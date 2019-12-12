An Alternative To Gold Miners ETF With Superior Return Potential

Basket of GLD, ILF, RSX, EZA is a compelling alternative to GDX, providing both solid exposure to gold and attractive dividend yield without fundamental uncertainties of the mining industry.

It is certainly an understatement to say that gold miners have been underperforming the precious metal itself, with gold miners ETF (GDX) trading below its inception price in 2006 despite gold (GLD) prices more than doubling since then.

Although the peaking and subsequent collapse of gold prices in 2011 was the major catalyst behind investors shunning the sector, low return on equity and mismanagement have been fundamental concerns which further depressed the appeal for gold miners. In particular, as Financial Post pointed out, “cost control” is the number one problem that mining companies are facing according to a 2018 report from Shareholders Gold Council:

“The inescapable conclusion of our analysis is that gold producers are significantly mismanaged from a G&A (general and administrative expenses) perspective,” it states.

Tight Correlation to Emerging Markets

Meanwhile, the fact that more than 60% of gold production from the top 10 countries is in emerging markets also explains the underperformance from a macro perspective. Specifically, China and Russia represent 2 of the top 5 countries, along with Indonesia, Peru, South Africa, Mexico and Ghana rounding out the 6th-10th spots:

Source: U.S. Global Investors

Empirically, we observe that the GDX/GLD ratio, a relative performance measure between gold miners and gold, has moved closely with the MSCI Emerging Markets ex Asia index in the last 10 years:

Likewise, the WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund (CEW), which invests in emerging market currencies including the above gold producing countries, exhibits high correlation with GDX/GLD ratio as well:

In other words, arguably GDX is in effect a hybrid long position of GLD and a basket of emerging markets. As such, for GDX/GLD ratio to continue its recovery off the 2016 lows, it is imperative for fundamentals of emerging markets to improve as well.

A Macro Alternative to GDX with ETF Basket

Here we construct a basket which has solid exposure to gold as well as emerging market equities which have similar price characteristics to gold miners, attractive dividend yield and growth potential:

1) 50% Gold (GLD)

2) 50% Equally Split Between Russia (RSX), South Africa (EZA) and Latin America ETF (ILF)

The rationale of choosing the above 3 emerging market ETFs is that not only do they represent some of the top gold producing countries, the major financial and valuation metrics such as return on equity, P/E and P/B are much more appealing relative to GDX. Not to mention the basket pays nearly 2% dividend yield versus close to zero from GDX:

Fundamentals GDX ILF EZA RSX Basket (1/2 GLD, 1/3 ILF, EZA & RSX) Dividend Yield TTM 0.39% 2.84% 4.89% 3.95% 1.94% Weighted Average PE Ratio 26.77 15.06 15.7 6.67 12.48 Weighted Average Price to Sales Ratio 3.128 1.502 1.625 0.9316 1.35 Weighted Average Price to Book Ratio 1.76 1.752 1.807 1.104 1.55 Weighted Median ROE 6.09% 13.83% 16.90% 30.93% 20.55% Weighted Median ROA 3.80% 4.29% 7.24% 12.45% 7.99% Forecasted Dividend Yield 1.31% 4.08% 3.52% 9.37% 2.82% Forecasted PE Ratio 23.78 12.46 13.46 7.138 11.02 Forecasted Price to Sales Ratio 2.947 1.496 1.665 0.9104 1.36 Forecasted Price to Book Ratio 1.914 1.789 1.579 1.074 1.48

Backtesting since 2009/06 illustrates that the performance of the basket was not only significantly superior to GDX but also able to match the return of gold:

The correlation of the basket vs. GDX and GLD is roughly 0.7, which is comparative to GDX's 0.8 vs. GLD, suggesting that the basket moves closely with GLD and is a close approximation to GDX from a price pattern perspective:

Correlation Since 2009-06 Basket GDX GLD Basket 1.00 0.69 0.71 GDX 0.69 1.00 0.80 GLD 0.71 0.80 1.00

In summary, by utilizing the close relationship between GDX and select emerging markets, we constructed a basket of ETFs which gains exposure to gold and price characteristics of gold miners without actual exposure to the sector itself. This alternative is compelling for investors who are bullish gold but at the same time would like to avoid the fundamental headwinds in the mining industry, while also benefit from a considerable dividend yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.