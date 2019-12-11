Nordic American Tankers: More Than A Dividend Company

The U.S. recently became a net crude oil exporter for the first time since the 1940s, a positive development for companies like Nordic.

There are few industries as defiantly opaque as shipping. Even offshore bankers have not developed a system as intricately elusive as the flag of convenience, under which ships can fly the flag of a state that has nothing to do with its owner, cargo, crew, or route. - Rose George

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) is a dividend company. It announced its 89th consecutive dividend in the last Q3 2019 earnings report and a positive outlook for the end of 2019 and the start of 2020.

The shipping industry is special in all regards. It is affected by so many outside factors, that predicting the success or failure of business for years ahead is often impossible. The price of oil often influenced by geopolitics, and changes in supply and demand (e.g., shale oil), different bunker prices around the world, security risks (maritime piracy, armed robbery), new environmental regulations and lack of employees - are only a few of the challenges of today's shipping industry.

With its fleet of 23 Suezmax tankers capable of moving a million barrels of crude oil each, Nordic had a busy 2019, and by November 25th, it already had over 70% of its fleet booked at an average time charter equivalent (TCE) of $34,000/day.

For 2020, Nordic is especially enthusiastic about new rules set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) starting with January 2020 that would result in an increasing demand for the company's Suezmax tankers. But something else happened recently that puts Nordic in a position to increase its profitability next year and beyond - changes in the U.S. trade balance in crude oil and petroleum products.

One of the recent Lead-Lag Reports I wrote pointed out that the U.S. has become a net oil exporter for the first time since the 1940s.

Oil exports from the United States have a tremendous impact on Nordic's business. With those on the rise, the company expects increased crude oil volumes and longer sailing distances - something Nordic hopes to form the base for increased future dividends.

While paying a dividend, Nordic continues to lose money - it recorded a loss of a little over $23 million for the first nine months of the year, mainly driven by costly financing arrangements for its fleet.

The share price fully reflects Nordic's struggles and the inability to post a profit. It bounced recently, doubling its value, but remains at almost twenty years lows.

A recent report by BTIG is responsible for the spike. It expects Nordic to be aggressive in returning cash to shareholders in the form of raised dividends, which should drive multiple expansion, valuing Nordic at $8, almost double the current price.

Nordic's share price seems to have put in a triple bottom recently. It consolidated for almost two years before bouncing from a powerful reversal pattern. The measured move for the pattern points to $5 - possible if we consider the fact that the price broke the neckline, retested it, and bounced. From a technical perspective, there's no resistance all the way up to $7.5-8.0, in line with BTIG valuation of $8.

Considering the declining losses ($23 million in the first nine months of 2019 when compared with $84 for the similar period of 2018), the proximity to the U.S. oil-exporting market and the promise of a dividend, staying long for $8 with a stop loss at $2 makes sense for the medium-term perspective.

