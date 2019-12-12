Reliable Income REIT Portfolio Update

Spirit Realty Capital continues to be our top performing stock on the year, up nearly 40% for us YTD.

The Reliable Income REIT Portfolio bounced back from a negative October to be positive 1.2% despite the real estate industry being negative as a whole for the month.

In January 2019 I launched the Reliable Income REIT Portfolio, for investors to follow and align their investments with me as we near the end of this historic bull run. The idea behind the portfolio is to invest in high-quality REITs that provide reliable high-yield dividends. There are not too many worse situations than a dividend investor seeing one of their investments receive a dividend cut they are relying on, especially those in retirement. Thus, a well-built REIT portfolio can be trusted to provide you a safe income stream even when times are tough.

As such, in order to help those looking to add high-yield REITs to their portfolio, look no further than the Reliable Income REIT portfolio as we grow it together. As the economy, both here in the US and globally, begins to show signs of a slowdown, I am suggesting to my followers to begin to re-position some of their investments in defensive names, such as the REITs in the portfolio below. Before we get into the performance of the portfolio thus far, let’s quickly remind you of the blueprint for the portfolio and give you a little more insight into why REITs deserve a spot in your portfolio. If you are new to REITs, feel free to take a look at one of my more recent articles, “Passive Income The REIT Way,” which goes into further details.

Portfolio Blueprint

Let’s take a look at how our Reliable Income REIT portfolio will be constructed:

High-quality companies paying reliable dividends

Invest only in REITs

Target portfolio yield of 6+%

Include a combination of both common and preferred shares

Here are the rules we will be sticking by for this portfolio:

I start by making a $2,000 initial investment in each stock as it joins the portfolio.

Additional investments of $1,000 will be made if any initial investments remain a compelling buy.

Dividends will be collected until we collect $1,000 before making another investment

Only sell if the thesis breaks (dividend becomes unsafe, negative changes take place within the company, or strategy changes for the company).

Why Invest In REITs?

Investing in real estate is a tried and true method of successful investing that created many of today’s richest people in the world. In fact, a study done by Forbes in 2018 listed Real Estate as the industry having the third most billionaires in the world, at 220, or 10%.

What attracts people to real estate is the fact that the industry is usually a predictable business thanks in part to rental income, which makes this kind of investment highly attractive to long-term investors.

REITs tend to pay higher dividends than non-REIT stocks in part to their tax structure. REITs are required to pay out 90% of their otherwise taxable income to investors in the form of dividends in order to keep their REIT status. This structure forces REIT management teams to make the most of their capital as they do not have the luxury of investing back into their company through income as much as non-REITs do, but they gain tax advantages through their REIT status.

Being that real estate is vital to both people and businesses, the demand for properties is always there, regardless of economic conditions.

REITs can be a solid defensive play for investors in the event the economy begins to slow as well, which has been a hot topic of discussion of late. In a recession, REITs have the ability to decrease rents for tenants who may be struggling in order to keep properties filled. In return, income streams tend to remain relatively resilient and consistent over the full cycle.

November Performance Update

After posting lackluster returns in October, we started seeing Q3 earnings reported for many big-name companies, which were mixed for many names. However, our portfolio bounced back in November with an increase of 1.2% during the month, largely due to a strong performance by Spirit Realty Capital (SRC), which was up 5.1% during the month. Our preferred shares in PEI were also up 4.7% during the month, which also were a contributing factor in the month being positive.

During the month of November, the S&P 500 gained 3.4%, however, the real estate ETF VNQ declined 1.3%. As I mentioned above, this portfolio outperformed the real estate industry in general, but fell short of the market as a whole. Macerich (MAC) and Iron Mountain (IRM) were the only two positions in the red this month, both down 2.1% during the month. I am still very confident in MAC as a long-term play, but we knew going in volatility would be a factor when investing in this name due largely to the negativity surrounding malls.

The invested value of the portfolio did remain the same for November, as I did not initiate any new positions this past month; however, I am looking at a couple names that I may look to buy this month. My goal was to invest $25,000 by the end of 2019, but I do not see that taking place due to many REIT valuations being stretched at this time.

Here is a look at the portfolio performance through November 2019:

November Highlights

Received $29.40 in dividend payments during the month

Current yield on the portfolio is 7.50%

Yield on Cost for the portfolio is 7.84%

Total gain on portfolio (with Dividends) is 7.6%

Total Dividends expected for December 2019: $145.74

Portfolio Activity

The month of November was a solid bounce-back month for the portfolio considering the real estate sector as a whole saw negativity across the board. MAC continues to be up one month down the other, but I am still confident long-term in the portfolio of assets it has, but the volatility is expected.

Spirit Realty Capital has continued its strong performance in 2019, up 50% year-to-date and up nearly 40% for us thus far. The company has a strong portfolio with many high-performing tenants in addition to triple-net lease REITs being very defensive.

I did not make any new additions to the portfolio in November due to valuations looking pricey for many in the industry. However, a favorite of mine, Ventas, Inc. (VTR) reported Q3 earnings that beat both on top line and bottom line, but tightened guidance and low performance from its Senior Housing segment resulted in a sell-off of the stock. VTR stock dropped roughly 25% over the course of the past month and a half. I know supply issues have been a problem for the senior housing segment for a few years now, but construction starts have slowed, which should lead back to growth in demand in the next 12-24 months. I have owned the stock for a long time but sold many of my shares in the past and I have been waiting for a better price to jump back in. Now that the stock has fallen so hard, I am taking a closer look.

Another couple of names I am looking at to possibly add to our portfolio is Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) and also Medical Properties Trust (MPW). Take a look at this article from last month, “Passive Income The REIT Way: Healthcare Edition,” which talks about each of these names.

Dividends Expected Next Month

I expect to receive $145.74 in dividends for the month of December.

$37.29 expected from BPR

expected from BPR $45.45 expected from PEI-C

expected from PEI-C $63.00 expected from MAC

Looking Ahead

I expect the remainder of the year to be rather quiet, that is unless we hear some trade news in the coming days. We will see if we get a little boost as we get closer to Christmas, but this should be the last update in 2019, so I would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and happy holidays. Stay tuned for some of my favorite picks for 2020 coming soon.

Now that you have had a chance to digest the portfolio results to date, I look forward to hearing your thoughts on the portfolio and hearing some of your ideas for any changes to be made. Good luck to everyone and happy investing!

Note: I hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. As always, I look forward to reading and responding to your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy Investing!

