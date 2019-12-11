Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) Management Presents at Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference (Transcript)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference Call December 11, 2019 1:30 PM ET

Kevin Hutchins - SVP Strategy & Corporate Development

Tim Long - Barclays

Okay, hello everybody. Thank you for joining us here for Juniper Networks presentation. Tim Long here; IT, Hardware-cum-Equipment Analyst at Barclays. Very happy to have Kevin Hutchins here, he is a 9 or 10 years Juniper employee as SVP Strategy & CorpDev right now. So, before I get into the Q&A maybe I'll just throw it over to Kevin to just give a little highlight of -- kind of -- what you're focused on, and then we'll get into some topics.

Great. Hey Tim, thanks for having us at the event. This is a great event, maybe next year I can actually get the keynotes filed. I don't know, if you could judge to that. So yes, my role is in the strategy and corporate development. So, I have -- my biggest purview is really thinking about where the industry is going and where we want to prioritize our investments to be relevant and grow the business over the long-term. So I have four main areas of focus; so it's corporate strategy, corporate development M&A, business development partnerships and alliances, and then, venturing investment income.

Great. Maybe it's -- where we both into -- kind of -- through some end markets; when you're thinking about the service provider business, it's still, obviously a big chunk for Juniper, and it's just been challenging for everybody in the industry. So how are you looking at the changing dynamics in the Telco service provider end market? You know, there is a lot of M&A, there is a tough balance sheet, there is just a lot going on; how are you viewing that and how does that kind of sway your view on where your portfolio needs to be?

So, I would say that there is -- it's kind of a good-bad story with the service provider market. And that -- as you mentioned, many of the service providers have challenges that they have to face on their own, they have pressure on CapEx and other thing; so it creates opportunities for headwinds and we've seen that over the last couple of periods. I think we're anticipating those headwinds are going to continue for the near-term. And as part of that, it also somewhat has to do with where we're positioned relative to where their investment priorities have been, and even within -- there are broader set of priorities, more recently, some of them have kind of left the priorities set from the network to going into other areas like contents and another thing. But on the network side, there -- it's been really much more focused around radio -- more recently, spectrum and radio, and -- as their main priorities. So that has created sort of headwinds specifically in that sector for us.

But -- I'd say the good part is, we're definitely into a phase where we're seeing more investment coming now, specifically around the 5G upgrade cycle. And I think there is -- it took some time, we were seeing a little bit of -- not exactly sure what our strategies are going to be for 5G; I think we're through that, now we're actually starting to see real investments. I think it will help our area of focus around service provider over the next three to five years but in the near-term, you know, it's not really benefiting us yet because routing, where we focus on IP, edge and core is not the immediate priority. The immediate priority is radio, and then investments in the metro capacity for mobile backhaul, fronthaul and the aggregation network. So we see that really as being the immediate priority, as well as, they are also investing more in virtualization and Telco cloud to support the move to 5G.

We are benefiting there, we do see some real opportunities there and we've won a number of big opportunities. But just on a relative basis, we still have more of an overall headwind in the near-term but long-term, I think there is going to be more opportunities.

Okay. When you think of the 5G cycle and getting more routing edge core; what does that look like in the 4G world? What was the lag like? What should we look at traffic, some numbers? What do you think of the signpost to start that business to look better for you?

Yes, it's a little -- the 4G cycle and the 5G cycle are a little bit different because of the degree of re-architecting that's going on; converging all of the voice and data services, converging fixed and mobile together is creating -- actually, to us it's creating more consolidated TAM to go after, as well as virtualization is actually creating new TAM opportunities as well. So the end-to-end network now is increasingly IP-based, all the way from access into the core; so that opens up TAM opportunities for us that previously weren't there. As well as then, as they build out more Telco clouds to support virtualization at scale and they distribute that just to enable 5G; that creates more opportunity as well. So from an opportunity side, generally the 5G cycle is more favorable than the 4G cycle was because they haven't quite gotten there with 4G.

In terms of then how that flows through to the core business we have today in IP, edge and core; the timing as we sort of anticipated is, they are putting a lot more bandwidth capacity into the access and aggregation networks. There is -- a wave of that is actually going on right now, and so in the next two to three years they are going to have to come back and provide additional capacity in the IP, edge and core as well. So I'd say, if you think of it as being somewhat staggered, then -- you know, next year may not be that favorable but the year after and the year after that, we should start to see some real benefits there. And they will be selective, not everyone will follow that but selectively we'll see some near-term upgrades as well.

