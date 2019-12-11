NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Management Presents at Barclays Global Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Barclays Global Technology, Media & Telecom Conference December 11, 2019 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Kurt Sievers - President

Conference Call Participants

Blayne Curtis - Barclays

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Blayne Curtis

We'll go ahead and get started. I'm Blayne Curtis, U.S. Semiconductor Analyst. Next up, we have Kurt Sievers, President of NXP. Welcome.

And the one areas I want to drill into, but maybe as a way to start off, just a very high level, as you look to next year, there's obviously things you can't control, end market. But in terms of the company, you have a lot of interesting drivers. Maybe you can just walk us through from a very high level, and then I'll drill in some of the specifics.

Kurt Sievers

Many things, Blayne. And good morning to you all. Absolutely. I mean, just starting from this year, what we have tried to control, and I think we did it pretty well, OpEx, applying the right discipline, inventories, internally as well as externally. So I think we've done a good job this year to make sure that distribution inventory never goes above 2.4 months. Actually, last quarter, it went down to 2.3. And we are kind of proud of the fact that during a down year, we have increased gross margins, which has a lot to do with blocking and tackling on test times and cost reductions, et cetera.

But now thinking about next year, growth drivers under our control are specific design wins in our specific focus areas with customers. And I know we will speak more about this, but definitely, in the ADAS and electrification area of automotive, we have quite a few things lined up, which are going to play out nicely next year.

With the closure of the acquisition of Marvell, which we actually closed last Friday, our edge processing solution, which is now a fully secure connected edge processing solution, is ready to run. And obviously, the upcoming super cycle of 5G is also going to benefit us big time.

Blayne Curtis

All right. Well, that's a good transition because I wanted to talk about 5G first. You've talked about, I think, over the years, people said, Jane's going to kill you. And then you said, no, we're making LDMOS better. And in fact, last time I talked you were confident that maybe even in the three gigahertz range you can get some opportunities. And that was actually an weeks ago and that's exactly what I heard that actually, NXPI actually could ship in three gigahertz and participate in China. So, may be walk us through that from a competitive landscape outside of you and LDMOS, who was there? And maybe describe that gap that you've closed on the performance side there?

Kurt Sievers

Well, actually, we've done both, Blayne. We have improved the performance of LDMOS in terms of power efficiency. Actually, the number I would give you is a 30% improvement, which actually closes the gap. Actually, it goes even above. But we have also get our act together to also do gallium nitride, which we have now how in-house. We have a manufacturing facility, which we brought up in Chandler.

So, in the sub-6.4 gigahertz space, we do now have both, a much improved LDMOS and gallium nitride ready to ship. And above 6.4%, we are getting ready on millimeter wave, where we have our proprietary silicon germanium process technologies. So it does look like there is definitely a very, very strong competitive positioning of NXP in LDMOS.

Now, if you think about the competitive landscape, you know that when we put Freescale and NXP together, we had one too much. We did divest one, which actually happened to be the legacy NXP 1, and we kept the Freescale LDMOS, our power business. And I would tell you from the feedback I'm getting today from customers with a smile, they tell me we did divest the right one, and that is the right one.

Blayne Curtis

The way to think about it, the -- China is always the biggest driver when we talk about seller deployments. I think there's expectations in the next few months, maybe we'll get some tenders. So, where are you -- what geographies are you seeing deployments? Korea and China were kind of the story this year. As you look to next year, where are you seeing 5G playing?

Kurt Sievers

Yes. So, first of all, the growth -- the nice growth, which we have enjoyed this year in this space, which was actually above 20% annually, was indeed not from 5G. Most of it was indeed upgrades on LTE networks. Now, next year, I also believe that 5G will start to kick in. Clearly, China is going to lead the way, in our minds. A little bit Korea, a little bit U.S., but probably China is going to be the leading horse.

Blayne Curtis

Maybe changing gears to auto, a place near and dear to your heart. You mentioned electrification. I actually wanted to talk about UWB because I feel like that's a piece of the story that maybe people don't recognize as an auto driver. So, maybe explain what that technology is? It's in the iPhone. Will this be an all phones? And then what's the play on cars?

Kurt Sievers

Well, ultra-wideband is a new radio technology, which is characterized by time of flight measurement. So, what it does is, if I connect to an ultra-wideband device, it measures the time of flight, which means the distance. So, if you do this with a couple of devices, you can triangulate the information and can do kind of indoor navigation application. So, anything which needs this very precise systems, measurements can be done on ultra-wideband.

