Why Allocation And Trading Rules Are Important And Help Improve Performance

Each reader needs to come up with rules that work for them or they will never own them. You have to make up and own your own rules, or they will be useless when you need them the most.

I share my allocation and trading rules in the hopes that it will get people thinking about and discussing the topic.

Allocation and Trading rules made now, when you are calm, can help when you are not. They prevent significant mistakes later and increase your returns.

I think it is very useful for all investors to have money management, allocation, and trading rules and to write them down. Having to write a document like this will force you to think about it during a time when you are neither stressed nor rushed. Thus, the limitations you put upon yourself now, when you are at your most rational, will serve you well later.

Why Money management, allocation, and trading rules are a key to successful investing

Money management, allocation, and trading rules can be every bit as important as good equity selection. Studies show the average investor underperforms the index by more than 4% annually.

"For the twenty years ending 12/31/2015, the S&P 500 Index averaged 9.85% a year. A pretty attractive historical return. The average equity fund investor earned a market return of only 5.19%." -2016 Dalbar Inc. Research Study

This appears to mainly be because investors indirectly buy high and sell low when they overreact or display recency bias (going with what has been doing well recently). For example, consider what happens with typical investors during the period of time represented in the chart below.

Note how growth (red line) significantly outperformed value (blue line) in 1998 and 1999. Thus the investor who finally "got on the horse" so to speak in the late '90s had further to fall in the subsequent dot-com crash. As someone who "finally" switched some of my individual value investments to a Nasdaq 100 ETF in December 2000, I can tell you I learned from this mistake.

Value then outperformed growth between 2002 and the Great Recession in a slow but steady grind upward. Somewhere in there the mutual fund or ETF investor may have consciously decided fundamental value, not growth, was the better way to invest, or more simply that their funds were underperforming and thus switched to others that were doing relatively better (a closet switch from growth to value). Only then to experience a greater fall in the Great Recession.

Since 2016, growth is once again notably outperforming value. Thus if we see a pullback, I would argue it is likely that growth falls further than value. This indicates it's currently probably better to focus on value than growth characteristics for our investments.

I personally invest in both value and growth, but with more emphasis on dividend-paying value investments. This isn't due to timing, but simply because I find it easier to "do the right thing" and/or "stick with my strategy" with dividend payers. When prices fall, but the underlying cash flows and dividends don't, there is a part of me that sees the higher dividend yields on offer as "a bargain, on sale", or "now is the time to capture a raise". This, in turn, helps me counteract the natural fear I experience when prices have declined significantly. Your psychological reactions may be different than mine and should be considered in your strategy. Doing so now when you are non-emotional will help you greatly in the next crash.

It has been academically proven that a disciplined approach to investing delivers higher market returns. Thus, what rules you set up now, while calm, can reasonably be expected to not only help reduce stress and risk during downturns but also bump your long-term returns significantly.

The trading rules below are something that I have developed from experience (experience being what you get when you don't get what you wanted). They are likely a significant part of the reason why the Cash Flow Kingdom Income Portfolio significantly outperforms the market (56.7% since 1/1/2016 inception vs. 35.6% for the Russell 2000).

These rules work for me but likely would not for you. Everyone is different with different goals and attitudes toward risk. I'm sharing my rules, not in the hope you copy them but rather in the hope, it might help others avoid mistakes I have made. And to encourage readers to make up their own rules that fit them. They are meant as something to get you thinking about the topic, a place to start, not something to adopt as is. Again, if you don't make your rules up yourself, write them down, and own them, you won't stick to them when you need them most.

Macro Trading Rules:

The market indicators I follow and publish monthly on Cash Flow Kingdom are:

2/10 Yield Curve

New Highs vs. New Lows

200 Day Moving Average Slope

Investor Euphoria

The first three measures are probably self-explanatory or can be easily looked up on the internet.

The final one, however, Investor Euphoria, is a lesser-known psychological measurement rather than a financial one. Basically, we know funds, ETFs, and most individual investors tend to be S&P 500 followers. Thus, when the S&P 500 has achieved a new high in the last 99 trading sessions, they feel good about being in the market and tend to stay in the market and add to it. If, however, that positive "recent high" pressure doesn't exist, the natural tendency to act on whatever the key fear of the day is exerts more influence (there's always a key fear of the day). Thus, the Investor Euphoria indicator is bullish if the S&P 500 has achieved a new high in the last 99 trading sessions and bearish if it has not. It does this because if the S&P 500 hasn't hit a new high somewhat recently, it's more likely indexers and closet indexers fear of the day will cause them to turn risk off and sell.

