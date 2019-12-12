Kirkland Lake Gold's Acquisition Of Detour Gold And All The Fallacious 'Analysis'

DRGDF is a top 10 holding in The Gold Edge portfolio, and there is an 89% gain on this position. I'm looking for either a rebound in Kirkland Lake before I sell my Detour shares or possibly another competing bid.

Using the current reserves, Detour Lake will generate more discounted pre-tax cash flow than Fosterville even if a higher AISC is assumed.

Detour Lake, on the other hand, has a 20+ year mine life, and the higher grade isn't reached until the second half of that LOM.

There are only 3-4 years of high-grade reserves remaining at Fosterville, and I see no signs of significant reserve expansion (at current grade) on the horizon.

The consensus opinion on this deal is that it's atrocious for Kirkland Lake, as it is a low-cost producer, and Detour's $1,100+ AISC will be a drag on margins.

Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) announced a few weeks ago that it's acquiring Detour Gold (OTCPK:DRGDF) for $4.9 billion in stock, or a 24% premium.

KL plunged the day of this news announcement, wiping out most of the premium for Detour shareholders.

The consensus opinion on this deal - and why KL was eviscerated - is that it's atrocious for Kirkland Lake, as it is a low-cost producer, and Detour's $1,100+ AISC will be a drag on margins. This is a highly flawed argument. Most "analysis" I have seen on this acquisition shows a severe lack of understanding of both of these stories.

It's actually the other way around: this deal is superb for Kirkland Lake, and KL shareholders should be thrilled. Detour Gold shareholders are the ones that should be voicing their displeasure. In this article, I will explain why.

The Issue With Kirkland Lake Gold = Valuation

KL is priced as if Fosterville will produce 600,000 ounces of gold at an AISC of $300 per ounce for the next 15-20 years. When in actuality, the reserves only support another 3-4 years (accounting for 2019 depletion) of output at that level and margin.

Below are the M&I and Inferred resources at Fosterville, which only contain an average grade of around 5 grams per ton. Compare that to the reserve grade of 31 g/t. While the resource is almost 4 million ounces of gold, the grade is only 1/6th of the current reserve grade.

Up until last week, Kirkland hadn't released any significant exploration updates this year on Fosterville. Instead, all of the focus was on Macassa (which isn't where reserve expansion is needed most). The lack of news on Fosterville implied that nothing of substance had been found down-dip of the Swan zone.

The company finally released some exploration results on Fosterville last week, but they were underwhelming. At least compared to the 2017-2018 drill results, which contained wide-width, bonanza grade intercepts.

Below are infill results from the Swan zone from the latest press release. I want to see these types of drill holes down plunge, but that's not what the company is getting.

924 g/t Au over 3.6 m (ETW 3.2 m) in hole UDH2872

918 g/t Au over 7.0 m (ETW 6.8 m) in hole UDH3024

625 g/t Au over 3.6 m (ETW 3.3 m) in hole UDH2483

488 g/t Au over 5.0 m (ETW 4.7 m) in hole UDH3171

229 g/t Au over 11.2 m (ETW 11 m) in hole UDH3103

365 g/t Au over 6.8 m (ETW 6.1 m) in hole UDH3101

367 g/t Au over 6.3 m (ETW 5.9 m) in hole UDH2863

Instead, it's 7-10 g/t material over similar widths. There are some higher-grade results mixed in, but it's nothing like what was discovered over the last few years in the Swan zone.

I'm sure there will be reserve expansion at the end of this year (maybe an additional 1-2 years at this 600,000-ounce output), but I'm not convinced it will be as high of a grade compared to what the company is currently mining at Fosterville. Which means the reserve grade might be watered down in the next update. I'm not expecting it to drop to 20 g/t, but 25-30 g/t is possible. This would be a red flag for Fosterville.

What would change my opinion is if KL added another 2+ million ounces of gold to the reserve base at the same grade as current reserves. That's what's needed to support the valuation of the stock, but so far there are no signs that this amount of high-grade (30+ g/t) reserve expansion is on the horizon.

Kirkland Lake reminds me of Hecla Mining in 2017, when Hecla's San Sebastian mine was in a similar position. As I said at the time in my article, Hecla will likely underperform:

Here is the long story short: San Sebastian's mined grade and production continues to decline. I don't see Hecla hitting anything major yet that would give me confidence that the operation can keep costs at the current level for much longer. The underground section they are moving into does contain high-grade material - as I showed above in the longitudinal section of the Middle Vein. Outside of that area though, there just isn't much yet that can keep this operation humming along past 2018. The key is for Hecla to keep those drill bits turning and find additional high value gold and silver. If they don't discover more, then it's only a matter of time before this shows up in the income statement.The market isn't pricing this in yet and seems to be overlooking the problem. When I talk about spotting red flags early in mining companies, this is what I mean.

