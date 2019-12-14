Publicis: A 5% Dividend Yield While Hoping For The Best With The Recent Large Acquisition

The share buyback program has been suspended until the large acquisition has been digested, but I think it makes sense to reinstate it at the current share price.

Publicis has completed the multi-billion purchase of Epsilon, which sent its net debt soaring to in excess of 5B EUR.

Introduction

It has now been eight months since my previous article on Publicis (OTCQX:PUBGY) (OTCQX:PGPEF) (OTCPK:PBCBF), the French advertising giant. In the previous article I was unsure the company’s capital allocation plans were optimized to create shareholder value as Publicis once again decided to pursue a large acquisition which I’m not sure is a good addition to the corporate structure. Not entirely unexpected, the share price has lost approximately 20% since the previous article, and despite my disagreement over the acquisition, Publicis might be attractively valued now.

Publicis is a French company, and its main and most liquid listing is on Euronext Paris, where the company is trading with PUB as its ticker symbol. Considering the average daily volume in France is substantially higher with roughly 850,000 shares being traded, Euronext Paris should clearly be your preferred trading venue for this company.

Publicis’ first nine months of the year were very strong

Unfortunately Publicis doesn’t publish detailed financial results on a quarterly basis as the company only provides full financial results every semester. As such, we will have to fall back on the detailed H1 report and then extrapolate some numbers based on the Q3 update.

In the first half of the year, Publicis generated 3% higher revenue but as it also had to deal with higher expenses. Its EBITDA increased by just a fraction of a percent to 885M EUR. The net income in the first six months did increase to 345M EUR which represents 1.49 EUR per share. A positive improvement, but my original theses were based on the company’s free cash flow performance as that’s what ultimately dictates Publicis’ ability to pay dividends, buying back stock and pursuing acquisitions.

In that cash flow statement, we see a slight improvement in the reported operating cash flow. The OpCF is traditionally negative in the first half of the year as Publicis sees a build-up in its working capital position which subsequently gets reversed in the second half of the year.

So the reported negative operating cash flow of 89M EUR shouldn’t be alarming. After all, this includes a 826M EUR change in working capital elements, indicating the adjusted result would have been 737M EUR. Additionally, we need to make a few additional adjustments. First of all, Publicis paid 190M EUR in taxes although only 136M EUR was due over its H1 performance, while we also still need to deduct the lease payments, interest payments and payments to non-controlling interests while adding the financial income.

After applying all these adjustments, the adjusted operating cash flow in the first half of the year was a very respectable 786M EUR. And considering the capex was just 68M EUR, Publicis generated a free cash flow result of around 716M EUR. A great result, but keep in mind Publicis’ first semester usually isn’t capital intensive at all. Publicis has been guiding for a full-year capex of 250M EUR (increasing to 300M EUR in 2020) so we should expect a substantially higher capex bill in the second semester, partly mitigated by the contribution from the Epsilon acquisition.

In the third quarter, Publicis did report a 17% revenue increase to 2.58B EUR which is a positive development, but also is predominantly generated by the acquisition of Epsilon which started to contribute in the third quarter. In fact, if we would just look at the organic revenue growth, there would be a 2.7% revenue decrease. That’s an acceleration as the organic revenue decrease in the entire first nine months of the year was just 1.4%. The organic revenue decrease is expected to persist as Publicis is now guiding for a full-year organic revenue drop of around 2.5% which means we should probably expect an accelerated revenue decrease in Q4 given the relatively benign 1.4% drop in the first nine months of the year.

And although the Epsilon acquisition should add EBITDA and free cash flow to the H2 results, we also will see an increase of the interest expenses as Publicis issued in excess of 3B EUR worth of new debt.

I still don’t think the Epsilon purchase was a good move but it’s a sunk cost now

One of the main reasons why I didn’t agree with the acquisition of Epsilon is Publicis’ poor track record of large acquisitions. The company has done relatively OK with smaller bolt-on acquisitions, but the value of the previous multi-billion acquisition, Sapient, had to be written down by almost $2B in less than two years after the acquisition.

So when I saw Publicis was pursuing another large acquisition to the tune of $4B, I wasn’t terribly excited as that also meant the ongoing share repurchase program (which has an immediately noticeable impact on the financial results per share) had to be suspended.

The acquisition closed on July 1 and was funded by cash on hand, a three-trance 2.25B EUR bond and a medium term loan in a combination of Euro and Dollars. As Publicis completed the Epsilon purchase in an all-cash transaction, the net debt position has indeed skyrocketed and as of the end of September, Publicis’ net debt had increased to 5.04B EUR at the end of September. Publicis is mindful of this, and although the debt ratio should remain acceptable at less than 2.25 in 2020 (and probably even lower than 2 by the end of next year as the accumulated and retained free cash flow should reduce the net debt again to around 4B EUR).

Publicis has a four-year plan to reduce the leverage on its balance sheet, and I think that’s a very conservative target. In fact, I would argue in favor of reinstating the share buyback program (at a moderate pace) to take advantage of the weak share price.

It is however interesting to see the relatively weak outlook for Publicis in both 2019 and 2020. For this year, Publicis is guiding for an organic revenue decline of approximately 2%, while it’s putting forward a similar percentage as its expectation for FY 2020 wherein it expects its organic revenue to range between minus 2% and a positive 1%. It was not explicitly mentioned if the Epsilon revenue will be seen as an organic revenue from next year on.

Investment thesis

Publicis has to deal with continuous negative organic revenue growth and has been trying to compensate for this by pursuing acquisitions. The company’s track record with large multi-billion acquisitions is pretty poor and only time will tell if the Epsilon acquisition was a smart one.

Despite the organic revenue decrease and doubtful acquisition, Publicis is worth looking at from a dividend perspective as the yield has now increased to in excess of 5% and remains very well covered by the free cash flow (despite the anticipated higher interest expenses). The dividend is very safe and although I agree the remaining free cash flow should predominantly be used to reduce the net debt (and thus the interest expenses), I think Publicis’ board should consider reinstating the share repurchase program as even just a small 250M EUR annual allowance would reduce the share count by almost 2% per year.

