trend. I think you have guys have thrown out some very big TAMs for the business. Maybe it's $3 billion kind of run rate, getting back to those levels. I am just kind of curious, when you saw the overall datacenter spend went down, AI, how should AI track to total datacenter spend given it's still new ramp? Maybe you can talk about it? I think we will look at you first starting as images, now there's a conversational AI as a trend. Can you talk about the cycles of AI within the datacenter?

Colette Kress

Yes. Really good questions. So if we think about the last five years and the initial start of what we saw with AI and the focus on deep learning and what the use cases that they saw at the time, a lot of that was image recognition, image categorization. We moved in terms of pieces of video and video encoding. What we are seeing right now is just a huge wave of new AI types of workloads, new AI workloads that first originated with some of the blogs that came out and overall Google's representation of overall BERT models really looking for new ways to deal with natural language processing and how to work through a very heavy workload and the need out there in the market as people materially changed how they think about search. As they think about search and using overall voice and wanting to have better algorithms to understand the actual tone of what people are speaking and writing with the word choices around that. So the overall focus on natural language processing moved to how do we talk in terms of conversational AI. This is expanding our overall workloads, both the size, the complexity as well as the steps that are necessary and in both the overall training side of that as well as the overall inference side. When you think about conversational AI, you are likely looking for response rate in the 100s of milliseconds and you need a processor that not only can handle the size of the data, handle the overall workload but also that response time is going to be very clear.

Blayne Curtis

I think you talked about the capabilities that you need to run conversational AI are not a order of magnitude higher than something on image. Is there a way to think about just the overall capacity that's installed for AI? Did too much get put in place like happened with servers? Or is it more just people haven't found the workloads yet? And at what point are we, with conversational AI, is it's still conceptual or is that now starting to drive demand?

Colette Kress

Yes. When we look about a year ago at this time and we saw the overall purchasing for the datacenter, it's a little hard to actually determine each and every specific case of what we have seen, but very similar to building of our facilities. When you open up a facility for use, it has to go and be filled with the overall employees taking use of that in the same manner with cloud instances or the uses they may need in terms of internal. We believe they have probably gotten to that point of the utilization that they need to start building the other, not necessarily of the workloads weren't there for AI but they know that the overall growth of the AI market is probably reaching an astounding pace in terms of the growth that we see each month, every quarter or so in terms of the increase of AI needed. We are going to see these growth opportunities for the future. We are still in the early stages of AI. And if you think about our datacenter business, our datacenter business is founded on accelerated computing. It is founded on the growth of overall AI or high-performance computing, those that are really focused on the new workloads that will be here for the future to take place where Moore's Law has ended.

Blayne Curtis

You actually mentioned inference was double digit percent of the datacenter. Can you talk about what workloads are driving that? You have been running or the market has been running inference on CPUs. Now they are buying dedicated equipment that has led to some scale. What workloads are driving that as we view the next year? Are there any workloads that you see that could drive that further?

Colette Kress

Yes. There will be significant growth as we go forward of movement to inference and thoughts of how to address the overall inferencing workloads. We came out with a theory or a thought in terms of overall inferencing market would explode with very fixed types of workloads that require a significant amount of processing, not the overall inferencing of the past. The inferencing of the past that was able to be used by overall CPUs. We are entering a market that we know is largely influenced by market share of overall CPUs. But the world of AI or high performance computing needs something that both can operate with the size of the overall data but also in terms of the speed that needs to happen. So the workloads that we have seen are overall industry by industry specific. That industry-specific goes into areas of on-the-edge, focused on autonomous types of machines. It focuses in terms of metropolises or things that you see in terms of warehouses. E-tail, retail also thinks about what they need to do for demand, supply, overall planning. These are areas where large amounts of data, being able to infer that type of answer to help them in terms of the better overall data-science and [Indiscernible] only happening in terms of the industry. The overall cloud usage, we now have worldwide deployment of T4 across AWS and we will probably get there with the other overall clouds worldwide. This is where startups in AI have the ability to use the T4 as well as enterprises hitting that chance, a shot before they pull it on in on-premise.

