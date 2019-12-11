SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS) CEO Angelos Stergiou at 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference (Transcript)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference Call December 11, 2019 12:00 PM ET

Angelos Stergiou - President and Chief Executive Officer

Angelos Stergiou

Good morning, everyone, and great pleasure being here to provide a corporate presentation of SELLAS Life Sciences. As you know, we will be providing forward-looking statements today. So please familiarize yourselves with our recent filings on the website as it relates to risk factors.

Today, I really hope to convey a theme of growth and transformation of our Company. We are a late-stage immuno-oncology company with our focus on galinpepimut-S or GPS, which is a WT1 technology and potential to be the first-in-class WT1-targeting heteroclitic immunotherapeutic.

In-licensed this exciting technology of Memorial Sloan Kettering has been partners with us and we are ready to go into acute myeloid leukemia Phase III study, the pivotal Phase III trial in patients in second remission, I'll talk about that.

We have fast track and orphan designation for acute myeloid leukemia. As I mentioned, the REGAL study, the Phase III study is about to commence very shortly, and we are really excited about that.

The technology is heteroclitic technology that targets the Wilms Tumor 1 antigen. It's composed of 25 carefully selected WT1 epitopes. Unlike other immunotherapeutic/cancer vaccines, it induces both CD4 and CD8. It is not restricted for long HLA types.

We also have a Phase I/II study ongoing with Merck as a collaborator, where we are combining pembrolizumab with GPS currently in solid tumors. We also have a partnerable asset, which is nelipepimut-S or NPS that came out of MD Anderson Cancer Center. We have really exciting data in triple negative breast cancer, where we combined it with trastuzumab. And there has been a dialogue – continuous dialogue, constructive dialogue with the agency.

And in September, we submitted the final package to the FDA and we are expecting to get back from them shortly. Folks asked me, when are you going to get back from the agency? Suffice to say, we are talking to them on the most optimal path forward. And as soon as we get back, the public will also know. So really, I am excited about that, and then obviously this is a partnerable asset that I alluded to before.

With strong IP and experienced management team, we are very proud of very seasoned folks and the team around immunotherapy and cancer vaccine among other talented team members in SELLAS.

The development pipeline, as you can see, there is a rich and diverse portfolio around GPS and we have an ongoing study as I alluded to before in a collaboration agreement with Merck and combining Keytruda with GPS.

We will launch an IST study here very shortly in mesothelioma that's going to be with nivolumab and Bristol-Myers PD-1 OPDIVO. And as you see the other studies on the slide have been – I've been completed. And again, the partnerable asset is NPS.

I think some of the anticipated GPS near-term milestones, obviously it's the start of the Phase III trial in acute myeloid leukemia that we will target to start by around the end of this year, and also the start of the mesothelioma study with nivolumab. And we expect to have our first and only interim analysis data in the Phase III AML by the fourth quarter of 2021 and our first set of clinical data in the combo basket study with pembrolizumab in the second half of 2020.

A little bit about GPS. It's composed of four peptides that has been very carefully selected painstakingly, quite frankly, 25 carefully selected epitopes, WT1 epitopes. And again, what's exciting is that we can elicit both CD4 and CD8 immune response. We utilized something called heteroclitic technology.

It's by design, mutated amino acid sequences in two of the four peptides. And that allows us to increase the immunogenicity and also break tolerance, so we can provide booster injections for long period peptides. And that allows us to increase immunogenicity and also break tolerance, so we can provide booster injections for long periods of time.

The way that peptides has been selected, they are arranged from nine to 22 amino acids, again, will elicit both CD4 and CD8 immune response. And the tumor micro environment is certainly very important.

Cancer vaccines and the like have not been – are designed to be bulk disease. So in the monotherapy setting, we go after patients who are in complete remission with the SELLAS minimal residual disease.

In the competent authorial approach with checkpoint blockade, we can go frontline as well as maintenance. So I think that's important. So GPS is really for the current landscape as well as the future immuno-oncology landscape.

