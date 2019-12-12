Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 12/10/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/10/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes will stay strong through the third week of December. We're in high season for using insider data in the investing process. Even so, insider activity is much lighter than last year at this time, when insiders were buying hand-over-fist to take advantage of the ridiculous sell off last December. The relatively lower volume of "Significantly Bullish" insider transactions now is tempering our bullishness going into year end.

On Today's Tables

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Sage Therapeutics (SAGE);

PBF Energy (PBF), and;

Apollo Medical Holdings (AMEH).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

ViewRay (VRAY);

Windtree Therapeutics (OTCQB:WINT), and;

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Del Taco Restaurants (TACO);

TransMedics Group (TMDX);

Nutanix (NTNX);

Liberty Media (LSXMA);

Kellogg (K);

Dynatrace (DT), and;

Commerce Bancshares (OTC:CBSH).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases and sales) at:

Uber Technologies (UBER);

Eli Lilly (LLY);

Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP), and;

A.H. Belo Corp. (AHC).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Fosun International BO ViewRay VRAY JB* $22,999,998 2 Inversora Carso S A De C V BO PBF Energy PBF B $18,049,296 3 Strong Influence BO ViewRay VRAY JB* $17,999,998 4 Williams Randa Duncan DIR, BO Enterprise Products Partners EPD B $5,505,297 5 Lee S Pharmaceutical Holdings BO Windtree Therapeutics WINT JB* $5,000,000 6 Decherd Robert W CB, CEO, DIR A H Belo AHC JB* $3,335,751 7 Robichaud Albert O Sage Therapeutics SAGE B $1,604,000 8 Jonas Jeffrey M CEO, DIR Sage Therapeutics SAGE B $481,500 9 Aptman Eileen A DIR Del Taco Restaurants TACO B $458,917 10 Allied Physicians Of California A Profession Medic BO Apollo Medical Holdings AMEH B $392,989

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Thoma Bravo BO Dynatrace DT JS* $560,788,736 2 Kalanick Travis Cordell DIR Uber Technologies UBER AS $58,022,420 3 Maffei Gregory B CEO, DIR Liberty Media LSXMA S $12,149,444 4 United Therapeutics BO TransMedics Group TMDX JS* $9,375,000 5 Kellogg WK Fdn BO Kellogg K AS $6,671,170 6 Mhatre Ravi DIR Nutanix NTNX S $6,388,070 7 Arix Bioscience BO Harpoon Therapeutics HARP S $5,025,686 8 Kemper Jonathan M DIR Commerce Bancshares CBSH S $4,976,718 9 Moroney James M Iii DIR A.H. Belo Corp. AHC JS*, S $3,065,247 10 O Neill Myles VP, PR, OO Eli Lilly LLY AS $3,000,000

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAGE, PBF, AMEH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.