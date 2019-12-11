Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) CEO Nikesh Arora on Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference (Transcript)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference Call December 11, 2019 10:55 AM ET

Good morning, everyone. Thanks, Joe. As Joe mentioned, my name is Saket Kalia, U.S. software analyst here at Barclays. Welcome to day one of the Barclays TMT Conference. I couldn't think of a better way to start out our conference then to have Chief Executive Officer of Palo Alto Networks, Nikesh Arora, kick us off.

Nikesh Arora

Well, Saket, as you know, 18 months ago, when I came to Palo Alto Networks, I hadn’t run an enterprise company and I hadn’t spent much time in cybersecurity. So it was a huge learning curve. And I spent a lot of time meeting various enterprise CEOs and a bunch of customers.

So I’ve seen over 300 cybersecurity companies in the last 18 months. And the big calculus that I did was that, any large – first of all, cybersecurity does not have a clear large leader in the space, which I think is interesting. And the customers are complaining about fragmentation, not enough integration.

If I looked at every large enterprise company out there, they are multiproduct platform-based enterprise companies. And Palo Alto, 18 months ago, was phenomenal at building, selling, and providing services and firewalls, but we hadn’t really built a multiproduct muscle.

Over the last 18 months, we have built – we had the beginnings of a cloud security platform, which we believe is unparallel to the industry. We have taken a different point of view on how the AI and ML is going to be applied to cybersecurity in the form of Cortex, and we’re beginning to see early signs of that, that’s working with customers.

So I’m really excited that we are going from a single product company to effectively not to use the word, but what should for us become a multiplatform company, we have three different platforms: one around cloud security, one around enterprise security, and one around AI and ML deployed to cybersecurity.

Our teams are beginning to learn how to sell multiple products. Yes, so I feel that we’re setting the company in a path for a longer-term sustainable growth rate, talking in the modeling terms, as opposed to when I saw your model, you had it declining quickly and swiftly.

Saket Kalia

Absolutely.

Nikesh Arora

Isn’t it?

Saket Kalia

No, no, not. So, talking about the three product areas there, Nikesh, I’d love to dig into each one of those. But maybe even starting higher-level, you mentioned earlier, you spend a lot of time with customers. What are those customers telling you about their willingness to spend in 2020 general? What areas do you think they want to invest more in? And what areas perhaps less?

Nikesh Arora

I was with a bunch of investors a few days ago. And I think there is – my personal hypothesis, I think, there’s an illusionary notion that spending is declining. And I spent sometime on a fair, why is this perception that spending is declining. And then I hit upon something, whether I’m like, a lot more spending is going towards the cloud. If you look at the Amazons of the world, I was in Vegas, they were 65,000 people at AWS Cloud Event. You go to Azure, you go to GCP, you go to Alibaba, you go to Oracle, they’re pumping tons and tons of money into building cloud infrastructure and they’re selling cloud.

What we’re seeing is lot of customers are shifting their strategy from being their own data centers moving to the cloud. And I think that shift is having strange impacts on the corporate spending, IT spending P&L, things are going from CapEx to OpEx. And as that begins to happen, you still have this illusionary effect that people are spending less. Actually, they are going to be spending more and that spending is going to show up in cloud, whether it’s cloud security, cloud solutions from AWS, Azure, GCP, et cetera.

So I don’t see any of our customers slowing down spend. I see them actually, almost every customer we have is going to some sort of an IT transformation. Most of them are and whether it’s retailer, whether it’s financial services, it’s across the Board. Everybody is going through some sort of IT transformation, which I think is still going to be out for the next 10 years.

Saket Kalia

Interesting. Let’s dig into some of the products you’re right and talk about the three areas of the portfolio. There’s Prisma for your cloud security products. There’s Cortex for endpoint and SOAR and then Strata for your core firewall, those are sort of the three areas…

Nikesh Arora

That’s right.

Saket Kalia

…I would define it, right? And I’d love to start with Strata just given the relative size versus the other two. I think, we said in the last quarter, the firewall as a platform business wasn’t what we hoped for. And clearly, some of the sales and incentive changes that happened last year were the clear culprit. Maybe just to level set for all of us, can you give us a sense for how those incentives changed last year? And how they’re changing this year to maybe drive more of a balanced approach across the portfolio? Does that makes sense?

