Shareholder Activism Redefined

Specifically, you may want to consider divesting of stocks shunned by Norway and investing in those embraced by them.

However, the term is coming to be redefined by Norway, among others, that are driving for environmental and societal change.

Corporate raiders, erstwhile activists, buy large interests in seemingly undervalued companies with an M.O. to take no prisoners; to gain control of the board before mounting a series of often draconian actions including pink-slipping management and employees, leveraging up the balance sheet to pay themselves back, and dividing their prize and selling off the parts. Often welcome by passive investors, raiders nevertheless are primarily motivated to enrich themselves.

One Example

Carl Icahn has been labeled a corporate raider by the likes of Investopedia, InvestmentNews, and The Register. As one, he amassed a fortune estimated at over $17 billion, ranking him #31 of the richest Americans. His targets included TWA, Nabisco, Texaco, Blockbuster, USX, Marvel Comics, Revlon (REV), Fairmont Hotels, Time Warner, Herbalife, Netflix (NFLX), Motorola (MSI), Family Dollar, et al. And, Icahn is circling Occidental Petroleum, (OXY) among others, to this day.

Raiders will not go away. However, they are beginning to be overtaken by a different kind of shareholder activist, those focused on environmental and societal responsibility.

Norway is Us

Not even dyed in the wool deniers can argue that Norway's perspective on climate change and renewable energy is warped by some liberal worldview. Hells bells, the country amassed its fortune from oil pumped up in the North Sea by state-controlled Statoil, now Equinor (EQNR). But, Norway is conflicted, seriously conflicted, because at the same time it still needs that oil, its citizens are fighting for environmental change, attacking the very threat of global warming to which their fossil fuels contribute:

And, if it were necessary to drive the point home - which it isn't for our Scandinavian neighbors - the UN's recent Climate Report as summarized by Forbes (hardly a left-wing rag), finds that:

"Global temperatures will rise well beyond the levels agreed to in the Paris Agreement⁠ - and in order to avoid this, greenhouse gas emissions must be cut substantially to prevent catastrophic weather and environmental damage across the world." "In order to meet the Paris accord's strictest goals, the report calls for a 7.6% reduction of global greenhouse gas emissions between 2020 and 2030." "If the 7.6% reduction isn't achieved, global temperatures are projected to increase 3-9 degrees Celsius by the end of the century, which is twice the limit of the Paris accord." "Disastrous effects of not reducing emissions could include coral reefs dissolving in acidic oceans, coastal cities constantly flooding, and land made unlivable by intense heat waves."

Elsewhere around the world: a) Houston, believes its Superfund sites are more dangerous as the result of global warming / flooding, b) Miami expects a 1-3 foot rise in sea levels by 2060, c) Virginia Beach and the naval port of Norfolk are threatened by climate change, d) Alaska's coastal communities are having to be relocated, e) Many glaciers in Switzerland have vanished, f) This past summer, Greenland experienced one of its biggest melts in modern history, g) Italy, h) Australia, i) India, j) China, k) the Solomon Islands, l) Qatar, m) all seas, the list goes on and on and on.

Activism Redefined

It may be hard to believe that Norway boasts the largest sovereign wealth fund in the world. Of course, the US Social Security fund is larger (2x). However, because it is not allowed to invest in equities, it doesn't count for the purpose of this ranking. At $1.2 trillion, Norway's fund is even larger than those of China and the big oil states in the Middle East.

Now, if you want to see one of the finest investment management sites around, open this link into Norge Bank. Here, you will find an impressive array of data and slice 'n dice tools for exploring Norway's sovereign fund's assets by country, industry, investment type, issuer, the works. Unfortunately, from these numbers, you will not gain much insight into how the managers - directed by Norway's parliament or Storting - are positioning the fund because, tongue in cheek, they have so much money, they seem to own one of everything.

But, information as to how Norway is positioning itself as environmental and societal activists can be found in statements about its divestment and investment philosophies:

Divestments - Norway's fund is divesting of $5 billion of coal investments (70 companies) and $8 billion of oil and gas companies that do not have renewable energy business units. Premier Oil (OTCPK:PMOIY) and Tullow Oil (OTCPK:TUWOY) are out; BP (BP) and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (RDS.B) are safe (for now). Okay, so the numbers are not so big. However, 134 companies are, er, blacklisted. Climate change is now driving divestment decisions. In addition, the fund is moving away from companies that are: a) opaque / non-transparent, b) 'takers' with non-sustainable business models, or c) known to take advantage of people, i.e. in selling them harmful products such as tobacco.

