KKR & Co Inc (KKR) Presents at Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference 2019 (Transcript)

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference 2019 December 11, 2019 1:10 PM ET

Company Participants

Scott Nuttall - Co-President and Co-COO

Conference Call Participants

Alexander Blostein - Goldman Sachs

Alexander Blostein

I'd like to welcome Scott Nuttall, Co-President, Co-COO of KKR. With a little over $200 billion in assets under management, KKR is about to kick off its next fundraising cycle as the firm continues to scale existing strategies and launches new businesses.

In addition to its core competences in asset management, KKR is a successful and growing capital markets business and significant principal investment activities with book value per share of over 50% over the last three years. Scott is going to go through a couple of slides, and then he'll join me for a fireside chat on stage. Scott?

Scott Nuttall

Thanks, Alex. Good afternoon, everybody. Thanks for being here. I thought what I’d do is just set the scene a little bit before the Q&A and share with you a few different things about what's going on at KKR, in particular the focus on what makes us different. I know there’s a number of players in the alternative asset management space. So we thought we’d spend a minute first how you should think about us maybe relative to some of the other players. And there’s really four things I'm going to hit on. One is the model of the firm, which is purposely different than others in our space. And I am going to spend a minute on culture, spend some time on the use of most of our investment activities and therefore the significant runway we have had from a growth standpoint. And then I'll spend some time on Asia, which I think is one of the differentiating aspects of our platform.

Here is our model. The left hand side is relatively similar to other people in our space. We manage a bit over $200 billion of third-party AUM across the alternative asset class of spectrum. The vast, vast majority of that is going to be the long-term locked up capital. The middle column, balance sheet, is one of the things that makes us a bit distinctive. We started to do the math a long time ago about how we were going to create the next $25 billion of market cap for KKR. If we have own capital invested alongside third-party capital, the combination of the two is incredibly powerful and we believe we can double the stock price and the market cap as a firm again that much faster having our own capital invested alongside LPs, compounding over the long-term, incredibly powerful thing for us.

And the right hand side is our capital markets business, also a bit different than others in our space. One of the things we realized is we sourced larger equity checks and debt opportunities than we can put into our funds. Historically, we used to call competitors and give them our content for free. Now what we do is syndicate that to third parties. We have ball control over the transactions and we can make economics on that syndicated capital. It doesn’t show up in our AUM but it’s significant from the fee opportunity as you can see on the page. It’s the combination of those three things that we believe allows us to drive significant value creation.

We’ve been growing quickly. We are in a space, alternative assets as an industry is growing about 12% a year. We've been taking share and growing about 17% a year over this period of time. And here we see a significant opportunity to double the firm again from here. One of the things I mentioned that makes us different is our balance sheet. We are big believers in compounding, and we used to pay off 75% plus of our earnings in distribution. We changed that policy at the end of 2015 to compound a significant amount of that capital that we generate. And so, you can see we brought down the fixed distribution policy and since we did that the book value is compounding meaningfully kind of at a mid teens annual rate, net of paying out what is now a $0.50 per share distribution. So we're still making a distribution. We are just keeping more of the capital and reinvesting it in everything that we do.

One of the things I mentioned that makes us different is our culture. We still run KKR with a one firm P&L. Everybody participates in everything. And so what that means is nobody gets paid on a formula in their silo. Everybody is motivated to help each other. So we are very global firm. You can see 20 offices around the world, but we operate in a very local way. Eight of those 20 offices are in Asia. You need to be a local player. But what we do is we marry global resources with that local presence and the combination of the two is incredibly powerful. And we’re focused just being in businesses where we think we are truly distinctive and we have a goal to be top three in the world at everything that we do. We don’t to be all things to all people. But where we are focused, we want to be in the top three and that’s the journey that we are on.

