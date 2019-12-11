KNOT Offshore Partners - 11% Yield With 1.55x Coverage, Long-Term Contracts In Niche Market

The shuttle tanker market is expected to significantly grow in the coming years, with the main region to watch being South America, Brazil.

KNOP has made a distribution every single quarter since it being listed on the NYSE (2013), and it has been $0.52/quarter since Q2 2015, providing a yield of 11%.

The shuttle tanker market is a small lucrative niche market within the shipping world, which for many years have been dominated by two players: Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers (KNOT) and Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO). KNOT's most modern ships are placed within a master limited Partnership (MLP), KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP).

KNOP is the only publicly available pure play on the shuttle tanker market and is as steady as it comes operationally- and financially speaking. KNOP has for the last couple of quarters distributed $0.52 (11% yield) with a coverage of 1.55x in Q3 2019.

Shuttle Tanker Markets

Shuttle tankers primarily operate in offshore producing regions where subsea pipelines are not feasible, such as harsh climates, deep water or remote locations. Shuttle tankers are equipped with sophisticated loading systems and dynamic positioning systems that allow the vessels to load cargo safely and reliably from oil field installations, even in harsh weather conditions.

The North Sea and Brazil are the two key markets for shuttle tankers. Shuttle tankers are found in other geographical regions as well, but to a more limited extent. From being a pure North sea market, Brazil is now the largest region with around 39 shuttle tankers in operation. According to GlobalData 21 FPSO are planned or announced in 2019 (see figure 1). This will require a large number of shuttle tankers, making Brazil both the largest market and also the market with highest growth potential. The key drivers for demand are the versatility of discharge options and limited pipeline infrastructure.

Figure 1: Upcoming FPSO's globally

Geographical Markets

Brazil

Brazil is both the largest and fastest growing marked for shuttle tankers. The majority of Brazil's offshore oil production is in the Campos and Santos basins. Substantial investments are expected in Brazil over the coming years where Petrobras alone estimates their capex for 2020-2024 to be $75.7 billion. Considering most of the upcoming oil producing fields are in deep water and remote locations, where shuttle tankers are a key part of the crude oil supply chain. It is therefore expected to see an increase in shuttle tanker tenders in the coming years.

The North Sea

The North Sea is comprised of the United Kingdom, Danish, Dutch and Norwegian continental shelves. Approximately 30% of the existing world wide shuttle tanker fleet operates in the North Sea, with operations primarily focusing on the Norwegian and UK sectors. The North Sea is generally characterized by sophisticated participants, advanced regulations and systems, an established commercial structure and vessel operations that are embedded into the offshore oil structure. The North Sea is a declining market following peak oil in 2002 and as a result of this, investments are expected to decline. However, the marginal fields developed are mainly on deep water and in remote areas, which makes the use of shuttle tankers the most viable option for transporting oil. The production from marginal fields in the North Sea has in addition created a market for smaller shuttle tankers.

Eastern Canada

There are four major offshore fields off the east coast of Canada that are served by shuttle tankers and 1 currently in design phase. The crude oil produced from these fields is typically either taken to an oil transhipment terminal located in Newfoundland or directly to market on the U.S. East Coast. Eastern Canada is a potential growth area for shuttle tankers given ongoing offshore exploration, a stable political climate, high quality of crude, good production and recovery factors. Bay du Nord, (Equinor operated) is expecting first oil in 2025 and shuttle tankers will be used.

Russian Arctic

Offshore oil production has increased significantly in the latest years in the remote Russian Arctic. Harsh weather and ice conditions makes these locations suited for shuttle tankers as well. As shuttle tankers have a proven operational track record, the Russian operators has for the Sakhalin, Varandey, Prirazlomnoye and Novy Port chosen shuttle tankers due to logistical challenges and cost. It is worth noting that Rosneft alone holds 55 licenses in offshore Russia estimated to contain 41 billion tons of oil equivalent which may lead to a large growth market for ice classed shuttle tankers.

Australia

The majority of Australia's oil reserves are located offshore, particularly off the southern and western coasts, however large parts of this region remain unexplored. With offshore field development increasing in Australia, the demand for floating production systems and shuttle tankers might increase.