Nikesh Arora

Yes. You’re not the the first person to ask me that question. I’ve answered that question about 60 times in the last few weeks. I’ll tell you one more time just to make you feel special, right? As some of you who may not have followed, we delivered an $897 million a quarter from a billings perspective, which was higher than almost everybody in the Street expected.

What happened was, we ended up doing $20 million more in our new services and $20 million less in our firewall business, which from our perspective is not terrible. We’d have liked to do more on both sides.

But when I came to Palo Alto 18 months ago, we had a sales team of 2,000 people out in the field, who only knew how to sell firewalls. And it’s very hard to convince people to be able to sell a new product, if you don’t understand it. It’s like teaching somebody how to drive a car, when they’ve been driving a truck all their life, you’ve got to explain the how it works, and they’ve got to be able to convince all the people who’ve been doing for living.

So we put in a lot of incentive for our salespeople to learn these new products rather than sell them and we are paying them two or three times, three times on these new services and new products to rather than sell it. The good news is, we validated that our salespeople are really smart.

In the fourth quarter, we looked at what they had in their basket itself, I’d much rather sell this. If I get three times on this and if I sell this only get paid one. So there’s still a lot of the new stuff, and that momentum carried into Q1 and this with a lot of new stuff again. They didn’t do, they didn’t progress the deals in the firewall business as quickly as they progress the next-generation security business.

So they delivered the numbers. They had a quarter. The number was to deliver over $880-odd million. They delivered $897, but they delivered in different categories. So, from my perspective, there’s nothing wrong. Salespeople are very smart. Over the course of the year, they were, of course, correct and get us meet their targets.

We’ve set the targets in such a way that they have to deliver certain amount of firewall revenue or they have to deliver certain amount of next-generation security revenue and we setup the incentives to do that. They’re not getting paid three times or it felt like they have a double trigger.

So we look at it as a systemic issue. It’s a $20 million move on $900 million number. Yes, that’s within the range of possible for our salespeople to be able to course correct in short order.

Saket Kalia

Coin operated, right?

Nikesh Arora

I don’t like to call – I used to be a sales guy. I don’t like to be called coin operated. Thank you for that analogy. Yes, no, no I’m going to find one for you there.

Saket Kalia

It’s finally similar.

Nikesh Arora

Do you think it’s operated?

Saket Kalia

Probably, probably. I think you hit this topic, because just on nothing systemic in the firewall business, but just to make sure the question is asked. As more time has passed since the quarter has been done, any – anything interesting you found in the competitive front? Have you seen any sort of change in competitive win rates, or I think with some, let’s just call it, the competitor Fortinet and some of the success they’re having with…

Nikesh Arora

[indiscernible] here at noon.

Saket Kalia

Yes, absolutely, Ken, the U.S. Fortinet will be here as well, we’ll ask the same question. But competitively, do you feel that there were – there was anything to look out there in terms of the quarter?

Nikesh Arora

Firewall is a very established market. Any company that needs a firewall probably has one. The most of the shift that happened are either people are expanding their business, so they buy more firewalls or somebody is going to use refresh cycle and getting rid of some end-of-life seven, eight, 10-year-old firewalls and that’s what happened. Nobody goes, but I bought firewall three years ago, oh my god, Palo Alto is great and they bought. Everyone I bought two years ago and put Palo Alto in, because Nikesh is so nice to me.

So it’s usually – there’s a refresh cycle. There’s a cycle people go [indiscernible] reasonably established market. The way we get new business is on somebody’s replacing somebody else’s firewall to get new business when somebody buys more firewalls from existing business.

The big change that is happening the firewall market, so there is this notion that firewalls are dead. There is more data floating around in the Internet and data centers than ever before – more than ever before, right, 2004, 5 petabytes was the total amount of data in the universe. And today, there’s probably 5,000 petabytes of thought more. So there’s more data.

This entire amount of data has to be inspected to make sure there’s no malware, there’s no bad stuff going on. So the idea that firewalls will go away, there’s no alternate technology that’s going to do that for you. What is changing those? You may go away from a hardware box and start doing it with software. You may start doing as a virtual firewall, you may start doing it as a firewall delivered in the cloud as a SaaS service and that’s going to happen.

So the reason we pivoted earlier in the year and said, we’re going to start tracking firewall as a platform and we still believe that grow the 23% over the three-year CAGR. What will happen is, within the category, you will see a form factor shift from hardware to software or firewall delivered through the cloud.

