UniCredit: Recent Strategy Update Shows That Valuation Discount Is Unwarranted

It has recently presented its strategic plan for 2020-23, continuing to focus on strengthening its operations and balance sheet.

UniCredit is an Italian bank that has significantly turned around its business over the past few years.

UniCredit (OTCPK:UNCRY) is an interesting value play in the European banking sector, as the bank is still trading at a discount to peers and its fundamentals are catching up to other large European banks, something that isn’t currently reflected in its share price.

Background

UniCredit is an Italian bank that is present in its domestic market and internationally the two most important markets are Germany and Austria, with the three countries accounting for some 80% of its revenues. The rest of its revenues comes mainly from Central and Eastern European (CEE) countries.

After several years of relatively weak financial performance, a new CEO was appointed in 2016 and the bank started a new restructuring phase. At the time, the bank’s main issues were its large exposure to non-performing loans (NPLs) and a weak capitalization compared to its European peers.

UniCredit performed a sizable capital increase at the beginning of 2017, sold large portfolios of NPLs and disposed non-strategic stakes, such as Finecobank (OTC:FNBKY), to improve its business profile. UniCredit was able to do a significant overhaul during the past three years, evolving from one of the weakest banks in Europe to have a profile much more in line with other large European banks.

As shown in the next graph, the bank was able to reduce significantly its exposure to non-performing exposures, has a much better capital position, reduced its cost base and improved its profitability, resulting in a much stronger business profile than a few years ago.

Source: UniCredit.

This strategy was well executed and the bank is now in a much better position, even though its growth prospects for the next few years are quite limited. Indeed, UniCredit has recently presented a strategy update, setting new targets for the next four years that aren’t particularly ambitious, reflecting the difficult operating environment that European banks face right now.

Strategic Update

Regarding its business profile, UniCredit expects to maintain its geographical exposure relatively unchanged in the next few years, with the exception being Turkey, where the bank is divesting its stake in the local bank Yapi Ve Kredi (OTC:YVKAF). UniCredit has recently sold a 9% stake in the bank to its Turkish partner Koc Holding to simplify its structure and boost capital, planning to exit the country in the next few years.

Beyond Turkey, UniCredit expects to remain its operations focused in its core markets of Italy, Germany and Austria, plus selected CEE countries.

Source: UniCredit.

Going forward, UniCredit aims to grow and strengthen its client franchise, improve efficiency and maintain a solid financial position. Its top line should be supported by loan growth in individuals and small and medium-sized enterprises and the bank also wants to grow private banking and wealth management, converting deposits into Assets under Management (AuM) in these segments.

On the cost side, UniCredit’s cost-cutting program targets mainly cost and staff reductions in Italy, while CEE is not a major issue for the bank. It plans 8,000 staff reduction between 2020-23, or about 10% of its workforce, and the closure of 500 branches. Despite these cuts, its total cost base is expected to remain broadly flat at about €10.2 billion ($11.3 billion) per year, as the bank needs to invest in digitalization to remain competitive in the banking sector.

Regarding its main financial targets, UniCredit is not being overly optimistic considering that it expects modest revenue growth during 2020-23 (on average, annual growth of only 0.8% per year), a stable cost base and slightly higher profitability. For instance, its underlying net profit is expected to be about €4.7 billion ($5.2 billion) in 2019 and increase to €5 billion ($5.54 billion) by 2023. This represents a modest increase of about 6.4%, showing that UniCredit’s prospects of earnings growth in the coming years are quite limited.

Source: UniCredit.

UniCredit aims to maintain a strong capitalization and is expected to increase its tangible equity to about €60 billion ($66 billion) by 2023. This explains why the bank’s return on tangible equity (RoTE) ratio is targeted to be relatively flat during this period at higher than 8%, as the bank prioritizes capital build rather than shareholder returns in the next few years.

Nevertheless, capital distribution should be between 40% and 50% of annual earnings during 2019-23, through cash dividends and share buybacks. Related to 2019 earnings, the bank announced a 30% cash dividend plus a 10% share buyback, the first repurchase program in many years. It targets a total capital distribution of €8 billion ($8.86 billion) during 2020-23, of which €6 billion ($6.64 billion) through dividends and the rest through share buybacks.

Regarding its capitalization, UniCredit’s fully loaded core equity tier 1 (FL CET1 ratio) is currently about 12.5% and the bank expects to maintain a management buffer of 200-250 basis points (bps) in the next few years over capital requirements.

As the bank is expecting regulatory headwinds that could consume about 300 bps of FL CET1 ratio in the next eight years and the deconsolidation of its Turkish bank Yapi will impact negatively its capitalization, UniCredit’s capital ratio should remain in the 12-13% range in the coming years.

This is slightly below the average level for the European banking sector, but an acceptable level for a retail-oriented bank, so I don’t expect capitalization to be an issue for the bank in the medium term. On the other hand, its need to retain earnings to offset capital headwinds leaves it with little headroom to deliver higher capital returns than expected, thus I don’t see the bank beating current dividend expectations in the next 2-3 years.

According to analysts’ estimates, UniCredit should increase its dividend to €0.61 ($0.68) per share related to 2019 earnings, representing a dividend payout ratio of 31%. At its current share price, UniCredit offers a forward dividend yield of about 4.8%, an attractive level of income, but below its main peer Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCPK:ISNPY) which has a yield of more than 8%.

These capital return prospects are decent and are likely to be met as the bank has signaled a strong preference for share buybacks over merger and acquisitions (M&A), even though small bolt-on deals are not excluded by the bank in the near future.

Conclusion

UniCredit’s recent strategy update has confirmed that the bank is on the right path to strengthen its operations and that is taking a conservative management of its balance sheet. This should lead in the long term to higher investor confidence in the bank’s business model and a higher valuation.

Indeed, UniCredit is still one of the cheapest banks within the European banking sector, currently trading at a price to book value of only 0.52x, compared to about 0.78x for the sector and 0.8x of its closest peer Intesa.

Given that UniCredit’s fundamentals have improved markedly over the past few years and the bank has a clear strategy of improving its business profile in the medium term, this valuation discount seems to be too harsh and a re-rating is possible in the next 2-3 years.

Therefore, UniCredit remains an interesting value play within the European banking sector, with some upside potential if its restructuring plan remains on a positive path and the macroeconomic momentum stays positive in Europe during the next few years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNCRY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.