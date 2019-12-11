Technically Speaking For 12/11: Another Ho-Hum Day

The markets aren't doing much of anything so far this week.

The Fed kept rates on hold, describing the current state of the economy this way (emphasis added):

Information received since the Federal Open Market Committee met in October indicates that the labor market remains strong and that economic activity has been rising at a moderate rate. Job gains have been solid, on average, in recent months, and the unemployment rate has remained low. Although household spending has been rising at a strong pace, business fixed investment and exports remain weak. On a 12‑month basis, overall inflation and inflation for items other than food and energy are running below 2 percent. Market-based measures of inflation compensation remain low; survey-based measures of longer-term inflation expectations are little changed.

From the Fed's dual mandate perspective, the economy is in a great place. Unemployment is low and inflation is a non-issue. I'd expect interest rate policy to be on auto-pilot for the next few meetings, barring some random event.

Recent GDP reports from Japan and the UK show a mixed picture. Japan's GDP increased by 1.7% Y/Y; household consumption rose 2.1%; residential investment grew 4.3% while non-residential investment advanced 5.4%. Trade unsurprisingly contracted. On the other hand, the UK's economy grew 1% Y/Y in Q319, the weakest growth rate since 1Q10. On a Q/Q basis, that figure was 0.3%. Also Q/Q, household spending was up 0.4% while investment was -0.2%. Services were the main business sector contributing to growth; manufacturing contracted. All things considered, Japan's report was actually pretty good. The UK's report shows the negative effects of Brexit continue to hurt economic growth.

There's a new trade deal with Mexico and Canada. Among some of the changes (emphasis added):

The revised trade deal — called the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement — would create new intellectual property protections, require more North American parts to be used in automobiles to qualify for zero tariffs, open the Canadian milk market to U.S. farmers and create new rules for e-commerce. It would also boost wages, benefits and safety rules for workers and put in place updated environmental protections. The modified deal adds tougher measures to ensure that Mexican officials implement promised labor reforms, such as recognizing the right of workers to form independent unions. The U.S. government can crack down if Mexico doesn’t comply.

Given the current level of partisanship in Washington, it's a bit surprising that this deal went through. It's also great that this is off the table as an issue, which will hopefully give businesses a bit more clarity.

Let's turn to today's performance tables: The bond market got some clarity from the Fed today, as the Fed's "Dot Plot" indicated that the central bank has almost no intention of making any moves next year. That's why traders bid up the long end of the curve. While the QQQ was the number three performer, most equity indexes are just up marginally. Once again, stock performance almost didn't register. The sector performance table is a bit more impressive. 7/10 sectors rose, led by basic materials, technology, industrials, and communication services -- all bullish sectors. Two rate-sensitive sectors -- financials and real estate -- are at the bottom of the table.

The market is still more or less doing a whole lot of nothing this week. The SPY remains right below resistance in the 315-316 area. During the last four days, prices have printed very small candles showing the lack of overall price movement. The QQQ exhibits the same pattern ... ... as does the IWM.

So, what does this lack of meaningful activity really mean? The simplest explanation is that we're at year-end and the economy is in pretty good shape, but there isn't a big catalyst to move the markets in either direction. The only concern right now is that, with trading desks thinning out for the holidays, a major news event could cause increased volatility.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.