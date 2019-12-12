T.J. Maxx Cuts Through Retail Headwinds

Source: Barron's

It has been tough sledding for the retail sector this earnings season, particularly for traditional retailers. Earnings have been marked by an aggressive promotional environment, stagnant to declining revenue growth and falling margins. Certain retailers are bucking the trend. T.J. Maxx (TJX) happens to be one of them. In its most recent quarter, T.J. Maxx reported revenue of $10.5 billion, up 6% Y/Y.

Consolidated comparable sales rose 4%, which was equally impressive. Customer traffic was the primary driver of comparable sales. This was important. Several retailers have had to discount product in order to drive traffic. Target (NYSE:TGT) has been one of the few exceptions. I have long-held the suspicion that the economy has not been as strong as policymakers have represented. Thus, discount stores and off-price retailers like T.J. Maxx should outperform.

The company generated revenue growth across each of its four segments. Revenue from Marmax, which included Marshall's and T.J. Maxx, rose 6%. Marmax represented 61% of total revenue and 65% of total segment profit, so its growth had an outsized impact on the total company. Marmax's comparable sales were 4% as well.

HomeGoods revenue rose 8% Y/Y, while comparable sales were up 1%. This is T.J. Maxx's second-largest segment and provides a nice complement to its off-price retail concept. Its success could be coming at the expense of retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY). Revenue from TJX Canada and TJX International rose 4% and 6%, respectively. Certain other firms have faced headwinds abroad due to tariffs and the trade war with China. T.J. Maxx's international operations reported a comparable sales increase. In the case of Canada, the company thinks it can continue to gain market share. Overall, it was an impressive quarter from a top line perspective.

Margins Ticked Down Slightly

The question remained, "Would comparable sales growth lead to expanding margins?" Gross margin was 28.8% versus 28.9% in the year earlier period. The company experienced higher supply chain costs and a decrease in merchandise margin, partially offset by leverage in certain expenses. On a dollar basis, gross profit of $3.0 billion rose 6%, in line with revenue growth. SG&A expense of $1.9 billion grew 7% Y/Y. SG&A as a percentage of revenue was 18.0% versus 17.9% in the year earlier period. The increase was primarily driven by wage increases.

The fallout was that EBITDA of $1.3 billion was up 4% Y/Y. EBITDA margin was 12.9%, down 20 basis points versus the year earlier period. This caused EBITDA to grow less than revenue. Of note was that segment profit margins at TJX Canada fell about 180 basis points on higher supply chain costs and lower merchandise margin. Segment profit margins for TJX International were off about 60 basis points in a challenging international retail environment.

International operations are growing, yet the company must work harder and spend more to achieve that growth. TJX Canada and TJX International represented a combined 24% of total revenue. Their margin erosion could become a key narrative going forward.

Strong Liquidity

T.J. Maxx has strong liquidity. The company has $2.1 billion of cash on hand and about $1.7 billion of working capital. Its cash is slightly less than its $2.2 billion debt load. Cash flow from operations for the first 39 weeks of the year was $1.9 billion. Strong liquidity and healthy cash flows is a competitive advantage, in my opinion. If the retail wars come down to a battle of the balances, then T.J. Maxx appears well-positioned.

Conclusion

TJX generated solid revenue growth in a tough retail environment. I expect the off-price retailer to continue to be an outlier in the retail space. TJX trades at 24x earning and is up over 30% Y/Y. I rate the stock a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.