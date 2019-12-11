Pioneer's Permian Pipelines To Profit

Continue to look at oil in the context of flattening demand growth and then peak oil demand by 2030.

Most Permian producers will benefit from the higher pricing of Permian crude and several will find a new source of revenue from their associated natural gas.

The spread has turned positive between Permian crude and WTI due to increased access to transportation by pipeline.

A year ago, Permian Basin crude and gas was bottlenecked as companies struggled to get their production to market. Beginning in recent months, that bottleneck has started to dissipate as pipelines for oil and gas came online.

In 2020 and 2021, more pipelines will come online. This will happen just as Permian oil production begins to level off and hold for several years. In addition to getting their oil to market at better prices, several producers will also be able to get paid for their considerable associated natural gas production.

There is a scenario developing that oil prices will rise in the early 2020s as U.S. shale production growth flattens and then falls. The continuing wave of oil company bankruptcies is leaving a group of potentially very profitable survivors that can return cash to shareholders. Here is a review of the new Permian pipelines with sponsors and the impact on Pioneer Resources (PXD).

New Permian Oil Pipelines

New oil pipelines from the Permian are linchpins for E&P companies to generate more free cash flow. Companies are getting more oil to market and getting a better price. Here are some of the key pipelines:

Cactus II Pipeline by Plains All American (PAA) (PAGP) delivers oil from the Permian to Corpus Christi. Capacity is 670,000 bpd. Trafigura Trading is a major user of the pipeline at 300,000 bpd, gathering product from producers primarily for export. Oil started flowing in August.

Wink to Webster Pipeline is a common carrier pipeline with multiple partners including Plains All American and Exxon (XOM) that will carry at least 1 mbd of crude. It is likely to be online by Q2 of 2021.

Gray Oak is being built by Phillips 66 (PSX), Marathon Petroleum (MPC) and Enbridge (ENB) that will carry up to 900,000 bpd to U.S. Gulf Coast refineries and export terminals. It is scheduled to be operational in Q1 of 2020.

EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline is being built by newly formed Epic backed by private equity firm Ares Asset Management, L.P. (ARES). The Epic crude pipeline will be completed in Q1 of 2020 and be able to carry 600,000 bpd of crude. Currently, a recently completed natural gas liquids pipeline is providing about 400,000 bpd of carry that will be transitioned back to NGLs once the crude pipeline is complete.

Jupiter Crude Pipeline after extending its open season several times fell into debt. They were sued by a subsidiary of Macquarie Group earlier in 2019. The project was to move up to 1 mbd of crude by Q4 2020. Currently status is undetermined and the project is likely to be scaled down and delayed further or abandoned altogether.

I stopped with Jupiter to demonstrate the potential overbuild that was actually occurring in the Permian for crude. Other pipelines actually merged projects to avoid overbuilding. The key takeaway for investors is that crude producers, which are expected to produce 7-8 mbd in coming years, are about to have very sufficient takeaway capacity.

A large reason for the pipelines was to get crude to the Gulf Coast for export. Interestingly, the export facilities at Corpus Christi are currently being saturated and it will take at least 3 years for expansions to occur to support desired exporters.

The result of the pipeline development has been to alleviate the pricing disparity between WIT Midland and WTI Cushing, as well as, WTI Houston. Currently the spreads are very narrow, with Midland crude having a slight premium to Cushing and slight discount to Houston.

New Permian Natural Gas Pipelines

Permian drillers produce the second highest amount of natural gas of any oil and shale gas play in America. Unlike the Marcellus and Utica which drill specifically for natural gas, most of the Permian natural gas is associated with oil drilling.

Natural gas flaring has been a major problem in the Permian for years. In the most recent years there were such problems with takeaway that companies paid to have their natural gas hauled away.

New pipelines are starting to alleviate both problems. However, more significant relief won't arrive until 2021. Until then, some operators have no choice but to flare, sell their natural gas cheap or slow production outright.

Here are the new and coming natural gas pipelines in the Permian.

Gulf Coast Express began operation in September of 2019. It is owned by Kinder Morgan (KMI) which I previously covered and rated a buy. The pipeline has capacity of 2 billion cubic feet per day from Waha to the Agua Dulce hub. The pipeline had an immediate impact on natural gas prices in the region. Prices had been around 70¢ and rose to over $2 which is holding. Major users of the pipeline include Pioneer Resources which is moving 300m ft³/day and Apache (APA) which had previously been limiting production in its Alpine High location in the Permian.