Now, more specifically, we have a very, very clear vision on what ultra-wideband is going to do. It's going replace mechanical keys. So, like we moved the credit cards into the mobile phone with the mobile wallet on NXP, we have now a tool in our hands to replace all of your mechanical keys, and indeed, and that's why you talk about automotive, the first one, where this is going to start to happen next year is going to be automotive. So, car keys will be the first keys, which will be absorbed by smartphones with ultra-wideband.

Now, NXP has a very, very strong starting point into this game. We have been for as long as I can think and that was actually in 1995 when we ran the first electronic immobilizer for Volkswagen, we've been all the time the very, very strong leader in keyless entry in automotive. So, we have owned the car key for many years.

And equally, we have owned and are owning the mobile wallet, which is NFC plus secure element plus software and ecosystem in mobile phones for payments and for transit applications. Now, the two are converging in a way. So, what we do is we put the ultra-wideband radio next to NFC radios into mobile phones. The information is routed through the same secure element.

So, we leverage the fact that we have that secure element already and use it for key applications because ultra-wideband has a much wider reach than NFC. So, with NFC, you couldn't do this because it's only like 10 centimeters read-write range and it has the precision measurement on the distance, which is why in automotive, it also allows for additional security.

So, it's actually such that already today, we are shipping ultra-wideband into automotive, but still in the form factor of key fobs. So, there is a pretty high premium brand, which was really suffering from theft -- from car theft. And they were the first ones to use already ultra-wideband in the form factor of a key fob. And now the theft rates have come to zero.

Now, middle of next year and that was your original question, it actually kicks in with mobile phone-based car access. So, it combines them the convenience of using a mobile phone with the theft protection from ultra-wideband. And we have built over the last couple of years the ecosystem here that both in mobile and in automotive we are ready for a standardized solution to go on.

Blayne Curtis

Great. And then a couple of follow-up questions to that. So, I mean, the key fobs story was part of the original NXP story, comes with the high end. And the beauty and the curse with autos is it just takes a long time to cascade down to the volume. Is this the same storyline with UWB? Will it come in at the highest of the high end and the small volume? Or is this something more pervasive?

And then on the handset side, maybe you can address that as well. There's one customer who has it. And what's the Android response to that?

Kurt Sievers

We'll wait for the Android response to happen next year. On the cascading in auto, I don't think it follows this traditional pattern of premium to volume. The reason being that there is additional use cases in allowing new business models for, say, car rentals for ride-sharing applications, the idea is really that I could have you drive a rental car, and I don't have to hand over a physical key. So, the key handover in -- for the car rentals is a big cost factor in their business system.

So, the way this is going to work then is keys will be sent by e-mail. So, you get the key by e-mail. And the rental car company can time spend it. So, you could then maybe be allowed to use the car for, say, two days. You can also geo-fence it. We could make sure that you can only use the car in the city limits or in a certain country, et cetera. And those use cases are clearly not limited to premium cars. So, I think this is where next to what maybe the car companies do. It will be used much faster into broader cars because it facilitates new business models.

Blayne Curtis

And then just maybe on the credit landscape side, there's a customer, Apple, that has their own solution. That's a private company. Who else is there in the UWB world? And then can you just describe the -- you talked about the payment side. Does anybody have payment expertise of that landscape?

Kurt Sievers

Yes, Blayne, that's the right way to think about it. I'd say we are in a very strong position relative to the ultra-wideband radio. But the true and sustainable competitive advantage we have is the combination with the secure elements and with the software which is needed to facilitate this through the ecosystem.

So, from that perspective, I think, we have a pretty far distance to any possible competitors because, again, it's building on the ecosystem we have from the payment side and the foothold we have in the phones and at the same time in automotive.

Now, ultra-wideband itself is just another radio, if you will, which has to be some of that anyway. I mean, it's an IEEE standard. We make sure that it finds fast and pervasive its way into the industry because we want as many people as possible to pick it up, so it is standardized. So, the differentiator on the long run is not going to be in the ultra-wideband radio, but in the combination with the secure element and the software.

Blayne Curtis

Got you. Maybe moving to the other areas in auto. You talked about electrification. I think traditionally, people think about more of analog players. And when you look at battery management, why is NXP -- why are you being successful in this market? What are you doing differently? And when you listen people saying battery management, you did the highest analog capabilities.

Kurt Sievers

Yes. Yes, that's exactly right. We thought about battery management differently. We looked at it as a system solution. So, for battery management, what the system takes is analog precision front ends on each of the battery cells but also microcontroller because the microcontroller has to communicate with these analog front ends to cater for almost perfectly even discharge speed of the different cells inside the battery.

