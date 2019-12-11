Western Digital Corporation (WDC) CEO Steve Milligan presents at Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Brokers Conference (Transcript)

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Brokers Conference December 11, 2019 1:00 PM ET

Thank you everyone for joining. Tim Long IT Hardware Communications analysts at Barclays. We are very happy to have senior leadership team from Western Digital here, Steve Milligan, CEO and Bob Eulau, CFO. So first I think we've got to make a little Safe Harbor.

Steve Milligan

Yes. I'll make a couple of comments. So we will be making forward-looking comments and I direct you to our public filings that disclose the risk factors that are associated with those forward-looking statements.

Tim Long

Excellent. Maybe we'll start off with you Steve, first congratulations on the upcoming retirement. Maybe just give us a little color about kind of the timing of the decision and why maybe decision and any progress or any updates on.

Steve Milligan

Yes. So I mean the first thing I think that we have to recognize is that any decision that you make career wise obviously there's a lot of personal factors that go into it which I will get into a lot but I've been -- the other thing to keep in mind is that, I have been a CEO for ten years. I was CEO of Touch Global Storage for three years and then the past seven years for Western Digital. And so I think that I'm improving the overall average of tenure in terms of being a CEO and these are balancing and demanding jobs particularly one where you are in the industry that we're in. Lot of travels, spend a lot of time away from my family and kind of time for a change move onto the next chapter in my life.

And the other thing that I think it was a very important factor in all of it is that we've acquired SanDisk in 2016. We've assembled a very strong and powerful platform in terms of storage market. And we've gone through -- since we've owned SanDisk, we've gone through an up-cycle and then a down cycle. And what I wanted to make sure that when I did decide to leave that the company was on the right trajectory and we have turned the corner in terms of the down-cycle associated with the flash business things are improving albeit maybe not as rapidly as everybody would like or hope that the business is headed on the right trajectory and the company's in good shape and hope that it was kind of the right time to go into something else.

Tim Long

Okay, great. Maybe reported pretty recently. Just talk a little bit about the kind of outlook for 2020 whoever wants to take it whereas some of the things that you are most excited about for the business as you look out the next year or two.

Steve Milligan

Yes. So as I alluded to the financial results for Western Digital in the market environment is improving and the demand environment has been fine for a while. The issues that we saw in the flash market were really supply induced. That was just too much flash inventory in the market. And so prices compressed as a consequence of that for a variety of different reasons the supply situation has kind of rectified itself. We indicated that we felt that the industry would be in a balanced supply/demand situation as we exit this year in the next couple of weeks.

And so things are really moving in the right direction. Our financial results improved this past quarter from where they were in our fiscal fourth quarter. We expect them to continue to improve in the December quarter consistent with our guidance that we issued back. I mean as we move through 2020, we continue to expect that our financial performance in the aggregate will improve. It will improve for a number of different reasons one being the fact that the pricing environment in the flash market will continue through.

We will see margin improvement in the first half of the year and a seasonally softer time of the year. And then we will see that financial performance from a margin perspective our expectation is that improvement will accelerate as we move into the back half of calendar 2014. So good movement from a financial perspective in that.

Tim Long

Okay. May be let's get into the businesses a little bit. I just wanted to start on high level on the flash business. It's obviously a pretty unique industry structure. And you have a big player in Samsung and you got kind of a little bit more of -- obviously, on partner approach there as well. Just talk about how to compete longer-term in that business given the industry structure and some of the scale benefits that Samsung might have from time-to-time.

Steve Milligan

Sure. Well, clearly it's a business where scale makes a difference. And one of the things that I think that people maybe sometimes forget is that if you look at -- I mean Samsung clearly is the market leader, they're great company, and [indiscernible] better. We have an immense amount of respect for them. If you look at their size and then the size of Western Digital with our joint venture partner Kioxia. We're roughly about the same in terms of scale, in terms of bit output and manufacturing capability, R&D spending all that kind of stuff. And so that enables us both ourselves and our joint venture partner to be able to compete with a Samsung in terms of the scale aspects of the business. The other thing is that also our joint venture relationship with Kioxia is also very capital efficient. We don't have to invest 100% of everything, we can to share in the risk from an R&D perspective, it's very cash efficient the way that it is structured.

And so, not only does it enable us to compete from that scale perspective which is required. But it also allows us to do it in a very capital and risk adjusted kind of way in terms of the way that it's set up. So we think it's a pretty -- we inherited it in terms of the acquisition, but we think it's a pretty clever setup the way that it was established over 20 years ago.

