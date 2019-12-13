Be A Wise Investor And Don't Play With CBL Properties

Common and preferred shares of CBL should be seen strictly as speculating securities and we wouldn’t want to play with either.

We’ve found preferred shares provide an excellent opportunity for investors to get a high yield with lower volatility. However, that's not the case for all preferred shares. We cover preferred shares frequently and today’s risky preferred shares come from our most recent subscribers preferred share article: Preferred Shares Week 180.

CBL preferred shares

We want to take a moment to talk about the CBL Properties (CBL) preferred shares: CBL-D (CBL.PD) and CBL-E (CBL.PE).

We invested in the CBL preferred shares over a year ago and threw in the towel with a loss after several months. It was the only time we had total returns (change in share price plus dividend) worse than negative 1.67% in a preferred share. Shares rallied past where we sold them, which prompted questions of whether we sold “too soon”. Our answer was: “No, we held too long. We should’ve been out before the loss, or better yet, never have gone in.”

Even though we only had about 1% allocated there, it wasn’t a reasonable fit for our investment style. We like to emphasize low risks and CBL was swimming in risk. When we closed shares and ate the loss, we also pulled off price targets, concluding that the preferred shares were simply too risky for us to endorse and thus we did not intend to cover them.

The preferred shares and common shares were both plunging (12/2/19) following management’s announcement that the preferred dividend is now suspended and they don’t anticipate it returning in 2020.

In the after-hours market, CBL-D shares have fallen from $10.57 to $5.45:

Shares of CBL-E have fallen from $9.63 to $5.10:

We criticized management heavily for their decision to continue paying the common dividends in cash for so long. They could have used a common stock dividend. It’s unusual, but it's entirely within their rights. A portion of the total dividend would’ve needed to be available in cash, but most of it could’ve been paid with additional shares of common stock. Management refused, even when asked directly on an earnings call.

Consequences

The consequences of overpaying the common dividend in prior years is finally catching up with the preferred shareholders. The “liquidation preference” on the preferred shares is $25.

Note: You may hear that the preferred share liquidation preference is $250. This is “technically” true, but CBL-D and CBL-E are “technically” representing 1/10th of a preferred share. Consequently, the effective “liquidation preference” would be for $25. Anything else you hear is bogus. However, we do need to highlight that we believe getting $25 is extremely unlikely.

To us, the odds of preferred shareholders getting $25.00 looks pretty terrible. Management will strive to keep the company alive as long as they can. The bonds already were priced on the assumption of a default.

Remember that if the debtholders are not paid in full, the preferred shares are getting wrecked.

Look for the exit

We think it's more likely than not that these actions will create additional fear in mall REIT investors. It could have a negative impact on both common and preferred share prices. We would suggest investors in any of the mall REIT preferred shares begin to look for the exits. This includes:

PEI-B (PEI.PB), PEI-C (PEI.PC), PEI-D (PEI.PD), TCO-J (TCO.PJ), TCO-K (TCO.PK), WPG-H (WPG.PH), and WPG-I (WPG.PI).

Over the next few months, we may see increasing concern from investors causing the prices to trend lower. Whether fundamentals get better or worse, the price risk is present. We prefer to just avoid it entirely.

In the case of Taubman Centers (TCO) preferred shares, they are both trading above call value and don’t have call protection. Therefore, there's very little upside in the price. TCO-J has a higher stripped yield at 6.5%.

Investors could replace TCO-J with shares of (AGNCO) (one of our top picks this week) at a 6.44% stripped yield. Shares of AGNCO should have significantly less downside risk since they are not from a mall REIT. They also have call protection until 10/15/2024. TCO-K only has a stripped yield of 6.19%, so investors in TCO-K would be picking up additional yield.

Our mall REIT preferred share price targets will be reduced or removed in the near future in light of the additional risk.

Latest Ratings: We have neutral ratings on the preferred shares from PREIT (PEI) and Washington Prime Group (WPG). For TCO's preferred shares, we had a neutral rating on TCO-J and a bearish rating on TCO-K. At $25.57, TCO-K had quite a bit of call risk to go with a yield of only 6.19%.

Final thoughts - should you invest in CBL preferred shares?

No! We concluded they were not investable many months ago. They are not “more investable” now that they’ve suspended the preferred dividend. Common and preferred shares of CBL should be seen strictly as speculating securities and we wouldn’t want to play with either. There are far safer areas to hunt for return. We are establishing a stance of "avoid" for the shares. This is not a bullish or bearish rating. We are indicating that we believe the preferred shares are purely speculative and speculating is not the same as investing. We are bearish on the common shares because management's decision to suspend the preferred dividend demonstrates how tight cash flows have become. Suspended preferred share dividends will accumulate and have priority over common dividends. They still rank below any debt, but we don't see a path for CBL to resume common dividends within the near to medium future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGNCO, TCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.