Every year as a firm we pick a theme. As I mentioned, everybody helps each other in our firm. It’s -- our theme this year is to connect the dots. How do we do an even better job making sure the private equity teams in China are sourcing credit opportunities? How are we making sure that when we look at an opportunity in Europe we're picking the firm's global brand and making sure that we're bringing all of our resources to bear in everything that we do? And one -- the other thing that makes us different is the use of our firm. The firm has been around 43 years. So it may sound strange. We did take care of the young firm but we’re late bloomers. The vast majority of our investment activities around the world were started in the last 10 years.

If you look at this slide, you can see that there is 22 investment strategies on the page, 18 of them are less than 10 years old. And in our business it takes 10 plus years to start to achieve scale. So in other way, the vast majority of what KKR is doing on a daily basis around the world we think is in this first 10 years and there’s meaningful upside as we inflect and start to get to scale. And if we put together the two observations, we are young and we want to be top three. We see massive growth opportunity ahead. This is a slide just comparing where we are today relative to where the largest player is. And so you can see on the page, a lot of everything from 2 times, the vast multiples of that in terms of upside from here. Real estate is an example. Our youngest large-scale platforms, $8 billion of AUM today. We think we can take that to a much, much larger business. I think over time that can be as big or bigger than our private equity business which today is about $75 billion of AUM. So, significant upside in virtually everything that we are doing.

And that confident is what allowed us last July, so July 2018 when we had our Investor Day, we shared with the markets what we saw in terms of the path -- potential path forward. So, even if you believe, lower AUM growth than we have had in the past, and lower returns than we have had in the past, if you put our business model together with our growth opportunity, this is what happens.

Distributable earnings over a five-year period goes to $3.2 billion from what was then $1.4 billion and then goes to $5 billion. And on the right hand side, you can see book value per share goes to $32 and then $63 a share. This is just compounding. Again, these assumptions are less aggressive than we'd actually posted over the course of the last 5 to 10 years. And then you can see at the bottom of the page that our goal is to exceed the level of performance.

As I stand up here today, 18 months or so later, we are more confident in these numbers than when we put them up in July 2018.

One of the reasons for that confidence and one of the big growth opportunities that we have is Asia. We started building our Asia platform in 2005. We have got the leading alternative platform in the space, largest private equity fund in the region. You can see we are now spread across the 6 important markets from an investing standpoint. We’ve had strong returns and we use the same business model in Asia. It’s still KKR, the rest of the world, in U.S. and Europe. But this just some stats for you.

About $18 billion committed in PE so far, 73 different deals. We have already round tripped $18 billion of that cash back to investors with a significant embedded profit still to be monetized. You can see the returns and you can see that the multiple of invested capital 2.3 times for the fully realized deals and overall 1.7 times with a lot of that money having been put in the ground in the recent past, and it’s a ton of runway in Asia in terms of the alternative business.

If you look at the left hand side of this chart, you can see Asian private equity AUM for the industry has grown 25% since just 2016. So you can see that purple line at the bottom there inflecting up and you can see importantly where it is relative to the U.S. and Europe. And if you look on the right hand side, there is a lots of different ways to look at it, this just looks at our private equity AUM as a percentage of GDP. And you can see in the U.S., 17%; Europe, 8%; Asia, 4.6%. We think those numbers are going to go up meaningfully over time and we're well-positioned to take advantage of that. And we've made huge investments from an infrastructure standpoint. So, you can see the six core markets in Asia. We've got 172 executives. And when you think of KKR as a firm, I think there’s a tendency for us all to talk about the U.S. aspects of our business. We have more investment professionals outside the United States than we do in the United States. And if you look even in private equity, this year as an example, we have deployed 2.5 times the amount of money that we’ve done in the U.S., in Asia and Europe. So, we are actually quite an international firm and expect that to continue to be the case.

