Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund: 10% Yield Plus Capital Appreciation

The distribution is in danger of being cut, but the long-term distributable cash flow is more than sufficient to support a higher stock price with a normalized sustainable yield.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Steve Dunford as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Investment thesis

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTC:OTC:BPZZF)(TSX:BPF.UN) is currently mispriced due to the small float and minimal trading volume. The sell-off that occurred immediately after Q3 reporting has brought the price down so that the current yield is 10.1%. The price is likely to rebound once the market reprices the risk to the distribution, which provides a further opportunity for capital appreciation.

Organization information

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is an open-ended fund that holds the rights to the Boston Pizza restaurant chain within Canada. The holder of these rights entitles the Fund to franchise income and distribution income totaling 5.5% of the Franchise Sales from the BP restaurants included in the Franchise pool. There are currently 396 restaurants included in the franchise pool. This business model provides the Fund with exposure to the top line of the franchise pool, without regard to the operating costs of each store. The units of the fund are quoted in OTC markets in USD, but are traded publicly on the TSX in Canadian dollars. The following analysis is based in Canadian dollars.

Before discussing the relative valuation of the Fund, a word of caution is warranted regarding the liquidity and float of the units that are publicly traded. This particular security is not regularly traded with any significant depth. As of Dec. 31, 2018, there were 21.8 million units outstanding, however the average daily volume traded throughout 2018 was only 31,736. This is due in part to the float being significantly lower than the total number of units outstanding, as a result of the units held by George Melville and other insiders.

One implication of the limited liquidity is that the amount of capital that can be used in an investment strategy in this Fund may be limited. Any order of significant size is likely to cause significant adverse price movements or could remain unfilled altogether. An investment strategy in this security should be of relatively small size (i.e., retail investment) or should accumulate/dispose of a greater volume over time. A second implication is that the limited trading may result in an inefficient market that misprices the security. If there are only 30,000 units traded in a single day, this provides a greater probability that the trading participants have mispriced the security against the true intrinsic value. This is the basis for my investment thesis.

Investment, risks, and valuation methods

As a royalty income fund, the valuation is based primarily on the Fund's ability to continue to distribute cash to unitholders. Currently, the Fund distributes $0.115 per unit every month. Looking at historic prices, it is evident that the security has recently sold off. The December 10 opening price of $13.61 is down 25% from the 52-week high of $18.19. Most of this decrease in value is from the 18% price drop that occurred immediately after the Q3 2019 earnings release.

The primary reason for such a sell-off is because the Fund reported same store sales growth (SSSG) of -4.2%. Compare this to the SSSG rate of -1.2% for the prior quarter, and 0% for the same quarter of the prior year, it is clear why this report spooked investors and caused a sell-off. I believe the security is now undervalued, as a result of the recent price decline being exaggerated due to the small trading volume, such that the price was pushed down by market participants overreacting to the poor Q3 2019 results.

The SSSG, along with the net Franchise store openings are the key determinants for distributable cash. This is because the Fund has very little operating expenses and capital expenditures. Over the last 5 years, we have seen SSSG decreasing, however this has generally been offset by new store openings which provide for overall positive net growth in distributable cash flow - until 2019 that is. As of 2019, we have now observed the decrease in SSSG become larger than the increase in growth from the net new store openings, resulting in a forecasted decrease in 2019 distributable cash flow.

Source: BP Income Fund quarter and annual reports

On this basis, a decrease in the price of the security is warranted, however the -1% net growth in 2019 distributable cash flow is not at all commensurate with the -18% price drop in the security since Q3 reporting. This is where opportunity arises.

Looking ahead, we do see some challenges in the restaurant industry that are likely to continue to hamper growth in the distributable cash flow. The increasing popularity of food delivery apps has increased competition for brick and mortar restaurants. Consumers are increasingly placing value on the convenience of having their meals delivered to them. Although Boston Pizza franchises do have online ordering and delivery options, the increased competition is likely to continue to have a negative impact on SSSG. A second challenge to the industry could be an economic downturn. Currently the economy is performing modestly, but unemployment is relatively low, which means consumers have more money to spend on dining out. The Bank of Canada's October 2019 monetary policy report forecasts consumer spending to continue to growth between 3% to 4% per annum throughout 2020 and 2021.

Source: Bank of Canada October 2019 Monetary Policy Report

Despite this relatively favorable outlook, there is growing concern of the global economic recession, linked to uncertainties such as protectionist trade policies, Brexit, and other geopolitical risks. In the event of a recession that impacts Canada, we would expect consumer disposable income and discretionary consumption to decrease. This would have a negative impact on the Fund's distributable cash, via further declines in SSSG and the potential for declines in the number of stores in the Franchise pool. The valuation model employed considers the potential for different economic environments as described below.