In that shift, there’s a mechanical, technical P&L impact. Firewalls get booked in recognizing the day they’re sold. That services gets recognized over a three-year time period. You will see the shifts in our P&L and you will wonder what’s happening to that. That’s what I said, pay attention to firewall as a platform billings, and then as, asked the last question.

I do believe that we could’ve done better. On firewall as a platform, we grew at 12%. We should have grown over 20%. And I think our teams can, of course, correct over the course of the year and keep and stay on target to deliver the 23% CAGR over the next few years.

Saket Kalia

So last question on firewall here, Nikesh, because I think it’s a very important point coming out on the last call was, it feels like Palo Alto was just talking about SD-WAN a little bit more as part of the firewall. So could you just talk through your SD-WAN strategy with respect to the firewall? And when that’s something that can be a revenue opportunity?

Nikesh Arora

Look, there’s – so as people go to cloud, there’s an interesting trend out there, where people more – want more bandwidths to be mobile. They want bandwidth and they want to be able to send their traffic directly to the cloud as opposed to bring it back to data center. And when we start doing that, we need to deploy SD-WAN. There’s 45 SD-WAN vendors out there. Customers have a choice of deploying various features of their SD-WAN depending on the network architecture.

And as you’ve seen slowly everyone who’s delivering a firewall is beginning to offer SD-WAN capability. The part that I’m most excited about is, we announced SD-WAN as a software form factor, which goes into our Prisma Access product, which is effectively the product that competes with Zscaler.

If I go to a large retailer and say, I’ve got a 1,000 stores. I want to take all the tax of every store directly to my SAP instance in the cloud. I don’t want to go to my data center. You have to put an SD-WAN box. We have to put something in the store and take the traffic out. And you take it directly to the cloud, you want to route it. You want to have an SLA to make sure the traffic has delivered.

So we – we’re going to deploy or we have announced to deploy SD-WAN into our Prisma Access product, we’ll deploy in our firewalls. In that solution, yes, it becomes a differentiator. Just at the 46 SD-WAN vendor, it’s not a differentiator. If you can integrate into a single pane of glass with your Secure Access Service Edge, yes.

Saket Kalia

So a lot of great segues there in terms of Prisma Access and SASE, right? So maybe we’ll shift to Prisma, which is the faster-growing part of the portfolio as we all know. I think several vendors have sort of embraced this idea of Secure Access Secure Edge, or SASE, has Gartner has claimed. There are a few competitors here, you mentioned Zscaler. You’re an old sales guy. You meet with your salespeople. You meet with customers of the product. What are you hearing about the key differentiators in terms of why Palo Alto Prisma Access wins versus others?

Nikesh Arora

Well, it’s my Founder was here, who’s the security guy since I’m the old sales guy. He would tell you that proxies are not a way to solve security. You have to look at applications. You have to look at content. You have to able to inspect and be able to understand what’s going on from a security perspective. So what Prisma Access is basically the same firewall, we offer enterprise-grade. In you data center, we offer it through the cloud. You can replicate the capability off the cloud without having to put a box on that.

The second part, which is very exciting, because we have 68,000 customers for Palo Alto firewalls. Any customers deploy the Palo Alto firewall will be able to move their policies directly from the data center, wherever the they’re using firewalls straight from the cloud and Prisma Access.

So you don’t have to write a whole new set of policies. You don’t have to go write a whole new set of rules. You can just say, I want the same security state that I have today at my company and I want to take it to the cloud. So it’s a layout for people who are actually using our product, not a very long fact. We have over 10,000 customers who use our global product service, which is also firewall. They’re all prime candidates for us to be selling Prisma Access to them.

So we have an installed base. We have the ability to allow them to take their security posture. We just have to get our go-to-market muscle, right? We get our ability to go and convince these customers and help them through this network transformation. It is a network transformation. Some customers are ready, some customers are still waiting to move the stuff to the cloud. If you’re not moving stuff to the cloud, you can just bring you traffic back to the data center.

Saket Kalia

Right. So on to the Prisma umbrella, we’ve talked about Prisma Access. So let’s touch on Prisma Cloud as well. And I think this is where you really invest the most time and resources or you have invested most time in resources upfront with the acquisitions of RedLock, Evident IO and Twistlock, I think PureSec is in here as well. And I believe this was also the first speedboat at Palo Alto Networks, if I’m not mistaken and we added Apprato [ph] there as well, right?