Investments - At the same time, "The Norwegian government granted approval for the fund to invest in unlisted renewable energy infrastructure and doubled the limit on the amount the fund can invest in wind, solar, and other so-called green energy companies to $13.7 billion." Sverre Thornes, CEO of Norwegian pension fund KLP observed, "This move will most likely expand the market further and faster. Our overall renewables infrastructure rate of return was around 11% last year. Clean energy is what will move us away from the dangerous and devastating pathway we are currently on." Beyond clean energy, the fund is interested in areas such as freshwater and ocean management, pharmaceutical companies, among many others.

Information - A lot of smart people have said words to the effect that, 'You can't control what you can't measure'. As Isaac Asimov put it, "I believe in evidence. I believe in observation, measurement, and reasoning, confirmed by independent observers. I'll believe anything, no matter how wild and ridiculous, if there is evidence for it. The wilder and more ridiculous something is, however, the firmer and more solid the evidence will have to be." This implies that Norway's forward-thinking politicians and fund managers will be on the lookout for investments in companies that can meet their demands for data and facts versus blather and PR.

Pooh-pooh all of this if you will, but money talks. The sheer size of Norway's sovereign fund means that it has influence in the market. If you're on the side of devil-may-care dirty energy, know that Norway's wealth managers are moving away from you. If you're on the side of clean fuel and societal responsibility, they are moving with you.

Which is not to say that there aren't inconsistencies in Norway's approach; there are. For example, the conversion from ICE to BEV's will require massive quantities of some metals. Yet, Norway has blacklisted Norilsk Nickel (OTCPK:NILSY) among others because of their insensitive mining practices.

Downstream Effects

Those of us who follow the climate change/global warming are impressed by the breadth and depth of longitudinal research. Extensive scientific studies of air, water, and ice all point to destructive phenomena that are real and human-contributed. Here is a link to the very first article I wrote for SA about climate change/global warming over three years ago. It, and every subsequent piece I have contributed on the topic, contain fresh news and science about the phenomenon.

Although not everyone is convinced, as opposed to beating the drum I ask readers to open just two of the embedded links above and focus on them for what they may mean for the 'downstream effects' of climate change/global warming. The fourth bullet point in the body of this article references concern about what melting glaciers may come to mean for hydropower from which Norway sources 96% of its electricity. And, two paragraphs or so below that point, Switzerland reports that 500 of its 2,000 glaciers have disappeared with 90% of the remaining 1,500 projected to be gone by the end of the century.

I recently took the cog train up through the Eiger to the saddle in the Jungfrau where I looked out over the glaciers. The up-close experience gave me pause for thought about what the complete loss of that "stored" water would mean for those down mountain; drinking and cleaning, hydroelectric power, river transportation.

The adverse effects of climate change / global warming are becoming less of an abstraction for an increasing number of people, businesses, and investors.

As for Us

Know that if Norway is doing it, other institutional and individual investors are thinking it. At the highest of levels, this means that it's time to begin filtering investment decisions through three screens that country has already embraced; again:

A. Companies that are transparent in, B. …how they are sensitive to the planet and its inhabitants and, C. …in ways that are sustainable into the future.

As for my wife and I, our portfolio allocations are beginning to align with these principles, environmental and societal. In round numbers, while acknowledging that some of the boundaries are blurry and that we too harbor some hypocrisy, we have:

Reduced our exposure to coal miners and big oil companies to 5% of our portfolio - Royal Dutch Shell, and Total (TOT). Held steady with 20% of our assets in crop-based agriculture and freshwater management - ADM (ADM), Bayer / Monsanto (OTCPK:BAYRY), Bunge (BG), Corteva (CTVA), Ingredion (INGR), Suez (OTCPK:SZEVY), and Veolia (OTCPK:VEOEY). Increased to 10% our holdings in pure-play renewable energy companies - solar, wind, geothermal, and hydrogen - First Solar (FSLR), Orsted (OTCPK:DNNGY), Ormat (ORA), and three still highly speculative / risky fuel cell small caps. Invested 15% in grid-level infrastructure - AES (AES), ABB (ABB), ENGIE (OTCPK:ENGIY), Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), and Sumitomo Electric (OTCPK:SMTOY). Focused 5% of our funds on two automobile companies the first of which we believe will overtake Tesla (TSLA) in the BEV war - Toyota (TM), and Suzuki (OTCPK:SZKMY). Targeted 10% on companies mining metals essential to electric energy - Norilsk, Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY), Amplats (OTCPK:ANGPY), and South32 (OTCPK:SOUHY). Committed 25% of our monies to information technologists who, among other things, can make the world run more effectively and efficiently, using less energy - Accenture (ACN), Alibaba (BABA), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), IBM (IBM), Nvidia (NVDA), and Qualcomm (QCOM). Maintained 5% in pharmaceutical companies whose medicines treat many people with life-threatening diseases - Merck (MRK) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). (Leaving 5% in cash and to otherwise hedge against geopolitical craziness - Barrick (GOLD) and Newmont (NEM)).