And this just show the -- it takes time. This has been a long-term endeavor. We started in 2005 in Asia, and you can see opening the office with two people in Hong Kong. And you can see on the chart, we've added a number of businesses, strategies and offices and we continue to establish platforms as recently as the last few months. And in 2020, Asia growth, Asia credits are untapped. So we're continuing to basically bring all of KKR into Asia. And we think there's a lot of opportunity as we continue to grow out the platform across that part of the world. And it's not just hopes and dreams. These are actually transactions we have done in Asia in 2019 in the non-private equity strategies. So we've already started deploying capital in this manner. And you see there’s a number of transactions on the page. The aggregate deployment, non private equity on this page alone, $2.7 billion just in 2019. And for most of these strategies, we're still in the process of raising funds.

If you combine that with our private equity deployment in Asia this year, we will deploy over $6 billion in Asia across all of these strategies just during the course of 2019. We think that number from a deployment standpoint can double and triple from here over the next several years. And the growth that we see ahead in Asia is one of the reasons that we're so confident about the growth that we have as a firm.

As Alex mentioned, we are going to be launching several large scale funds over the course of the next several quarters. And just to give a context, if you look at the left hand side of this chart, you can see 2016 we had $800 million in management fees, LTM through 9/30, we had $1.2 billion. So we've grown management fees about 50% in the last three years. And because of all the funds that we had coming to market, both the large scale, Asia private equity, Americas private equity and global infra, plus the 20 plus you can see on the bottom right hand side, we told the market that we have high confidence that we can grow management fees by at least 50% again over the next three years, so we think we can do it again plus.

If you put it all together, the fundraising environment is good and we're growing faster in a fast growing space. We have massive scaling opportunities giving ability to expand our number of LPs, our distribution channels and grow the younger businesses that we started. Much easier to raise Fund III than it is Fund I. We're doing a lot more Fund IIIs than we used to. We've got a lot of geographic expansion opportunities, Europe and Asia and adjacent strategies. And along the way we're investing alongside the LPs. So the book value is growing along with the AUM. So hopefully that gives you a sense for it.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Alexander Blostein

Great. Thanks, Scott. Thanks very much. So the first question I wanted to start with is actually going back to one of the slides gives a little bit of a deep dive into KKR’s competitive position in Asia and opportunities you guys see there. So the question I had is, how to macro conditions in Asia and China in particular are influencing your expansion efforts both in terms of deploying capital, LP capital there today as well as dedicating more kind of firm-wide resources to that region again given maybe a little bit more uncertainty in that part of the world?

Scott Nuttall

Yes, I think the uncertainty is something that we have to keep an eye on. But if you think about what we're trying to do in Asia, we are not focused on investing in export-driven stores. A huge part of the opportunity that we see in Asia is to invest in the domestic consumption opportunity. The growth of the middle market is consumer. So if you look at where our capital is going, it is really going to do a few themes. It’s that middle market consumer theme. It’s environmental safety, food safety, technology, a lot of things that we are very confident will continue to play out through the trade noise. And so just to give you a sense, we have low single-digits percent of the revenues and cost of goods sold of our portfolio exposed to what's going on from a tariff standpoint. So most of what we're doing in Asia, virtually all of it is really focused on that domestic side of things.

Alexander Blostein

In terms of LP composition towards your Asia dedicated strategies, how does that look relative to the rest of the business?

Scott Nuttall

Pretty similar. And what we're finding is LPs want more exposure to Asia. They know that's where the growth is the room. Over half of global GDP growth is coming from Asia. So what we find is everywhere in the world LPs want exposure. So we're bit nervous about how to get it. And the fact that we have such a large presence on the ground, I think has been incredibly helpful. And they know us. They use the -- if you look at our Asia franchise, we're supported by global LP base, U.S., Europe, Middle East and Asia. Interestingly to some extent the Asian investors want -- they already have a lot of exposure in their region. And they want to invest in other parts of the world. So it's quite a global set of supporters.