So a lot of great product that’s gone into that umbrella. I just want to take a step back and maybe put myself into a customer shoes. What do you want a customer to see when they look at your Prisma Cloud portfolio, both from a tool perspective and from a marketing perspective, if that makes sense?

Nikesh Arora

Look, one of the big decisions we made about 15 months ago is that, if every customer is moving to cloud, is there enough tooling in cloud security to make – to allow them to make that journey in a trustworthy fashion. And we looked at all the products out there. Amazon has some great products, they work against AWS, instance. Google has a bunch that work against GCP. Azure has a bunch that work against the Microsoft in Azure install.

When you look to customers, they were all going to some sort of hybrid multi-cloud strategy. I’ve got a little bit of GCP, I’ve got a little bit of Amazon and I’ve got some VMware running in my data center. Then say, well, you’ve got to find a product that actually can look at everything and give you a single pane of glass that allows you to look at what’s happening across the various cloud installs that you have going on.

We made that call. We bought RedLock, because everything was only in AWS-only solution and RedLock was a multi-cloud solution. RedLock was sub-$5 million in ARR when we bought it. In six months, we’re able to say that’s a $100 million billing booking business, which was very good for us. And I want to say what your customers say, “Okay, what’s next? Is that what we’re all build the containers. I said great. We’re going to build your container security in 12 months, they’re like, we don’t have time to wait? There’s this company called Twistlock, which is doing it very well. I said, "Well, okay, fine. We’ll buy it."

We bought Twistlock, and I said, “What’s the next thing that you’re going to give me trouble about, this is servers, you have fireside.” And I told my team that one thing I do not want is a fragmented bouquet of solutions, which are going to be carried by our salespeople in three different sales processes.

So about two weeks ago, we merged all three products into one product. We have over 1,000 customers at Prisma Cloud. There is no company out there which has – and this is pure cloud security. This is when I moved to Google Cloud, when I moved to AWS, when I moved to Azure, how am I protecting that move? When a developers write code, how do I make sure they’re not writing stuff that is going to have open sockets on the Internet and get hacked. And there’s some examples.

There are certain companies that hacked, because they didn’t have adequate cloud security going to the cloud. The big difference is, we are selling an integrated platform. We’re not creating a best-of-breed bouquet. This stuff works together. We think a comprehensive cloud security platform will have six to seven modules in the future. We believe we have four modules in play. We don’t believe there’s any company out there that has four.

You still have to go batch together two or three different solutions to make it work and they don’t work together. We think by the time another year rolls out, we will have six out of the seven. We don’t want to play in all seven. We can detail there, if somebody wants to. And we think we will be the largest single cloud security platform in the future under Prisma Cloud.

Saket Kalia

That’s great. Maybe just to wrap up with the third area of the business we’ll just move to…

Nikesh Arora

[indiscernible]

Saket Kalia

Yes. That’s what I just want to make sure we keep it on time, right? So if we think about Cortex, we’ve got three parts to Cortex Traps, XDR and Demisto?

Nikesh Arora

Only two enough, yes.

Saket Kalia

Oh, got it, right? Now that’s right up here. Yes, I’m sure can consolidate it. Let’s maybe just talk about that on the endpoint side. I think we all know how competitive that space can be. But Palo Alto comes out it from a very unique angle with the network side of the equation, plus the endpoint. And so, I guess the question is, as you spend more time with the team, how important do you think that network plus endpoint component is? And what seems like a a competitive market in endpoint right now?

Nikesh Arora

Yes. It’s a great question. When I came and I looked at the market, there is a large TAM for firewalls. There’s a large TAM for endpoint. The endpoint TAM seems to be reshaping, as we speak, with total largest endpoint players going through corporate transformations of various kinds. And I think, there’s a bigger underlying trend on endpoint.

One is that, endpoints are going away from signature-based protection at the endpoint to behavioral-based protection. We’re watching all the data going through the endpoint and saying, how do I process it? What’s the behavior? How do I send signals back to the endpoints. And this behavior is a good behavior, this behavior is a bad behavior, right? It felt like, here you have to know everybody coming in. They must have an ID, or you have to say, that’s not good behavior, I don’t want it.

The entire industry is sifting to behavioral-based protection on the endpoint. And then when you talk about Zero Trust, perimeter less security, you’re talking about the endpoint as one of the gateways where the traffic comes in. So we pivoted, Traps plus XDRs effectively our product that looks at the data coming in on the endpoint. It does behavior analytics. And whose spend signals back to the endpoint saying, stop this, destroy this, don’t work on this, right?

