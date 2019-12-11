Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 12/9/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/9/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes will stay strong through the third week of December. Even so, insider activity is much lighter than last year at this time, when insiders were buying hand-over-fist to take advantage of the ridiculous sell off last December. The relatively lower volume of "Significantly Bullish" insider transactions now is tempering our bullishness going into year end.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU);

Health Sciences Acquisitions (HSAC);

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT);

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE), and;

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD), and;

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF);

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX);

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX);

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT);

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA);

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H);

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT), and;

Graftech International (NYSE:EAF).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT);

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), and;

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Avoro Capital Advisors DIR, BO Immunomedics IMMU JB* $35,000,000 2 Williams Randa Duncan DIR, BO Enterprise Products Partners EPD B $5,889,578 3 Wong Roderick CEO, DIR Health Sciences Acquisitions HSAC B $4,610,125 4 Spruce House Partnership BO GTT Communications GTT B $2,554,749 5 Kern Peter M VCB, DIR Expedia EXPE B $2,499,159 6 Martire Frank R DIR Cannae CNNE JB* $1,999,998 7 Tawfik Samer CEO, DIR, BO LMP Automotive LMPX B $1,706,490 8 Styslinger Lee J Iii DIR Workday WDAY AB $1,645,382 9 Allied Physicians Of California A Profession Medic BO Apollo Medical AMEH B $679,360 10 Anderson Richard DIR Medtronic MDT B $566,450

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Bcp Gp DIR, BO Graftech International EAF JS* $396,684,032 2 Duffield David A DIR, BO Workday WDAY AS $50,010,480 3 Tamer Anthony BO WhiteHorse Finance WHF JS* $31,117,500 4 Lilly Endowment BO Eli Lilly LLY S $23,313,498 5 Cui Jingrong Jean DIR Turning Point Therapeutics TPTX AS $6,134,753 6 Love Ted W DIR Global Blood Therapeutics GBT AS $6,082,806 7 Johnson Margaret L VP, BD Microsoft MSFT S $5,250,462 8 Texas 8 26 22 Trust 2 O Hyatt Hotels H JS* $5,000,036 9 Kim Lorence H CFO Moderna MRNA AS $4,770,190 10 Williams Duston CFO Nutanix NTNX S $3,502,975

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

