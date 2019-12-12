Stemline Therapeutics: Post-ASH Update For This Leader In The CD123 Space

The stock remains a Buy for patient investors with a medium- to long-term time frame, as sales seasonality in Q3 is not likely to repeat.

Opportunity for ELZONRIS in CMML and MF appears quite intriguing with a clear path forward in 2020 based on updated data (going after specific subsets, utilizing enrichment strategies).

Shares of Stemline Therapeutics (STML) have lost a third of their value since my August article recommended buying shares given the fact that the Q2 report showed progress on multiple fronts.

Recently, at the ASH (American Society of Hematology) annual meeting, the company unveiled promising data from early-stage studies of ELZONRIS in myelofibrosis and multiple myeloma. This prompted my desire to revisit this story to determine whether there's a near- to medium-term upside opportunity for readers to take advantage of.

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the above chart (daily advanced), we can see shares spike in August after news that new technology add-on payment was granted to ELZONRIS (went into effect on October 1st). While Q2 ELZONRIS sales of $13 million easily beat estimates, the stock took a hit after a secondary offering was priced at $15.25 per share. In Q3, revenue came in under expectations, which also put some pressure on shares.

Overview

In my last update, I touched on the following keys to our bullish thesis:

There was a disconnect between the company's valuation (when cash position was backed out) compared to the potential market for its drug candidates. The opportunity being initially targeted by ELZONRIS in BPDCN supported the current valuation, and I thought expansion into other markets (i.e., $600+ million potential opportunity in AML) could push shares much higher.

There was increased regulatory clarity after an update detailed an agreement with the FDA in which a small trial enrolling 8-12 first line BPDCN patients, along with an ongoing Phase 2 trial, would be sufficient to support the filing of a BLA (Biologics License Application) to obtain approval. From there, rolling submission of the BLA was initiated and showed that management was capable of executing in a timely fashion. Last December, approval was granted for the treatment of BPDCN in adult and pediatric patients two years in older (in both treatment-naive and previously treated populations). This was a major milestone considering ELZONRIS is the first treatment approved for these patients and the first CD123-targeted therapy to make it across the regulatory finish line.

Results to date appeared quite strong - positive data from the ongoing phase 2 trial was released, showing an overall response rate of 100% in 32 evaluable adult BPDCN patients. This came with an incredible 81% complete response rate in patients treated at the recommended dose, while in relapsed or refractory patients overall rate of response was 69% and complete response rate was 69%. Responses appeared durable, with 11 of 16 first-line patients treated at the recommended dose remaining relapse-free (1 to 20 months ongoing).

Other assets were not to be forgotten, including SL-701 showing signs of promise via complete responses observed in certain patients with second-line GBM. Interestingly enough, long-term survivors were primarily patients with target-specific CD8+ T-cell responses, with median overall survival not yet reached in this subgroup. As for SL-801, it was too early to evaluate this drug candidate's chances of success at the time, but I did note that it appeared to have a decent safety/tolerability profile and that several patients with heavily pretreated solid tumors were achieving stable disease. I also reminded readers that the company had in-licensed worldwide rights to a selective small molecule rearranged during transfection kinase inhibitor from CRT Pioneer Fund (a U.K.-based fund manager). RET inhibition has been a hot area in the targeted oncology theme, and this particular RET inhibitor was designed by scientists at Cancer Research UK Manchester Institute at the University of Manchester.

Let's take a look at certain recent events to determine how our thesis has been impacted.

Select Recent Developments

On December 10th, the company presented data from ELZONRIS phase 1/2 studies in myelofibrosis (oral presentation) and multiple myeloma at the 2019 ASH annual meeting. Interestingly enough, while another prior recommendation, Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST), has been rewarded with an over 300% rise in share price for its positive MF results, the market just yawned in response to Stemline's promising data.

Starting with myelofibrosis (specifically patients with intermediate or high risk, relapsed/refractory disease), ELZONRIS showed efficacy (spleen size reductions and total symptom score (TSS) reductions) with safety profile as expected given past experience with the drug. Efficacy was also observed in patients with poor prognostic factors, such as thrombocytopenia, CMML-type features/monocytosis, and clonal evolution. Specifically, 3 of 20 patients (15%) had symptom response per IWG-MRT 2013 MF response criteria, 20% of those with baseline splenomegaly >= 5cm experienced a spleen size reduction of over 35%, 40% of those with CMML-type features/monocytosis experienced a spleen size reduction of over 35%, and 18% of those with thrombocytopenia (platelet count < 100x109/L) experienced a spleen size reduction of over 35%. As for the dreaded side effect of capillary leak syndrome, there was just one Grade 3 case. Overall survival was 43% at 18 months and 29% at 2 years. From here, the company hopes to expand the phase 2 trial, as additional data will help inform the design of a registration-directed study. Specifically, they could choose to pursue poor prognosis relapsed/refractory patients, including those with thrombocytopenia and/or monocytosis (CD123-overexpressed subsets). Preclinical studies showed activity against primary MF patient samples (could develop as single agent and in combination with Jak inhibitors).

