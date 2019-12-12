Mayr-Melnhof: Latest Quarter Numbers Support My Investment Thesis

The company is suitable for any investor who wants to diversify their retirement portfolio with an European champion.

Introduction

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (OTCPK:MNHFY) (OTC:MNHFF) was the first company on Seeking Alpha that I gave the highest rating according to my three level rating model. It was not so much a matter of short-term price gains, but of a long-term investment opportunity to let this European champion increase your assets over decades. There are many reasons why the company belongs in a retirement portfolio. In my very in-depth analysis of the company, I came to the following conclusion:

In my opinion, Mayr-Melnhof is the perfect company for investors looking to diversify their retirement portfolio. I bought this jewel myself and I think it's better to take it now than tomorrow. I myself am extremely surprised that the market ignores this company so much. It is probably because Mayr-Melnhof is simply not interesting for many investors. It's not a price rocket like the FANG shares. Nevertheless, Mayr-Melnhof has been delivering returns for decades and everything indicates that it will continue to do so in the future. It is therefore perfectly suited to be included in any retirement portfolio.

Since my recommendation to buy, the company has gained almost 9 percent in value. While I am naturally pleased about this, the current quarterly results should be in the foreground today. They support my investment thesis.

Analysis

Consolidated revenue of Mayr-Melnhof was up 9.1 percent during the first nine months. This increase primarily resulted acquisition-related from the packaging division because last year the company acquired Tannpapier for EUR 275 million (6.5 times EBITDA). The cigarette filter paper specialist Tannpapier is by far the world market leader in cigarette filter paper and has production plants in Canada, China, and the Philippines.

EPS rose by more than 15 percent from EUR 6.30 to EUR 7.29. Operating profit was 13.5 percent higher and amounted to EUR 195.6 million (1-3Q 2018: EUR 172.3 million). It is good that both segments of the company contributed to this. Just to remind you, the business is divided into two segments "Karton" and "Packaging". According to the company, the Karton segment is the world's largest producer of coated recycled fiber-based cartonboard with a significant position in virgin fiber-based cartonboard. Mayr-Melnhof Packaging is the leading producer of folding cartons in Europe and one of the largest producers worldwide. The distribution of sales and earnings between the two divisions is also relatively uniform. Given that, MM Packaging accounting for two thirds and MM Karton for one third of the increase in operating profit.

The operating margin amounted with 10.2 percent slightly higher than in the first the quarters of 2018 (9.8 percent). Despite a difficult environment, the company was thus able to further increase its margin compared to the last ten years.

It is impressive that the company did not show any weaknesses in the third quarter either. Group sales and operating profit in the third quarter of 2019 were above the previous year's level both as a result of acquisitions and improvements in the ongoing business of both divisions. The company even achieved an isolated operating margin of 11.0% for the third quarter.

For the fourth quarter continuing price pressure and lower business volume towards the end of the year are to be expected with the continuation of the so far attained profit level becoming a challenge. Nevertheless, management believes that the positive expectations for 2019 as a whole remain intact.

From a fundamental point of view, the company still seems to be fair valued or maybe slightly undervalued because the P/E ratio is below the average of recent years:

(Source: Own research on the basis of company results from 2015 - 2019)

However, the estimate is extremely conservative. In the first nine months alone, the company has achieved earnings per share of EUR 7.29. Realistically, the estimate for 2019 should, therefore, much higher. With an bullish perspective, it is not unlikely that the full year EPS will be around EUR 9.5 (at least this is what I expect). This would result in the following valuation:With this assumption, the company would even be clearly undervalued. Accordingly, my short-term bullish attitude remains intact. My long-term view is not called into question by the quarterly figures anyway.

As it concerns the downside risks, I still think that the downside potential is limited here by several factors. On the one hand, there is a really fair valuation. Furthermore, the authorized share buyback program will support the share price. On the other hand, with the trade conflict and the stuttering economy, the share price is likely to have already priced in a lot. A solution to the trade conflict could lead to a rapid rise in the price. But even if there is no quick agreement here, the company has shown in the past, that it is able to remain strong during economic crisis. The company has a simple way of reacting to cyclical downturns. It simply reduces the utilization of its facilities. This mechanism can above all be used in a relatively flexible way. This leads to the well-known result that during the Great Recession neither factories had to be closed nor workers dismissed (I analyzed this ability / mechanism in more detail in my first analysis).

Conclusion

Conclusion: The grade for Mayr-Melnhof

Given the actual third quarter numbers, the investment thesis remains intact. The company is suitable for any investor who wants to diversify their retirement portfolio with an European champion.

However, there is currently no hurry due to the recent rise in share prices. In this respect, the company currently ranks at the middle level of my three-step model. Given that, my grade is based on the following points:

The opportunity/risk ratio is still excellent.

There is upward potential both in the short term and in the long term.

The long-term potential is far above inflation and far above normal bonds.

The short-term potential is, however, limited due to the recent share price increases of almost 10 percent.

In return, investors get a market leader that is extremely well positioned and extremely well managed. The company continues to benefit from inelastic demand and a conservative market.

There are hardly any downsides to an investment. In the worst-case scenario, i.e. in the event of a global recession, the share price may of course fall (like probably all stocks).

But even then, investors are investing in a company that can react extremely flexibly to such downturns, still pay a substantial dividend and is historically already valued very favorably.

Mayr-Melnhof is part of my diversified retirement portfolio. If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive other long-term investment proposals or updates on my latest portfolio research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article, and check "Get email alerts".