Tim Long

Okay. Sticking with flash it seemed last quarter going into this quarter, the mix is shifting a little bit going back into mobile. So can you talk a little bit about different verticals and kind of why go back into mobile now and are you there to stay how should we think about the end-market exposures for you.

Steve Milligan

Yes. So, one of the things that sort of answer that in a broader way. One of the things that we've really spent a lot of time focusing on is to make sure that we have the right product lineup that can address the different markets within the flash market. And so we had some execution issue if you go back a couple of years ago where we didn't execute as well in terms of enterprise SSD. We got that execution engine moving in the right direction. We've got new products out in the marketplace, will have more products out in the marketplace. We expect that we're going to be increasing our market presence in the enterprise SSD area which that's a higher margin opportunity for us. So that's, if I look at 2020 that's one of the things that excites me the most is how we can continue to execute there and increase our market presence there

The mobile market if you look at that overall and mobile we're talking about smartphones and the like that's a big part of the NAND market. So it's a market where we have to participate in it but we also need to make sure that we participate at the right level. In other words, we don't want to over participate or under participate. As we saw the cycle deepen margins in that segment of the market became unacceptable from our perspective basically we are economically, it didn't make sense to ship to some of those customers.

As we see the NAND market recover, the margins are still low. There's still not where we want them to be, but it now makes economic sense for us to participate. And so we'll begin the mix in some of our business into the mobile market as we do that at least initially that will be margin dilutive to us. But as again as the pricing environment improves it will move to where it's a neutral position to actually arguably a positive position from an overall margin perspective. But we will see some -- some deviations of that as we move into it over a period of time.

Tim Long

And just touching on margins here on the NAND side. You talk a little bit about the slope of the trajectory of how you're thinking about that getting back the margin recovery that should happen with better pricing and better...

Steve Milligan

I got a little bit criticized because they use on the call modest improvement in our margins which investors wanted to hear something more aggressive. And so but we're going to continue to see our margins improve in the first half of calendar 2020, it will be going to use the word modest again people can give me a rough time about it again. But it'll be a little bit modest in the first half because we've got a seasonal -- demand is and this has nothing to worry about, demand is a little bit seasonally soft in the first half of the year. So you won't see as much momentum but as we move to the back half of the year that margin improvement is going to accelerate because we're expecting by that time that there is a high likelihood that flash will be short in the marketplace.

And so, I mean we're pretty confident in terms of our financial outlook for calendar 2020 in terms of that improving margin profile for our flash business and our hard drive business is going to continue to be very profitable at plus 30% gross margins.

Bob Eulau

Yes. That's all in spite of the headwind we have with our new K1 fab. So when we talk pretty openly about that but that's 300 basis points of headwind. We're pushing against.

Tim Long

And that should start rolling off in second half of next year.

Bob Eulau

Yes, exactly. Second half of the calendar year will move into production volumes and start to burn down those period expenses.

Tim Long

And this is the investment in the new…

Bob Eulau

Yes, correct.

Tim Long

Okay and just last on -- on this side, what do you think it's a bit growth next year for yourselves and the industry? Do you have any different?

Bob Eulau

We're forecasting is that supply bit growth will grow around 30% for the industry. And that demand will grow. And this is where you get into this issue of flash being short from a supply perspective that demand will grow in kind of a mid-30 percent range. So, if we see that and again if the industry finishes this calendar year and kind of a state of equilibrium somewhat from a supply-demand perspective. You can then understand why we've got the confidence that pricing is going to improve as we move through calendar 2020.

Tim Long

Okay, great. Maybe we switch over to hard drives. Obviously, there's also a different industry structure here [indiscernible] players that we want to count it. You guys have a really strong position capacity enterprise of course and that's really the best part of the market. The competitors seems to be making a lot of noise about -- your largest competitor about their roadmap and you guys are having a little bit different roadmap. So can you talk a little bit about how you see the evolution up in capacity in that key end market. And do you think the structure of the industry will change or you guys will be in a market share gain positioning or a better margin position as you go up capacity.

Steve Milligan

Yes. You are right. Our competitor is making a lot of noise and a lot of unnecessary noise in my opinion. And if you look at it and I think there's a few things to be very, very clear on. The first thing is that Western Digital and then Hitachi Global Storage which remember I was the CEO there. We have been long the leader in the capacity enterprise market for as long as I can remember we've had market share from an exabytes standpoint in capacity enterprise that has been north of 50%.

