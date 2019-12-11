Columbus McKinnon A Victim Of Its Own Success With An Unexpected CEO Transition

Even with a 100bp risk premium added to my discount rate, CMCO shares look undervalued on this sell-off, but a full recovery may wait for the new CEO.

CEOs want to be independent, but CMCO's board would do well to find a new CEO who intends to manage and develop the business along similar lines.

Morelli leaves Columbus McKinnon much better than he found it, but parts of his Blueprint for Growth are likely on pause (particularly M&A) until a new CEO is identified.

Success is, on the whole, a good thing. Even so, it can create its own set of problems, and Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) shareholders are seeing that today (December 11), as the shares are selling off on the surprising announcement of the CEO’s resignation to take the top spot at Fortive’s (FTV) NewCo spinoff.

I believe the loss of Mark Morelli is a significant one, as he oversaw a transformational restructuring process (Blueprint for Growth) that has seen Columbus McKinnon slim down and focus on growth opportunities in material handling, and automation in particular. Although I think Morelli leaves the company much better than he found it, the process of finding a new CEO could well put the transformational process on “pause” and there are always uncertainties when new leadership is brought into a successful situation.

I’m cautiously optimistic that Columbus McKinnon will navigate this transition well – I believe the board has clearly seen the benefits of the strategy Morelli espoused and implemented, and I would expect the board to find a new CEO who will run the company along broadly similar lines. I’m boosting my discount rate by a point to account for the added risk, but the shares are still worth considering.

Farewell, And Well Done

Columbus McKinnon and Fortive announced Wednesday morning that CEO Mark Morelli had resigned his position as CEO of Columbus McKinnon to take the CEO position at Fortive’s NewCo spinoff. Columbus McKinnon’s Chairman will take the CEO role on an interim basis, but the company will initiate a CEO search process.

As someone who has been very impressed with what Morelli accomplished at Columbus McKinnon over approximately the last three years, I’m sorry to see him go. Morelli has led the company out of some unattractive businesses and instituted the Blueprint for Growth – a multiyear strategic plan that has focused on lean manufacturing, supply chain optimization, portfolio and customer optimization, and a new focus on growth through product and market development, with a particular focus on automation.

This program has already led to higher gross margins (by about four to five points) and operating margins (by about two points), as well as more dynamism in the product portfolio. And while it’s early to make this claim, I believe the cost, manufacturing, and product optimization steps have made Columbus less vulnerable during cyclical down-cycles.

I believe Fortive NewCo is getting a very good CEO, and given the sheer difference in scale between the two businesses (Fortive NewCo will be about 3.5x larger than Columbus McKinnon), I can’t begrudge Morelli’s desire to take on a new, even larger challenge.

I’d also note that this may not necessarily be horrible for Columbus McKinnon over the long term. I have little doubt that NewCo will look to continue the Fortive tradition of M&A, and with NewCo’s greater leeway to focus on, and invest in, industrial technologies (versus Fortive’s pivot towards healthcare, sensing, industrial IoT, and software), it wouldn’t shock me if Fortive NewCo made a bid for Columbus McKinnon.

Leaving A Better Business Behind

Morelli leaves Columbus McKinnon in good shape, but also at a somewhat challenging transitional point. The Blueprint for Growth plan was largely through Phase II, with management announcing a new plant closure, but otherwise largely set with respect to business simplification efforts, operational excellence programs, and new growth platforms – those processes aren’t complete, but they are in motion, with the benefits to continue to materialize in the coming years.

The company was about to start transitioning into Phase III, which would see further portfolio optimization, investments in growth projects, and selective M&A meant to facilitate the growth priorities. Columbus McKinnon had recently announced the formation of a new automation unit meant to accelerate the development of “Intelligent Motion” products – automated/intelligent products like cranes and hoists – and had hired new personnel for product development and marketing positions.

I don’t believe Morelli’s departure will have an especially negative impact on product development; these are multiyear initiatives, and I think Morelli also improved the company’s bench of management talent. The M&A side of the story is a bigger question, though, and one where I believe executive insight and strategy plays a bigger role. At a minimum I would expect the company to be on “pause” with respect to M&A, though there could be deals/negotiations already in the pipeline that could still be completed.

For the fiscal second quarter (the calendar third quarter), the company announced 2% organic revenue growth with roughly a half-point of gross margin improvement (driven largely by pricing) and a full point of adjusted operating margin improvement. Orders remain quite weak, though, as short-cycle markets slow further, and the backlog declined 14% yoy, with management guiding to a small organic revenue decline in the next quarter.

As far as end-markets go, management called out particular strength in project-related business (up double-digits) as an offset to mid-single-digit declines in short-cycle markets like autos, heavy manufacturing, and general industrial. As far as areas of strength, management pointed specifically to steel, aerospace, entertainment, construction, and utility as areas of strength – none of which is particularly surprising to me.

The Outlook

Columbus McKinnon’s long-term outlook is now clearly overshadowed by the need to find a new CEO. While the company’s board has clearly seen a strategic plan that will work for the company, there will obviously be changes – even if a new CEO wanted to continue in Morelli’s footsteps, they are not going to have the same experiences, priorities, insights, and so on. As a curmudgeon who generally believes changes tend to be bad, I can’t rule out the risk that a new CEO and a new plan (or even just a “modified” plan) will be worse for the company.

Doom and gloom aside, Columbus McKinnon is in good shape now and on a good path, and even I’m not so cynical as to think that the board or new CEO will actively mess with a good thing. To that end, I’m cautiously optimistic that my basic outlook for low-to-mid single-digit revenue growth is still attainable on a long-term annualized basis, with long-term FCF growth in the mid-to-high single-digit range.

While those assumptions would support a fair value in the mid-$40’s with my old discount rate, I’m upping my discount rate by 100bp to reflect the risk of this CEO transition process. Maybe that’s harsh, but I prefer to err on the side of caution. I’d also note, though, that my EV/EBITDA-based model (which is driven by the company’s margins and returns and on my twelve-month EBITDA estimate) still gives me a mid-$40’s fair value.

The Bottom Line

Morelli did a great job, and leadership quality matters a great deal, but he set the company up for success, and I think the board will be able to find a new CEO who can pick up that baton and continue to transform Columbus McKinnon into an automation and R&D-driven industrial company with improved growth and margin characteristics. Should investors buy into this bad news? That’s a tough call, but I lean toward “yes”, though I do believe the shares may not rebound quickly given the uncertainties created by today’s news.

