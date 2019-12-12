OIL: It Is Time To Buy Crude Oil

As long as the current trend in weakening inventories continues, we will likely see the price of crude oil continue higher.

Crude supply has been at risk due to two key variables – weakness in production growth as well as lower imports due to OPEC cuts.

OIL is an ETN that gives exposure to both Brent and WTI – a methodology which is delivering strong roll yield.

It’s been a solid year for shareholders of the iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN (OIL) with shares returning around 20% on a year-to-date basis. In this piece, I will argue that I believe OIL is headed higher in the coming months.

Understanding the Note

Prior to jumping into an analysis of the crude markets, let’s start off with a discussion about what exactly OIL is. In the energy commodity space, there are a myriad of approaches and methodologies utilized by ETFs and ETNs, so it’s important to understand exactly what it is you are holding in any specific strategy.

When you hold OIL, you are tracking the GSCI Crude Index. This index is provided by S&P Global and gives investors the return of holding two grades of crude: Brent and WTI.

The basic premise of the GSCI family of indices is to give exposure to liquid futures markets for major commodities by weighing exposure based on the relative production of the commodity. This sounds good on paper – but unfortunately doesn’t actually deliver.

The basic problem here is this: Brent and WTI are very similar crudes from a chemical standpoint and there are literally hundreds of traded grades of crude oil in the world. This means that when you’re holding Brent and WTI in a basket, you’re basically just eating two types of apples and the GSCI is calling it a fruit salad.

The reason why this lack of diversification exists is pretty simple: there really aren’t that many actively-traded crude benchmarks which could handle the size of large commodity tracking funds. In other words, Brent and WTI futures contracts really are the only game in town for the GSCI to follow.

So keep this in mind when you buy the GSCI (which you do when you buy OIL): you’re actually just getting two very similar things which have a correlation coefficient of about 90%. All this said, there is a benefit for holding Brent and WTI: diversified roll yield.

Roll yield arises from the market tendency for futures prices to converge towards the front-month contract through time. This means that if a market is in backwardation (front contract priced more than back contracts), you’ll see prices in the back months move up in value as time progresses. Conversely, a market in contango will see prices in the back months fall towards the front month as we move towards expiry.

Since the GSCI is giving constant exposure to the Brent and WTI futures curves, it is required to sell out of the front-month contract at some point and move into the second-month contract prior to expiry. This means that the structure of Brent and WTI futures comes into play during the period between the roll and the front-month expiry.

At present, Brent is in very strong backwardation which has led to ETFs like BNO (the Brent version of USO) outperforming the actual price of Brent oil by around 10% this year. In other words, since Brent-tracking funds have been shifting exposure into contracts priced substantially lower than the front month (1-1.5% below the front), roll yield has been strongly positive as these contracts have traded up in relation to the front heading into expiry. WTI is currently seeing moderate backwardation so there is positive roll yield on this piece of the portfolio as well. However, Brent is around 8 times more backward than WTI, so most of the gains are coming from Brent’s structure.

The bottom line takeaway is this: OIL is currently sitting on strongly positive roll yield due to backwardation in the oil markets. This means that over time, the returns of OIL will actually outperform the returns of the simple price of crude oil because the return is both a function of price changes and the narrowing of futures structure.

Oil Markets

Roll yield alone can be a solid reason for buying an ETF or ETN because it has material impacts on the actual returns of the strategy. However, I believe that at present there are very key fundamental relationships which indicate that we will see further upside in prices going forward.

To start off, we have seen a progressive tightness in the balance in 2019 as crude inventories have shed distance between 2018 and the 5-year average.

All else equal, when inventories contract versus seasonal-adjusted benchmarks, prices in general tend to rise due to simple supply/demand economics.

However, it’s important to go beyond a simple relationship into examining why something is happening so as to be informed as per the catalysts as they evolve.

The story for crude oil in 2019 and 2020 has been and will be that of supply risk. Namely, production growth is slowing.

The driver here is bankruptcies in the Permian Basin. Simply put, the price of oil isn’t high enough to continue seeing production growth. To get an idea of how much price tends to move in situations in which production growth begins to slow, it’s instructive to look at the last time this happened.

As you can see in the chart above, in the 2015 time frame, crude oil production growth slowed and neared the territory of decline. It took the price of crude oil rallying around 60% across a few quarters for production to continue once again. It’s anyone’s guess how much price will need to rally to bring production growth back up again – but the bottom line story is that we will need to see higher prices for more production and these declining levels of production are one of the main reasons we are seeing inventories contract.

Another key reason is OPEC’s cuts. OPEC has held cuts through 2019 and last week deepened the cuts through March of 2020. These cuts have decimated imports into the United States.

Given that the cuts are slated to continue and deepen for at least another quarter, we should expect fewer barrels into the United States and continued weakness in inventories. This piece of the balance impacts Brent as well in that Brent is an OPEC-competitive barrel and when OPEC cuts, Brent will see strength.

Based on the sliding level of inventories in the United States as well as the ongoing OPEC cuts, it makes a lot of sense to be long OIL.

Conclusion

OIL is an ETN that gives exposure to both Brent and WTI – a methodology which is delivering strong roll yield. Crude supply has been at risk due to two key variables – weakness in production growth as well as lower imports due to OPEC cuts. As long as the current trend in weakening inventories continues, we will likely see the price of crude oil continue higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.