As for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma data in combination with pomalidomide (POM) and dexamethasone (DEX), decent activity was shown, as 56% (5/9) of patients had partial responses. Responding patients had decreases in their plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs), a cell type implicated in myeloma growth and aggressiveness, and the cell of origin of BPDCN. A novel mechanism of action in this terrible disease is quite interesting, but it will require a mid-stage study with higher number of patients to truly give us an idea of the potential here. Additionally, other combinations should be tested, including with daratumumab and XPO1 inhibitors.

Other Information

For the third quarter of 2019, the company reported cash and equivalents of $174.5 million as compared to net loss of $14.9 million. Research & development expenses rose slightly to $12.3 million, while SG&A came in at $15.4 million. ELZRONIS sales came in at $13.3 million, about flat from Q2. However, management did note a greater-than-20% increase in estimated new patient starts quarter over quarter. Also, they highlighted CMML as the next key indication to go after.

As for future catalysts of note, the company plans to open an additional single-arm cohort (Stage 3) of patients with relapsed/refractory CMML to the current trial. In Stage 3a, enrichment strategies (high CD12 expression levels) and various efficacy endpoints (spleen size reduction, symptom score improvement and bone marrow response with partial hematologic recovery) will be evaluated. Also, first-line CMML patients not expected to benefit from available therapies will be enrolled. The confirmatory cohort (Stage 3b) could support registration. Stage 3a data is expected by the end of 2020 (along with regulatory updates).

As for efforts in MF, efforts in particular subsets of patients will prove interesting (those with baseline thrombocytopenia, monocytosis and high CD123 expression levels). Additional data in these subsets is also expected by the end of 2020.

As for use as a maintenance therapy post-stem cell transplant in BPDCN, a phase 2 investigator-sponsored trial of ELZONRIS is getting underway, with updates expected by the end of 2020.

Moving onto efforts in AML, updates are expected by the end of 2020 and possible before. An early-stage investigator sponsored study is enrolling patients with relapsed/refractory AML, elderly AML unfit for chemo and high-risk MDS to receive ELZONRIS combined with azacitidine and venetoclax. Trials are planned for combination with other agents in patients with high CD123 expression levels or BPDCN-like features.

As for efforts in Europe, the Marketing Authorization Application was submitted to the EMA in January 2019, and a scientific advisory group meeting is expected in Q1 2020 (receive further questions from CHMP as well).

As for other assets in the pipeline, reversible XPO1 inhibitor felezonexor continues in a phase 1 study, with more updates expected next year. Both preclinical assets (RET kinase inhibitor SL-1001 and kinase inhibitor SL-901) should enter the clinic next year.

Readers who are interested in digging deeper should take the time to listen to management's presentation at the Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference. Regarding surprises of the ELZONRIS launch, management stated uptake was quite broad and patients popped up at multiple sites across the US as opposed to just at major cancer centers. The amount of support from both private and public payers was also comforting (no pushback on price). Diagnosis rates for BPDCN are significantly up from where they were a few years back, but there is still opportunity to improve this process. Despite seasonality in Q3 results, there was still 20% growth in new patient starts and the quarter was loaded in the back half. Management states that ex US opportunity is the same as in the United States, treatment paradigms are pretty similar and challenges will be the same as well. As for the CMML opportunity, management noted the drug is very effective in shrinking spleens, affecting bone marrow and getting partial bone marrow recovery. Particularly, the subsets mentioned further above are most attractive where the company seems to have an edge in terms of data.

As for competition in the CD123 space, there are other well-known companies developing their own assets, including IMGN632 (CD123 ADC) showing decent activity at ASH 2019 in AML and BPDCN patients. At the recommended phase 2 dose, a 40% response rate was seen in relapsed and refractory patients with de novo AML. In BPDCN patients, 3 of 9 (33%) achieved response after 1-2 doses (all 3 had prior received ELZONRIS/SL-401). Also, at ASH 2019, flotetuzumab (CD123 X CD3 bispecific DART molecule) showed a 30% CR/CRi rate in relapsed/refractory AML patients (the company is using a biomarker approach going forward as well). Keep in mind that Xencor's (XNCR) XmAb14045 (CD123 x CD3 bispecific antibody) is the subject of a worldwide 50/50 cost share deal with Novartis (NVS) as well.

As for institutional investors of note, Adage Capital Partners retains a significant stake in the company.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, management has reminded us that using ELZONRIS for treating BPDCN is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of indications to potentially be addressed via CD123 targeting. CMML seems like a logical follow-on indication, and management is correctly going after subsets of the disease where the company is most likely to succeed. The depressed valuation for Stemline Therapeutics is likely temporary and due primarily to disappointing Q3 sales. However, this was due to seasonality, and growth is likely to resume in the near term.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, the stock remains a Buy. I expect this one to be a gradual grower as opposed to rapid runner like some of our other catalyst ideas, and thus, the idea is best suited to patient investors with a medium- to long-term time frame.

Risks include ELZONRIS sales disappointing again, setbacks in the clinic, disappointing data in expansion studies and competition in the CD123 space, to name a few (keep in mind, the company has a substantial lead over the rest of the pack). Dilution does not seem likely in the near term given the recent financing.

As for downside cushion and elements of derisking, peak sales potential for ELZONRIS in BPDCN alone justifies the current valuation (to my eyes).

For our purposes in ROTY, I will likely check back in on this one mid-year. While most of the ideas in our model account have similar elements of derisking, I feel they offer more upside potential than what we are currently looking at here.