But in the process, we discovered that when you’re getting signals with a firewall, you’re getting signals with endpoint. They don’t cross correlate, then you’re getting multiple alerts on the same topic. To our surprise and delight, we discovered, if you merge endpoint data and firewall data from Palo Alto Networks, we can reduce the number of alerts by 50x. So to us, it’s a big deal.

As I go back to the fact that you have 68,000 firewall customers and if you can take those 68,000 customers and convince them, we have a few thousand Traps – old Traps customers. And we’re seeing phenomenal success in going to them and saying, if I cross correlate this and take this this to your stock, where you’re getting overflow to the alerts, you don’t know what to do, I can add the door, reduce the number by 50x. That’s very compelling.

We went to the customer and service, well, that’s great. That’s Palo Alto Networks. But if I don’t have Palo Alto firewalls, what I’m going to do. So a week ago, we made the product generally available, where we invest Checkpoint, Fortinet and Cisco as well. So if you have any of those firewalls running your enterprise, you can cross correlate the data between them, our endpoints and cut your alerts by 50x, which, to us, that part is a huge differentiator with outstrikes, which is who we compete with now.

We’ve gone from being probably bottom quartile or bottom half of the endpoint industry to being one of two players that go into contention at the customer. What is the customer going to buy? They really buy Palo Alto Cortex XDR, I can’t say. They’re not going to buy many of the old endpoints that they’ve been buying. And thanks to some of the corporate activity out there, the whole new market has opened up in terms of people willing to reconsider the endpoint strategy given stuff as well.

So it’s a competitive market. The prices have gone to hell in hand basket from maybe five or seven years ago. But the true value is in being able to reduce the amount of alerts in the soft, because their customers see a cost savings for the first time or using a cybersecurity product. Otherwise, cybersecurity has been layer on more cost and more cost and hopefully, you’re protecting them.

Saket Kalia

I’m going to shift to the long-term model here and ask a few financial questions. But in the eight or ten minutes that we’ve got left, any questions from the audience here from – for Nikesh. Nikesh, maybe just thinking about the long-term model, now that we’ve touched on the three main areas really high level.

I’d love to think about or tie them back to the three-year model that we talked about at Analyst Day, which was great. And really start with the next-gen billings line, which I think we said could hit about $1.75 billion in billings in fiscal 2022 versus I think our current expectation of just under a $1 billion for that line this year. I guess, the question…

Nikesh Arora

They turn…

Saket Kalia

Fair, fair, right? I was rounding off.

Nikesh Arora

…a slight difference in $800 [ph] million, but that’s okay.

Saket Kalia

Yes. I guess when you look at the term, the question is, when you look at the term, how do you sort of rank order the different areas as part of that with everything that we’ve talked about it, whether it’s Prisma Access versus Prisma Cloud versus Cortex. And obviously, there’s no way to be certain, because there is a long time between now and fiscal 2022. But I’m curious about the thought process that you and the team sort of hadn’t building up that number, if you will?

Nikesh Arora

Look, as we look at it as a portfolio for ourselves, right, there’s four different products that you highlighted that go in this portfolio. We believe there are very large TAMs associated with this. At Palo Alto, we have $140 billion cybersecurity industry. We probably have 2.5% to 3% of that industry, depending on how you slice and dice that industry, because there are many players.

If you look at cloud security and Prisma Access, we believe we’re in a two or three-player market on Prisma Access. We believe in cloud security, we’re in a very small market. So most competitive, it’s not as competitive as enterprise cybersecurity. We believe we can get more share if you can build the muscle and get there early. We have 700 engineers in cloud security.

We don’t believe there’s anybody, any cybersecurity company outside, which is that an engineer working on cloud security, it’s a cloud-native guys, Google, Amazon and Microsoft, who might have those in engineers. But they’re focused on solving the problem for their cloud solution, not on a multicloud basis. So we believe we’re in a good place.

On Prisma Access, I believe it’s a large TAM. We believe a lot of customers, once they go to the cloud, we will go through that journey of going to a network transformation, large TAM. We believe the reinvention of the SOC is a large TAM. We have taken a controversial point of view, we believe sims need to go away. I know there’s a bunch of companies out there who are selling your security and selling event management platforms. And I just – it’s not work.