The other thing is, in -- because 5G is currently pursuing and upgrading kind of two ways; the non-standalone and the standalone wave. We do anticipate that you will see another wave of Metro investments and then, that should create additional opportunities, both on virtualization and in the routing stock as they get into the SA [ph] build out as well, which is probably like 2022 plus.

Okay, great. Maybe if we go over to the cloud vertical, you guys do very well there, it's obviously a big product transition a year or two ago. What are the priorities there? 400-gig is it a real important potential insertion point for the company? Talk to us about, kind of -- what the strategy is there and how you think you can be even more relevant with the large cloud players?

Kevin Hutchins

Yes. So, you know, in the last real big cycle, which is when cloud was really building out; I think we did very well in winning the WAN footprint, and so we created a leading share position on the WAN side for the cloud providers, so data center, edge and core, predominantly with the areas where we've got a lot of traction. And then we went through that period of time as you pointed out where we went through the MX to PTX transition, which kind of put a headwind; still doing well on the footprint side, important growth, but a bit of a headwind on the ASP side. We're now sort of through that now and we're starting to get back towards stable ASP and port growth. And so, from a WAN perspective, the real focus going into next year is continuing to drive that stable growth, that's really oriented around them continuing to add capacity to support mission-critical applications.

We do see a couple of longer-term opportunities there, one being they will upgrade the 400-gig on the WAN side, so that could drive incremental business beyond just sort of that stable growth. As well as -- as they continue to add more and more mission-critical applications from enterprise, they've got to invest more in the WAN, right, because that's how everyone is going to access these applications.

The other opportunity for us as you've pointed out on the 400-gig cycle is really to go after new footprint. So, we've got big franchises in all of the large cloud providers but now how do we go, get additional used cases leveraging on this inflection point to insert and grab that footprint. And the 400-gig cycle is really about opportunity; so we've been doing a lot, both on the portfolio side, working with the customers, prequalifying ourselves into those opportunities, integrating into their standard abstraction layers like SONiC to really position ourselves for when they're ready to begin that upgrade cycle, which right now kind of looks like it's going to start playing out sort of middle of next year, and we'll start to see more substantial contribution towards our business, hopefully in 2021.

Okay, great. Maybe if we just jump over to enterprise for little while; you know, obviously, making the Mist acquisition, it seems to me, at least, that there has been kind of a renewed focus on the enterprise portfolio, it's a pretty big TAM, and you guys are meaningful player, but certainly a lot of opportunities. So could you talk a little bit about kind of the renewed focus on the campus enterprise environment and how you see yourself being able to take some market share there?

Kevin Hutchins

Yes. So one of the things that as you guys know, and in our space and in most of the infrastructure technology space, the opportunity to really grab share from incumbent happens in the transition, right in inflection. And that was actually one of the things that we really keyed on, and why we went after the Mist acquisition is; we saw a couple of big inflections that were really playing out and this largely has to do with the move towards cloud, right. It's about when people are building campus networks they're not being built with the same objectives that they were being built in the past; now people are primarily sending all of their traffic from the users to across the WAN at some place. And so -- the idea was when you really think about the needs of that network, it's -- I wanted to be highly performance programmable, I want full visibility, I want to optimize to the experience of the user, and I want that to extend from access, which is really the wireless WAN, through the aggregation network, which is the wired piece, and even into the WAN edge portion of that.

And -- so, how can we bring kind of a complete solution to bear on that problem? And that's really the opportunity. With Mist we see that we've got -- they have the same idea, the same strategy, but they brought some additional differentiating capability there. So first, it's a highly performance wireless WAN solution for enterprise, as well as for mid-market used cases. Cloud managed so that you move away, especially in distributed enterprise; you move away from the idea of having people having to go on-site to individually program and manage networks. And that's why you see this fairly large disparity between the cloud managed wireless WAN/TAM, which is growing like 3 times faster than the traditional wireless WAN/TAM. But then they also added this capability, which they call AI-for-IT using the marvelous [ph] agent, which is not just thinking about is the network up and running, but is the network actually delivering a good experience to the user, and so they collect a lot of telemetry, they use the AI agent to really evaluate the experience of the user, and then they can either make suggestions to the operator who is looking at this remotely or can directly take action. So they can modify radio performance, so they can modify the network in order to do that.