Now what's happened over the course of, let's just call it the last 12 months is that we have had a leadership position in 14 terabyte capacity point in terms of capacity -- in terms of capacity enterprise. And our competitor was nowhere to be found. So what we saw as we've seen our market share increase from call it that low 50% range to something anywhere between 55% to 60%. And we've done that through superior execution, great relationships with our customers, market leadership all that stuff. We continue to expect that we're going to be the market leader in terms of capacity enterprise. We have announced that we will be sampling our 18 terabyte and 16 terabyte product within the next couple of weeks. We're getting down to the end of December. And so, when we doing that we will be going through qualifications and the first half of calendar 2020. And we expect to be in volume shipments in terms of our 16 and 18 terabyte drive in the first part of calendar 2020.

Could we possibly see our share return to if you want to call at a more normalized level which would be in that low-ish kind of 50% that's certainly a possibility that's not necessarily what we're planning. But the notion that our customers that have long relied on us or going to flip all of their demand to a customer to a supplier that completely booted the 14 terabyte capacity points and gain gobs of share is just -- it's an absurd notion. It's not going to happen.

Tim Long

Okay. Strong answer.

Steve Milligan

Might happen.

Tim Long

So you think that that will result in maybe just the transitional happen slower more when Western Digital has the product there?

Steve Milligan

Well, I mean first off these customers do not transition to higher capacity points. It's not like a light switch kind of transition. So, they will do a gradual transition just like they've done with 14 and 12 terabyte and that kind of thing. So it will be a gradual transition because they've got to make sure that, they've got to manage their fleet. And so, they're going to do it in a way that manages the risk of the introduction of the new capacity point, a new product in this case potentially a new supplier or if you want to call it that. And so those transitions to those hired fasting points they tend to take place over a series of quarters as opposed to one quarter.

And so we think that based upon where we're at from a technology perspective what we're hearing from our customers that we're strongly positioned from a competitive standpoint as it relates to our 18 and our 16 terabyte drive.

Tim Long

Okay. Are you seeing any difference in the different cloud vendors maybe say the Chinese compared to the U.S. big cloud players as far as their migration to 14 and beyond?

Steve Milligan

The Chinese hyperscale guys have tended to lag the U.S. hyperscale guys in terms of moving to the higher capacity points. They have always kind of lagged. Now that that lag has kind of closing over a period of time. So they tend to follow what the U.S. guys do but they may be a quarter or two or three behind just in terms of their adoption.

Tim Long

Okay. And your position with Chinese vendors…

Steve Milligan

We also have a strong relationship with the Chinese as well. And I mean I don't mean that [indiscernible] flipped to answer, but when you have almost 60% market share and you kind of sell to everybody but it's sort of just a reality.

Tim Long

Okay. Just on the margin side here. Could you talk a little bit about costs, margin changes as we scale up to 16 and 18…

Steve Milligan

I'm going to give Bob chance to talk a little.

Bob Eulau

Yes. I mean we said as you heard in the December quarter, we're already expecting to get our gross margins for hard drives overall above 30% and we believe with continued growth and capacity enterprise and that it becoming a bigger piece of the total mix will end up with our gross margins in the mid-30 percent range and that's really our plan.

Tim Long

Okay. And then, when you think about the longer-term migration above 20 terabits and energy assisted and just newer drive, what's the timeline there and it seems like there's a steady multiyear.

Steve Milligan

We haven't announced specific timelines beyond we've talked about in terms of the 16, the 18, the 20 terabyte had some more, but we're going to continue to introduce new higher-capacity drives. One of the things I think is very important to keep in mind is, yes, of course, we've been investing in MAMR or magnetic-based recording as -- microwave, I'm sorry, microwave assisted magnetic recording as well as HAMR. We're also investing in HAMR. So we're not going to sit here and tell you that it's MAMR versus HAMR, we believe that both technologies are viable.

And we do believe that HAMR is going to have to be introduced at some point, in other words MAMR will run out of gas, do not dispute that fact. Or the difference in terms of our major competitor is that we don't believe that we need to introduce HAMR-based drives as quickly as they do. But we're not here to argue HAMR versus MAMR. I think that's a losing argument.

Tim Long

Right. Now is there incremental cost on the development side to kind of straddle the different technologies.

Steve Milligan

Yes. But it's all manageable, it's not -- I would not say that significant. And so but yes of course we've got to invest in both.

Tim Long

I will see if there's any questions here and then I have some more anyone. No. Okay. You talked one of the opportunities for next year, the enterprise flash area. And maybe if you could dig down and how big of an opportunity you think that is and where do you think that will show up?