The Fund's payout ratio has historically been 99.4%. Because there are very little operating expenses, capital expenditures, or other requirements for working capital, the fund can payout all the distributable cash to unitholders. Throughout the trailing twelve months, the payout ratio of the Fund has been 103.7%. This payout ratio is not sustainable, therefore unless there is significant growth in the distributable cash, it is likely that the distribution to unitholders will need to be cut. The following valuation model employs three scenarios based on various economic environments and internal growth rates:

1. Base case (30% probability): Economic environment will continue with modest growth, and consumption will be consistent with the Bank of Canada's forecasts. The Fund to continue to experience the negative growth in distributable cash flow at the current rate of -1.7% in 2020. In the long term, the growth rate will gradually increase to 1.5% over an 8-year period. In this scenario, the Fund's distribution will not be cut, as the current cash reserves ($2.2m) are expected to be able to maintain the distribution throughout the short-term period of negative growth.

2. Weak performance (50% weight): Canada will experience economic recession in 2020, which will result in -4% growth. This -4% growth rate will gradually increase and stabilize at 1.5% over a period of 8 years. The distribution will be cut by 10% in order to ensure a sustainable payout ratio in light of the decreasing distributable cash.

3. Strong performance (20% weight): The Canadian economy, and discretionary consumer spending will be stronger than forecasted by the Bank of Canada. The Fund will experience 0% growth in the short term which will gradually increase and stabilize at 1.5% over a period of 4 years. The distribution will remain unchanged.

Each of the above scenarios assume a long-term stable growth rate of 1.5%. Boston Pizza restaurants have a track record of strong growth, with long term average growth rates of 3% over the last 8 years (2.2% from store openings, 0.8% from SSSG). The conservative estimate of 1.5% growth is reflective of the competitive environment going forward and is further justified by the long-term economic growth rate and inflation target of around 2%. Store openings/closings are not considered directly in the above scenarios but are a component of the expected growth rates.

The valuation performed uses an H-model technique which prices the security based on the discounted distribution while applying a linear change in growth rate over a specified time. The changing growth rates and timeframes are described in each of the three scenarios above. In developing a discount rate, historical analysis has been completed to determine the market's implicit discount rate throughout the preceding eight quarters. As a dividend discount model is used as the basis for pricing this security, the average discount rate is equivalent to the average dividend yield plus the growth rate. This determination assumes that the distributions will continue in perpetuity, and that there is no material difference between the expected and observed dividend yield and growth rates throughout the period. Based on these methods, the security has been priced with a discount rates ranging from 7.6% to 9.4% over the last eight quarters. Both the volume weighted average value and the currently priced value is 8.3%.

The discount rate used in the valuation of the Fund should be reflective of the expected risk to the future cash flows. This risk is accounted for in the model by the variable scenario weights: base (30%), weak (50%), and strong (20%). Therefore, the volume weighted average and current implicit discount rate value of 8.3% is a reasonable estimate of the risk inherent in this security, so this is the input value used in the model.

Based on the above scenarios and assumptions, I have determined an estimated one year price target of $16.37, which represents a 20% price upside against the current valuation. The realization of this price target is likely to happen when the market next reprices the security once the decreasing SSSG has leveled off. I estimate this will occur within the next 12 months, likely in Q3 2020.

As with any model utilizing a discount rate, this is an highly sensitive input. A sensitivity analysis using a discount rate that varies by +/- 1% has been conducted. The price target using a discount rate of 9.3% is $14.35, which is still 5% above the current price. This alternative pricing may be observed when the market perceives additional risk and volatility over the expected state, such as in the event of a flash crash similar to that of December 2018. The implication of this sensitivity analysis is that the profitability of this investment strategy has a wide margin of safety, such that even in an unfavorable pricing environment the security is still expected to have upside pricing potential.

As a royalty income trust fund with top-line exposure only, the Fund has characteristics of a fixed income security, and therefore the discount rate is also influenced by market interest rates. The Bank of Canada policy rate has remained stable at 1.75 since late in 2018. The current outlook is that economic slowdown is likely, and therefore rate cuts are more likely than rate hikes. As a result, the prospect of changes in market interest rates are not likely to have an adverse effect on the valuation of the Fund. In fact, a rate cut scenario would likely provide additional upside potential to this investment, as the discount rate would likely experience a small decrease in the event of an interest rate cut.

Conclusion

Overall, the Boston Pizza franchise has a strong track record of profitable growth in the long run. I believe the recent price movements for the security present a "buy the dip" opportunity that will generate both capital appreciation and a high yield over the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BFP.UN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.