And so that's got a lot of traction, we're seeing some really, really good traction because it provides a lot of value to the customers and so the uptake has been really encouraging. But now we're also -- to get to that full vision, we're extending that to the wired network and to our WAN edge as well, so that we can offer more of that complete value proposition. And so the first version of that what we call, wired assurance, which is really having full visibility on what's going on both access and aggregation has already been released. We announced that at Next Wave a couple of weeks ago, and now we're rolling out additional features and functionality there so that we can drive more of that wired and wireless experience, and then eventually we'll get back into the WAN edge as well.

Okay, interesting. Now, do you see WiFi-6 as another one of these insertion points where you can take that -- what you're talking about, synergies there to the next level?

Kevin Hutchins

Yes. I mean, everything that I talked about, we see as kind of a longer term catalyst to driving more opportunities, and I think we've got the right technology solution; so we can really go after those opportunities for our enterprise customers. But Wi-Fi 6 is a more near-term catalysts as well, because as you move to -- if you're making a decision on your wireless LAN network, you're probably going to think about investing in Wi-Fi 6, so that you don't have to -- go through another technology upgrade cycle any sooner. And when you do that, that's going to actually drive a wired upgrade as well to support the additional capacity that you're going to need on the endpoints. So, I think there is a lot of good near-term opportunities there that we can exploit.

Great. Maybe just touch on software a little bit; I think it's been a focal point for you and a lot of the incumbent players. Where is the push there? How do you see the model evolving to more recurring revenue software-based solutions?

Yes. So we've made really good progress on this, we set out a goal a few years ago to increase our level of software -- our percentage of total revenue that's contributed by software, as well as percentage that's contributed by recurring. I think we're making some really good progress there. The focal point is on -- kind of -- I'd say it's on three levels. So the first is, how do we make it so that people can consume the network capabilities that we have in the way that they want to, right. So if it's our software and other people's hardware through disaggregation or it's our software and hardware but they can independently upgrade them, sort of in the way they want, and they can budget and consume it in the right way; so we've done that.

The second is that we really focused a lot on adding more software that runs off the device itself so that you can build and manage networks more at a DevOps type model. So, making it easier to deploy program and have visibility and troubleshoot the network. So things like Contrail fabric manager and the datacenter, obviously Mist in the campus.

And then the last is, how do we then increasingly offer more of that as SaaS, right, by shifting from having single-tenant solutions to multi-tenant solutions that they can consume out of the cloud. And so, obviously, Mist was a big part of that, our Sky-ATP solution on the security side. Contrail now with our Insights platform that we just announced, we also, obviously are going there with our SD-WAN solution. So we have a cloud managed SD-WAN solution that's been in the market for a while now.

So we're increasing that set of capabilities as well, and that really -- whether you want to deliver a solution where you have on-premise control or you want to get a better economic value proposition to be able to manage it more simply from the cloud in SaaS solution, we're offering that as well. So, I think the benefits of the recurring model are coming from that but more importantly, we're actually delivering the choices to customers that is really valuable for now; that's the key.

Okay, great. You mentioned SD-WAN, it seems to become a very hot topic in crowded space. To talk a little bit about your solution there and how we see Juniper differentiations?

Kevin Hutchins

Sure. So, I think the thing about SD-WAN is, we're really still in the early innings of those where a lot of customers, either haven't adopted SD-WAN yet, or if they did, they sort of adopted a gen-1 solution, and now might be rethinking that a little bit. So where we focused initially, and we were maybe not the first into the market as we brought more of a complete solution for SD-WAN; so whether you want to have it -- it's an enterprise and they want to deploy it themselves on-premise and manage it themselves. It's -- you want to have your service provider to be able to deploy that for you and manage it for you or you want to be able to manage it as a cloud service; we've provided all of that capability. I think the other thing that we focused on upfront as well is that, you're not going to want to do this without security, more directly, integrated into that solution. And I think what's interesting is, now the market has sort of shifted where everyone is saying you got to have security integrated into that. Nearly, every security vendor has kind of raised their hand and said we're going after SD-WAN. Gartner just created a category that's really oriented around SD-WAN and security integrated the other.