Now, what differentiates us from the other competitors, from the pure analog housing is, we have that microcontroller capability. So, what we are offering to our customers is the analog front end in conjunction with the microcontroller, including functional safety on system level, which you can hardly do if you have only one part of the system and the full scalability.

So, we have also, in that context, we've just won actually what I think is probably the largest platform of the largest car company for electric vehicles based on scalability. So, we are in that platform ranging from 48-volt mild hybrids, over 400-volt hybrid systems all the way up to full 800 volts fully electric vehicles. So, that's the same concept. It's also -- it's one microcontroller with four, six or eight or more front-end chips. So, the main differentiator is really that we have the system approach to the requirement.

Blayne Curtis

New way to think about just what that content equates to -- for you. And then as you look at the market, there's mixed-use with electric vehicles, but you're now starting to see all the major car OEMs have EV options. Do you have any data in terms of the customer interest and uptake of these EVs?

Kurt Sievers

Yes. So, from a dollar content, it's obvious that the higher the voltage, the more cells you have, and that translates into more analog front-end chips, so the higher the bill of materials. We can go just above $100 per car in -- for one car, if it is a 800-volt fully electric vehicle. And if you go down to a mild hybrid, it's probably $50, $60. So, it's in that range. So, a pretty solid number.

The other part of the equation is much harder to forecast, so what's the success rate of electric vehicles. What I would say is the following. I think from a regulatory perspective, in Europe, the pressure has become enormous.

So, in all the countries, there is very tough CO2 emission standards now, which are forcing the car companies to have in their lineup of vehicles a number of fully electric ones and a good number of hybrid ones. Otherwise, they never meet the CO2 emission standards, which they have to meet. So, I think from that perspective, Europe is going to sharply increase in terms of penetration.

Now, the other one is China. And we've all witnessed China had a head start into electric. They have now released in subsidies. So, actually, in the second half of this year into Q4, they have reduced this. I personally believe that China will continue to be actually a leader in electric vehicles, which isn't so much because of subsidies, but I believe it is because there is no legacy in the country. There is literally hundreds of startups building electric vehicles. And they all start from an empty sheet of paper.

It's not like a European or a U.S. company, which tries to redesign a combustion engine into an electric vehicle platform, but they just start from scratch, which is a much better starting point. I'm not that sure how strong the penetration of EVs is going to be in the U.S. in the near-term future.

I see less pressure here apart from California. I mean, there is one brand, which does a great job in California. If you look at across the country, probably a little less. So, very strong in Europe and I think continued strength in China.

Blayne Curtis

I do want to ask you about the final part within autos in terms of the ADAS RADAR opportunity. I think there's a lot of hope that you would see model 2021 cars, which actually could be end of this year. Is that still the timeline? Has anything changed? Obviously, the auto market continues to be soft. But do you still expect these launches to happen?

Kurt Sievers

Yes. So, our growth in RADAR, which we forecast 25% to 30%, is largely independent of SAAR. I would actually say on the contrary, RADAR as a safety feature has become a differentiating feature, which helps car companies to position cars and sell them successfully. Also regulatory plays a role.

I just saw the other day that in Europe, there is a new DDR policy, which is mandating lane departure warning for the medical emergency brake as a must-have feature in the mid of 2022. So, this is something which is now becoming so pervasive that I think that there won't be many cars in a few years which do not have at least one RADAR, but that's only one vector.

The other vector is more RADARs per car. It started with the front-facing RADAR, which is the adaptive cruise control. They are now getting many cars with three RADARs, which adds to the front-facing, two in the side mirrors, which is for the blind spot detection. So, if you want to do lane departure warning, you need the side mirrors.

So, it's a multiple vector growth story, penetration of RADAR in cars, then several RADARs per car. And I actually believe that we are also pushing the envelope in the RADAR dollar content per module because the performance requirements are going up. So, what we are doing there is we have a line of sight, I would say, today to actually make LiDAR obsolete for some of the level three, four, five cars with imaging RADAR.

Imaging RADAR is the idea to cascade a number of RADAR sensors, which are mounted around the car that could be between eight and 12, queues the information in a fusion controller, apply some lower-level machine learning. And with that, we get RADAR to perform into object classification. So, the gap so far between LiDAR and RADAR has been submitting capability of object classification, which means the RADAR today, what we have in -- today in cars, it will not make a difference between a tree and a man, which for some of the decisions the cars take, obviously, is relevant. So, that's why people want to have LiDAR.

Now, with this imaging RADAR, which would come at a much lower cost than LiDAR, which would also come at much smaller form factor than LiDAR, we think we have yet another wave of growth of RADAR beyond what you see today in blind spot monitoring and cruise control.

