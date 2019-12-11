Boeing's Big Dividend Decision: Raise, Hold, Or Cut

Nevertheless, a dividend cut might be prudent, given that there's no way to know when regulators will recertify the 737 MAX.

Boeing's board is likely to maintain the current dividend or increase it slightly, in order to project confidence that conditions will return to normal soon.

Up until now, this dividend growth was supported by strong increases in free cash flow. However, the Boeing 737 MAX grounding has caused free cash flow to turn negative.

In mid-December of every year since 2011, Boeing (BA) has announced a dividend increase. The aerospace giant's dividend growth has been powered by rising cash flow, particularly over the past six years, as the long-troubled 787 Dreamliner program has transitioned from being a cash drain to a cash cow.

Indeed, Boeing's free cash flow has surged from around $6 billion in 2012 and 2013 to a record high of $13.6 billion in 2018. However, the long grounding of the 737 MAX has decimated Boeing's cash flow in 2019. Full-year free cash flow is on track to plunge into negative territory.

This leaves Boeing's board with a difficult decision. It can raise the dividend again (trusting that free cash flow will bounce back soon), hold the dividend at its current level while waiting for more certainty on future cash flow, or cut the dividend to preserve cash. Each option comes with distinct pros and cons, leaving the board with no obvious "right" move.

Boeing has been an incredible dividend growth stock

While Boeing began its recent streak of dividend growth with a 5% dividend increase announced in December 2011, its dividend growth streak really kicked into high gear two years later.

In December 2013, Boeing announced an approximately 50% increase to its quarterly dividend. It followed that up with a 25% increase in 2014, a 20% increase in 2015, a 30% increase in 2016, and another pair of 20% increases in 2017 and 2018. The net result was that Boeing's quarterly per-share dividend has more than quadrupled from $0.485 in 2013 to $2.055 in 2019.

Based on its current share count, Boeing's dividend costs about $1.16 billion each quarter. If Boeing were still generating annual free cash flow of $13.6 billion or more, it could easily afford those payments. But with cash flow having turned negative recently and debt piling up on the balance sheet, the board needs to carefully reassess the current dividend policy.

Digging into the numbers

In the first quarter of 2019, when Boeing was mostly operating normally, the company generated $2.3 billion of free cash flow. However, since the 737 MAX was grounded in mid-March, Boeing has continued production on the 737 line (albeit at a slightly reduced rate) while halting 737 MAX deliveries. Since customers pay the bulk of a jet's purchase price when Boeing delivers the aircraft, this situation has decimated cash flow.

Boeing burned $2.9 billion of cash during Q3, bringing its cash burn for the first nine months of 2019 to $1.6 billion. It ended the quarter with $24.7 billion of debt, compared to just $10.9 billion of cash. At the beginning of 2019, the company had $13.8 billion of debt and $8.6 billion of cash. Boeing has undoubtedly continued to burn cash at a rapid pace this quarter while also paying $1.16 billion of dividends. As a result, its net debt will be even higher by year-end.

Data by YCharts

At present, Boeing hopes to have the 737 MAX approved for a return to service in early 2020. This would drive a rapid cash flow recovery, as the company starts to deliver the hundreds of 737 MAX jets that it has built this year (and receives the corresponding delivery payments).

However, the FAA and other global aviation regulators have made it very clear that Boeing doesn't control the process of recertifying the 737 MAX. Regulators want to be absolutely certain that Boeing's software changes have eliminated the risk of further MCAS malfunctions like the ones that led to two fatal crashes in the span of five months. A string of recent revelations about deficiencies in Boeing's safety culture will only add to the pressure on the FAA and its peers to move slowly and carefully.

As a result, it's impossible to pinpoint a date when the 737 MAX will be recertified. Moreover, it isn't likely to be recertified at the same time by all major regulators. Even when the 737 MAX is approved for service globally, it could take a year or more to clear the backlog of undelivered planes, as airlines can only absorb so many new aircraft at once.

Further complicating matters, Boeing is likely on the hook for billions or even tens of billions of dollars of fines, payments to crash victims, and customer compensation. While those liabilities could be strung out over many years, they will weigh on cash flow nonetheless. Barring an unexpected setback, Boeing will also have to shell out $4.2 billion in early 2020 to complete the purchase of 80% of Embraer's commercial jet business.

It will be tempting to maintain or raise the dividend

Given that the process of recertifying the 737 MAX is moving forward, it's likely that deliveries will resume within the next few months. The extra cash windfall from delivering planes that Boeing has already built should more than offset the headwinds from fines, legal settlements, and customer compensation mentioned above.

(Image source: Boeing)

As a result, there's a good chance that Boeing will generate $15 billion of free cash flow or more in 2020. That would be enough to cover the $4.2 billion payment to Embraer, pay down some of the debt Boeing incurred in 2019, rebuild the company's cash buffer, and still leave enough to support a quarterly dividend at or above the 2019 level ($1.16 billion per quarter).

Based on this outlook, I think the most likely outcome is that Boeing will announce a token dividend increase next week. (It could also opt to maintain the current dividend in 2020, but I believe the board will prefer to add another year to Boeing's dividend growth streak at a modest incremental cost.) If anything, Boeing and its board have been overly optimistic about how fast the company will recover from its current troubles. As long as that hasn't changed, the board will probably want to avoid spooking the market with a dividend cut. However, the ongoing cash flow pressure does make a significant dividend increase highly unlikely.

The case for a dividend cut is strong, though

On the other side of the coin, the Boeing 737 MAX crisis brings to mind the famous Yogi Berra saying: "It ain't over till it's over." Throughout April and May, Boeing and airline industry executives were confident that the 737 MAX would return to service in July or August. Yet the target date for recertifying the 737 MAX has slipped repeatedly.

No matter how close the 737 MAX recertification may appear to be, it would be imprudent for the board to count on a resumption of deliveries in the first quarter. In other words, there's no way to know how much longer Boeing's cash burn may continue. While Boeing has plenty of liquidity for the moment, it went through more than $4 billion of cash last quarter, between its negative free cash flow and dividend payments. The 737 MAX's return wouldn't have to be delayed very long to put stress on Boeing's balance sheet.

Suspending the dividend entirely would have the advantage of preserving the most cash. That said, it could spark an investor panic and force some institutional shareholders that only hold dividend stocks to unload their shares. Those drawbacks make it an unpalatable option.

By contrast, temporarily cutting the dividend by 50% would save $2.3 billion a year. That would immediately slow the rate at which Boeing is consuming cash. It would also free up more cash for Boeing to pay down the debt it has incurred in 2019. Once Boeing actually returns to generating consistently strong free cash flow and improves its balance sheet, the board could reinstate the current quarterly dividend of $2.055 or an even higher payout.

The Boeing board has to tread a fine line between the dual risks of counting its chickens before they hatch (i.e. assuming a near-term resumption of 737 MAX deliveries) and raising fears that Boeing is in worse shape than previously believed (by cutting or suspending the dividend). I suspect that the board fears the second scenario more and will raise the dividend modestly in an effort to project strength. It will be very interesting to see if the board goes down that path.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ERJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.