Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 12/10/19

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/10/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes will stay strong through the third week of December. We're in high season for using insider data in the investing process. Even so, insider activity is much lighter than last year at this time, when insiders were buying hand-over-fist to take advantage of the ridiculous sell off last December. The relatively lower volume of "Significantly Bullish" insider transactions now is tempering our bullishness going into year end.

----------------------

On Today's Tables

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Sage Therapeutics (SAGE);
  • PBF Energy (PBF), and;
  • Apollo Medical Holdings (AMEH).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • ViewRay (VRAY);
  • Windtree Therapeutics (OTCQB:WINT), and;
  • Enterprise Products Partners (EPD).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Del Taco Restaurants (TACO);
  • TransMedics Group (TMDX);
  • Nutanix (NTNX);
  • Liberty Media (LSXMA);
  • Kellogg (K);
  • Dynatrace (DT), and;
  • Commerce Bancshares (OTC:CBSH).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases and sales) at:

  • Uber Technologies (UBER);
  • Eli Lilly (LLY);
  • Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP), and;
  • A.H. Belo Corp. (AHC).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Fosun International

BO

ViewRay

VRAY

JB*

$22,999,998

2

Inversora Carso S A De C V

BO

PBF Energy

PBF

B

$18,049,296

3

Strong Influence

BO

ViewRay

VRAY

JB*

$17,999,998

4

Williams Randa Duncan

DIR, BO

Enterprise Products Partners

EPD

B

$5,505,297

5

Lee S Pharmaceutical Holdings

BO

Windtree Therapeutics

WINT

JB*

$5,000,000

6

Decherd Robert W

CB, CEO, DIR

A H Belo

AHC

JB*

$3,335,751

7

Robichaud Albert

O

Sage Therapeutics

SAGE

B

$1,604,000

8

Jonas Jeffrey M

CEO, DIR

Sage Therapeutics

SAGE

B

$481,500

9

Aptman Eileen A

DIR

Del Taco Restaurants

TACO

B

$458,917

10

Allied Physicians Of California A Profession Medic

BO

Apollo Medical Holdings

AMEH

B

$392,989

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Thoma Bravo

BO

Dynatrace

DT

JS*

$560,788,736

2

Kalanick Travis Cordell

DIR

Uber Technologies

UBER

AS

$58,022,420

3

Maffei Gregory B

CEO, DIR

Liberty Media

LSXMA

S

$12,149,444

4

United Therapeutics

BO

TransMedics Group

TMDX

JS*

$9,375,000

5

Kellogg WK Fdn

BO

Kellogg

K

AS

$6,671,170

6

Mhatre Ravi

DIR

Nutanix

NTNX

S

$6,388,070

7

Arix Bioscience

BO

Harpoon Therapeutics

HARP

S

$5,025,686

8

Kemper Jonathan M

DIR

Commerce Bancshares

CBSH

S

$4,976,718

9

Moroney James M Iii

DIR

A.H. Belo Corp.

AHC

JS*, S

$3,065,247

10

O Neill Myles

VP, PR, OO

Eli Lilly

LLY

AS

$3,000,000

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAGE, PBF, AMEH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.