Africa

There is currently significant crude oil production off the coast of West Africa, however the waters are relatively calm, and conventional tankers can easily be used for loading and transportation of the oil.

Gulf of Mexico/Caribbean

Close to all crude oil produced in the Gulf of Mexico is transported via pipelines. Increased exploration activities and field development in deep and ultra-deep waters are necessary for this region to be a key area for shuttle tankers.

Figure 2: Shuttle tanker region share. Only sailing vessels are included.

Global Fleet

The world wide shuttle tanker fleet is currently 95 vessels strong and out of those, 39 are operated in Brazil and 29 in the North Sea. In addition there are 16 new-buildings (all categorized as "Large" shuttle tanks - Suezmax size). The new-buildings are split between KNOT (3 heading to Brazil), Teekay Offshore Partners LP (5 to the North Sea and 1 to East Coast Canada) and AET (7 heading to Brazil).

Looking solely at the number of new-buildings vs existing fleet size the number of new-buildings looks questionable high. However, as mentioned above, a large number of vessels are needed for the planned expansion in Brazil. In addition there is a need for renewing the existing fleet since a significant portion of the fleet is above 20-years old in the coming years. In the figure 3, Teekay argues that the current vessel fleet outlook will stay fairly consistent given recycling at 20 years.

Figure 3: Fleet Characteristics

Figure 4: Shuttle tanker movements during the second half of 2018.

Main Shuttle Tanker Companies

The shuttle tanker segment is capital intensive and operational expertise is critical, which creates high barriers for entry. The shuttle tanker market is viewed as an integral part of offshore oil production creating a market with few alternative suppliers and therefore low threat of substitution for existing players. A company with solid track record and knowledge of the market is preferred to a new entrant since the cost and impact of vessel downtime is significant for the oil companies. Furthermore, the systems in place for operational procedures, such as offshore loading and vetting, have significant value when negotiating contracts with new and existing customers.

Outside Russia, the shuttle tanker market is dominated by two companies: KNOT/KNOP and Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. In recent years, new players such as AET has entered the market. Out of AET's 13 vessels, 9 are/or will be state of the art vessels making it the most modern shuttle tanker company. All of AET's new-builds are built to serve long-term contracts with Petrobras, Equinor and Shell as counter-parties.

Beyond the 3 companies above one should look closely to the strategy Transpetro plans to follow. Transpetro is a subsidiary of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), which primarily charter in vessels on long-term contracts. If their strategy changes they may end up managing and owning most of the expected vessel growth in Brazil.

A size comparison between the companies can be seen in figure 5 while a comparison between shuttle tanker and conventional tanker market is provided in figure 6.

Figure 5: Number of vessels for the 4 largest shuttle tanker companies

Figure 6: Comparison between shuttle tanker and conventional crude tanker market

KNOP

KNOT Offshore Partners LP is structured as an MLP with the object of offering a stable yield to its unitholders. KNOP is backed by a solid sponsor in Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers, which again is a 50/50 partnership between NYK and Knutsen (see figure 7).

KNOT (and also Teekay) has three typical ways of chartering out their vessels:

Time charters. Firm multi-year contracts, normally with extensions as options where the KNOT provide vessel and crew. Bareboat charters. Firm multi-year contracts where the charterer provides crew and is responsible for opex and maintenance Pool - Contracts of Affreightment (CoA). Niche business model that has developed in the North sea which has many mature fields with declining production. The CaA concept is based on a contractual obligation between the charterer and client on crude transport between x and y tonne per year which typically is paid per tonne crude transported. This type of arrangement is typically used for fields for which the production volumes do not justify having a dedicated time chartered. It Typically require a large fleet to operate efficiently. KNOT operates two pool, "Large CoA" and "Small CoA."

Figure 7: MLP Structure

Contractual Status

Judging by which ships KNOT keeps within KNOT and which they drop-down to KNOP, it seems the most attractive ships with long-term contracts are placed in KNOP, while the older vessels operating within the pools are kept in KNOT. KNOP's vessels are currently employed on long-term contracts with solid counter-parties as illustrated in figure 8.

