Andrew Left Is Wrong, Peloton Is Not GoPro Or FitBit (Also, 2 Stocks That I Got Wrong)

Everyone makes mistakes, and I list two of my own that are doozies.

Peloton is more like Tesla and Roku. They're disrupting staid old-line industries in ways not fully appreciated even now.

Peloton is not at all like GoPro and FitBit. It's an aspirational luxury brand and has a content moat not easily replicated. It's a lazy comparison.

Andrew Left is a famous short seller who has made some great calls. This one on Peloton is not. Giving it a $5 price target is a cheap shot.

The Market sold Peloton off hard on the announcement of Andrew Left of Citron

Andrew Left has made some important calls, and has provided a very important function necessary in the stock market. The first is that Citron Research does do thorough investigations on companies that had questionable business practices or business models. Left, however, is given to hyperbole when he announces that he's going short. Sometimes the companies that he badmouths really don’t have the issues he alludes to. I have all the respect for Mr. Left, but he has been known to overstep and even get a lot of stuff wrong.

Here are the bearish and bullish calls I remember from Left:

He called into question business practices at Shopify (SHOP). I believe that SHOP was under $200 at the time. Where is SHOP now? $377.

Left went bullish on BlackBerry (BB). I don’t remember if the stock was at $14 or $11 at the time. It doesn’t matter. The stock is at like $5.50 now.

Left went bearish on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). He pulled back on the bearish call in November ,saying it could rise 20% on international sales. Um, where's NFLX is now? Look you can say that I'm an NFLX bull now (under 286) but only because it's coming down. If you are some hotshot calling moves up 20%, that’s great, but, if you are a bear, you need to get the timing right. He was wrong on the down and wrong on the up. Here's the tweet Nov. 7:

“After years of making "Elite" short calls on $NFLX Citron is going "Dark." New data shows Intl traction might be "The Mechanism" to take the stock back to $350. Long $NFLX into next Q is the real "Money Heist " Intl. has said goodbye to "cable girls" and hello to Netflix. $350” What was the closing price on NFLX on November 7? $289

On April 5 2019, Left warned bears not to bet against LYFT, that one didn’t work out.

June 10 Left is bullish on Revolve Group, said it was going to 50, it was trading at 33. What's it trading at now? $17. I'm a fan of RVLV too. But I am not invincible and neither is Left. Andy is given to hyperbole (as am I at times). Says Andy of RVLV: "They’re just killing it. Absolutely killing it."

I personally wouldn’t advise getting into an IPO so soon after a debut, there were exceptions like the Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) IPO, I went very bullish after I watched the Interview of the CEO on CNBC. I realized that most market participants didn’t understand the potential of the business model.

I don’t want to appear that I'm nitpicking on Andrew Left, he's definitely more accomplished than I am. I just want everyone to not be credulous about every pronouncement some market commentator makes. Including me. I currently long PTON calls right now. Thankfully I had it in a very tight spread yesterday when the stock had its biggest fall. Andrew Left was most likely short PTON the moment he made that statement.

Everyone gets it wrong at times

Look, everyone gets calls wrong. I'm going to talk about what I got wrong further below. I also hate when people call me out on my mistakes so I do hesitate to do it here. But to say that PTON has a broken business model and use two examples that are clearly not valid is at the least sloppy. I think it's a lazy comparison by someone who sold a stock short and is trying to hammer it for alpha. Giving it a $5 PT was quite the nice touch...

Mr. Left has made some legendary calls, like shorting Valeant, and he deserves all the respect. However, as I have shown above he's very fallible and he's very wrong about Peloton.

Peloton is more like a Roku (ROKU), and even closer to Tesla (TSLA) than a GPRO, and Fitbit.

Let me count the ways:

PTON is an aspirational luxury good, not a cheap chotchke like a GoPro or Fitbit

Even the Twitter backlash was mostly grousing about privilege, which is marketing gold.

Peloton already is a valuable brand that's not easy to knock off.

GoPro and Fitbit have any number of competitors. It will be hard to replicate their content.

Peloton is disrupting the entire fitness business and created a new category.

Peloton is only beginning to penetrate other developed economies, setting up a studio in Germany. Peloton still has a growth path in the US as well.

Right now it's hard to model the ultimate TAM or yearly sales for the US once it really builds up. If you take the sales of BMW, Mercedes and Tesla together you get about 1.2 million cars per year. Let’s say Peloton can get to 750K per year in the US then add similar for Europe and another for Asia. This is a business that can scale. The key is not the hardware, it's the subscription.

Just like ROKU PTON is starting by selling their own hardware. Once the opportunity for its high-end hardware has been fully realized it could license its content and technology. Media subscriptions are pure profit.

Right now PTON has the bike, and the treadmill, it could add other equipment. It could also branch out into physical locations.

The final point is PTON has many levers to pull for growth. This is a business that can scale. Like Roku, it's starting as a hardware and content play. Unlike ROKU it's charging a monthly subscription fee. As hardware sales build the subscription creates the real cash flow opportunity. Like Tesla this is a totally disruptive consumer product, unlike Tesla, it has a media aspect and some social networking potential. Each machine’s activity is monitored and can be communicated with directly. GoPro made much of producing a media-driven social network that never took off. Unless Apple enters this market, I don’t think it will end up like Fitbit, not by a long shot. So let’s look where PTON could end up on the charts.

