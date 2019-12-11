Stitch Fix: Still Cheap

As discussed last quarter, investors were literally giving away Stitch Fix (SFIX) when the stock dipped below $20. The company remains a consistent 20% grower as the fashion retailer uses technology to dress active clients. The stock appears ready for a breakout to new highs based on the cheap valuation, but the market appears to have some remaining concerns with Stitch Fix not holding the original gains following earnings.

Consistent 20% Growth

For yet another quarter, Stitch Fix grew revenues by greater than 20%. The company guided to another quarter of 22% growth in FQ2 and annual revenues approaching 24% growth for the fiscal year (excluding the 53rd week) that ends next July.

Source: Stitch Fix FQ1'20 shareholder letter

Based on these growth rates, investors shouldn't be bearish on the stock. In addition, the Personal Shopper by Prime Wardrobe from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) was fully on the market during the quarter.

Stitch Fix survived and thrived the added competition in the quarter. Active clients were up nearly 17% in the quarter to 3,416. The more impressive part of the story is that the personalized styling service continues to invent how customers purchase clothing items from the site to drive higher revenues from existing clients.

For the last year, clients spent an average of 9.5% more than the prior year. Both Shop Your Looks and Shop New Colors introduced direct buying concepts that promise to drive revenue growth per customer. The new options continue the tradition of the styling service offering clients assortments of clothing void of the clutter from visiting a mall or perusing a traditional online store like Amazon.

The company just isn't reliant on new clients, yet the move into the U.K. and kids offerings offer such the path to new clients. The combination of new clients and solid comp sales that existing clients makes the 20% growth rate more obtainable and appealing to investors.

Absurd Value

The stock is now up about 50% off the lows from the last quarter's induced dip, yet Stitch Fix is still very cheap. With about $390 million in cash and investments, the stock only has an enterprise value of slightly above $2.3 billion. With the stock not holding the highs over $28, Stitch Fix only trades at ~1x the EV/S target of FY21 revenues of $2.3 billion.

Data by YCharts

The company expects to generate about $100 million in adjusted EBITDA this year, so Stitch Fix isn't the typical technology company burning cash to generate this 20% growth. The company has a 5% EBITDA margin while still spending over 10% of revenues on marketing alone and roughly 45% on SG&A in the last quarter before excluding SBC.

The free cash flow for the quarter was over $20 million. Rarely can one find a stock generating solid cash flows while still investing in the future.

If investors viewed Stitch Fix as a cloud software firm, the stock would trade at 5-7x revenues. For now, the stock trades at ~25x adjusted EBITDA estimates.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is for investors to ignore a lot of the commentary regarding the stock being overvalued. The reported small loss for FQ1 was inclusive of SBC. Otherwise, Stitch Fix is a highly profitable company when excluding over $12 million in SBC costs.

The stock is still cheap following the recent rally, and investors should use any further dip in the stock to own the premier online styling service at a discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SFIX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.