Alexander Blostein

Yes. Let's shift gears a little bit, talk about some of the targets. The more recent ones you've laid out. And by the way thank you for kind of marking us to market on doubling within several years as you outlined at Investor Day. But the ones that I wanted to talk about is really around fee-related earnings and that kind of at least 50% growth in management fees that you outlined over the next three years. A good chunk of that is going to come from the next wave of flagship funds. We've seen a handful of your peers kind of recently go through that cycle. Obviously, it’s been quite successful. Everybody has raised a larger fund than the predecessor fund et cetera. As you embark on this kind of journey for the next year or so, or a couple years maybe, how much does this cycle matter? So if we do go into a little bit of a tougher backdrop, do you still think you'll be able to achieve these type of targets with scaling up some of these bigger flagship funds?

Scott Nuttall

The short answer is we do. I think as long as we've got a functioning market which we expect will be the case, I think a lot of the seeds have already been planted. So if you think about where the management fee there is going to come from, some of it will be from raising those new funds and turning them on. But also a lot of it will be from deploying the capital that we already have, right? We have $56 billion of dry powder. We have $20 billion of, we call shadow AUM, that we’ll have the fees turned on when it's put into the ground. That's already committed. So the lift that we're going to get from this next set of funds is meaningful, but it's basically incremental to what we already had clear line of sight to for money already raised.

Then with those -- frankly a lot of those funds, it’s going to be a significant amount of reup reactivity. And I think we're going to have a very clear sense in the relatively near term. The Asia private equity fund is the first up, and then we'll go to Americas, then likely to infrastructure after that. So we have a significant amount of confidence in that. And on top of that, just keep in mind, the last three years we’ve raised about $93 billion gross organically. What we're saying is organically, again, we see a significant opportunity to increase that number because that $93 billion was done with outsourcing flagship funds, right? So those -- the flagship funds get a lot of focus, but we're raising a lot of capital for credits for a lot of the strategies that were on that slides that frankly don't get as much attention.

If you aggregate a lot of $2 billion, $3 billion and $5 billion funds and you do multiples of those over a year. That aggregates to a lot too. So we have a lot of different ways to win from a geographic diversity standpoint and a business diversity standpoint.

Alexander Blostein

As you think about the targets for flagship funds, obviously we have to take into account the investment landscape and what you could ultimately deploy and generate returns that you’re promising your LP. So help us trying to get a little bit how we should be thinking about the next wave of flagship relative to the present?

Scott Nuttall

Well, I think the three funds that I mentioned, the Asia PE, Americas PE and global infrastructure, a simple way to think about it is the last vintage. Those aggregated about $30 billion. In our experience, when we have strong performance and an expanding LP base, we can usually raise successor funds larger than the prior. So we don't have targets that we put out on these things specifically, but sufficed to say we’d be disappointed if that $30 billion number wasn’t higher or meaningfully higher next time around.

Alexander Blostein

Yes. Let's talk little bit about scaling real estate. That's a message that I heard from you guys over the years for sure. I thought it was an interesting point you made that you expect real estate business to be larger than your private equity business at some point time of time. Help us think how you got there. So what are the products, what are the strategies? How do you expand the lineup? It's getting to be a crowded space, how do you become more competitor or remain competitor in that part of the market to actually achieve that?

Scott Nuttall

So just to give you a sense, so we started the real estate business really around 2011. But most of the businesses that we have within real estate have really been started in the last two to six years and it’s global, it’s U.S., Europe, Asia. It’s opportunistic equity, core plus equity, and it's also that real estate credit in there as well. So part of the reason that we see such a significant growth opportunity is we’ve got equity and debt. And if you look at just the size of the end markets in the real estate space for what we want to do, it’s a larger than the private equity space. So some it is just math. As we achieve our potential, we think there is significant upside, and it’s funds, it’s separate account. It’s permanent capital vehicles. We already manage a permanent capital REIT as an example. There is a significant amount of product that we think we can be there both on the insurance space and the retail space as we build out those distribution channels further. So part of this, it just takes some time. But what happens in our business and we’ve put these numbers up at Investor Day, if you look at a bunch of our business, it tends to just look like the AUM is kind of creeping along the first 10 years and in sometime around year 8 to 12 you get this big inflection up. And a big part of that is you just -- you got to raise Fund I and II to get the Fund III. You can’t speed it up. You have great performance, Fund II can be a multiple the size of I, III can be a multiple the size of II. The way to think about real estate is we got three regions and probably three to five products per region going through that maturation curve. So as we kind of continue to watch this together I think you are going to see that real breakout happens and it’s just going to take a bit more time but the performance has been strong.

