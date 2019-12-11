TELUS To Acquire Competence Call Center For International Unit

However, TU's stock looks richly priced at its current level, so my bias is NEUTRAL.

With the apparently pricey deal, TU is positioning its International unit for an IPO in the next 24 months.

CCC is a Berlin-based call center outsourcing services firm with 8,500 employees and operations in a number of major European countries.

TELUS said it will acquire Competence Call Center [CCC] for its International subsidiary.

Quick Take

TELUS Corporation (TU) has announced the proposed acquisition of Competence Call Center for $1.01 billion.

CCC has more than 8,500 employees and provides major industry verticals with outsourced call center services.

TU is paying a significant price for CCC; TU’s stock looks richly valued at its current level, so my bias is NEUTRAL.

Target Company

Berlin, Germany-based CCC was founded to provide call center outsourcing services to organizations with operations in 11 European countries.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Mr. Christian Legat and also includes Chief Operations Officer Mr. Ulf Herbrechter and Chief Financial Officer Mr. Thomas Nemec.

CCC has customers in the following industry verticals:

Technology

Media & Telecommunications

Retail

Travel & Hospitality

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Adroit Market Research, the market for contact center outsourcing reached $88.6 billion in 2018.

Major industry categories include:

BFSI

Retail

Government

IT & Telecommunications

Defense & Aerospace Intelligence

Manufacturing

Major vendors that provide competitive services include:

IBM (IBM)

HP (HPE)

Teleperformance SA (OTCPK:TLPFY)

Xerox (XRX)

CGS

HGS

Datamark

Infinit Contact

Others

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms & Financials

TELUS disclosed the acquisition price and terms as approximately $1.01 billion composed of debt and equity.

Management provided a change in financial guidance as a result of the transaction, as follows:

On a pro-forma basis, TELUS International’s 2019 combined annualized revenue will surpass C$1.75 billion and EBITDA will increase to approximately C$400 million. The acquisition of CCC will be immediately revenue and EBITDA accretive to TELUS and TELUS International, as well as EBITDA margin accretive to TELUS International. Additionally, given the low capital intensity of the combined business, the transaction is also expected to support immediate free cash flow expansion.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of September 30, 2019 TELUS had $370 million in cash and temporary investments and long-term debt of $16.14 billion.

Operating cash flow for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $1.15 billion.

In the past 12 months, TELUS Corporation’s stock price has risen 9.04% vs. the U.S. Telecom industry’s rise of 13.3% and the overall U.S. Market’s growth of 17.8%, as the TU chart and corporate events graphic indicates below:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates have been positive in only four of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has dropped sharply from Q4 2018 to the present, as the linguistic analysis shows here:

Source: Sentieo

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $22,920,000,000 Enterprise Value $35,800,000,000 Price / Sales 2.09 Enterprise Value / Sales 3.28 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 10.73 Earnings Per Share $1.88 Total Debt To Equity 159.46% Free Cash Flow [TTM] $199,830,000 Revenue Growth Rate 4.45%

Source: Company Financials

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above general DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $26.72 versus the current price of $38.03, indicating they are potentially currently overvalued, with the given assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

TELUS acquired CCC to diversify its geographic footprint in the EU for its International subsidiary.

As TELUS CEO Darren Entwistle stated in the deal announcement,

...the merger will positively impact the financial and operational strength of TELUS, supporting the advancement of our world-leading broadband networks in Canada as well as our global leadership in customer service excellence. Moreover, the acquisition of Competence Call Center further bolsters the continued advancement of TELUS International’s successful growth strategy by positioning them well for a potential future initial public offering targeted in the next 12-24 months, positioning the organization for continued growth in the years to come.

So, the deal provides TELUS International with greater industry scope, size and revenue as part of its plan to IPO in the next two years, assuming the IPO markets cooperate.

TU is paying a Price/Sales multiple of 2.89x for CCC, a pricey valuation for the company in light of NYU Stern School’s basket of publicly held comparables (January 2019) which showed an average multiple of 1.93x for the Business & Consumer Services category.

TU’s stock also appears richly valued at its current level, as the DCF above suggests and the NYU Stern School basket of publicly held Telecom Services category indicated an EV/Sales multiple of 2.58x versus TU’s current 3.28x multiple.

While TU’s dividend yield is a selling point for the stock, its safety is low and dropping, as its payout ratio has continued to climb.

Given the potentially full valuation, increasing payout ratio and high price it is paying for CCC, my bias for TU is NEUTRAL.

