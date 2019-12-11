Tesla's Accounts Receivables Narrative Does Not Hold Up To Scrutiny

Ongoing silence of Musk and Tesla on this very important issue does not bode well for Tesla.

Hedge fund manager David Einhorn has raised visibility to this issue by insinuating fraud in response to one of CEO Elon Musk's Twitter taunts.

Tesla has had an accounts receivable problem for five quarters now. And the company has offered no legitimate public explanation.

Noted hedge fund manager David Einhorn has recently been in a Twitter war with Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. It all started with Musk taunting Einhorn about his short position in Tesla.

After not getting a response to his questions from Musk or Tesla, especially a critical one about accounts receivables, Einhorn has escalated the Twitter war. In his most recent tweet on the subject, on Nov. 22, Einhorn mused loudly if the accounts receivables claimed by Tesla even exist.

In effect, Einhorn is openly accusing Musk and Tesla of alleged fraud. One would have thought that Musk or Tesla would respond to such a grave accusation. It has now been over two weeks and we have not yet seen a response from Tesla.

We have flagged this critical issue of Accounts Receivables to subscribers in Q3 2018, thus:

“Accounts receivables jumped from $570M to $1,155M. Management explanation that the last two days of the month being a weekend does not explain this amount. We suspect that Tesla boosted its sales significantly through fleet sales or bulk sales in the waning days of the quarter.”

We have been monitoring this Accounts Receivables issue ever since. During this time, the accounts receivables problem has not gone away. This number has stayed around $1B mark during each of the last four quarters, as follows:

Q4 2018: $949M

Q1 2019: $1,047M

Q2 2019: $1,147M

Q3 2019: $1,128M

During this time, the company’s revenues have changed as follows:

Q4 2018: $7,226M

Q1 2019: $4,541M

Q2 2019: $6,350M

Q3 2019: $6,824M

This is a highly abnormal pattern! It's not just that Accounts Receivables are relatives are flat, but they show no correlation to revenues. In a quarter where sales were $7.2B, accounts receivables were $949M and in a quarter when revenues were $4.5B (i.e. 37.5% lower) accounts receivables were $1,147M.

Given Tesla makes customers pay for its cars ahead of delivery, the accounts receivables for Tesla’s main line of business, the auto business, should be near zero. Other business segments of Tesla do not have a meaningful amount of sales to cause a high level of Accounts Receivables. As a point of reference, these other businesses of Tesla typically constitute less than 10% of sales.

Note that the Tesla product mix has been increasingly moving toward Model 3 as Model 3 sales increase and as Model S and Model X sales decline. The approximately $600M uptick in Accounts Receivables we saw in Q3 2018 alone could be 10,000 cars.

Given these dynamics, there are three possible explanations for the Accounts Receivables behavior:

1. Tesla could be consistently selling several thousand, possibly as much as 10,000 cars or more, toward fleet or bulk sales toward the end of each quarter, ostensibly to meet guidance. If so, this would constitute channel stuffing. However, the relative flatness of the Accounts Receivables number, in spite of huge revenue swings, makes this explanation somewhat unlikely.

2. Tesla, during Q3 2018, could have sold a large number of cars to a party on generous terms which are not being paid (and therefore the ongoing AR bloat). If so, this should have been disclosed and we have found no disclosure to such effect. This also goes against Tesla’s claim of “last two days of the quarter ending on a weekend.”

3. The third, and most egregious, possible explanation is that the sales corresponding to the accounts receivables do not exist.

There does not appear to be any other explanation for the strange accounts receivables behavior for the last five quarters. In other words, at best we have Tesla stuffing the channel (which has been our view in Q3 2018 as indicated by our view at that time) and at worst, Tesla allegedly is committing fraud (which is what Mr. Einhorn is insinuating).

Given such a dire set of possibilities, one would expect Tesla to have responded publicly by now. But they have not. To be sure, Tesla seems to have offered two explanations over time:

At the time of the first AR Jump, in Q3 2018, Tesla claimed the uptick was due to the last two days of the quarter ending on a weekend. More recently, it has been rumored that Tesla has been selectively disclosing to analysts that the Accounts Receivables was due to European sales (the reference to this rumor can be seen from the Einhorn missive linked earlier).

However, neither of these explanations make much sense given that this issue has been going on now for over a year and because European sales are typically less than 30% of Tesla sales as can be seen from a geographic split compilation from a twitter user Ben McMillan:

Even these splits overstate the AR case because:

Europeans are widely known to pay with electronic transactions and are not known to pay by check. Based on our read of Europe, we estimate that far less than 10% of the customers are likely to pay by a check. To the extant people pay at the last minute, we are only talking about the impact of delays in payments in the last few days of the quarter - which is negligible.

Einhorn is asking if the accounts receivables even exist because Tesla has offered no public explanation since the issue was raised. We suspect Mr. Einhorn has done math similar to what we present above and can see that the explanation trickling out from selective disclosures does not meet scrutiny.

Note that this is a row that was initiated by Musk’s taunts, and one would think Musk would be able to follow up on his taunts. But there has been utter silence on this issue from Musk.

It does not help that there's a history of Tesla management selectively disclosing or not disclosing material information. Added to that, Musk has settled with SEC on prior fraud allegations without denying guilt. More recently, admissions of CEO Musk and other executives in the recent SolarCity depositions are damning.

It's therefore not surprising that Einhorn is alleging fraud. Make no mistake, saying there are no sales to go with the accounts receivables is an accusation of fraud and it's being made publicly.

We do not believe Tesla’s response, or the lack there of, is looking good. Given Tesla’s long record of selective disclosures and inability to answer direct questions on the subject suggest that there's likely something dubious about the accounts receivables number. If Tesla has nothing to hide, they are free to publicly explain the issue. We welcome Tesla IR to post an explanation. If not, we expect that issue will gain further visibility and damage Tesla’s already poor corporate governance reputation.

For investor’s sake, we welcome Tesla to offer a credible explanation with supporting numbers.

Before it is here, it is on the Beyond The Hype subscriber platform. For timely and in-depth research and analysis of semiconductors, solar, battery, autonomous vehicles, and other emerging technology stocks, please consider subscribing to our Beyond The Hype platform.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Any positions disclosed by the Author are part of a diversified portfolio. Author considers lack of diversification to be one of the gravest errors made by many investors.

Shorting is a sophisticated investment strategy that requires superior investment skills and must be avoided by all but experienced investors with the appropriate skill and wherewithal.