Alexander Blostein

Yes, that makes sense. You mentioned some of the newer products outside of flagships and obviously you mentioned $90 billion plus number over three year in terms of capital raise there. What should we be on the lookout? You listed a lot of things on that slide, right? So if you were to kind of go back and say okay over the next two years we’ll actually really pay attention to the following three to five strategies, what should we pay attention to?

Scott Nuttall

I would pay a lot of attention -- and part of the reason to go through it is to Asia non-private equity. Markets are growing quickly, there’s less competition in what we do. So I think Asia non-PE is a massive opportunity for us. Let’s put it in context. We as a firm, about 35% of our AUM is private equity. 65% is non-PE. Asia to date has basically been a 100% private equity until very recently. So, one way to think about it that two-thirds of KKR is now going to Asia, so that would be the first thing I would keep an eye on. The second thing I were to keep an eye on is growth. We’ve got a tech growth set of businesses, healthcare growth, and now impact. I think those three businesses can continue to scale and per dollar AUM is the most lucrative investing business that we have by virtue of its fee and carry structure. And then the third thing I would focus on is core. This is a strategy that we have where we are investing dollars for longer periods of time. Let them compound. But we got core equity. We’ve got about $10 billion of AUM in that space. We are starting core plus real estate and looking at core infrastructure. So, I think that whole core suite of products given time will be quite significant from a growth opportunity standpoint.

Alexander Blostein

Got it. Shifting gears a little bit, you mentioned lots of dry powder. Obviously you guys are sitting on considerable amount of shadow AUM as well which will start to earn things as it’s gets deployed. As you think about the investment landscape today, the markets feel certainly a lot better than they did this time last year. But there is plenty of uncertainty out there, including U.S. presidential election. How you guys navigating the sort of backdrop, what are some of the interesting areas of investment opportunity today beyond Asia. That sounds like it’s still an area of investments but outside of Asia?

Scott Nuttall

Look I think the public markets, both equity and credit, it’s a have-have-not market. I think the average is lying. What we're finding is, if the companies are -- they have growth and they are in a sector that’s loved and they hit their numbers, the multiples are very high and it’s bringing the averages up. If a company doesn't have growth or has got complexity, or it’s not missing its numbers, it gets shellacked, I mean just crushed. And so, what we see is we have seen a number of companies and sectors frankly, they just get left for dead. And that's building a lot of opportunity for us. A number of public companies that are realizing it’s not a lot of fun to be public. So, we are seeing more opportunities from a public and private standpoint in U.S. and Europe than we have seen in a long time. The CEOs get it. The market likes simplicity in stories, right? So, they have some subsidiaries that are non-core. Even if they are nice businesses, they are intended to simplify because their multiple goes up when they simplify. What that means? That means they call folks like us and they say will buy my non-core subsidiaries? And so, that opportunity, we are also seeing on a broad-based basis in U.S. Europe and Asia frankly that people are saying I got to get simpler or I want to get private. And those are great developments for our business. Then things like the credit space, the banks especially in Europe are still inward looking and that creates a significant amount of opportunity for us. We now have $70 billion alternative credit business. That's been doubling every three or four years and we think we can double it again. So, there is a significant amount of opportunities, infrastructure globally, I can keep going.

