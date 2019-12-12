Idorsia: Still As Majestic As The Swiss Alps With The Impressive Drug Pipeline It Offers Investors

(Sourced from Idorsia)

On July 16th, 2019, I shared my initial Idorsia (OTCPK:IDRSF) article, "Idorsia: A Swiss Biotech Poised for Fantastic Growth." At the time of publication, the stock ended the day trading for $23.70 and closed on December 6th, 2019, trading for the price of $30.89 a share. This represents a nifty gain of 30.3% and adds credence to my claim that Idorsia was poised for fantastic growth. However, as stated in the article, I had opened a position in the stock back in December 2018, when it was trading for $16.42. In full candor, I didn’t think the stock would provide an oversized return until 2020, when a host of the company's various Phase 3 clinical trials should report major binary data from the pipeline.

I’m not bemoaning the YTD gain in the stock from $16.42 to the current $30.89 price, as the 88% gain is greatly appreciated. Plus, in the ensuing months, I’ve actively added to my position in the stock by realizing this phenomenal movement hasn’t been predicated on major news over the interim time period. With this being stated, it is my opinion as we enter 2020 that we will begin to see the clinical trial data announced for investors' consideration and evaluation. Assuming this data will be favorable for the underlying drug candidate, we should see continued appreciation in the stock as we move through 2020.

Based on these current events and the large amount of Phase 3 data slated for 2020, with this article I wish to update my SA readers about what I consider is one of the top-tiered biotechs companies in the world. Will the stock experience the same 88% annual growth in 2020? I don’t have the answer to that question, but I can point out the executive leadership and scientific leadership from the former biotech where Idorsia emerged - this group had created a biotech that was sold for $280.00 a share to Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). For those who haven’t read my original Idorsia article, please take the time and find out the unique nature of this $280.00 per share takeover, where it left the management and scientific membership team intact, and now they controlled the pipeline they had developed before the J&J takeover. Understanding that J&J has a 32% ownership in Idorsia speaks volumes to the issue of the company trusting the group it has placed in charge of the newly formed Idorsia.

Interim Update on the Idorsia Pipeline with Attention Given to the Four (4) in Phase 3 Testing:

Compound Mechanism of Action Target Indication Status More information ACT-541468 Dual orexin receptor antagonist Insomnia - Phase 3 Phase 3 Investor webcast Aprocitentan* Dual endothelin receptor antagonist Resistant Hypertension - Phase 3 Phase 3 Investor webcast Clazosentan** Endothelin receptor antagonist Vasospasm / Hemorrhage - Phase 3 Phase 3 Investor webcast Lucerastat Glucosylceramide synthase inhibitor Fabry Disease - Phase 3 Phase 3 Investor webcast Cenerimod S1P 1 receptor modulator Lupus - Phase 2 Phase 2 Selatogrel P2Y12 receptor antagonist Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) - Phase 2 Phase 2 ACT-774312 CRTH2 receptor antagonist Nasal polyposis - Phase 2 Phase 2 ACT-519276 GBA2/GCS inhibitor Orphan CNS diseases - Phase 1 Phase 1 ACT-539313 Selective orexin 1 receptor antagonist Anxiety - Phase 1 Phase 1 ACT-709478 T-type calcium channel blocker Epilepsy - Phase 1 Phase 1 ACT-1004-1239 - Cancer Immunotherapy / Immunology - Phase 1 Phase 1

* In collaboration with Janssen Biotech (a division of J&J) to jointly develop and solely commercialize aprocitentan worldwide.

** Market registration trials are also being conducted in Japan.

ACT-541468: This potential major improvement in the massive insomnia market is still on track for Phase 3 data by mid-year 2020. The market for those experiencing issues with their insomnia condition - it is still estimated there will be approximately 13 million insomnia patients being prescribed with a pharmaceutical medication to treat their condition. This 13 million is just based on the United States population. With an announcement earlier this month, the company is already preparing for the opportunity to market the drug in the Japanese market. Assuming the Phase 3 data confirms the efficacy and safety profile, the market for this drug could be massive based on previous drugs approved for treating insomnia.