Obviously, to greater or lesser degrees, we are bullish on all the names above. That said, I suspect that readers may want to know where my confidence is the strongest. Fair enough, but recognize that my top-eight picks - today; one per category - are subjective, based on a blended opinion of their strength: a) strategically, as a dominant global competitor with an obvious growth driver, b) financially, as evidenced by top-to-bottom P&L growth, solid operating cash flow, low leverage (total liabilities to equity), and high liquidity (current ratio), c) valuation, measured by a reasonable P/E ratio, median analyst price target, upside potential, and d) dividend yield. As broken into two blocks only for spacing reasons:

Q3 '18 - Q3 '19 TOT CTVA DNNGY SIEGY Global Major Oligopolist Major Integrator Driver Natgas/Solar Seeds & Chem. Wind Power Renewables/HVDC Revenue -12% -2% +7% +2% Gross Profit -7% +1% +224% +5% Net Income -29% +90% (neg.) +191% +122% Operating CF +43% -2% (neg.) +952% +35% Leverage 1.3x 0.7x 1.2x 2.1x Liquidity 1.2x 1.6x 2.0x 1.4x P/E Ratio 15x 20x 12x 18x Analysts' Target $64.26 $30.00 $31.11 $71.08 Friday's Price $52.98 $25.26 $30.94 $64.55 Upside? 21% 19% 1% 10% Dividend 5% 2% 2% 3%

Q3 '18 - Q3 '19 TM NILSY IBM MRK Global #1-2 in Autos #1-2 in Nickel Major Clientele Big Pharma Driver Non-ICE BEV's Various / Cloud Keytruda Revenue +10% +8% -4% +15% Gross Profit +8% +14% -5% +24% Net Income +6% +72% -38% -3% Operating CF +22% -18% -15% +51% Leverage 1.6x 3.1x 7.3x 2.1x Liquidity 1.1x 1.6x 1.1x 1.3x P/E Ratio 12x 20x 10x 17x Analysts' Target $157.63 $28.50 $148.50 $96.50 Friday's Price $142.77 $28.44 $133.22 $88.85 Upside? 10% - 11% 9% Dividend 3% 8% 5% 3%

[Financial data sourced indirectly from SEC filings; Analyst data sourced from CNN Business / Money.]

Not all is rosy in the here-and-now, but look ahead. Look ahead to not only what Corteva's hybrids (Pioneer) mean for feeding people and livestock today but toward growing crops under the increasing threat of climate change, in higher temperatures. Look ahead to what long suffering IBM offers in its GRAF and blockchain technologies and what they may come to mean for forecasting extreme weather events associated with global warming, collecting/analyzing data to deal with causes and consequences, and allocating freshwater that is scarcer for farmers in the Joaquin valley, scarcer for citizens and tourists as it now barely flows down the Zambezi and over Victoria Falls, or scarcer as it keeps commerce moving along the Rhine.

In closing this article, I return you to the third sentence of it, "SA readers would be well-advised to follow this movement given its implications for capital flows and equity prices." For a variety reasons, redefined shareholder activism among them, investing in the future will not look like it has in the past. Norway understands this. Wouldn't it be nice if corporate raiders did?

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.B, TOT, ADM, BG, CTVA, INGR, SZEVY, VEOEY, FSLR, DNNGY, ORA, AES, ABB, ENGIY, SIEGY, SMTOY, TM, SZKMY, NILSY, GLNCY, ANGPY, SOUHY, ACN, BABA, GOOGL, IBM, NVDA, QCOM, MRK, JNJ, GOLD, NEM, BAYRY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Always do your own due diligence in consultation with a licensed and competent financial adviser who understands your unique needs and puts your interests ahead of their own. Remember, there are added considerations in owning foreign securities including those associated with ADR sponsorship, buying and selling the pinks, foreign withholding taxes on dividends, and fees. (All my proceeds from contributing to SA go to charity.)