But the bottom line is, what we've been doing is buying complexity and selling simplicity. And if you think about what I said in the public markets, in terms of how they are oriented right now, that strategy I think has a lot of legs and is working well for us.

Alexander Blostein

Okay. You touched in your slides on KKR's capital markets business as obviously one of your more differentiated angles of growth for you. I think public market investors tend to treat this part of the model sort of differently than the rest of your PE business and granted it’s going to be more lumpier than the fee business. But help us to understand the underlying growth and the opportunity you see for KKR’s capital markets business over the next few years?

Scott Nuttall

Look this is a business that frankly used to be a couple of hundred million dollars a year of revenue. In the last couple years it’s been $400 million to $600 million and really that doesn't surprise me. Basically the capital markets business grows with the rest of the firm’s businesses. And so what happened is, it went from a private equity focused business, we used to syndicate equity in our private equity transactions and debt. And then what happened is we built infrastructure around the world, then we started to do the same thing. We started syndicate infrastructure equity and debt and sure enough you start building real estate. Transactions get bigger, you do the same thing with real estate. And then you take the business from U.S. predominantly business to Europe and then Asia as we're building out all these businesses. And then during the crisis we start getting call from third-party sponsors saying how you are financing your deals, the banks won't return my calls. And we tell them we do it ourselves, and they say, can you help us. So the third-party goes for -- business kind of develops and goes from an idea now -- to now with $100 million, $200 million a year kind of business with significant upside. So long story short, as we continue to scale our AUMs and we continue to scale our balance sheet, we think that capital markets business will grow along with the rest of the firm.

I will say there is a -- I think there is a bit of a question, how much of that is purely recurring versus how much is kind of the one-time? And the simple way we think about it is that the recurring base has been growing significantly. There's always activity from a new deal standpoint and a portfolio standpoint. This is just feeding the business and that baseline continues to grow. And then what happens is, if you have a large scale transactions with significant equity invest indications, those can be $30 million to $80 million per deal of size. So if you think about the businesses, $300 million, $400 million a year baseline is growing and then if we do some larger transactions you got the upside on top of that. And that's how you go from a $400 million a year business to $600 million to $700 million, $800 million and we continue to grow the base and the total.

Alexander Blostein

An important part of the story over the next few years, as we obviously already talked about is the fundraising and the management fee growth as you guys will see on the back of that, so 50 plus percent number as you highlighted. As you think about the incremental margin on that management fee growth is quite important, I think I personally get a lot of questions from investors, how to really think about that. So you guys have comp rate set at around 40% plus or minus. Is that the piece of the model that is going to scale with the fund raise? Is there a lot more you can do on the non-comp side. So -- and if you were to bridge where you are today, three years out, what does that FRE margin could look like?

Scott Nuttall

So what we've done is we've kind of looked at three forms of revenue, fees, carry, balance sheet. And what we said is that that’s the cash revenues of the firm. The last couple years it's between $3.5 billion $4 billion and growing. And we’ve said we want to run the firm with a low 40s percent comp ratio. This year, it's been 40-ish year-to-date. And we've been -- we gave that guidance in the context of starting all these new businesses. And in our business the CapEx flows through the income statement. Alright, so all these businesses we just talked about building in Asia, we've been hiring a lot of people. The revenues haven't turned on yet. And so we've been making that investment. And so when you put it all together we're running at about a 50% margin, call it 40-ish from a comp ratio standpoint and 8, 9, 10 points of G&A depending on the periods.

As we scale we think we can increase our margins. So today our overall margins are 50%. And if the comp is in low 40s and 40% this year on -- as a percentage of revenues, over time we think the margins will go up and the comp ratio will come down. The question will be how does the scaling of the younger businesses compete with the investments in growth? And so we're going to continue to invest for growth. But I think you are going to have a lot of these seeds already planted. So our bias is that you should start to see this margin increase up.