Blayne Curtis

I want to ask you about the competitive environment and I am talking about competitors who are now almost three years. There are a few in the market. Can you just think about how, in the cloud, is there room for multiple solutions? When you are competing for business, are you yet seeing anybody other than maybe Google which has driven it's own solutions, I think, to some degree. What else do you see in the market from a competitive landscape?

Colette Kress

So from a competitive landscape, you are correct. I think we have been talking about it for quite some time. I think there has been a lot of focus on competitors trying to come up with silicon. Really looking at a comparative to NVIDIA often in power points such as we are building the silicon and hoping to come to market soon. I think the challenge with that as we knew going into it is, it's more than thinking about just an overall processor. It's more than thinking about, yes, I plan to bring it to market but it's actually very hard process to build these very complex processors in the real world and bring that silicon to market, both in terms of the overall testing, the overall complexity but they seem to come focused on a single workload or single area where they are focused on. We tend to want to focus internally on where can we address the market as large. As we know that this AI market is moving quite fast and the role of overall high-performance computing is also transforming quite a bit to be part AI and also traditional high-performance computing, you need a processor that's going to be able to move with the speed of that market. Many of the processors that are coming to market are custom ASICs, Custom ASICs and/or some of the other options really do not have the overall programmability or have the ability to adapt to the overall market. We have taken an approach of working with every top deep-learning framework, every type of open source piece that is out there to ensuring that we can focus both on the compilers, that we can focus in terms of key code that may be needed for certain workloads but also a library and host of things that they can use to better assist that together with their overall applications. We stand by ourselves in that market, focused on that software collectively over the datacenter has been something that we have been working on for more than 10 years. So not only do we have the processors, we have the developers nearby. We have more than 1.5 million developers that are focused on the CUDA platform. So competition is trying, but at the time that they are still trying to work on a processor, we are making huge strides in many different areas of the software that we think for the overall industries that we are playing in.

Blayne Curtis

I do want to ask you a roadmap question. You are probably not going to pre-announce a seven nanometer chip or even acknowledge that there is one. Most people assume there is one. But maybe just if you look back the last transition to the V100 in 2017, there is a quarter where datacenter was flat and it was a transition quarter. I think the business is much broader this go-around. Let's just say hypothetically, you did announce a chip next year, talk about the transition? In the datacenter, Intel talks about six to 12 months to qualify. Is there a way that you can smooth that such that you can actually not see that same pause that you saw in 2017?

Colette Kress

So I would first start with saying that we are always working on architectures. At the same time that we are coming to market with architectures, we are also one to two architectures already working in the labs in terms of the work that we are doing. So I will leave it at that in terms of that piece. When you think about overall transitions and you think about what it takes to get deployed in many of the use cases that there are, whether that be for internal use of hyperscales, whether that be for cloud instances or that be in any type of hybrid environments that may exist in the industries or enterprises, we know and that is not uncommon that, yes, it takes a piece of work to understand that overall qualifying period. These are long-standing customers for us. We know in terms of what it takes to work with them and we continue not only just at any type of deployment but a tremendous amount of pre-work discussing with them, the engineering needs that they need to take our products into the facilities. So we will continue to work through that. It's a different piece than per se on the consumer side of the house. Our consumer side of the house, when we launch a new architecture, we know that that's something the overall buyer will take home and start within five minutes and bring up the overall day. It is a different process in the enterprise. But also, we tend to sell multiple architectures at one time. That is extremely common, not only in our ProVis business but also in our datacenter business.

Blayne Curtis

Well, it's a good transition because I do want to talk about gaming. I think you are probably glad you don't have to talk about normalized rates anymore. Business is now actually growing and you are probably getting questions, can you eclipse crypto levels? But maybe can you talk about the demand? I know it's been a little bit of like waiting for titles. Here we are and it's the holiday season. So what titles have been released? How is that tracking? How do you think about gaming growth going forward?