Windsor Knutsen and Torill Knutsen are the two first vessels which will complete their fixed part of their contract. On 17th December 2018, KNOP and Shell agreed to suspend the vessel time charter for 10-12 months. During this period the vessel was chartered to Knutsen Shuttle Tanker Pool on the same terms as the existing time charter with Shell. It's not unlikely a similar agreement will be made in a scenario where Shell do not exercise their options.

For Torill Knutsen's case, she is serving the Goliat field where production was delayed with 1-year and for which the field is also expected to produce for the next 10-15 years. The author would therefore consider it likely that the options will be exercised. If the option does not get exercised Torill Knutsen will most likely end up replacing one of the older vessels operating within the CoA pool.

Figure 8: KNOP contract backlog

Financial Performance

Regarding KNOP's operational and financial performance it's not really much to state beyond that it has been rock solid every quarter since KNOP got listed on NYSE. Utilization is every quarter between 99 and 100% and the adjusted EBITDA has been ~$54mill/quarter since the last drop-down (Brasil Knutsen). The distribution coverage in Q3 2019 was impressively 1.55x. The financial performance, depth profile and a summary of the distribution since KNOP got listed on NYSE can be seen in the figures below. In addition it can be mentioned that KNOP's cash position has been quite stable over the last quarters and excess capital are being spent on paying down debt.

Figure 9: Financial performance

Figure 10: Debt profile

Figure 11: Dividend summary

Potential Growth

The sponsor currently has 3 potential drop-down candidates, all being built towards long-term contracts in Brazil.

Figure 12: Drop-down candidates

I believe the Sponsor would prefer to drop-down all 3 vessels, considering that has been the case for every new-build is since KNOP was formed. Even though KNOP's financial status is quite robust, it does not have the sufficient funds to manage 3 drop-downs without additional funding.

Looking at the equity ratio for the some of the vessels in past, the vessels have been funded with an equity ratio about 35%. Conservatively assuming a purchase price of $150mill it will require approximately $52.5mill in equity per vessel. That leaves KNOT/KNOP with possible 3 different options:

KNOP to issue new common units and/or preferred units to fund all 3 vessels. Reduce equity ratio and borrow at higher interest rates. This was done for Raquel Knutsen which for reference had an equity ratio of 11%. KNOP to fund 1 vessel while the other two are kept within KNOT for the foreseeable future.

Depending on how lucrative the contracts with Equinor and Total are, I would assume the most attractive alternative is reduction of equity ratio at the cost of interest rate. It's however, unclear if that's a real possibility in the current financial climate. Issuing new units when the yield is around 11% looks like an unattractive solution for the sponsor. However, as it can be seen in the table below, KNOP have issued new units at increasingly higher yield and lower unit price between each offering.

Date Offering Unit Price [$] Yield % Nov 2017 3mill common units 21.9 9.5% Jan 2017 2.5mill common units 22.44 9.2% Dec 2016 2mill preferred units 24.0 8.0% May 2015 5mill common units 23.76 8.6% Jun 2014 4.6mill common units 28.43 6.1% Apr 2013 7.45mill common units 21.0 6.0%

Conclusion

The main focus in this article has been on placing KNOP within the general shuttle tanker marked which is set to grow over the coming years. KNOP's sponsor, KNOT has a smaller newbuilding program than it's main competitor Teekay and AET. It's rumored that the main reason for AET's large growth has been underbidding on tenders and it will be interesting to see if they are able to grow further and how they perform in the coming years.

KNOP, the only public pure play on the lucrative shuttle tanker marked, has over the last 2 years been fairly stable in terms of operational and financial performance after experience a massive growth in number of owned vessels while the unit price itself has been highly unstable in the same period. It's likely that KNOP will perform 1 or more drop-downs in 2020-2021 and it will be interesting to follow how they intend to finance the drop-downs.

Even though KNOP's dividend yield is at 11%, the $0.52/quarter dividend can be considered fairly safe for the coming few years. It is unlikely that a stable sponsor with long-term view is willing to sacrifice long-term income and availability to the financial market on behalf of short-term vessel growth. Any unit price weakness should be considered a good buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KNOP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.