Build-A-Bear: Fundamental Improvements Showing

The valuation continues to be very conservative, with more than half of the market cap likely to be cash after Q4.

Build-A-Bear (NYSE:BBW) hasn't really moved since my last article on it despite reporting a strong Q3 that shows continued improvement in fundamentals after a disastrous 2018.

While some segments like commercial haven't done as well as we expected, the overall thesis remains clear - BBW is highly undervalued with substantial cash reserves, no debt, and strong FCF. Even a conservative valuation shows that BBW is trading far below fair value.

Q3: Improvements on all fronts

Q3 not only showed an improvement in nearly every aspect of the business but the company also continued to make progress strategic initiatives like diversifying revenues and improving profitability.

The best thing about this quarter is that Europe finally showed a revenue improvement after multiple quarters of revenue decline. Despite the rough macroeconomic situation, the improved marketing communications implemented after GDPR passed help European revenue to grow YOY for the first time since Brexit begin. US revenues also continued to improve as BBW continued to recover from the weak content slate last year. This helped to drive YOY retail revenue growth for the first time in multiple quarters.

We saw improvement from this evolving business model, including a 2% increase in net retail sales with improvement across geographies in both North America and Europe Source: Q3 2019 call

Despite the strong revenue performance, there have been some setbacks too that would likely affect Q4 revenue, with Frozen II in particular being weaker than BBW expected. There was also a delay in the construction of a flagship store that BBW had planned in Q4. While these factors are definitely concerning, both of them seem to be short-term headwinds that should be gone by 2020.

The property has gained momentum since the movie career and is generating nearly double our average dollars per transaction. However, the lower traffic and transaction level for the property, which is expected to be our number one story is now actually tracking at number two. Source: Q3 2019 call

Outside of traditional retail, e-commerce revenue continued to grow strongly, increasing double digits for the 8th consecutive quarter in a row. Visits continue to trend higher as the holiday season nears.

Source: similarweb

Although commercial revenue declined from $3.1mil sequentially, it still grew 20% YOY to $2.5mil. We think the sequential decline was caused by seasonality, as Q3 is usually the slowest quarter for BBW, and we expect continued growth in commercial revenues going forward.

Franchise also reported encouraging results, with 2 consecutive quarters of growth in store count. For the past few quarters, problems with the Australian franchise caused the store count to drop to 90, but it has since recovered to all-time highs, hitting 104. We think this turnaround in the franchise business will contribute substantially to the company's profitability, so we have decided to mark up the franchise business.

Overall, while the commercial business hasn't continued growing sequentially like we had thought, the other businesses have done well, and the overall company results reflect that, with revenue growing and losses narrowing. The company continues to execute on its strategic initiatives like the Build-A-Bear Entertainment business, and we expect this to contribute to shareholder value going forward.

Valuation

US Retail $5mil From comments made by management, we believe North American retail is now profitable, but results are still quite volatile, and therefore, we will be very conservative when valuing this segment, so we have decided to value it only at $5mil. EU Retail $0mil The segment is currently money losing, and it is hard to say when it will recover so to be conservative, we'll value this segment at $0. Commercial $30mil We have reduced our valuation of the commercial segment as growth has slowed, and our estimate of PBT has declined to around $5mil. We have lowered our valuation to 6x PBT or around $30mil. Franchise $12mil From past data, we estimate that franchise should be able to generate $3.5mil in revenues per year and $1.2mil in PBT. Since this is a high quality and growing franchise business, we think 10x PBT should be right. eCommerce $30mil From data disclosed by management we estimate that PBT in 2019 will likely be around $4mil. Since this is a fast growing e-commerce business, we believe this segment should be valued at roughly 7-8x 2019E PBT, or around $30mil. Cash $23mil Management expects to end the year with $20-25mil in cash, so we rounded up the average of the two values and got $23mil. Total $95mil

At a $44.4mil valuation currently, it seems like BBW is trading far below even conservative fair value. The real question remains whether management will be able to unlock this value, but with Kanen, a substantial shareholder, now on the board, we believe this value unlocking should occur sooner than later. Investors should also note that many of these segments are interdependent and are all tied to the BBW brand, which would prevent management from getting rid of segments like the retail segment even if they are a massive cash drain. Overall though, it is clear that BBW is quite cheap, with cash making up more than half of market cap despite being a profitable company.

Takeaway

Overall, BBW's fundamentals continue to show improvement after a disastrous 2018. Revenues have started growing in most segments, and profits are up substantially. The transformation to an entertainment company continues, and even though there have been setbacks, BBW still expects to be profitable this year and to generate substantial free cash flow.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.