Colette Kress

Yes. So we are really excited about the overall reception of our overall ray tracing. It's been about a year, almost a year-and-a-half since we launched overall ray tracing, a feat that really meant about a chicken and egg type of process. Ray tracing was probably something that the industry wasn't expecting for probably more than 10 years. We came out in aligning with the overall APIs that would address overall ray tracing and in about a year now, what we have seen is full endorsement from not only all the major game engines out there but all the overall gaming developers. What is commonly referred to in the market is where is the cards and do the cards overall support overall ray tracing, meaning it is a very, very key fundamental piece that would be driving the overall gaming over the next 10 years and continue to improve. Our overall ray trace games in terms of the announcements that we have seen, we have seen either announced or in-market at this time a couple of dozen overall games. There are some really key important ones, Cyberpunk coming out, very well anticipated. And I would love to even focus in terms of where they are with Minecraft. Minecraft is probably one of the most popular games in the market is coming to market with overall ray tracing really a transformation of a game in terms of what we used to see overall Minecraft and what it did and what it will now transform to with overall ray tracing. This is a key area that we will continue to see grow now that we are talking about gains from the inception and in the overall strategic process to leverage overall ray tracing as we go forward.

Blayne Curtis

I wanted to ask you about notebooks in particular. That was an area of growth, basically a couple of weeks ago. And every time the PC OEMs start running out of growth in one category, they add another one. So now there are these creator PCs is a new category. Gaming still growing, but the notebooks are not growing at the elevated rates. You guys guided down, I think seasonality. Maybe can you just talk about the trajectory of the notebooks within gaming?

Colette Kress

So notebooks is a very important piece for us not only in our overall gaming business but also when you think about the enterprise as well and when you think about the mobility capabilities of having high-performance and a overall laptop notebook that is also thin and light. We began this journey with our overall Max-Q architecture that we launched a couple of years ago. Bringing that to market had fueled a significant amount of high-end laptops that are easy to overall carry and overall use. The overall notebook providers also saw the opportunity with the high-end overall gaming market. But yes, it is seasonal. It has a seasonality because on the consumer side a significant amount of purchasing happens for the overall holidays and they need time to overall build those overall notebooks for them to be in market from an e-tail or retail for that overall holiday. A lot of those builds in terms of absolute volumes higher in Q2 and Q3, also Q4 but probably not as high as what we see in terms of overall Q3. The overall focus has been on how do the OEMs assure that they have the right mix, getting up for the overall holiday, given the overall CPU shortages. We believe we are in a good position being positioned in the high-end to have those overall CPUs. But we will see how this overall quarter comes through. But it also brings into the key area that we focused on which is the creative. We brought to market also a studio line. A studio line that bridges both what you can have with overall GeForce or what you can have in our overall Quadro business. Focusing on the creative, independently working folks that are looking for a high-end PC that is geared towards the applications that they use every day. We are very prime and very connected with many of the OEMs because they see this as a very important market that has relatively been underserved.

Blayne Curtis

We want to transition to autos. I was over in Israel for Intel's Mobileye Day. I would say it was terrifying ride through Jerusalem but it's impressive and really technology at a glance and we were just talking about your two-hour commute, it would be nice if you could hit a button on the 101 too. I think there's an anticipation at these kind of Level 2-plus cars not quite fully autonomous but good enough to get you up the 101, talk about over the next couple of years. You have announced a couple of platforms that you are on. Can you just walk us through how that slips later into your model?