Bob Eulau

I think Steve alluded to it already we're very excited about our product line-up for enterprise SSDs and we had struggled there with the products a bit in the past, but now we're set, getting very good response from customers. And we're expecting this year, we'll exit with our market share is somewhere in the high single-digits low double-digits. We have a goal to get to 20% market share which we think we can do fairly quickly.

And we say that because we have all the customer relationships we are obviously already have a lot of success with capacity enterprise and so we won't get this share one point at a time, it'll tend to be more lumpy, but we're very confident that we can make good progress there.

Tim Long

Okay. And then on the technology side I think you hit the crossover point for 96 layers. Could you maybe talk about kind of 128 and kind of progression and what that will mean for…

Steve Milligan

I don't know where we made any dates on terms of 120x or we haven't put a specific date.

Bob Eulau

I mean we feel, I mean it's a little bit of an overall statement, but we feel very comfortable about our competitive positioning as it relates to flash technology. Obviously, our main competition there is Samsung that when we analyze where we're at and we look at where Samsung and others are at, we feel very comfortable about not only where we're at today, but where we anticipate being over the course of the next 12, 24, 36 months.

Tim Long

Okay. Maybe on the SSD side the gaming, it seems like it's something that's going to start picking up more. Can you just give us your sense on that business?

Steve Milligan

Yes. So what's happening is that gaming consoles are moving from our hard drive based flash storage to flash-based storage that's [indiscernible]. We had exited from our hard drive perspective, the gaming market. Earlier we don't currently -- we have typically there's only two gaming guys right, so we've historically been suppliers of them, but we have not been recent suppliers even in terms of hard drive business. So as that moves away from a hard driver perspective, it doesn't serve as a negative for us. It does to the industry.

And we are working with the gaming guys on flash-based solutions. Those will begin to get introduced and ramped later in 2020 in time for the holiday season and we're excited about that opportunity I mean it's a nice incremental opportunity with -- I would say more stability less volatility. It's a longer running product. It's not such a quarter-to-quarter kind of negotiation thing. And like I said, we've had long-standing relationships with both of those customers. So it's a good incremental exciting opportunity for us and for the flash industry.

Tim Long

Okay. Maybe just close out with one more back to the cloud and capacity business. We've heard a lot about recovery. You guys have talked about the cloud vertical recovery. Can you just talk a little bit about slope of the curve there and what do you think this will be a long sustained or do you think it'll be more cyclical like we just hit.

Steve Milligan

There is always a bit of cyclicality. And but the way we look at the market is that exabyte growth for the cloud guys clearly it's highly correlated to overall growth in data. But we see that market growing from a storage perspective 35% a year in terms of exabyte consumption that's been pretty consistent over a longer period of time. If you tend to look at in terms of the year at sort of aggregates around that number sometimes when you look at it from a quarter-to-quarter perspective, it can be above or below that line.

But right now we're seeing pretty good strong demand nothing that's egregious, if you know what I mean, that [indiscernible] some sort of a drop-off. As they get bigger and I would call it, I mean these are very big sophisticated companies, so I don't want to say the one thing that would offend our customers. But as they get more sophisticated in terms of their consumption models, in their buying patterns and that kind of thing, it sort of becomes a little bit left lumpy and you get the law of large numbers. So things kind of average out a little bit differently.

But right now the demand environment is good and we've got great relationships and then we've got a strong product roadmap and we're going to continue to increase our participation not only in a capacity enterprise, but also in terms of the flash-based storage needs that they have.

Tim Long

Okay, great. We've got a question.

Unidentified Analyst

Steve Milligan

Well, I would say that one thing that you have to keep in mind. So the question is, has our view on flash line demand as we move into calendar 2020, how's it has changed over the last six to nine months. The one main change that we've seen over the last six to nine months is recall, we had a power outage and with our joint venture partner right and so that dramatically changed the overall supply environment. And so that was cold call that kind of a reset in terms of what was happening from a supply perspective. But, in terms of beyond that, if you look at the underlying dynamics in terms of one the amount of bits that are going to be built. And the underlying demand, it's pretty much stayed pretty constant. That was really the reset from a supply perspective that not only gave us the confidence to one call the trough on the flash market, but to be able to say because we did this call it six months ago that might be ramping up a little bit, but that by the end of this year we'd be back in supply balance and then not only that to be able to say that as we move through the back half of the year and we think that there's a high probability that will be in a shortage kind of situation. Don't know if that answers your question but it really was the power outage that was the big variable that changed over that time period.

Tim Long

Okay. I think we're going to have to wrap there. Thank you very much.

Steve Milligan

Thank you.