Aprocitentan: Resistant hypertension status is normally assigned to individuals dosing with at least three high blood pressure medications. It has been several decades since meaningful new drug options have been approved for this medical need. Worldwide, the market for a new and better efficacy drug is greatly needed. On June 20th, 2018, Idorsia launched a Phase 3 clinical trial with aprocitentan. After initial screening, at least 600 patients will be randomized, and it is projected that 300 will complete the full study period. The study will be conducted in approximately 100 sites located in about 20 countries. We should be approaching a read-out date for this Phase 3 trial.

Clazosentan: In February of this year (2019), Idorsia started a Phase 3 study with clazosentan. This drug was granted orphan status in Europe in 2003 and in the US in 2006. The company hopes to validate the drug can be used to treat aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage (sSAH), a life-threatening bleeding condition occurring in the brain. This condition happens when an individual suffers an aneurysm in their cerebral artery. The current treatment method involves the expensive hemodynamic therapy, balloon angioplasty or intra-arterial dosing of vasodilators.

It should be noted this trial is expected to last up to 2 years, or until sometime in 2021. Currently with this trial, the company has a market registration trial taking place in Japan.

Lucerastat: Fabry disease is a rare inherited disease that is life-threatening based on a what is normally a shortened lifespan (around 55-57 years) for those suffering from it. The disease causes a build-up of globotriaosylceramide (Gb3), a fatty substance that accumulates in the cells of the kidneys, heart and nervous system. The disease is found in between one in 40,000 births to one in 120,000 births.

Here in the US, the FDA has given Orphan Drug status to the Idorsia drug candidate. In the EU, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has agreed to a study for pediatric patients suffering from the disease. In May 2018, the company started its Phase 3 trial - a trial expected to enroll about 108 patients split 2:1 into the drug or placebo. Currently, Idorsia is expecting the trial to run for around 20 months.

It should be noted that it appears the last drug company that tried to develop and get FDA approval for a new Fabry disease treatment was Shire Pharmaceuticals (now a part of Takeda (OTCPK:TKPHF)). However, it appears the company withdrew and stopped its effort in 2012 due to a variety of reasons - especially the FDA wanting extended trial data. One can hope that Idorsia has a complete understanding and is on track for what the FDA wants in the clinical trials.

Update: Idorsia's Clozel says recruitment delay won't dent Fabry drug prospects

ZURICH, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Fledgling Swiss biotech Idorsia has suffered delays in recruiting patients for a key trial of its experimental lucerastat drug but that will not damage its commercial prospects, founder Jean-Paul Clozel told Reuters on Tuesday.



Clozel - who owns 28% of Idorsia shares with his wife, Martine Clozel, the chief scientific officer - was speaking after the company reported third-quarter loss stabilised at 120 million Swiss francs ($121.4 million) amid spending on four late-stage drug programs.



Sluggish patient recruiting will push its lucerastat trial into 2021, Clozel said, adding the delay allows Idorsia to trim its 2019 overall spending forecasts to no more than 540 million francs on a GAAP basis, from 570 million previously.



Lucerastat - which is being developed to treat Fabry disease - has orphan drug designation in the United States and the European Union, granting it incentives like 10 years of market exclusivity should it win approval.

New Interim Pipeline Developments

Cenerimod - This is Idorsia’s Phase 2 candidate designed to treat patients suffering with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). On November 11th, 2019, the company shared Phase 2 safety data at the 2019 American College of Rheumatology/Association for Rheumatology Professionals Annual Meeting in Atlanta. This drug candidate is an oral daily tablet dosing regimen. The data shared at this major conference indicated safety and being well-tolerated up to 4mg dosing of the drug. Secondary indications also indicated encouraging numerical reductions of the underlying lupus condition the trial patients were suffering. In only Phase 2, they are still a long way from obtaining FDA approval based on clinical data. However, this interim news shows that Idorsia is actively expanding its pipeline of drug candidates in a needed area of new treatment options.