Blayne Curtis

Great. Do you want to talk about the WiFi acquisition? It's now -- you now closed it and you know everything about it.

Kurt Sievers

It is timely.

Blayne Curtis

Exactly. So, I'm kind of curious your assessment now that it's yours. And you've talked about roughly doubling that revenue run rate. I think you've also talked about -- maybe just remind us the overlap between your MCUs and connected MCUs, the other?

Kurt Sievers

Yes, this actually deserves to speak about why at all did we do this; I mean what's the strategic nature of this. When we exited our possible deal with Qualcomm in summer last year, there was one portfolio element, which was clearly missing for the future strategy of NXP, and that was connectivity, WiFi and WiFi control. We have a big belief in making the secure connected edge happen in our industrial IoT business, and that obviously needs WiFi.

So, since then, since last summer, we have been scanning the market and you know there were a few deals going. So we looked at all of those. And we concluded that Marvell had actually the best fitting portfolio to what we need, both in terms of product -- available product, but also in terms of IP to make future products from an R&D base perspective.

Now, the fit is that if you think about our current design win pipeline in edge processors, about two-thirds of those design wins in IoT applications end up on a PCB of the customer side-by-side with the connectivity module. So, customers are using our edge processes in two-thirds of the cases in a connected manner.

Now, we have a deep desire to offer this out of one hand. So, we want to go ahead and offer reference designs. We are not -- the customer has to do the interfacing and the tuning between the connectivity and the edge processor, but it comes already from NXP in the first place.

This is particularly important because the vast majority of the customers we are serving are smaller companies, which are now confronted with the need to do cloud connected solutions. I tend to use this example of the Starbucks coffee machines, which are cloud connected for service and maintenance cycles.

These companies don't have a deep expertise in electronics, in building a secure connected processing solution. So, we think we are building a big competitive advantage when we can offer them a reference design, which takes away the burden of designing this. That's actually the background why we wanted to have that connectivity in-house in order to offer it as a one-stop shop solution for our customers.

And yes, since last Friday, or say, this Monday, operationally, we are in a position to do this. Now with that, we do indeed believe we can double the revenue, and we talked about the baseline of, say, roughly $300 million, which is coming in from Marvell. Doubling this in the next few years, the two-thirds of that is actually in the IoT space, which I mentioned. A much smaller part, about 10% is in automotive. So, that's about connected infotainment applications in the cabin of the car.

Now, there is no worry to think like, but it's going to take them a long time to integrate solutions. This is all about reference designs to start with. So, it's not about physical integration of product. What we do is we just put it on a board together at the software, which makes it work with our edge processors and off we go. So, this is really quick.

Maybe over time, we will go into SIP solutions. So, putting the dies together in a package. So, for the customer, the edge processor and the connectivity will look like a product, but it's actually still two separate silicon dies. And maybe over time, we do monolithic integration, but that's really not a priority for the near future.

Blayne Curtis

So, talking about all of the drivers, when I think about IoT and microcontrollers and I think a broader business, can you -- maybe you can just highlight what you're seeing from just in general overall demand environment? You've had some companies like Microchip, be more hopeful about order trends. What are you seeing in your broad-based business outside of all these drivers because of that?

Kurt Sievers

Yes, when we talk about this business, then 70% of NXT is auto and industrial. So, I think that's the one which suffered most over the first three quarters in the year. And what we are seeing is a stabilization in demand. I wouldn't go as far to cry victory about the recovery, but it's at least stabilization, which does come back in numbers.

So, we think to -- we think about year-on-year growth typically because it's the best measure for that. If you take industrial, we had like mid-teens declines in the first three quarters of the year. Q4 will shape out, as we guided, on like a 6% decline only. Auto was high single-digit declines the first three quarters. Q4, probably two percentage points decline. So, it's a significant improvement.

Now, it's important to peel the onion and understand where does that come from. I mean, what is it that is changing? And the insight is the following. If we separate our customer base into the large OEMs where we are shipping on consignment stock direct, we haven't seen much of a decline this year. So, the heavy declines in industrial and auto came actually from distribution and from the smaller second and third tier accounts.

And it is exactly with those accounts where we are now seeing the improvement. So -- which makes a lot of sense because that's probably where the supply chains are starting to get clearer. And from a geographic perspective, that is largely in China. So, it's about a relatively solid -- in Q4 in China.

Blayne Curtis

Perfect. Well, with that, we're out of time. Appreciate it. Thank you.

Kurt Sievers

Thanks Blayne.

Blayne Curtis

Thank you.

Kurt Sievers

Thank you.