Here.

This is not the best chart. These two trend lines have been broken. The chart actually shows a double top. And this 31ish level must hold or it's vulnerable to another 10% down, and then another 20% down after that. This is a young company that has basically invented a new business model. Clearly, the three-day rule applies to PTON, yesterday being the first. Let’s see how it makes out later this week.

No One Likes To Admit They are Wrong But I'm Wrong About Tesla and Home Depot

The conclusion on these two names are quite simple to arrive at. The prices of these stocks are not moving in the direction I thought would happen.

I identified Home Depot (NYSE:HD) as a fast money trade when the stock fell on conservative forward guidance during their earnings conference call. The stock fell to 217, but a day or two later it popped to 221 when the market was going down. That's when I thought HD momentum turned to the upside. Instead, it rolled over and broke what I thought was support at that 217 level it bounced from. It's currently selling at 213. Actually, I just looked again and now it’s 211, yikes. Let’s go to the charts and see where we are at.

Here.

I had to go all the way back to a year to find the trend, and it's broken. The trendline is the diagonal line, breaking such a long trend is significant. All I can say is that market participants have decided that there's only one winner in the home improvement space and that Home Depot isn’t it right now. This is patent nonsense. Lowe’s (LOW) is an “up and comer” but no way is it the only winner This is at best is a duopoly, and in a duopoly, there's room enough for two companies to generate outsized profits and to take share from all the little guys out there. The three horizontal lines are areas of support that HD could fall to if this 211ish level doesn’t hold. The levels are: 209, 202, and 192. I don’t feel like I can say that this is a fast money trade to buy here, it most likely isn’t, but if you have a longer time horizon you should leg into HD. It’s Home Depot for heaven sakes!

Tesla (TSLA): After the atrocious pick-up truck introduction and also because of the price action I thought TSLA was going to fall. It might still fall to 250 as I predicted but it's way past the time period I gave for the stock to roll over. Moreover, TSLA is showing strength. There have been some interesting news items, the most recent is that TSLA is raising import prices for the Model 3 in China. That probably means that demand for high-end M3s is stronger than expected, or even can’t be met purely by the output of the Chinese plant.

Here.

I'm not sure where TSLA is going at this point. All I know - that a rejected “head and shoulders” formation is pretty bullish. I'm going to step back from predicting where TSLA is going at this point. I feel like I don’t have the standing to do so. The 52-week high is about 378, if you are riding this trend, I would keep that high in mind. Just realize that if that level is broken, it could attract more momentum traders.

Analyst Corner

MongoDB (MDB): DA Davidson raised guidance from neutral to positive with a PT of 143. While Morgan Stanley boosted the PT from 150 to 160

Peloton (PTON): Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has an Outperform rating and raised the PT from 29 to 38

Adobe (ADBE): BMO Capital Markets Analyst Keith Bachman raises PT to 350

Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC): Cowen Inc Outperform rating with a PT of 25

My Take: That's about 30% higher than the current price. If you are looking for a semi stock this chip company is in an interesting area.

Mastercard (MA) SunTrust Banks, Inc. Andrew Jeffrey boosted PT at 340

Insider Corner

Chesapeake (CHK) Thomas L Ryan (Director) bought $154K

My Take: This is the fourth buy since November almost $700K. The stock is trading at $0.78, I am tempted.

Expedia Group (EXPE) Peter M Kern (Vice-Chairman) bought more than $2.5 million.

My Take: With the decapitation of EXPE and some strong projections by the board on the potential of EXPE. Obviously, this insider buy is quite an endorsement. This is the fourth insider purchase for a total of about $5 million. I find this very interesting

GlobalStar (GSAT) James Monroe III (CEO) bought $480K

My take: There are only several “space” plays out there. GSAT is a satellite communications services company. GSAT is very much like my favorite Iridium (IRDM). Clearly not doing as well as they with the stock at $0.48. Since Nov. 29 four insiders bought nearly $700K shares. Obviously, this is a very risky name, and I don’t believe there's any news flow supporting this buying. Also, I'm not targeting penny stocks. It's just when I see multiple buying of insiders and at a significant level, I want to track that movement and I want you to be aware. Looking through the headlines I see that GSAT completed a new credit facility with Echostar (SATS) one of the participants.

Medtronic (MDT) Richard H Anderson (Director) bought $555K in shares.

My Take: The name was extremely familiar. Mr. Anderson is now President of Amtrak and was once the CEO of Delta. This is apropos of nothing other than it makes sense to look at who the board member is that's buying the shares. MDT is a great long-term investment. It's a growth and income-producing stock. I like to look at insider buying as a timing tool and to surface lesser-known names. MDT is neither, still, this is a nice purchase and if you were thinking about initiating an investment in a medical device company, perhaps you should take a closer look.

Workday (WDAY) Lee J. Styslinger III (Director) Buys $1,645,400.00 in shares

Del Taco Restaurants: (TACO) Eileen A Aptman (Director) Buys $469,389.60 in shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PTON. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long PTON via CALL options