Selatogrel - This is Idorsia’s drug candidate for a major and high mortality rate (30%) medical condition known as acute myocardial infarction (AMI) - in layman’s terms, a heart attack brought on by the blockage of blood flow to the heart muscle. With the mortality rate being so high, where about half of the deaths occur before the patient can be transported to a hospital, Idorsia’s candidate has the potential for providing a self-administered drug to patients already known with a history of AMI, thus giving immediate life-saving remediation and time for transporting the patient to the hospital. Data collected by the American Heart Association indicates 600,000 patients will experience AMI events and then 200,000 will suffer a recurring heart attack. Based on Idorsia wanting the most consistent and self-administering delivery, the company announced on November 19th, 2019, a partnership deal with Antares Pharma (ATRS), where Antares' subcutaneous QuickShot auto-injector will be incorporated into Idorsia's Phase 3 clinical trial that is expected to start by 2021. This Phase 3 clinical trial will be an international effort, thus having the potential of being a massive market for selatogrel upon FDA and other international drug approval protocols.

Daridorexant - On December 5th, 2019, Idorsia announced that it had signed a license agreement with Mochida Pharmaceutical, where Mochida would have rights for the Japan market with daridorexant. This drug designed for the insomnia market is already in Phase 3 confirmatory testing on a global basis (excluding Japan, where it’s in Phase 2) The read-out of data for this drug is expected by mid-2020, and the NDA filing should occur shortly after. This Japanese deal will provide a major expansion in short order for the Asian markets.

Liquidity and indebtedness

At the end of the first nine months of 2019, Idorsia’s liquidity (including cash, cash equivalents, short- and long-term deposits) amounted to CHF 875 million.

(in CHF millions) Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Liquidity Cash and cash equivalents 385 467 718 799 Short-term deposits 210 219 94 123 Long-term deposits 280 318 300 298 Total liquidity* 875 1,004 1,111 1,220 Indebtedness Convertible loan 378 376 374 372 Convertible bond 199 199 199 198 Other financial debt - - - - Total indebtedness 577 575 573 571

Based on the current burn rate, it appears the company has enough liquidity to get into 2021, so it should be expected that investors will see a secondary offering in the interim period. This is assuming that there is no infusion of cash from partnership deals with its pipeline candidates.

Positives for Idorsia

Currently has eleven drug candidates in formal clinical trials.

Four drugs are in Phase 3 development. Three drugs are in Phase 2 development.

Four drugs are in early Phase 1 development.

The company has an active research program seeking to expand its pipeline.

Idorsia has an impressive cash position that should provide the company enough time to see FDA decisions, or near to decisions, on some of its current Phase 3 candidates.

Idorsia has a proven management team that has shown it can create a biotech company valued at more than $30 billion.

I like it when management and employees have a vested interest in the success of their efforts.

The CEO and board members have a requirement where they must own a position in the stock based on an assigned percentage of their pay package.

The Clozels hold a massive position in Idorsia stock - a combined 37,268,504 shares, plus a sizeable amount of options, as of their latest reporting.

Johnson & Johnson holds a major position in the Idorsia common shares.

Caveats

As mentioned in my original article, I use Charles Schwab for my trading account, and when I purchased my initial position in the stock, I was informed I would be charged an upfront maintenance fee ($50.00). It also should be noted the stock is not actively trading here in the US. Daily trading volume is often very minimal, so any purchases should be based on a firm bid near the current bid price due to the usual wide spread in the bid/ask prices. The $50.00 special maintenance is an onerous requirement, but the YTD upward movement has made it an easy onerous feature that I didn't mind paying for.

Concluding Comments

Idorsia is a biotech firm with a proven track record as demonstrated by its leadership. Having eleven (11) drug candidates in formal clinical trials is impressive. Having four of these drugs in Phase 3 development is even more notable. Based on the current YTD 2019 results showing an 88% appreciation, the question is simply, “Can investors see the same gains for 2020?” My answer is that I don’t have the ability to predict such events and how they will unfold. However, with the read-out of just one or two of the Phase 3 clinicals, and assuming they are highly positive, investors could see a nice improvement in the share price from the current levels. I expect that 2020 could be a very interesting year for shareholders of Idorsia's common shares.

Good luck with your future investing decisions!