We got HLA restricted. Anyone walking through the door is eligible to get treated with GPS as long as they test positive for WT1. There are about 20 some tumor types that express WT1 indications like AML or Mesothelioma, all patients literally express WT1. In some other indications like ovarian cancer and the like, it ranges anywhere between 30% and 60%. So in AML and Meso, we don't actually do a diagnostic. We will do it as part of the study just to have it, but it's not an inclusion criteria since we expect all patients to be positive in other indications, as I said, as you want to test for that.

And lastly, we have seen multi-epitope, broad cross-reactivity and epitope spreading really that we are seeing is sort of a hallmark of an effective cancer vaccine, if you will.

This slide is briefly on the heteroclitic technology. As I mentioned, two of the peptides are mutated. So you basically have a mutated fragment on the WT1, which has been presented to the cytotoxic T cells via the naive CD8 cells. And now what happens is the cytotoxic lymphocytes not only – does it basically recognize and kill the WT1 expressed cancer cells, but also the mutated [indiscernible]. So again, it increases immunogenicity and breaks tolerance.

Briefly the clinical data overview, we've had many studies with GPS across various indications. In acute myeloid leukemia and Phase I and II study with 32 patients, AML typically across all ages, the median overall survival is around 24 months or so. In patients 60 years and older, the median overall survival when they are in first remission is only about 12 to 14 months.

So we are very excited that we saw close to 68 months median overall survival across all ages at the 35-month median overall survival in patients 60 years and older. So that's really exciting and clinically meaningful, and we had strong CD4, CD8 immune response.

In the second remission, where patients typically relapse and die unfortunately within three to five months, we showed in a contemporary and superior cohort at Moffitt Cancer Center, a 16-month median overall survival with the p-value of 0.0175. We also did a study in mesothelioma, where we showed the 4.5-month median survival benefit in favor of the GPS arm which was 23 versus 18 in a 41 patient cohort.

In multiple myeloma, it's 15 out of 18 patients at higher risk cytogenetics. And those patients typically relapse all the survival rate of one-year. The relapse rate is around 14 months. We have a 23.6 month progression free survival rate again with strong immune response data.

And lastly, we did a study in ovarian cancer combining it GPS with nivolumab. That one-year typically the progression free survival rate is around 45% to 50% in our study, and nine of 11 with a 70% progression free survival rate at one-year.

And what I am really excited about is that just recently the two-year landmark follow-up where patients typically relapse, 3% to 10% of the patients remain progression free. We had a 30% of patients being progression free two years with strong immune responses, and again, WT1-specific IgG responses.

In triple negative breast, the asset I alluded before, that's currently under review with the agency on how to proceed forward. We showed a 75% reduction in risk of tumor recurrence or death with a p-value of 0.013. This wasn't 98 patients 1:1 randomized, and again, the NPS partnerable asset.

This data I already talked about, but I think this slide is important one, 13, where we show the CR2 data, again, patients in second remission and we had a 16.3 versus 5.4 month median overall survival benefit. Those who were treated with GPS with a p-value of 0.0175 and the leukemia free survival was 10 versus five also in favor of GPS.

We sliced and diced the data, and we really looked through – and assuring, we looked at cytogenetics or the prognostic factors and what is out there. So in the first setting, in CR1, patients in the first remission and acute myeloid leukemia, we felt anywhere between a 2.5 to 4 fold survival benefit.

And in the CR2 setting, you see the median overall survival was 16 months. You can see with comparable data across the literature that ranges anywhere between three to six months. That sort of led us to now start to be – around to start the Phase III study by around the end of the year.

It's going to be an overall survival data. 116 patients 1:1 randomized and it's going to be an open label trial. The control arm, there's nothing approved for patients in second permission. The control arm will get best available treatment and the active arm obviously will receive GPS.