All four of these measures have been backtested with positive result, usually improving risk vs. return if not improvement in the actual average return.

One measure being bearish happens frequently and indicates nothing. I typically continue investing and reinvesting as normal.

When two indicators are bearish, I pretty much stop buying equities and let the cash from dividend stocks build.

When three or more indicators are bearish, I actively look for things to sell. Three of the four indicators turning bearish doesn't happen very often, probably less than 4 times a decade. The infrequency of this is actually one of the major benefits. It helps keep you in the market most of the time.

In my experience, there is always something to fear in the market. This is something usually exacerbated by the media who find fear a better way to capture ratings than greed. However, if the above mathematically defined indicators don't indicate I should be bearish, I stay long.

Anecdotally, these indicators have managed to get me out of the worst of significant downturns a couple of times, albeit nowhere near highs. I still expect to lose money in downturns using these indicators, just less than the market. Basically, they help shave a bit off the worst downturns while keeping us invested most of the time.

CFK Income Portfolio: Trading Rules

1.) An initial position in the CFK Income Portfolio is 1/2-4% of the portfolio. This rarely exceeds a 3% allocation and has an overall hard stop limit 4%.

Based on fundamental criteria, analysis, and business prospects

I frequently write an article even when it's a <1% "tracker" position. This allows you to know what I'm thinking and for me to get feedback from you.

2.) My second purchase in an existing investment adds 2-4% to the pre-existing position. It rarely goes over a 6% portfolio allocation but has an overall hard stop limit of 10%.

A second purchase is due to some compelling additional reason over and above the reason for the first position. For instance, the stock drops more than another 20% in price without prospects for the business getting meaningfully worse or the prospects for the business get better without too much corresponding price increase (a significant: refinance, insider buying, contract, sale, M&A, etc.).

Must be at least 1 full trading day after the first position was taken; the "minimum cooling off period", but is usually longer.

3.) A third purchase adds at most 4% to the pre-existing position. The overall limit remains 10%.

This is typically the LAST investment! Thus, the psychology that we must make it count because it is our last chance becomes a significant factor. Under consideration is just not only is the stock a good value but also is it better to wait for it potentially to become an even better value later? A 10% allocation should not be common and should be done only after considerable time and thought have passed.

The total investment limit is 10% of portfolio. Thus, if the investment is already 9% of the portfolio (including gains), the maximum that can be added is 1%. If 8% has already been invested but subsequently declined to 5% of the portfolio due to losses, that is still counted as 8% having been invested. Thus, in such a situation, only another 2% investment can be added.

There must be at least 1 full trading day after the second position was taken, the "minimum cooling off period" but will usually be much longer.

Uptick Rule - There must be some positive development in the business for a third buy to 10%: insider buying, refinance, good earnings result, etc. A third purchase to 10% cannot occur simply because the stock has gotten even cheaper.

4.) Trimming - My investment rules require me to start trimming any individual equity position that grows to greater than 15% of the portfolio. Yes, this usually means trimming your best-performing equity. Rockets sometimes blow up. We need to have a rule taking some money off the table in order to live to fight again another day if a blow-up occurs. 15% is already a very high allocation to one individual equity.

Takeaway:

Do I always follow my macro and trading rules religiously?

I wish I could say yes. But I can confirm I rarely break them, always sleep on it a while before doing so and, usually, feel guilty on the rare occasion that I do. That's part of the point of writing the rules down, it makes it harder to break them.

I can also confirm having previously written down these rules, really does help one make the right decision at the right time, especially during times of stress. Trading rules are also particularly useful, even essential, if you are going to partake in deep value investments (otherwise known as falling knives). It's frequently not my first investment in such a name that makes me all the money, but the second or third. After all, almost by definition, these names are a fundamental value in a significant downward price trend when they are first being analyzed.

I highly suggest you open up a new copy of word right now as you are reading this and jot down a quick outline of a few trading rules that fit you. Get started. When doing so try to put yourself in the mindset of what do you wish you had done during the Great Recession? What might have helped you then that you could actually commit to now? Then consider how your rules are likely to affect you in the case of falling knife investments or really whatever situation you have encountered in the past that you wish you had handled differently (who knows, maybe you are prone to diworsification). You can always come back and modify your rules as you learn from life and investing experience. But by starting now and writing them down while you are logical and unemotional, it will greatly help you later when you are not.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article covers a trading method that works for me. I do not know you: your goals, risk tolerance, or a particular situation. Therefore, I cannot recommend this or for that matter any trading method to you. You need to take into account your own personality and what might work best for you.