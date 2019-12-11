The Big Boys Continue To Pile Into This Dividend Sector: Goldman Sachs BDC

There will likely be positive changes to regulations over the coming quarters driving up multiples for current investors.

Recently, many of the largest asset managers have been actively entering into the sector ,including BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, Franklin Templeton, Blackstone, Barings, Apollo, Carlyle Group, Ares Management , KKR & Co. Inc., Oaktree, TPG Capital and Bain.

BDCs, like REITs almost 20 years ago, want institutional investors and the scale that comes with them.

On December 9, 2019, Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) announced a merger of GSBD and MMLC, an affiliated BDC managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. ("GSAM"). The transaction will result in increased earnings, special dividends in 2020, increased diversification, reduced non-accruals, approximately 5.5% accretion to GSBD's net asset value per share, based on GSBD's and MMLC's net asset values as of September 30, 2019.

Key Highlights of the Merger

5.5% increase in GSBD's book value/NAV

Increased earnings now and later

Increased portfolio yield and decreased borrowing costs

GSBD's portfolio grows from $1.4 billion to $3.3 billion with increased diversification

with increased diversification Senior secured loans will increase from 92.5% to 95.7% of total investments

Non-accrual will decrease from 1.4% to 0.7% of the portfolio at cost

NII is expected to exceed the regular $0.45 per share distribution by at least $0.03 per share for each of these five quarters

Special distributions of $0.15 per share in total and payable in three equal quarterly installments currently expected to begin at the end of 2020

Clearly, the market thought this was a good deal, and GSBD's relative strength index ("RSI") is now well over 70:

Source: Yahoo Finance

My primary concern is selling pressure in 2020 due to the additional shares issued subject to a staggered lock-up such that one-third of the shares will be released on each of 90, 180 and 270 days following the close of the transaction.

GSBD currently has a 10b5-1 plan in place that authorizes the company to repurchase shares below NAV per share which would be around $17.91 (adjusted for merger) compared to the current price of $20.89. However, following the closing of the merger, GSBD is considering revisions to the repurchase program plan to "increase the size of the plan and may change the purchase price methodology to permit the repurchase of shares of common stock by GSBD above the most recently announced net asset value."

Source: GSBD Merger Presentation

What is a BDC?

Business Development Companies ("BDCs") were created by Congress in 1980 to give investors an opportunity to invest in private small and mid-sized U.S. companies typically overlooked by banks. Most BDCs are publicly traded with a highly transparent structure subject to oversight by the SEC, states and other regulators, providing investors with higher-than-average dividend yields (most between 7% and 12% annually) by avoiding taxation at the corporate level. This allows them to pass along ordinary income and capital gains directly to the shareholder.

Largest BDCs By Total Assets

As shown below, the merger would make GSBD the fifth-largest BDC by total assets but only due to the recent mergers of GBDC and GCIC as well as FSIC and CCT that became FSK (managed by KKR).

Currently, there are around 50 publicly-traded BDCs with over $100 billion in assets in 2018 and continuing to grow in 2019.

Just these 12 companies combined manage over $11 trillion in assets, and there will likely be positive changes to regulations over the coming quarters driving up multiples for current investors.

For example, the acquired fund fees and expenses (AFFE) rules require investment companies and mutual funds investing in BDCs to include an additional line of expenses outlining the fees and operating costs charged by the BDC distorting expense ratios, making them prohibitively expensive for a number of institutional investors that could have otherwise been attracted by the vehicles' high dividend yields.

In December 2018, the SEC kicked off a consultation on a broader fund of funds reform proposal that included views on the impact of AFFE on BDCs. In September 2019, the Coalition for Business Development ("CBD"), a BDC lobby group, put forward a proposal to the existing AFFE:

"The current classification of BDCs harm institutional ownership and 'Main Street' BDC investments along with it," said Joseph Glatt, chairman of the CBD. Under the CBD's alternative proposal, a SAI disclosure would detail the BDC's operating expenses. Any costs would be factored into the BDC's trading price. The argument is that any expenses would be reflected in the fund's total return. After the adoption of the AFFE rule, BDCs were delisted from multiple fund indices, including the S&P and Russell in 2014. Following the delistings, BDCs on average have traded below their net asset value and have since never fully recovered."

Source: Reuters "BDCs increase pressure on SEC for reporting exemption"

The following was from a previous call with Main Street Capital's (MAIN) CEO:

"Currently, our focus has been directed primarily on the Acquired fund fees and expenses or AFFE rule as it affects BDCs and the special deduction for individuals that receive dividend income from REITS and MLPs. The first item we are working with the SEC to either eliminate or at least modify the rule that effectively resulted in the elimination of BDCs eligibility for index fund inclusion. The second item we are working with congressional staff to include BDC dividends as being eligible for the deduction so as to level the playing field with REITS and MLPs"

Source: MAIN CEO Vince Foster on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

I will be discussing what this might mean for current investors, but I am expecting increased awareness among institutional investors that will likely be driving up multiples (resulting in lower yields).

Disclosure: I am/we are long GSBD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.