Alexander Blostein

That’s helpful. You talked about your balance sheet strategy and fixed dividend. Given where rates are today, obviously there is a lot of interest in the space because of the income characteristics of alternative asset managers, public stocks, right? Pretty high yielding, paying out everything. You guys are retaining a lot and paying out largely kind of the FRE or management fee related portion of earnings. As you look out a couple years, is that a strategy that still makes sense? How you guys think about evolution potentially of that payout policy? You could still retain a lot by realizing investments on the balance sheet and maybe return a little bit more carry. Kind of what are some of the latest thoughts on that?

Scott Nuttall

Look, I think we're -- we've been doing a little bit different than others. So we reduced the dividend so we can allow the book value per share to compound. But we've also been more aggressive with our buyback, right? So we've -- since we kind of changed the distribution policy, we've bought back $1 billion of stock at an average price of $17.35. So said it another way, we've retired $1 billion of shares at what is -- at below what is our current book value. And so we've kind of taken a view that capital allocation is an important part of how we're going to create value. What we said is, we continue to expect to have a dividend that will -- base line will be growing. And we're going to combine that with a buyback policy that's going to be opportunistic. But over time, at a minimum, you should expect our share count to remain flat to offset kind of employee comp related share issuances and put strategic stuff off to the side.

And so that's what we've been doing today. I think it's worked quite nicely. We will continue to look at it. As you all know we've kind of changed our corporate format to a C-corp. We’ve changed our dividend policy and to have more compounding of our balance sheet because we think it allows us to increase more share price faster. As you know, we're prepared to continue to look at everything. The employees of KKR still own nearly 40% of the shares. So if it's good for the share price, it’s good for us. We’re massively up.

Alexander Blostein

Yes. That makes sense. We have a couple of minutes. So if there any questions in the room please raise your hand and we're going to have a mic come around. One on the side there.

Unidentified Analyst

Just this question starts off with Asia just because of the emphasis you've placed on it in today's presentation and observing of course the significant difficulties coming up in some of the Asian growth markets that we've been seeing in the last several quarters, India clearly at the top of the list with real estate crisis, NBFCs, whatnot. And similar such trends emerging in the credit markets in China, elsewhere, domestic markets going nearly ex-growth in Taiwan, Korea. Could you could just reflect on what you're seeing specifically and how you're being able to capture value in markets that are seeing significant macro challenges of late?

Scott Nuttall

Of course. Well I think just to be clear that a significant amount of our activity is in I’ll call it North Asia. We have presence throughout the region. But if you asked us -- one of our areas we're most excited about is Japan. We've been incredibly active in Japan. We've been very active in the Korean buyout market as an example. We have -- we do have a significant presence in India with a significant presence in Southeast Asia. What we're finding is when we have these moments of capital markets distress, there tends to be more interesting investment opportunities on the ground. And it's a matter of actually you have to be incredibly local, especially in developing Asia, which families to work with, which not to work with, there you go. So you know our team. And so you have to have that very local feel. But we find in those markets because we started doing this over 10 years ago, we've now developed these relationships. And what has to come out of distress is a lot of the nice assets which nobody would normally be selling, they’re all of a sudden in the conversation. So you got to navigate very carefully, especially in the more developing Asia. But if you're there with the relationships, we're finding the pipelines actually become more interesting on the back of that disruption. And we're also in the lending businesses in some of these markets.

And so as these capital markets develop, there is a significant opportunity for things like private credit, there is a much need for infrastructure. We got a growing real estate business in Asia as well. You just have to be cognizant of the fact that it's not going to be a straight line, it’s going be bumpy. But as long as you're investing with that in mind and you're monetizing the dislocation when it occurs, we think over the long-term this local line is going to be really attractive.

Alexander Blostein

Great, well. I think we have about 1 minute left. So if there aren’t any questions, I guess we’ll end it there. Great. Scott, thanks very much.