5 Highly Overvalued Shorts

As the stock market is reaching new highs, it is becoming more challenging to find fundamentally strong buys that are reasonably valued. However, there are some extremely overvalued stocks with very questionable fundamentals that would make ideal shorts.

An initial screen yielding 43 short candidates was based on a) enterprise values of $200M or greater, b) under $10M in annual revenues, c) negative cash flow, and d) avoidance of cash-rich balance sheets.

I eliminated companies that were outside of our technology and consumer expertise, or that had any fundamental operating value either today or in the future. I then cut-out stocks trading on certain non-US exchanges that are harder to short. Also, I removed several stocks that trade by appointment. Many of them are Asian stocks, which tend to be manipulated with limited float. Our minimum trading rule was at least $10k in daily trading volume with underlying shares that trade every day.

Deeper fundamental analysis then yielded the five shorts that made the final cut - Toga Limited (OTCPK:TOGL), FaceBank (OTCQB:FBNK), Audio Pixels (OTCPK:ADPXY), United Health Products (OTCPK:UEEC), and Workhorse Group (WKHS). These stocks have a low short interest - all are well below 1% (apart from Workhorse at 10%). While I do not put a lot of weight into annual borrow rates/negative rebate rates, the current rates are Toga (3%), FaceBank (1%), Audio Pixels (12%), United Health (20%), and Workhorse (29%). Given their trading volumes, United Health and Workhorse are easier to short than the other three. But I was able to get locates and short all five of them.

These are public ventures companies with dysfunctional businesses. Their C-level executives have little relevant operating experience and/or failed in past endeavors. Despite their lack of success and these companies' negative cash flow, these C-level managers receive relatively generous compensation packages (with the possible exception of Audio Pixels).

In sum, these five stocks are pure Alpha shorts with no fundamental downside. The major risk is counter-party risk via forced buy-ins at elevated prices and other measures that reduce short-seller returns.

Name Ticker Price 10.12.19 Price Chg ytd $ Trad Vol/Day Ent Value LTM Revs EV/ Revs LTM Loss Toga Limited OTCPK:TOGL $13.56 99% $33k $1.2B $8.8M 138x -$9.7M Facebank OTCQB:FBNK $10.03 49% $11k $341M $5.8M 58x -$19.3M Audio Pixels OTCPK:ADPXY $11.44 -30% $74k $307M $41k 7373x -$3.9M United Health OTCPK:UEEC $1.40 122% $238k $247M $30k 8238x -$4.8M Workhorse WKHS $2.91 449% $5.2M $226M $395k 5726x -$55.5M

Toga Limited is an Asia-based social media and messaging company with questionable operating practices. Previously known as Blink Couture until 2016, the company has issued large amounts of shares to Malaysian insiders, mainly to CEO Kok Soon Toh, at prices of $0.02 to $0.20 per share (versus a current price of $13.56, and an average last twelve-month price of $10.66), for either cash or extinguishment of prior debts. The company also issued shares in exchange for Bitcoin digital currency to Malaysia-based insiders (see this recent 10-K filing for CEO and Bitcoin share purchases).

Fiscal 2019 (ended July) revenues of $8.8M came mainly from "a temporary adoption of selling inventory and product through a direct marketing network". This business will be discontinued by July 2020. The company's operating business - Yippi social media apps - only produced revenues of $0.5M. Off of this small revenue base, the company incurred $11.1M in stock-based compensation and $4.7M in ongoing operating expenses. In Fiscal 2019, the company also booked an exceptional digital currency gain of $3.2M. Adjusting for the above, the actual operating FY 2019 loss from operations was approximately -$15.3M (or -$14.0M including management fees from a related company - Agel Enterprises International Sdn. Bhd.), versus a reported loss of -$9.7M.

Both in the 10-K filing and web site, the company is solely promoting its Yippi apps. In the 10-K filing, management states: "We believe that we are nearing the point where we will commence generating net profit on a quarterly basis from advertising within the Yippi App, although we cannot predict exactly when this will occur". Yippi is competing directly with the Facebook (FB), Google/YouTube (GOOG), and established Asian competitors as a social media platform. The likelihood of Yippi's inexperienced management team being able to successfully compete against these behemoths and achieve profitability is just about nil.