Permian Highway Pipeline, also built and run by Kinder Morgan, but with ownership partners, will transport 2.1m ft³/day when fully operational in early 2021. The pipeline had been expected to be operational in Q4 2020, but the company ran into right of way issues. The project has broken ground. This pipeline too will carry gas from the Permian to the Texas Gulf Coast. Exxon joins Apache and a subsidiary of Blackstone as anchor shippers for PHP.

Whistler Pipeline is being developed by MPLX LP (MPLX) and Whitewater Midstream. It too will carry 2 bcf/d from the Permian to Texas Gulf Coast when completed in 2021. The project is currently finishing off commitments for remaining capacity on the pipeline and has investment grade producers already under contract. Construction is set to begin in early 2020.

Permian Global Access is being permitted and designed by Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) to support exports out of Louisiana and will have capacity of 2.3 bcf/d. The project is not expected to come online until late 2023 or early 2024, but would add significant access to another export hub.

Kinder Morgan has at least temporarily shelved plans for another pipeline called the Permian Pass. Other projects by other sponsors too have stalled. Outlets to Mexico are on the drawing board. The capacity of the 4 projects above though make the economics of further massive development questionable however. I would expect smaller connecting projects to take precedence as the future of natural gas demand for export becomes more clear.

Pioneer Resources Is A Potential Big Winner From Permian Pipelines

Pioneer Resources is already one of the leaders in the Permian. The company is a Permian pure play with the largest Midland Basin position among all producers in the region.

Instead of regurgitating basics for you, I will direct you with two links.

The first is to Pioneer's 3rd Quarter Earnings and December Investor presentation.

Next is an editor's choice review by Jennifer Warren who you should also be following (besides me) if you are looking for solid analysis of the oil space.

Pioneer Positions For 2020s Scenarios

What I will focus on are some overlooked points regarding Pioneer, their takeaway advantage and the impact of better pricing in general of Permian West Texas Crude and natural gas.

As noted in their December presentation, virtually all of Pioneer's oil is now receiving exposure to Brent-related pricing. That is, pricing in Houston that is more on par with the global Brent benchmark.

What is more important potentially long term is the possibility that due to IMO 2020 and other likely regulatory developments, that Pioneer's lighter crude will be in higher demand beginning imminently and generate a higher price point.

As a higher credit quality producer, lowest debt among large independents, Pioneer has secured access to takeaway for an extended period. Their transportation costs are among the lowest. In a potentially more rigorous EPA of the future, low costs will be key to profitability.

Pioneer's access to the Gulf Coast Express as noted above will add significant revenue that wasn't realized before. That revenue is due to not only higher prices, but simply getting the product to market.

In the next quarter, they could show added revenue of approximately $35-55 million from natural gas sales depending on ultimate pricing. This is revenue that investors simply do not have factored in as Pioneer trends along its 52 week low.

Currently, Pioneer is in the middle of a $2 billion share buyback. They have reported so far using $728m of that with an average cost per share so far of $136. That means they have been buying heavily near today's prices. I expect they are continuing to do so. As those shares are retired, it adds to earnings per share and makes the dividend more likely to be raised.

Pioneer Resources Is A Buy

While every oil stock has proven it can have another leg down in share price, it appears that Pioneer is trending along its bottom.

Elliott Wave Theory is divided on Pioneer right now. The current trend shows it might have completed a C wave down, however, could have one more leg down if certain conditions are not met confirming the C wave down. For those not familiar with Elliott Wave, read some of Avi Gilburt's material. I have found EWT a good guide to getting a broad picture of investor sentiment.

I have primarily used money flow analysis to find key technical spots to buy and sell stocks and ETFs. Put simply, analyzing money flow gives you a good idea about demand for a stock. Shorter-term time frames represent traders and longer-term time frames typically represent bigger money.

Here you can see that Pioneer on the monthly chart appears to be in a bottoming process. Chaikin Money Flow on the bottom of the chart is your tip as it gets to the bottom of a historical range. Can it head lower a bit longer, certainly, however, it is close to a bottom if it does not have a threat to its business.

In this Pioneer chart we move to the weekly view. Here you can see that money has started to move back into Pioneer. I suspect this is Pioneer itself buying shares recently as investor sentiment still appears to be significantly negative on oil stocks.

The stock is nowhere near overbought on RSI, the MACD signal could be closing in on a stronger technical signal.

Ultimately, any investment in oil stocks has to acknowledge that we are at the beginning of the end of the oil age. Strange things can happen in the macro environment. Government policy and financial conditions clearly play a role in all of these company's futures.

If you are willing to invest into a rebound for oil stocks, I can think of few better to invest in than Pioneer Resources. I rate this among my strongest buys in the oil space. My 2-4 year price target range for Pioneer is $200-300 based on rising earnings per share and a rising dividend.

