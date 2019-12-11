Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 12/9/19

Seeking Alpha

Includes: AMEH, CNNE, EPD, GTT, IMMU, WDAY
by: InsiderInsights
InsiderInsights
Long/short equity, research analyst, insider ownership, behavioral finance
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/9/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes will stay strong through the third week of December. Even so, insider activity is much lighter than last year at this time, when insiders were buying hand-over-fist to take advantage of the ridiculous sell off last December. The relatively lower volume of "Significantly Bullish" insider transactions now is tempering our bullishness going into year end.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU);
  • Health Sciences Acquisitions (HSAC);
  • GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT);
  • Cannae (NYSE:CNNE), and;
  • Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD), and;
  • Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF);
  • Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX);
  • Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX);
  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT);
  • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA);
  • Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H);
  • Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT), and;
  • Graftech International (NYSE:EAF).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Medtronic (NYSE:MDT);
  • Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), and;
  • Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Avoro Capital Advisors

DIR, BO

Immunomedics

IMMU

JB*

$35,000,000

2

Williams Randa Duncan

DIR, BO

Enterprise Products Partners

EPD

B

$5,889,578

3

Wong Roderick

CEO, DIR

Health Sciences Acquisitions

HSAC

B

$4,610,125

4

Spruce House Partnership

BO

GTT Communications

GTT

B

$2,554,749

5

Kern Peter M

VCB, DIR

Expedia

EXPE

B

$2,499,159

6

Martire Frank R

DIR

Cannae

CNNE

JB*

$1,999,998

7

Tawfik Samer

CEO, DIR, BO

LMP Automotive

LMPX

B

$1,706,490

8

Styslinger Lee J Iii

DIR

Workday

WDAY

AB

$1,645,382

9

Allied Physicians Of California A Profession Medic

BO

Apollo Medical

AMEH

B

$679,360

10

Anderson Richard

DIR

Medtronic

MDT

B

$566,450

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Bcp Gp

DIR, BO

Graftech International

EAF

JS*

$396,684,032

2

Duffield David A

DIR, BO

Workday

WDAY

AS

$50,010,480

3

Tamer Anthony

BO

WhiteHorse Finance

WHF

JS*

$31,117,500

4

Lilly Endowment

BO

Eli Lilly

LLY

S

$23,313,498

5

Cui Jingrong Jean

DIR

Turning Point Therapeutics

TPTX

AS

$6,134,753

6

Love Ted W

DIR

Global Blood Therapeutics

GBT

AS

$6,082,806

7

Johnson Margaret L

VP, BD

Microsoft

MSFT

S

$5,250,462

8

Texas 8 26 22 Trust 2

O

Hyatt Hotels

H

JS*

$5,000,036

9

Kim Lorence H

CFO

Moderna

MRNA

AS

$4,770,190

10

Williams Duston

CFO

Nutanix

NTNX

S

$3,502,975

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMEH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.