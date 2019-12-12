Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 12/10/19

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/10/19, based on dollar value.
Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.
Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.
InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.
When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.
Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.
Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes will stay strong through the third week of December. We're in high season for using insider data in the investing process. Even so, insider activity is much lighter than last year at this time, when insiders were buying hand-over-fist to take advantage of the ridiculous sell off last December. The relatively lower volume of "Significantly Bullish" insider transactions now is tempering our bullishness going into year end.
On Today's Tables
Insider trades were rated Significant at:
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
- ViewRay (VRAY);
- Windtree Therapeutics (OTCQB:WINT), and;
- Enterprise Products Partners (EPD).
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- Del Taco Restaurants (TACO);
- TransMedics Group (TMDX);
- Nutanix (NTNX);
- Liberty Media (LSXMA);
- Kellogg (K);
- Dynatrace (DT), and;
- Commerce Bancshares (OTC:CBSH).
There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases and sales) at:
Insider Purchases
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Fosun International
|
BO
|
ViewRay
|
VRAY
|
JB*
|
$22,999,998
|
2
|
Inversora Carso S A De C V
|
BO
|
PBF Energy
|
PBF
|
B
|
$18,049,296
|
3
|
Strong Influence
|
BO
|
ViewRay
|
VRAY
|
JB*
|
$17,999,998
|
4
|
Williams Randa Duncan
|
DIR, BO
|
Enterprise Products Partners
|
EPD
|
B
|
$5,505,297
|
5
|
Lee S Pharmaceutical Holdings
|
BO
|
Windtree Therapeutics
|
WINT
|
JB*
|
$5,000,000
|
6
|
Decherd Robert W
|
CB, CEO, DIR
|
A H Belo
|
AHC
|
JB*
|
$3,335,751
|
7
|
Robichaud Albert
|
O
|
Sage Therapeutics
|
SAGE
|
B
|
$1,604,000
|
8
|
Jonas Jeffrey M
|
CEO, DIR
|
Sage Therapeutics
|
SAGE
|
B
|
$481,500
|
9
|
Aptman Eileen A
|
DIR
|
Del Taco Restaurants
|
TACO
|
B
|
$458,917
|
10
|
Allied Physicians Of California A Profession Medic
|
BO
|
Apollo Medical Holdings
|
AMEH
|
B
|
$392,989
Insider Sales
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Thoma Bravo
|
BO
|
Dynatrace
|
DT
|
JS*
|
$560,788,736
|
2
|
Kalanick Travis Cordell
|
DIR
|
Uber Technologies
|
UBER
|
AS
|
$58,022,420
|
3
|
Maffei Gregory B
|
CEO, DIR
|
Liberty Media
|
LSXMA
|
S
|
$12,149,444
|
4
|
United Therapeutics
|
BO
|
TransMedics Group
|
TMDX
|
JS*
|
$9,375,000
|
5
|
Kellogg WK Fdn
|
BO
|
Kellogg
|
K
|
AS
|
$6,671,170
|
6
|
Mhatre Ravi
|
DIR
|
Nutanix
|
NTNX
|
S
|
$6,388,070
|
7
|
Arix Bioscience
|
BO
|
Harpoon Therapeutics
|
HARP
|
S
|
$5,025,686
|
8
|
Kemper Jonathan M
|
DIR
|
Commerce Bancshares
|
CBSH
|
S
|
$4,976,718
|
9
|
Moroney James M Iii
|
DIR
|
A.H. Belo Corp.
|
AHC
|
JS*, S
|
$3,065,247
|
10
|
O Neill Myles
|
VP, PR, OO
|
Eli Lilly
|
LLY
|
AS
|
$3,000,000
Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