Hecla drastically underperformed over the next year, year and a half, as the bearish thesis played out as expected. I think the same will eventually happen to KL unless it finds more ultra-high grade ounces at Fosterville.

KL was smart to take advantage of its lofty share price, as the writing is on the wall. It will still be a few years before there is a negative impact on cash flow, but if the next reserve update showed the red flag just discussed, investors might begin to re-rate the stock lower.

In other words, the short- to medium-term outlook is still quite strong. The problem, though, is the valuation already more than fully accounts for this, as it doesn't factor in the decline in cash flow and production that is on the way.

Detour Gold, On The Other Hand...

As I have pointed about Detour Gold, the best years for the company's Detour Lake mine are still ahead.

Detour Lake is an operation that has a 20+ year mine life, but the more robust grades won't be reached until the second half of that LOM. If you notice in the diagram below, the higher-grade ore (reddish and yellowish hues) is located in the middle and bottom of the pit. In the first half of the mine life, there is a hefty amount of stripping and an abundance of lower grade material will be mined and processed, which is why costs are currently elevated. Plus, the company is still spending CapEx on the tailings facility.

(Source: Detour Gold)

AISC is trending lower as operating costs and sustaining capital decline, and in 5 years, it will be well under $900 per ounce. But that 2023 time frame isn't even the best year for this mine.

(Source: Detour Gold)

By 2030, both grade and production will increase as the company works its way down into the pit, and then from 2035-2039, this will be one of the best gold mines in the world. I wouldn't be surprised if AISC is well under $700 per ounce during that time. It would generate similar cash flow over that 5-year period that Fosterville will generate over the next 5 years.

(Source: Detour Gold)

Those that are analyzing (and criticizing) this deal are just looking at the short-term picture for both assets, instead of taking a step back and analyzing the cash flow that Fosterville and Detour Lake will generate over their remaining life-of-mines.

At $1,500 gold, and assuming $300 per ounce AISC and 5 years of production at 600,000 ounces per annum, the pre-tax NPV (5% discount) is US$3.3 billion for Fosterville. Meanwhile, before the announcement of this deal, the market cap for KL was over US$10 billion, and certainly Macassa and the other assets don't close this valuation gap. It's Fosterville that is the flagship, as it accounts for the majority of the company's cash flow.

(Source: SomaBull)

Using the same gold price, below is the pre-tax NPV of Detour Lake at $800, $900, and $1,000 per ounce AISC. I think a conservative AISC assumption is the $900 figure, but even if one wants to err to the upside, the NPV is still 20% higher than Fosterville. DRGDF currently has a market cap of $3.4 billion, showing the value in the stock. Even if you back-end weight this cash flow, the pre-tax NPV using the highest-cost assumption is still greater than Detour's market cap.

(Source: SomaBull)

The bottom line is, using the current reserves, Detour Lake will generate more discounted pre-tax cash flow than Fosterville, no matter if one is conservative or aggressive with their cost assumptions for the former. Consequently, DRGDF is a far better value than KL.

KL shareholders are using their overvalued stock to buy an undervalued 20+ year, 600,000 ounces per annum asset that will see costs only decline from current levels.

After the initial knee-jerk reaction to this news, I felt there was a decent chance that 50% of the decline would be recouped over the following few weeks as KL shareholders start to see the value and shares somewhat recover. That is taking place now.

My Strategy For DRGDF

DRGDF is a top 10 holding in The Gold Edge portfolio, and there is an 89% gain so far on this position. Given that the majority of value in KL is tied to Fosterville, I'm not interested in owning KL at current prices. I'm looking either for a rebound in KL before I sell my Detour shares or possibly another competing bid. I think, in this instance, there is a good chance of the latter happening. If another party enters the fray, then KL will tank (at least initially).

A few things can happen here:

1.) KL shareholders start to see the value and shares continue to recover.

2.) KL keeps declining and drags DRGDF lower (below the price DRGDF was trading before the acquisition news). At that point, I would hope that the majority of DRGDF shareholders would demand a higher premium or reject the offer.

3.) Another party makes a bid for DRGDF - granted there are only a handful of potential suitors. Barrick Gold (GOLD) is one of them, as there was concern about Barrick losing its Canadian roots, and this is a way to obtain a great asset and go bigger into the country (a win-win). Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) is another potential buyer, but that company prefers to grow organically, so the odds aren't as good, though still a possibility.

For now, I'm holding to see how this plays out. The risk is scenario 2 unfolds and this deal closes.