If you’re going to take 57 days to forget out how to solve an alert, the bad actors have gone into an infrastructure and left. You’ve got to figure out how you can do it, while it’s happening. That requires lot of AI, it requires a lot of automation, a lot of homogenization of data. So these are large TAMs. We’ve taken points of view, which are radical.

But hopefully, and we’re seeing signs that customers is resonating with some customers, because they want to get out of this fragmented cybersecurity scenario, and they want a better risk posture, so it’s safe transformation. It’s going to take us a few years to get there.

But so far, based on the fact that 18 months, we’ve been able to build effectively a new company within Palo Alto Networks, which did $170 million of billings in the first quarter, which we’re guiding to $810 million there just on its own. That new company is bigger than any cybersecurity startup that’s come out in the industry in the last 10 years.

Saket Kalia

Absolutely. So much more to talk about. We just got a few minutes left. So maybe I’ll pivot to profitability and cash flow, which I think is probably one of the most attractive things about the investment profile for Palo Alto stock, right, absolutely. I think you’ve talked about this year as an investment year, 2020 being an investment year, whether it’s from solution, from deals or just doubling down on the business, right? And if I think about that from a cash generation perspective, I think we’re talking about roughly 29% free cash flow margin for this year, roughly?

Nikesh Arora

[Multiple Speakers]

Saket Kalia

Yep. No, understood. I guess the question is, how do you and the Board sort of thinking about uses of cash, as we sort of emerge from this investment phase and really start to see that cash balance build at a more rapid pace?

Nikesh Arora

Right now, our focus is on making sure we continue to build great products, whether the product market fit. Our focus is on making sure we can be that platform for the future for AML in the swap, the platform for cloud security. And that’s where we’re focusing our energies in our investments.

If you look at enterprise companies and I step back and look at them. Your biggest leverage comes from your cost of sales. The larger you get, your cost of sales should become a lesser percentage of our total revenue. Product margins are pretty consistent across enterprise, across the Board, the Saas, hardware, software, product gross margins end up in the same space and that’s hardly in the 70% to 80% range.

If you look across 50 enterprise companies, that’s where gross margins are. Your true leverage comes in your cost of sales. So my job is in the next three to five years, build a go-to-market machine that can execute multiple products at a lower cost of sales, in line with larger enterprise companies, which were the leverage comes from. I mean, any company, which is sub-$1 billion in revenue has a high cost of sales, unless it’s a self-serve SaaS model, which is a great business if you can get there.

But every other enterprise company operates in the 35% to 50% cost of sales. We hit an 18% cost of sales, You don’t see, which sits against risk off the top of the revenue by the channel. So if you can figure out that large amount that is spent on selling and rearchitected or get those people to sell more products, That’s the holy grail from a profitability and cash flow perspective. So once I figure that problem out, I’ll say when we do all the cash out.

Saket Kalia

Absolutely, absolutely. Maybe if I could just wrap up with one question just going back to the long-term model on billings and – sorry, I want to [Multiple Speakers] I think, again, going back to the Analyst Day, that $1.75 billion was the most exciting number for me. But the implication that we all had from the core network security business was roughly, let’s just call it a 10% CAGR, gain, I’m rounding here, right? But that was the implication, I think we call sort of backed into.

And frankly, I looked at that and saw a rate of growth about in line with the market, which Palo Alto frankly, has outperformed every year really in its existence. So is that how you thought about that growth rate, or is there other things to consider?

Nikesh Arora

Well, in that growth rate is Prisma Cloud, Prisma Access, our virtual firewalls, Cortex. And a reasonable proportion of that is our firewalls, either delivered to the cloud or VMs and virtual firewalls. And the way I thought about is that, firewall as a platform is going to keep growing at over 23% or at 23% CAGR over the next three years. So firewall is not going away. And then in parallel to that, we’re building a business, which is an addition for Cortex and Prisma Cloud.

So what do you see, you’re looking at that 10% number you highlighted in our core business, which is the hardware business. But if you took the software pieces of our next-generation business and put them together and said, there’s still the firewall as a category continue to grow over 23%, which is approximately twice the marketplace.

Saket Kalia

Got it. Got it. Nikesh, tons of more questions to ask. And unfortunately, I think that’s about all the time that we have. But everybody, please help me in thanking Nikesh for being with us today.

Nikesh Arora

Thank you, Saket.

Saket Kalia

Thank you.