As seen above, Yippi's new monthly subscriber numbers are declining since this summer. Total subscribers are only 28k. This is a small fraction of the total needed to reach profitability. Thus, operating losses will continue to mount with no end in sight. In fact, the advertising dollars to even budge those subscriber numbers are so high, that the corresponding losses and dilution would accelerate the bankruptcy of Toga Limited and/or its Malaysian backers. Management may hype the potential to investors gullible enough to buy shares at $13.56 or $1.1B valuation, while insiders pay $0.02 to $0.20. Given the above analysis, TOGL shares appear to be worthless.

FaceBank is the current reincarnation of past companies that have changed names/business models five times since it was founded in 2009, and twice in the past year alone. The company is an amalgamation of failed acquisitions and media-related business plans that, in aggregate, generated less than $2M in revenues and over -$23M in losses from 2009 to 2018. In fact, for the last two years ended June 2019, zero revenues were generated.

The company's main business has been creating digital images of humans and animated characters such as Kung Fu Panda for the movie industry. The face of Benjamin Button in the film "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button", a personal favorite of mine, was actually done by one of FaceBank's predecessor companies back in 2009. But that was a long time ago. The wins and revenues for this business were far and few between. The staff consists of only seven full-time employees according to the latest 10-K filing.

In the September 2019 quarter, management basically acquired $5.8M in revenues by increasing its ownership in Nexway AG from 11% to 51%, thereby consolidating those previously unconsolidated revenues. Nexway, however, is an e-commerce software company with operating losses of -$18.9M during the first nine months of 2019. Nexway is going through a major transition as it tries to digest this year's merger with Asknet.

Currently, the market is assigning little value to Nexway, which is publicly-traded in Germany (NWAY.DE). Nexway has a market cap of only €7M ($8M) and an enterprise value (EV) of €10M ($11M). While Nexway's EV may be considered cheap at 0.1x last-twelve-month revenues of €131M ($145M), the exorbitant losses and net debt of €3M ($4M) cast another picture. But the bad news appears to be in the price for Nexway.

Nexway creates online shops that can download software and games. This is a low-margin business that has had EBITDA margins range from -3% to 2% over the last five years. FaceBank's zero-revenue business (even with Kung Fu Panda or other future projects) will not have a material impact on Nexway's fortunes.

FaceBank, with an enterprise value of $341M, large operating losses, and $41M in net debt, is an obvious short, both on an absolute basis and on a relative basis compared to Nexway. A pair trade (long Nexway/short FaceBank) may make sense to some investors; but in any case, I would short FaceBank.

Audio Pixels is an Australia-based maker of micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) based digital speakers. When the company was founded in 2000, MEMS-based speakers were fairly new. Twenty years later, this has become a common product niche, with a lot of competitors who have invested several multiples more than Audio Pixels to advance MEMS-based audio technology and products. Decades later, after several trials and setbacks, no product revenues with a current team of only ten people. Time has passed Audio Pixels by. It is a wonder that this company is still alive; and it is beyond belief that it has a valuation of over $300M.

Management claims to be closer to moving from the prototype stage to mass production. Even if that is achieved, the company would then need to raise substantial funds in a dilutive financing to implement high-volume production. Furthermore, the demand for digital loudspeakers has already been met in the market, and the differentiation of Audio Pixels' speakers is a lot less now than ten or twenty years ago. The probability of Audio Pixels reversing the past five years of no product revenues is slim-to-none.

United Health Products makes wound bandages, in particular, hemostatic dressings, which promote blood clotting. United Health's HemoStyp hemostatic gauze uses a collagen-like natural substance created from chemically treated cellulose. But United Health has yet to enter the market.

When and if United Health does enter the market, the company will compete with Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Surgicel product line, Becton, Dickinson's (BDX) Oxycel product line, and a plethora of other established suppliers including collagen and cellulose-based wound dressings (see Hemostatic Wound Dressings). Surgicel hemostatic product line has been on the market for over fifty years. Oxycel was originally developed in 1945 by Parke Davis (now part of Pfizer (PFE)). It is hard to imagine how United Health will compete against these established multi-billion-dollar giants, given United Health's current staff of four full-time employees and limited budget.

United Health received a notice of allowance for a patent application for Hemostyp gauze back in 2013. In the company's 2013 news release, management claimed to be on the cusp of entering dental and medical markets. Six years later, nothing has happened. Last-twelve-month revenues were just $30k, which is totally out of line with a market cap of $247M and a net loss of -$4.8M. It is very challenging to build a bull case for this company.

Workhorse Group is primarily building electric delivery vans. To conserve resources, the company recently shared its electric drone development with a joint venture partner. Workhorse is a legitimate outfit. The company has 98 employees, and is capable of producing units, but has not yet penetrated the market.