Colette Kress

Sure. Well, you can come down to our offices and we also have BB8s that can take you on a great move of the 280, maybe stay off the 101. But I never refer to those as scary rides. I actually find them exhilarating. So hopefully you will come down and we will have a better ride for you than an overall scary ride. But coming back to the overall automotive business and the industry, we probably fit in this market with an end-to-end platform that is unmatched by anything else that's out in the market. That's anything from starting your work in terms of designing your overall architecture, simulating that, testing that with key pieces that you need in the overall datacenter, the ability for data collection, studying that as well as overall riding a full open software package for you for the future is what we have. The automotive industry though is having some challenges in terms of their overall financial situation. So our overall relationships that we have continue to build and are strong but they are probably a little bit more than a year out before they get into being able to ship inside of a production car in volumes. So we are striving to see our Volvo, we will probably move to 2022 in terms of key volumes in there as well as some of our other ones moving out to that piece. Our overall focus has been focused on a two-part situation. One on our Level 2-plus. Level 2-plus is very key for the overall passenger cars as they see today. What they are focusing on is not only the hardware for Level 2 right now, but also how can they think about an overall system that will take them to Level 4 in terms of the future. And that's what we have put in their hands right now and where we are working with them on development agreements so that they can move towards Level 2-plus and beyond. Secondly, we move to our overall robotaxis as well as our overall trucking. That's a different issue of focusing on Level 4 and above that says without an overall driver, where can we move to? So essentially you can use the same overall system, a little bit more redundancy, of course when you are not referring to a driver inside of the car but we are also working with the overall robotaxis that they can think about confined areas, one-mile, square miles possibly for where robotaxis will exist with an overall driver. The trucking industry, last mile trucking, is also a very key area of focus in terms of network.

Blayne Curtis

Just in Intel's defense, they can turn the Israeli aggressive driving down as they promised. So it won't be doing the 280. Just wanted to ask, you said robotaxis. What's the timing of robotaxis? I think geographies like the U.S. maybe more difficult. Other countries are sponsoring it more. Where are you seeing interest? And what's the right timing to think about robotaxis being deployed?

Colette Kress

Well, I think there is a focus around the world, some of it in stronger areas than others. There's definitely pilots going on all across the U.S. and as well as Europe. China is quite focused on the robotaxi overall capability. So we will continue to work in all of those different environments bringing that to market.

Blayne Curtis

I did want to ask another thing that you highlighted and I am curious about your take on, there is a semiconductor, you sell chips. There's also they were talking about monetizing mapping or Mobility-as-a-Service and other streams. You obviously have a very robust software platform. Can you just talk about I think you have actually taken NRE in the business as well. Can you talk about the non-silicon revenue streams you can maybe get out of the auto segment?

Colette Kress

Yes. So as we move forward, even if we think today, remember there's a significant amount of revenue stream associated with building out their infrastructures that they are going to need to support Level 2-plus for overall robotaxi. As those cars are on the road, they will continue to be collecting data. They will continue to evolve with the overall road conditions and environment. That information needs to come back. Our software will continue to get better and better over time. That infrastructure to work with that comes already fully aligned to what we will have in terms of production in the car. We have seen many that are not even yet at the production of the car working in terms of the infrastructure that we approach. Everything from our overall simulation work to what they could use in CUDA to overall design their platforms. Our end-to-end is truly top of line. Now long term, when you think about other types of revenue streams, we absolutely have that possibility from a software perspective to think about different ways to overall monetize and continue to add value throughout the overall product life about overall automotive. That's out there into the future and we will get there at that time. But yes, there's definitely other opportunities.

Blayne Curtis

Well, that's good. And in terms of speaking about other opportunities, I mean, last year, we went on an auto tour and we spent half the time talking about non-auto, last-mile delivery robotics, that sort of is still small, but do you see any line of sight to programs or applications within the auto segment right now, given the parallels? But maybe you can just talk about where the opportunities are and use cases and stuff?

Colette Kress

So our overall edge computing is enormous opportunity as we think about the autonomous devices and uses that will be out there. Probably any device in terms of its mobility will be autonomous as they move forward in terms of the future. This can be anything from the overall robotics to the drones and of course the automobiles. But if you think about the overall machines that we even have in manufacturing, in the overall warehouses and how the overall programmability for them to be autonomous in there, the overall delivery of inventory inside the warehouses. There are many cases where the overall compute needs to exist fully functioning within that overall device. That's not an overall simple processing. That's an overall processing that it can work in many different types of devices. We have a full stack of both software but also the complete platform package that we are able to enable a big amount of that. We talk about edge computing a lot, not just what is in the datacenter but what maybe to actually centralize and understand from a group of overall robotics, a group of overall standing cameras. These types of things in the edge are extremely important for the future and we are clearly making inroads in there. Again off of a small place, but we do think this is a large market going forward.

Blayne Curtis

Well, with that, we are out of time. Thanks Colette.

Okay. Thank you.