So, I think we were kind of early into that trend. And our solution, as a result of that it's starting to see some pretty decent traction. But I think the fact that we've covered multiple deployment models, we differentiate on scale, security and performance, and that we actually were early into this where you don't have to go re-architect for augmenting with security has given us some ability to differentiate. And I think as a result of that you're going to start to see the market sort of shift out and maybe get less crowded overtime.

You mentioned one of your areas is strategic partnerships. Maybe can you touch on some of the key ones in some areas that you really need -- you need these partners for the go-to-market and any other new opportunities?

Kevin Hutchins

Yes. So, I would say the way we focus on partners is really around two things; one, where can we create more of a complete solution for the customer, and then two, where can we extend our market reach. And so a good example of that is, we announced last year our partnership with Ericson, those specifically going after the 5G opportunity. So when we are talking at the beginning around SP and one of your areas of focus is really around building out the metro network; that was an area -- metro and then, there is a portion of that that's really around mobile backhaul, it's more connected directly to the radio where we just don't really have a lot of expertise or focus. Putting a partnership together with Ericson where we could collaborate with them brought a lot of direct capability and understanding of those requirements that would allow us to build a better overall solution.

So, we're working really closely together with them on bringing that solution into the market, and then, more holistically, going after customers together. And in particular, they helped us a lot in areas like other parts of the world where our coverage is maybe not as strong because we're not new in these bigger companies as some of our peers. So I think that partnership has been quite fruitful, and it's one that we've actually had for a long time, you know, 20-some odd years but we augmented it more recently around the 5G opportunity.

Another big partnership for us is really with Red Hat. So, as we focus on the customers that are making the transition to cloud; we've done a lot with the folks that are really focused on compute and storage orchestration because those are areas that we obviously don't really invest in, but we need to -- the network needs to be directly integrated into those types of solutions. So Red Hat, OpenStack on the Telco side, OpenShift on the -- as we go to more of a cloud-native architecture, it has really been a key partner with us and really thinking through how we work with the enterprise customers more holistically on that transformation. And we'll -- we announced others like Nutanix and others; we continue to focus on augmenting with partnerships that are sort of meaningfully helping us address the needs of those customers around those big transformation.

Okay. Last one, I did want to touch on silicon photonics. I want fully picture on the spot on Cisco's announcements just out, but -- talk to us about what -- where you are in the development process? What that's going to mean for Juniper from a product standpoint? How it's going to help differentiate?

Kevin Hutchins

Yes. I mean, the one thing about the fiscal announcement, we haven't fully studied it yet but at least it feels like they are validating our strategy; so it's nice when your biggest competitor actually copies you in their strategy. But on silicon photonics, we're -- I think we talked about this a bit that our focus really right now is around the 400-gig cycle. And so we're -- we believe we're in a very good position to have our first products out next year targeting that cycle. And so, at this point it's an area of priority for us, we think we have the right technology, now it's just a matter of bringing the products to market.

Okay. And do you think that this time to market advantages, speed fees advantages; what do you get out of the investment there?

Kevin Hutchins

So the way we look at it is, and I'm going to sort of again, kind of divide it in the near-term, long-term. So in the near-term, the opportunity set is; we're not really interested in being a component supplier, that's less of where we've been focusing. But when you do the math and you look at what our customers are actually solving for, the amount of investment that they are putting into the optics is actually larger than the amount of investment they've put into the systems. So, when you build a datacenter or you build a WAN edge, it's roughly about 30% goes into the system, 70% goes into the OpEx, and that's largely because there hasn't been any real disruptive innovation there for a while; whereas over the last 20 years with our investments in silicon, we've really driven down the cost per bit on the electronic side, that needs to happen now on the optic side, and that was kind of our focus.

So where we think about it is, we can bring a better overall cost-per-bit solution to our customers in the near-term by being able to bring a new set of technology into that space that gives them a lower cost of purchasing optics. Longer term, I think the -- and I know you had other folks you're talking earlier today, I think the longer-term view that we have is that at some point the electronic interfaces are just not going to be sufficient to support the types of capacity and bandwidth that we're going to need, and especially within a certain foreign factor. And so for that we've got to increasingly look at the use of silicon photonics in order to enable those used cases. And so, to us it's a long-term strategic investment as well to really think about what that next-generation network is going to look like as we get up above 50-terabit type speeds.

Okay, great. I think we're bumping up against time here. So, thank you very much for the time.

Thank you for your patience.

Thank you.

Great.