The lack of market penetration is not from a lack of trying. Founded in 2007 as AMP Electric Vehicles, the company pivoted from electric cars to electric trucks and listed on the OTC bulletin board (OTCBB) market in 2010. But AMP had some issues with potential-customer Navistar (NAV) in 2012 and never made it out of the starting gate. In early 2015, the company acquired Workhorse including a chassis assembly plant and changed its name to Workhorse Group. Nearly five years later, we are still waiting for revenues to materialize, with last-twelve-month revenues of merely $395k.

Workhorse is one of a number of unsuccessful electric vehicle startups listed on the OTCBB over the last decade ranging from Green Automotive (OTCPK:GACR) to Elio Motors (OTCQB:ELIO) to ZAP (all past Quan shorts). The issues are multiple - they went public too early to take advantage of the EV hype, they could not raise enough money on the OTCBB to give their businesses a chance, true innovation was lacking, and automobiles and trucks are a cut-throat business. Look at the amount of capital Tesla (TSLA) raised, and the innovative engineering behind their vehicles. Yet, Tesla is still losing money today, even with $24B in revenues. The odds are heavily stacked against Workhorse.

Even if the company does find a way to succeed in the future, today's equity holders will still be wiped out or severely diluted. First of all, the company burns a tremendous amount of cash today, even before reaching high-volume production. In the last twelve months, the company had negative operating cash flow of -$29M and a net loss of -$56M. Workhorse has $34M in debt, and only $9M in cash as of September 2019, which should run out within a month at its current burn rate (the drone outsourcing announcement will not materially affect this dire forecast).

In the short run, credit lines might be further extended or dilutive equity rounds may come to pass. Eventually, Workhorse will either go bankrupt and/or will need to recapitalize the company, which in either scenario will wipe-out equity holders.

I will briefly mention two other short candidates with daily trading volume in the millions of dollars. These candidates are not pure alpha shorts like the five mentioned above. They carry some fundamental risk.

TherapeuticsMD (TXMD, $2.40) is a past Quan short. The company's hormone therapy products are used to treat menopause and related issues. Historically, hormone therapy had nasty side effects, but TherapeuticsMD claims to use lower dosages to achieve a better safety profile. Current numbers are ugly: net loss of -$166M on $39M in revenues, EV of $709M with net debt of $50M. The Chairman and certain insiders have governance issues as pointed out in this article, which is independently supported in this Wikipedia write up - Post-Government Career section (Tommy Thompson). The risks to this short are the following: 1) the short interest is at 30% (so short covering will be a constant hurdle), 2) ongoing revenues are trending up with three major drug therapies projected to ramp in 2020 (versus only Invexxy until recently), 3) sell-side analysts project losses to continue but at a decreasing rate with breakeven by 2021. Sell-side analysts are usually overoptimistic. I have my doubts that the company will reach breakeven over the next few years, and should continue to incur substantial share dilution.

The other candidate is VirnetX (VHC, $3.80). This company has been trying to sue Apple (AAPL) for years based on VirnetX secure internet communications technology. I made a choice several years ago to short ParkerVision (OTC:PRKR) and not VirnetX, as ParkerVision's patent thesis appeared weaker than VirnetX. But both companies share similarities. They do not produce anything. They are in effect patent trolls. They both went after the richest companies in the industry (ParkerVision tried to shake down Qualcomm (QCOM)). They both use questionable jurisdictions to get favorable verdicts, especially VirnetX use of the notorious Eastern Texas District court system. VirnetX strategy recently backfired as a US Federal Appeals court overturned a 2018 Texas ruling, denying any compensation to VirnetX related to Apple FaceTime revenues. VHC stock is down 34% since the negative news announcement in November. The Federal Appeals court, however, failed to overturn Apple's VPN-on-Demand feature infringement of VirnetX patents. Thus, the rollercoaster ride may continue for some time. Even after the recent sell-off, the numbers today are not pretty: net loss of -$21M on $85k in revenues, EV of $262M with net cash of $5M. Short interest is 12%. My main worry is that an EV of $262M does not provide enough of a buffer in case Apple decides to settle or the news flow reverses in VirnetX favor. It is very difficult to assess the remaining potential value of VirnetX claims - it could be a single million dollar figure, or it could be several hundreds of millions of dollars. I have a hunch that VirnetX will eventually tank like ParkerVision.

For short investors that would like more color on the shorting of extremely overvalued fundamental shorts, I encourage you to read my past short articles starting with this one.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TOGL, FBNK, ADPXY, UEEC, WKHS.