And we are really excited about the trial. We just at our R&D event on the November 15, I think the clinical sites, physicians are really excited with the prospect of this trial and obviously we are as well and we expect to get our first and only interim data by the end of the second half, fourth quarter of 2021.

[Indiscernible] is our PI of MD Anderson and [indiscernible] is the European PI. Again, this study has been powered at 90% and 116 patients very carefully designed trial. And if you look at the data that I talked about before, and the design of this trial, I think we're giving GPS indeed a chance to succeed and just really excited to start this trial here very soon, and more importantly for patients to be able to hopefully benefit from our GPS treatment.

This slide is on ovarian cancer where we – for the first time combined GPS with a checkpoint blockade. 11 patients, again at one-year, typically you see about 45% to 50% progression free survival rate in patients. We saw 70% of patients remaining progression free at one-year. At the landmark two-year that we just announced just a few weeks ago, about 30% of patients remained progression free and that's compared to 3% to 10% in the settings.

It's really intriguing, exciting data and equally important – the whole immune response data where we see CD4, CD8. But we also see IgM to IgG isotype switching by B-cells. So it's really intriguing immune for relative data and epitope spreading that sort of really puts a nice step to the clinical data.

Lastly, the pembrolizumab combo trial, that is ongoing, we are currently focusing in patients in ovarian cancer and colorectal cancer. Again, there's pharmacodynamic continued by logical synergy between checkpoint blockade and GPS as I showed you in the previous slide in the study that we did with OPDIVO, and we expect to have our first type of clinical data here in the second half of 2020.

The partnerable assets, again, it's MTS that came out of MD Anderson, a cancer vaccine that's derived from the SELLAS region of the HER2 protein. And this was a study specifically focusing in here in triple negative breast cancer where we combined it with trastuzumab, and again in 98 patients who were triple negative breast cancer patients, 1:1 randomized study with identical prognostic factors around both arms.

We had a 75% reduction in the risk of death or recurrence with a p-value of 0.013. As I mentioned, we expect to hear back from the FDA soon and as soon as we do, we will obviously let the public know, so this is – I think in a very intriguing combinatorial approach with trastuzumab. And again, we'll look forward to hearing back from the agency on the most optimal path forward.

Lastly, our Board of Directors, as you see very seasoned chaired by Jane Wasman; John Varian is our Chair of the Audit Committee; Bob Van Nostrand is the Chair of the Company; and David Scheinberg, who is also the Inventor of GPS is the Chair of the Science Committee.

And lastly, really pioneers in the immunotherapy space, our experts, our Scientific Advisory Board chaired by Jeff Weber, as I like to say, those are gurus and walking encyclopedias truly in immunotherapeutics drug development, and we really utilize them on an ongoing basis and they really help us in shaping up the future of GPS.

So I think with that, and being out of time, I appreciate your attention. Thank you.

[Question Inaudible]

Angelos Stergiou

No. So we have put forth in the market that we have capital at least till the third quarter of 2020. That's what we've put forth. Hence then, we also have an ATM facility that we have utilized marginally. And I think the additional point is, as I said, we have to partner with asset around NPS and we haven't really done any work around GPS in potentially during – other potential would be the activities around that. So I think both management and the board post the split at the last financing. We're very cautious in doing what we need to do to be shareholder friendly and really to optimize value.

[Question Inaudible]

Angelos Stergiou

So the Phase III, we expect the data, the first interim by the fourth quarter of 2021. And depending what the data is at that time, we could either go to the agency at that time or which has to wait shortly thereafter to the study completion. But I think we should sort of think about an end of 2021 sort of event as far as the Phase III is concerned.

[Question Inaudible]

Angelos Stergiou

Yes. So there's numerous points of discussion with the FDA right now. I don't want to hypothesize. I think as soon as we get back from the FDA, again the September package is what I consider the last set of information that we have to submit. And I think as soon as we get back from the FDA, we will let the public know immediately.

Angelos Stergiou

Thank you.