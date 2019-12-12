Upside Potential To Natural Gas Prices Remains Limited With Mild Weather And Strong Production Weighing

Investment Thesis

Downside risk will continue to keep upside potential limited until more formidable cold begins showing up in the weather pattern.

Natural gas prices settle slightly lower on Wednesday as overall bearish weather pattern and fundamentals dampen the mood

On Wednesday, the front-month January contract settled down 2.1 cents ($0.021) to $2.243/MMBtu, the February contract settled down 2 cents ($0.020) to $2.243/MMBtu, and the March contract settled down 1.8 cents ($0.018) to $2.200/MMBtu. Figure 1 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the front-month January contract over the past 24 hours.

On Wednesday, the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the un-leveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished down 0.98% to $17.21.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), were seen lower by 3.11% and 1.80% at $8.09 and $8.75, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), were seen higher by 2.81% and 1.80% at $176.06 and $37.75, respectively.

Technical says natural gas is a buy, fundamentals say no

From a technical standpoint, natural gas prices have the potential to move higher, given that it's deeply undervalued and has thus become more attractive to potential buyers. Additionally, the latest Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data shows that managed money on the short positions has grown outweighing long positions to the tune of about 44k (661k vs. 428k). This raises the potential for a short squeeze or short-cover rally in the case of colder weather. However, fundamentals both on the supply side and the demand side point to further price declines.

Fundamental demand side: Weather outlook bearish with mild pattern overall over the next couple of weeks, LNG exports support to the upside

On the demand side, forecast models over the past 24-48 hours have trended slightly colder for the 4-9 day time period or the week ending Dec. 20. The difference between this week's cold and next week's cold is that this week's cold is stronger in magnitude, but shorter in duration (transient). Next week's cold, in contrast, will be weaker in magnitude, however longer in duration. That plus the potential for expanded snow coverage over areas that currently do not have any makes for a colder outlook than before (particularly in the 5-10 day) justify the increase in HDDs to this time period.

With regards to the 10-15 day time frame, big differences between the GFS and the ECMWF/CMC models continue. The GFS remains the coldest, keeping the Northeast U.S. colder than normal with lingering cold, while the ECMWF/CMC models favor broad warmth over much of the country including the Northeast U.S. One of the reasons for the major difference is that the ECMWF/CMC models place emphasis on upper level troughing over Alaska, a key bearish signal for the Lower 48. Provided that the ECMWF/CMC models have performed better than the GFS lately and the fact that two is better than one suggest that the pattern is likely to be bearish/mild during this time period influenced by mild Pacific air amid a zonal, low amplitude flow. Even if I combine all models for this time period, the Northeast U.S. is averaging near normal levels, the east-central U.S. normal to warmer than normal, and the west-central U.S. warmer than normal, still resulting in a bearish outlook.

Overall, the weather pattern will remain in a variable/progressive state with bouts of both warm and cold air masses over approximately the next 10 days before the pattern turns a bit less progressive and milder in the 10-15 day time frame.

In breaking down the general timing of the bouts of cold and warm for the eastern half of the country, the current cold will persist through Thursday before quickly exiting. A brief warm-up takes place Friday through Saturday/Sunday before the next round of colder than normal temperatures quickly moves in on Sunday/Monday and persists through much if not all of next week. The cold next week, though weaker in magnitude than the one prior (this week's), will be more of a nuisance/lingering cold with temperatures slowing moderating as the week ending Dec. 20 progresses. This is especially true for the Northeast U.S. The central U.S. will experience a quicker rebound/moderation in temperatures. In fact, temperatures are expected to flip warmer than normal mid to late next week. The Northeast U.S. will remain in the cold through the week with temperatures slowing moderating/rebounding. Once into the weekend (Dec. 21-22), broad warmth will encompass a vast majority of the country in a decisively warmer/milder pattern. This warmth is expected to persist through the extended or into Christmas Day. Figure 2 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 0-5 day (December 11-16) temperature pattern.

Figure 3 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 5-10 day (December 16-21) temperature pattern.

Figure 4 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 10-15 day (December 21-26) temperature pattern.

Continuing on the demand side, liquefied natural gas (LNG) feed gas volumes reached a new record high recently, topping the 8 Bcf/d mark, according to estimates from Genscape. The firm recorded 8.01 Bcf/d of total feed gas deliveries to U.S. LNG facilities for Sunday.

Furthermore, Freeport LNG just announced the start of commercial operations at its first liquefaction train (Train 1), which has seen feed gas flows reach record highs over the past three days, topping 0.78 Bcf/d, according to Genscape. That’s compared to an average 0.34 Bcf/d over the past 30 days.

So while weather currently supports prices to the downside, LNG export news supports prices to the upside.

Fundamental supply side: Strong production and weak pipeline exports to Mexico support downside risk to prices

On the supply side, the outlook remains bearish based on lackluster pipeline exports to Mexico and given that natural gas production remains on an absolute tear. Production recently was seen around 97.0 Bcf/d, approximately a 9.0 Bcf/d surplus versus last year.

According to Energy Aspects, November flow data is indicating a 1.1 Bcf/d increase month/month with December output on pace for a 0.9 Bcf/d increase month/month. Additional growth could be tagged onto current projections for December, barring a colder shift to the pattern for the second half of the month that would prompt freeze-offs.

Final Trading Thoughts

Technically, it all makes sense for prices to move higher. However, fundamentally, there are too many variables on both the demand and supply side (including the primary variable that is weather) to trigger a rally. Even taking a blended approach of all the forecast models, the pattern remains bearish overall with little to no signs of any extreme cold over the next couple of weeks. Until we begin to see the pattern show more intimidating cold (preferably Arctic origin), downside risk will continue to outweigh upside potential, meaning that movement to the upside will remain limited.

Expect a price range between $2.10 and $2.35 over the next week for the front-month January futures contract. UNG will trade between $15.00 and $18.50.

Figure 5 below is my natural gas inventory withdrawal projections over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average and the total four-week projected level vs. the five-year average.

Figure 5: Natural Gas Weekly Storage Injection/Withdrawal Projections over the next four weeks.

Figure 6 below is the observed or current natural gas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average.

Figure 6: Observed and four-week projected natural gas inventory levels.

Finally, Figure 7 below is the current storage deficit level and my four-week projected deficit levels.

Figure 7: Observed and four-week projected natural gas storage deficit.

